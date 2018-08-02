Michael Mann: Will the USA Join the Green Energy Revolution or Fall Behind?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The part I don’t get – why is it important to greens not to “fall behind”?
Climate Change Impacts ‘No Longer Subtle,’ Scientist Says
…
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Michael Mann (@MichaelEMann), distinguished professor of atmospheric science and director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State University.
…
“What we’re seeing right now across the Northern Hemisphere is extreme weather in the form of unprecedented heat waves, droughts, floods, wildfires. In isolation, it might seem like any one of these things could be dismissed as an anomaly, but it’s the interconnectedness of all these events and their extreme nature that tells us that we are now seeing the face of climate change. The impacts of climate change are no longer subtle.
…
“That’s a huge lost opportunity when the media does not connect those dots for the people, because this is the face of climate change, and we have to understand it’s not just about polar bears up in the Arctic. It’s about extreme damaging weather events that we’re experiencing now in real time.”
…
“So the world is moving on, and the question now is, simply, is the United States going to join the rest of the world in what is the great economic revolution of this century, the green energy revolution, or are we going to fall behind the rest of the world? That’s the decision that we have to make, and if we don’t like the path that we’re on right now with the Trump administration and Republican leadership in Congress, we’ve got a midterm election in less than 100 days, where we can speak out and say, ‘We want a different path. We want to join the rest of the world, rather than be the last holdout towards progress.’ ”
Why is it so important to greens for the USA not to “fall behind” the alleged renewable energy revolution?
Back in 2014, an engineering team working for Google discovered to their horror that there is no economically viable path to 100% renewable energy. No matter what they tried, the cost of building all the green energy infrastructure which would be required to get anywhere close to 100% renewable energy was an insurmountable barrier.
Spending money on green energy R&D – I don’t have a problem with that. But spending money on green energy infrastructure is a high risk investment in an unready technology which currently has no chance of delivering. Even Google’s engineers couldn’t crack the problem.
My question – instead of risking national economic ruin by trying to jump to the front of the pack, why not continue with the status quo? Encourage US entrepreneurs servicing the technology needs of green states and other countries to solve the problems, without risking the national economy.
That way countries or states which are enthusiastic about solar and wind take the risks, while states which are less enthusiastic about green energy provide an economic safety net in case the green energy revolution doesn’t work out.
It’s better to fall behind than fall over the cliff.
Climate alarmist seem to fail to understand the concept of forward and backwards. I think they have lost their sense of direction, and I suspect they never had one which accounts for their willingness to grab at anything that drifts by.
Perhaps I missed the announcement where we had determined returning to dreadful past lifestyles (nasty, brutish and short) was progress.
They’ve also missed the direction of causality: “climate change” can’t CAUSE anything; rather, a persistent, 30-year pattern of changed weather is the DEFINITION of climate change.
One mayas well say “wet sidewalks cause rain.”
Try to explain that to Michael (The Lemming) Mann
Sage advice from my Grandpa
“If all your friends were jumping off a cliff, would you do it?”
There’s a small but subtle difference between leading edge, and bleeding edge.
US will join the green energy revolution when
1. it’s cost effective,
2. won’t raise energy prices to the consumer and
3. isn’t subsidized by the Federal Government (which we pay for)
I for one don’t want to pay $0.30 to $0.40/KwHr like the EU.
I agree with one ‘correction’.
3) ‘our tax money’ should be changed to ‘our grand and great grandchildren’s tax money’, we spent our tax money and our children’s tax money long before they were born.
Politicians have been spending the children’s and grand children’s tax money since FDRs day.
According to Galbraith, it doesn’t matter what happens down the road since after all, “in the long run, we’re all dead”.
Exactly. It’s one of the most disgusting things the state does. No private entity would ever do this.
We could make it ‘cost effective’ with an ‘Apollo’ or ‘Manhattan’ effort to reduce the cost of nuclear power plants. Cheap, safe, reliable nuke power would make fossil fuels obsolete very quickly, at least for power generation.
It is intended to stop warming that isn’t happening! I’m not signing on regardless.
A ‘side benefit’ would be a reduction in the ‘real’ pollutants’ (benzene, mercury, etc) that burning fossil fuels generates, yes? I think there is a lot to be had to converting to non-fossil fuel power generation, as long as we correctly balance ‘risk/reward’.
Those were for most part eliminated decades ago.
I’d present Dr Mann with my dissenting views, only he blocked me long ago. I don’t even know why he did so.
Some people on social media make use of apps that pre-block large numbers of people for simply liking or viewing the “wrong” person elsewhere.
