Surprise: Cold wave reveals potential benefits of urban heat islands

From the PRINCETON UNIVERSITY, ENGINEERING SCHOOL and the “UHI is good for something” department. Still, it’s not a good place to measure climate change.
The concrete and asphalt that make city summers brutally hot might not be a bad thing during winter’s deep freeze.
Researchers from Princeton University have found that the urban heat island effect — cities are hotter in the summer than their surrounding areas — also helps keep cities warmer during extreme cold. The findings have implications for urban planners in areas such as New York City or Chicago, which experience marked seasonal temperature swings.
Jiachuan Yang, a post-doctoral researcher, and Elie Bou-Zeid, a professor of civil and environmental engineering, analyzed urban temperatures in 12 U.S. cities in the Northeast and Midwest during a 2014 cold wave. They found that urban areas stayed warmer than the surrounding suburbs and country. The difference in temperature was greatest during the cold wave, which set more than 49 low-temperature records. The temperatures differences were also more pronounced at night than during the day.
The findings, reported in the June issue of the Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology, could inform policies for northern cities seeking to mitigate extreme temperatures and curb year-round energy use.
Urban heat islands have been extensively studied during heat waves, with recent analyses showing city temperature boosts can be as high as 8 degrees Fahrenheit for large cities like New York City or Washington. Yang and Bou-Zeid’s study is among the first to examine the phenomenon during cold waves. Yang said that for some areas, cold extremes will continue to pose a challenge even as the climate warms. “More weather-related mortality worldwide is attributed to exposure to excessive cold than to excessive heat, and global warming is unlikely to change this reality,” he said.
The researchers combined temperature and land use data with high-resolution weather simulations to investigate the 2014 cold wave in Chicago. The results suggested that heat released from buildings was a key contributor to the stronger heat island effect observed during the cold wave.
“When you heat buildings, the heat is going to be released from the buildings and go out into the urban environment,” Yang said. In the city, skyscrapers create street canyons that trap heat, while in rural areas heat from buildings dissipates more rapidly into the surroundings. During cold waves, street canyons help cities reduce heating demand and make being outdoors more tolerable, Yang said.
During the cold wave, Yang and Bou-Zeid also found an enhanced difference in the amount of heat released at night in the city compared to rural areas. Their simulations showed this was due to the city’s thermal battery function — concrete and other engineered materials’ ability to store more heat than soils, and to discharge this heat when temperatures drop. Colder nighttime temperatures appeared to stimulate heat exchange.
Many cities are working on ways to mitigate summer heat. These include installing cool roofs, which are covered with light-reflecting materials; and green roofs, which are covered with plants that reduce temperatures by evaporative cooling when moisture is released into the air. The researchers modified their simulation to test the effects of cool roofs and green roofs on the urban heat island during a cold wave. They found that cool roofs reduced daytime temperatures, while green roofs led to a small increase in daytime temperatures and a somewhat larger reduction in nighttime temperatures, due to the lower heat storage capacity of soils compared to traditional building materials.
Dan Li, an assistant professor at Boston University, said the work offers lessons for planners. “This work highlights the fact that we need to consider the seasonal variability of urban heat islands and assess the associated hazards and benefits in a comprehensive way,” said Li, who conducted doctoral and post-doctoral research with Bou-Zeid but was not involved in the present study.
Both Chicago and New York City are pursuing ambitious climate action plans, which include the promotion of cool roofs and green roofs to reduce the urban heat island effect. Yang said it remains important to combat summer heat, but cities should not ignore the risks of extreme cold when planning mitigation efforts.
As a potential solution, Bou-Zeid’s group is collaborating with materials expert Anna Laura Pisello and her lab at the University of Perugia in Italy on studies of new color-changing building materials that could ease summer heat while keeping cities warmer in the winter. Yang is also applying the models developed in this study to explore the most effective spatial arrangements for heat island mitigation strategies within a city.
The Urban Heat Island effect during wintertime has been observed before: in Oslo in 2007
http://www.climate4you.com/images/OsloHeatIsland20070125%20RUN1.gif
Source: http://www.climate4you.com/OsloUHI%2020070125.htm
(from: http://www.climate4you.com/UrbanHeatIsland.htm)
Wow, where can I get a research grant to STATE THE BLEEDIN’ OBVIOUS??!
