What Does Australia’s New Prime Minister Mean for Aussie Climate Policy?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s unpopular green Conservative Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is gone, deposed yesterday by a party room vote. But the track record of Australia’s new Prime Minister Scott Morrison on climate change, on a range of issues, is less than clear.

Conservative media attacks look set to continue under Scott Morrison By Dana McCauley & Chloe Booker

24 August 2018 — 5:55pm Conservative media commentators who aggressively backed Peter Dutton in the Liberal leadership challenge have put Scott Morrison on notice, indicating that there will be no honeymoon period for the incoming prime minister. Speaking to Fairfax Media, 2GB morning host Ray Hadley made clear that conservative supporters expected Mr Morrison to behave differently under the new order, calling for a return to the ScoMo of years gone by. “If he’s to reconnect to the conservative electorate, the old Scott has to return,” Hadley said. “He’ll need to show he’s completely different to Malcolm on three major issues: power supply and cost – i.e. ditch the Paris agreement – and he’ll need to reduce immigration almost immediately.” …

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/conservative-media-attacks-look-set-to-continue-under-scott-morrison-20180824-p4zzlp.html

The problem – while Scott Morrison has at times positioned himself as a fan of coal and cheap energy, over the years Morrison has appeared to be a little too flexible, sacrificing his original staunchly Conservative message in his pursuit of his career. In recent years he has been seen as a little too close to the previous Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. So nobody really knows what Morrison stands for, or what he intends to do.

Scott Morrison has one chance to get this right.