Could be the reason. I do recall asking him a question on his TL (respectfully, something like “Sir, I don’t understand, can you enlighten me as to why..)) that may have prompted him to block me because I am not ‘of the body’. It’s why I deleted my ‘facebook’ account after they assigned me a ‘political persuasion’ I had no control over, didn’t agree with, and couldn’t ‘opt out’ of. I also switched from Google search to ‘DuckDuckGo’ (not perfect, but better. If Twitter goes forward with their current plans to ‘reduce ‘hate speech’, etc, I will regretfully abandon that as well. The age of dominance by ‘Big Corp’ is upon us. I don’t know that government is capable of (or even wants to) stopping them anymore.
Ayn Rand wrote a little novella about the aftermath of just such government alliteration
Oddly, the Green renewable snake-oil sellers seem to avoid talking about reliability in energy delivery when discussing renewable sources for electricity. /s
Reliability is the fatal flaw in the Green’s push for renewable power. Because lacking reliability, means either 1) people, businesses, and industry will either endure black-outs, and/or 2) endure much higher electricity costs as the grid operators duplicate power delivery with fossil fuel generators to mitigate #1. And duplicating means most of the claimed CO2 emissions savings is lost when entire systems level view is taken. The Google engineers took into account the total life-cycle CO2 fossil fuels used costs of renewable sources: the mining more copper and lithium for generators and batteries, the wind turbine production, the transport, installation. They can’t change that. They can only avoid discussing it.
We can’t let them get away with that.
Somewhere along the way they seem to have lost contact with the fact that the laws of physics prohibit us having perpetual motion devices, perpetual motion processes or perpetual motion systems.
The reason is they don’t give a fig about sufficient, reliable power. They ‘give a fig’ about what control over our energy brings them – total control over our lives.
Reliability is a secondary issue to me. The requirement for storage effectively doubles the cost of ALL Green power. Buying a truck to drag your dead horse around in.
“a huge lost opportunity when the media does not connect those dots for the people”
*because ‘the people’ are all too damn stupid to connect them themselves*
I think the ‘media’ has been trying (and failing) to ‘connect the dots’ for quite some time, but, ‘the people’ seem to have an innate ‘BS’ meter about stuff like this.
Is Mann really a “scientist”.
Theorise.
Experiment.
Produce your propostion.
Give other scientists your data in order to produce the same results and prove your proposition.
In answer to your question Mann, by refusing to release his data, is not a scientist.
Careful what you say about the Mann, he is liable to open up a can of wuss-ass on you
He is a fraudster.
Bring it on Mikey.
If – repeat IF – we finally see cost-effective renewable energy generation and storage on an industrial scale, it will be most rapidly adopted by those economies that are prosperous…… not those which have impoverished themselves chasing green dreams.
It’s pretty standard politics to assert that other nations are doing something better and we have to act now to catch up, or risk suffering dire consequences. It’s normal to hear it from politicians, so when you hear it from an alleged scientist you know that this person probably has an agenda and is mixing politics with their day job, probably to the detriment of their science.
I’ll also bet he didn’t mention the shockingly high, and rising, electricity prices enjoyed by the unlucky citizens of these other ‘green’ nations.
“Mr. President, we cannot afford a mine shaft gap!!!”
— Gen. Turgisson, “Dr. Strangelove (or How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb”)
Canada just scaled back it’s carbon taxes ( which haven’t even come into effect yet) due to international competitive issues ( read re-election issues for Trudeau). Very possibly a preliminary step to dropping them altogether.
Multiple provinces are taking the Feds to court to stop the taxes and the political opposition to Trudeau’s fatuous, posturing nonsense is growing.
People might vote stupidly but they’re also kinda fickle.
Not sure what Dr Mann is referring to as ‘behind’. Since every nation that has adopted the idea of the ‘Green Revolution’ has actually increased it’s CO2 from power generation (for various reasons) while the US has decreased it’s CO2 from power generation, perhaps Dr Mann wants the US to not ‘fall behind; and increase our CO2?
If it were such an exciting field of opportunity there is nothing stopping Michael Mann or anyone else risking their own capital on non-government-sponsored so-called green energy developments.
Genuinely exciting technological developments don’t need government mandates, in fact quite the opposite, fortunes are made ‘getting in on the ground floor’.
The world’s #1 snake oil salesman! The only left out was unprecedented sameness! This guy should go work on a ranch. I’ve never seen a human being shovel so much s#!t!
One of the very few people in the world who I find disgusting.
