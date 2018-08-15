Quote of the Week: ‘Climate Barbie’ claims sewage leaks will increase due to climate change

From the “McKenna in, sewage out” department comes this just unbelievably stupid claim from Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna via CBC. At issue is old infrastructure, not climate change. h/t to WUWT reader “Cam_S”.
The issue as reported by CBC:
Data provided to The Canadian Press recently showed over one trillion litres of raw sewage leaked into Canadian waterways between 2013 and 2017, including 215 billion litres in 2017 alone — a 10 per cent increase over 2013.
Environment officials attribute most the increase to more systems complying with reporting requirements. However Krystyn Tully, vice-president of the water advocacy organization Swim Drink Fish Canada, says only 159 of the 269 municipal systems that are required to report actually did in 2017.
“The compliance is so bad,” said Tully.
She says the actual amount of leaking raw sewage is probably much higher than what has been reported, given that 110 systems were unaccounted for in the 2017 data alone.
Tully said governments are hard pressed to prioritize the problem if they don’t know how much is actually leaking out of their systems.
But wait! There’s climate change to blame! Never let an opportunity go to waste!
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the government isn’t specifically looking at ways to improve reporting rates of municipalities but, if there is more to do, the federal government would consider it.
McKenna said Tuesday that climate change is expected to bring about more frequent storms, like the flash flood rainfall in Toronto a week ago that left the harbourfront waters covered in debris from the toilets of millions of Toronto residents.
“This is a real problem,” McKenna said.
Gosh, yes that’s it, climate change! Let’s issue a carbon tax to make the sewage system compliant. Yeah, that’s the ticket!
So you’d think a modern city like Toronto would have completely separate sewage and storm drain systems. Sadly, no, and this news article from last week reports:
Some of the debris Thursday came from downtown Toronto’s old plumbing system, which carries household waste and whatever gets swept through storm drains in the same pipes — pipes that overflowed Tuesday. Modern cities, and some of Toronto’s younger suburbs, are outfitted with separate sewer systems which segregate human waste and storm water, a setup which became standard in the 1950s and ’60s.
But wait! There’s more….MODELS can help gauge the climate change impact!
Most cities only report calculated data based on computer models of how much sewage is expected to leak when a certain amount of rain falls. Kingston, Ont., is the only city Tully is aware of that has monitors in pipes to measure exactly how much leaks and reports that data publicly immediately.
Oh, the uncertainty!
so…climate change is going to make it worse…..start digging and replacing that plumbing
…or just tax the crap out of everyone and do nothing
Or send in your claim for compensation to the Paris Climate Administration. If funds are not forthcoming from the U.S. then tack on penalty fees and interest for payment later by the next Progressive occupant of the White House. You may want to proceed quickly because California will be sending its claim for fire damages from drought ahead of your flooding claim.
Another problem that is probably a reporting artifact.
If they have 159 reporting and 110 non-reports, they have a long way to go to get to the land of Have-a-Clue. It would be informative to know what the total sewage processing volumetric flow rate is for the 159 vs the 110, but now I’m being all sensible. I’ll stop now.
I am Canadian. I find my federal government to be an embarrassment.
Canadians are good people, as are Americans, but I too find my government (American) an embarrassment
All governments are embarrassments. Yours isn’t the worst, or only, offender in this regard.
I see Kingston, Ontario, has suffered an outbreak of rationality. Say, do they have engineers running the joint or what?!?
I’m not a big believer in CAGW, but if a carbon tax would cure stupidity like Climate Barbie’s, I’d be all for it.
Engineers as opposed to politicians? Imagine that!
This might be a good time to get a tally of the dates for when each supposedly modern city ended the practice of pumping raw sewage into the ocean. I recall this was a campaign factor in Boston for Micheal Dukakis running for President while courting the Green vote.
Sewage “leaks?” Victoria, BC, has always dumped raw sewage into the Strait of Juan de Fuca. A treatment plant is under construction, but not scheduled to be on line until 2020 at the earliest. Hope the orcas within the Southern Resident pods can hang on until then. (Victorian’s poop/street runoff contaminants being just some of many challenges the SRKW have.)