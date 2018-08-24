What Does Australia’s New Prime Minister Mean for Aussie Climate Policy?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Australia’s unpopular green Conservative Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is gone, deposed yesterday by a party room vote. But the track record of Australia’s new Prime Minister Scott Morrison on climate change, on a range of issues, is less than clear.
Conservative media attacks look set to continue under Scott Morrison
By Dana McCauley & Chloe Booker
24 August 2018 — 5:55pm
Conservative media commentators who aggressively backed Peter Dutton in the Liberal leadership challenge have put Scott Morrison on notice, indicating that there will be no honeymoon period for the incoming prime minister.
Speaking to Fairfax Media, 2GB morning host Ray Hadley made clear that conservative supporters expected Mr Morrison to behave differently under the new order, calling for a return to the ScoMo of years gone by.
“If he’s to reconnect to the conservative electorate, the old Scott has to return,” Hadley said.
“He’ll need to show he’s completely different to Malcolm on three major issues: power supply and cost – i.e. ditch the Paris agreement – and he’ll need to reduce immigration almost immediately.”
The problem – while Scott Morrison has at times positioned himself as a fan of coal and cheap energy, over the years Morrison has appeared to be a little too flexible, sacrificing his original staunchly Conservative message in his pursuit of his career. In recent years he has been seen as a little too close to the previous Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. So nobody really knows what Morrison stands for, or what he intends to do.
Scott Morrison has one chance to get this right.
Save us from squishes!
I’ll only believe it when I see it….
As an outsider, I need to ask the question of Australian politics, if the party can vote out a democratically electric official that has not committed a crime, even if you don’t support his position, is this a democracy for the people or rule of law? Where I am (Canada) you don’t vote for the “party” you vote for the person.
In Australia the governing party MPs decide who ius the leader i.e. PM. Citizens olnly vote for their local candidate not the government ministers. Republics get to vote for presidents or PMs but Oz is not a republic.
Oz ia a parliamentary democracy like the UK, NZ and Canada where the head of state role is defacto in the hands of an appointed representative, the Governor General (the Queen herself in the UK of course). PM’s are chosen by the party who can demostrate the confidence of the parliament to form a government and the PM is the chief minister thereof.
IMO that makes Oz a republic, i.e. res publica , in fact as against in some formal sense. There places that call themselves People’s Democratic Republics and are nothing of the sort at all, in fact are virtually the opposite.
Same as Canada, if Trudeau gets rolled as leader by the liberal members (or whatever their rules are) you get a new leader of the party and a new PM.
I do appreciate the responses, this is very similar to the Canadian system (of course). Where I might stand corrected (after reading more news) Turnbull has elected to resign opposed to remaining a back-bencher of his riding.
Don’t think he’s resigned from parliament yet (talking about doing it in a month), only as PM – jumping before he was pushed.
Unfortunately, Turnbull was not an ‘electric official’, he was in fact, a ‘dud’. When he failed o go off, he was forced to go off stage. People had had enough of him, his own party had had enough of him and he was beyond his use-by date. Turnbull had led everyone up a dead end, there was a widespread wish to get back to matters of real importance like the drought.
He won’t change a thing on those issues leading up to an election. He’s been brought in to save the LNP and he can’t.
Yep one chance and only one.
Scott we’re watching you pal . . .
Good luck. Say what you will about Trump but he either has fulfilled, or is in the process of trying to deliver , all his campaign promises. I just have to keep telling myself it’s not a popularity contest 🙂
ScoMo has been treasurer under near leftard, eco wimp Turnbull so was hardly in a position to push his ‘conservative’ personal agenda. Appointing him as Treasurer and Dutton to Immigration/Home Affairs was Turnbull ‘broadening his church’ (and avoiding having to appoint Abbott to anything).
How about we just give the guy some room to a) appoint his ministry and b) review and revamp the policy agenda. He is way better than Turnbul imo and a better choice on balance than Dutton for PM. Nothing against Dutton generally but he is not PM material imo, just a bit too divisive and too much of an easy target for the leftards. We should thank him for doing the berserker thing and bringing this all to a head even if it leaves him apparently wounded.