As soon as that fraud Michael Mann mentioned the polar bears he lost all credibility.
He wouldn’t make a scientist’s arse hole.
If I get to vote, it will be to “fall behind”.
If I get to vote it will be to Push them farther ahead and away
Politicians need to be seen doing something, anything, or why else elect them ?
If we need any more proof that there is not going to be enough electricity:
Smart meters will allow energy firms to introduce “surge pricing”, one of Britain’s biggest gas and electric providers has admitted for the first time.
Were these the dots you’re connecting Mr Mann?
From here:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/07/30/smart-meters-will-let-companies-change-cost-electricity-every/
Meanwhile Brexit rumbles on towards a total trainwreck:
A drugs giant is amassing a 14-WEEK medicine stockpile as fears grow of a “nightmare” no deal Brexit. Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is a major supplier of insulin.
From The Mirror somewhere.
Insulin eh?
Any pre-diabetics out there had better start eating and stocking up on the coconut oil
Wonder how the continental inter-connectors will fare in this mess – even less elektrickery for your average punter?
I’m sure the creators of Smart Meters have that one worked out, probably involving truckloads of £20 notes and Drax power station
Those smart meters rely on getting a signal to the outside world. Quite a lot of them can’t get a signal from the cupboard under the stairs. Just saying.
The United States of America is leading the world out of the mann-made dark ages of climate change fraud and into a new age of low cost, abundant, 24/7/365 reliable energy.
To the rest of the world: “Follow the Leader!”
Mikey looks worried that he can’t hide his decline. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMqc7PCJ-nc
His decline? I thought it was his Declination or was it his Reclination
“Green energy revolution”?
Bahahahahahaha!
We should offer to send Mann to Zimbabwe or some other such beacon of enlightenment where he can don his golden mantle of Eco Saviour and be fed peeled grapes while he looks down his nose at us common, ignoramuses. (Ignorami?)
“The impacts of climate change are no longer subtle.”
My, my, so until now they were, in Mann’s view, subtle? In stark contrast to the maistream alarmist propaganda, that would be.
It is Mann who is falling behind, he should read more on this site and get updated about the fate of renewable energy projects and policies worldwide. But that would be an intrusion of reality upon illusion, and possibly dangerous.
Perhaps just His falling behind
They never minded the US falling behind in the arms race.
Meanwhile, back in the real world of productive America…
Of course Mikie never was much into reality.
Why isn’t there a big discussion about nuclear energy. If climate change is such a disaster in the making why aren’t the alarmists talking about the only real option of less carbon and that is nuclear power. In their minds is it better to destroy the planet than use nuclear power? I don’t get it.
Why doesn’t the rest of the world go green and the US stay on fossil fuels? We could then charge the world for helping to fertilize their crops.
How about using the stuff that works and discarding the stuff that doesn’t
Unfortunately, I had my car radio on while driving to the site of my afternoon run today. I turned it on in the middle of this interview and didn’t know who the interviewee was though it was obvious it was the voice of a propagandizer and proselytizer of the CAGW religion.
I couldn’t help but wonder if it was Hansen or Gavin or another of the usual nutters.
Eventually the transgressor was identified as none other than the infamous Michael “Piltdown” Mann.
WBUR is, of course, located in Boston. One of WBUR’s largest funders is Jeremy Grantham. You may rest assured that the station’s attitude and programming in respect of CAGW is bought and paid for.
By the way, if you want to send a comment to WBUR’s “Here and Now” the email address is:
info@WBUR.org
Mann is an AGW evangelist.
If the inventor of the hokey Shtick wants the media to “connect those dots”, why doesn’t he help them by providing the data that he must have somewhere showing all those events he lists are in actual fact anomalies or unprecedented or a deviation from normal weather. I could list all of the demented psychopathic eco wing-nuts in published climate journals and claim they were signs of the decay of the human race but it would mean nothing without statistics.
By the way what sort of PhD thesis made this Mann an expert on connecting the dots. Last time I did that I was in grade three.
Looking at that photo….What an arrogant, smug, pompous ass.
O.K., now to answer the question, “Why are they afraid to fall behind?”
A. Because somehow, they think that their campfire histrionics and 1KiloWatt solar installs are going to save our nation from some global catastrophe. The truth, as most of us on this thread know, is that it is adherence to their maxims and mandates that will doom our futures and those of our children and grandchildren. They just will not admit how wrong they are and how pitifully lacking in capacity their foolish schemes are and how they will condemn the world to a darker and less prosperous future that they, being dead, will not have to suffer….either the effects or the blame.