Exactly … and now that we’ve established that the UHI effect tends to raise temperatures both in summer and winter, can we revisit the point several recent WUWT articles have posited that weather stations’ thermometers are impacted by UHI and skewing their readings in only one direction?
My dogs must be climate savants. In the middle of winter on the coldest nights, they will always gravitate to the asphalt surface, avoiding the grass until it is absolutely necessary, and then moving briskly back to the asphalt. They prefer the asphalt to all other surfaces, whether snow, ice, gravel, grass, etc. This is most noticeable on the very coldest nights. I have observed that they must be able to sense a slight temperature difference between the dark asphalt and the other lighter surfaces. A little “ouch” dance occurs on the colder surfaces. Perhaps I could get a grant to do further study?
I understand Bill Gates has a place at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, MT with a heated driveway. No wonder the elk hang out there in the winter.
Also, in another study, scientists are surprised to learn that water is wet. Actually, they knew that it was, but not how wet. Further study is required to see if climate change is in fact making water wetter, which could have surprisingly disasterous effects.
Bruce,
You’re clearly an ignorant skeptic. Don’t you know that water isn’t wet?
http://scienceline.ucsb.edu/getkey.php?key=6097
Sheesh! Next you’ll try to claim that the earth isn’t a real greenhouse…
Sarcastically,
rip
A lot of ice in Hudson Bay, in the Beaufort Sea and Baffin Bay.
http://masie_web.apps.nsidc.org/pub/DATASETS/NOAA/G02186/plots/4km/r10_Hudson_Bay_ts_4km.png
But don’t they adjust a 1/2 degree for this…..then everything is fine
…fit’s right in with global warming theory….night temps will get warmer….convenient
Researchers from Princeton University have found that the urban heat island effect — cities are hotter in the summer than their surrounding areas — also helps keep cities warmer during extreme cold.
Well, thank goodness we have such genius researchers around to tell us these things. If you go INSIDE the buildings in winter, it’s even warmer!
I suspect that a good bit of the extra warmth is from exfiltration (leakage) from buildings and exhausts. Oddly most buildings don’t run their furnaces in the summer, so much of that “lost heat” will not be present to lose during summer months.
Additionally higher latitude (both N & S) obviously receive far less solar radiation during the winters (its why its cold and why we call it winter) so contribution from solar heating will be also far less.
The temperature differences are more due to the fact we heat cities in the winter and lose heat, and we cannot cool them quickly enough during summer when the sun is beating down on them.
Black roofs during winter and white roofs during summer. Just flip the tarps. 🙂
Oddly most buildings don’t run their furnaces in the summer, so much of that “lost heat” will not be present to lose during summer months.
But as Steve Fraser says below, the warmth inside the buildings in summer is transferred outside by the A/C exhausts. So heat is indeed “leaking” to the outside in summer too.
There’s a bit of difference between escaping and being actively dumped. One infers that you want to retain it, the other not so much.
AC is actively dumping the heat that is “leaking in”. Furnaces are trying to replace the heat that leaks out. Its the difference between a leaky boat and a leaky bucket. One you are attempting to empty as it fills, the other you attempting to fill as it empties.
Last winter, Joe Bastardi put up a temp map that happened to show these warmer areas around cities as different tones of color. It was very interesting to see.
One thing that the UHI mavens don’t discuss is that some of the heat has been relocated from the interiors of buildings in Summer. The 2-meter temperature and humidity of the interior of a block of buildings is nothing like that found only a few feet away (over the sidewalk) or at the locations where the AC vents the heat.
I obviously shouldn’t have a difficulty in getting grant money for my upcoming research project, The Subtlety of the Comma in Milton’s “Paradise Lost”.
Only if you can blame it on climate change (to state the bleeding obvious).
Ride a motorcycle at night through small towns and you don’t need any thermometers or sensors to tell you about UHI effects. Ride through rolling hills and you learn that cold air is heavier than warm air. That’s if the deer don’t get you on that ride. Grant money available for my rides?
Princeton ???
You’ve got to be kidding me. One would think there have to be more important things for them to be doing.
Thanks a lot for the blinding glimpse of the obvious.
I do not count this waste of time as a contribution to the advance of knowledge.
https://imgur.com/gallery/Z5S4C8B
Publish or perish, baby! They gotta right something! At least this wasn’t worse than we thought. It was already what we thought.