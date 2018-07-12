Useful: Making concrete from coal ash

WSU researchers use coal waste to create sustainable concrete
New coal concrete reduces energy demand, greenhouse emissions
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University researchers have created a sustainable alternative to traditional concrete using coal fly ash, a waste product of coal-based electricity generation.
The advance tackles two major environmental problems at once by making use of coal production waste and by significantly reducing the environmental impact of concrete production.
Xianming Shi, associate professor in WSU’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and graduate student Gang Xu, have developed a strong, durable concrete that uses fly ash as a binder and eliminates the use of environmentally intensive cement. They report on their work in the August issue of the journal, Fuel.
Reduces energy demand, greenhouse emissions
Production of traditional concrete, which is made by combining cement with sand and gravel, contributes between five and eight percent of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. That’s because cement, the key ingredient in concrete, requires high temperatures and a tremendous amount of energy to produce.
Fly ash, the material that remains after coal dust is burned, meanwhile has become a significant waste management issue in the United States. More than 50 percent of fly ash ends up in landfills, where it can easily leach into the nearby environment.
While some researchers have used fly ash in concrete, they haven’t been able to eliminate the intense heating methods that are traditionally needed to make a strong material.
“Our production method does not require heating or the use of any cement,” said Xu.
Molecular engineering
This work is also significant because the researchers are using nano-sized materials to engineer concrete at the molecular level.
“To sustainably advance the construction industry, we need to utilize the ‘bottom-up’ capability of nanomaterials,” said Shi.
The team used graphene oxide, a recently discovered nanomaterial, to manipulate the reaction of fly ash with water and turn the activated fly ash into a strong cement-like material. The graphene oxide rearranges atoms and molecules in a solution of fly ash and chemical activators like sodium silicate and calcium oxide. The process creates a calcium-aluminate-silicate-hydrate molecule chain with strongly bonded atoms that form an inorganic polymer network more durable than (hydrated) cement.
Aids groundwater, mitigates flooding
The team designed the fly ash concrete to be pervious, which means water can pass through it to replenish groundwater and to mitigate flooding potential.
Researchers have demonstrated the strength and behavior of the material in test plots on the WSU campus under a variety of load and temperature conditions. They are still conducting infiltration tests and gathering data using sensors buried under the concrete. They eventually hope to commercialize the patented technology.
“After further testing, we would like to build some structures with this concrete to serve as a proof of concept,” said Xu.
###
The research was funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s University Transportation Centers and the WSU Office of Commercialization.
Any information on cost?
How about actual numbers for how it compares to traditional concrete for strength & durability?
I wonder if they have performed any tests on this “pervious” concrete when it is saturated with water and in sub-zero conditions. Can it withstand the expansion of water to ice?
I was going to make a similar comment that you did.
Just how “pervious” is it? LOL
Concrete is generally pervious to water. When used where it needs to be less pervious it is painted or tarred. Cement block foundations for non basement applications are sat on poured concrete footers placed below the frost line. The part of the foundation exposed to freeze thaw is tarred or otherwise sealed.
Short answer: Close but wrong. Driveways are not coated, roads are not coated. And this is because of degree of pervious.
“When used where it needs to be less pervious it is painted or tarred.”
He covered that.
Porous concrete is used in the Midwest in freezing areas. The design involves making a granular base for the water to drain into. The water then soaks into the ground below. By design the water does not stay in the concrete: it soaks away before freezing.
I think that there is a related issue. What happens as the water percolates through the “pervious” concrete? Does it dissolve any of the fly ash? The article remarks that the landfills are a problem because of leaching. Will this just spread out the problem and change the problem from being local to being regional?
I grew up in a house made of cinder blocks. Back when coal was burned by stoking boilers and home furnaces with chunks of coal instead of coal powder the coal burning process created cinders. Cinder blocks were lighter than cement blocks and better insulated. They were also a bit stronger though perhaps more brittle.
I would be interested in knowing if the nano process is mostly turning fly ash back into cinders by getting it to aggregate into larger cohesive particles similar to cinders?
That’s nice, but what does graphene oxide cost? And what environmental risks are associated with the production?
I don’t think there is actually any commercial scale manufacturing of this product yet.
It’s worth experimenting with. I’m curious if it could be pumped back into defunct coal mine veins with the idea that new adjacent veins could then be mined.
Also:
“concrete can also absorb carbon dioxide and store it in a process commonly referred to as carbonation.”
[ http://www.cement.org/for-concrete-books-learning/concrete-technology/concrete-design-production/concrete-as-a-carbon-sink ]
“But as cement ages and weathers over time, it also absorbs carbon dioxide in a process called carbonation”
[ http://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2016-11-22/concrete-is-a-carbon-sink/8043174 ]
That may spell disaster in a freezing climate. Where I live, air-entrained is a must to prevent damage due to water freezing in cracks and other voids.
Why would they make the concrete be porous to water? It is not as if every last cm of ground is going to be concreted.
Primarily to lessen run-off, it also helps any large trees that are planted nearby.
If you’re going to build an earth retaining structure or bridge abutment, you better think about drainage. link
Although Pervious Structural Concrete wouldn’t spell well for a Building that would leak like a Sieve.
Also the water infiltration would lead to eventual Rebar Failure due to water induced oxidation of the structural component
In areas where there is going to be a lot of water infiltration they have rebar that has been coated to protect it from water.
Rebar failure is super expensive.
Porous concrete is in common use in stormwater control in urban areas. It is designed so the water soaks or drains away before the water freezes.
I wonder if an impervious form of the concrete can be made?
EXCELLENT video on how coal formed – the residue after burning coal just separated the volcanic ash out that helped form the coal in the first place.
4 Surprising Things About Coal and the Flood https://isgenesishistory.com/surprising-things-coal-flood/
At Thorn EMI Central Research Laboratories we were using coal ash, aeriated as insulation material. Think light weight building blocks. We even made an oven that had superior insulation properties to glass fibre for ovens at 250 deg C. However the domestic appliance division turned it down as the material was no good at lacerating newly born cockroaches, which apparently nested in ovens.
Why not use the new material which you describe, and then add a thin layer of the cockroach killing glass fibers?
They’d better study this product much more than FIU did when they built a walk bridge out of an untested construction material that ended up collapsing and crushing a pobrecita.
Sounds good for freeways, but I wouldn’t want the concrete walls in my foundation or basement to be pervious to water.
There’s a good bet that they are, but have been coated with a sealant to prevent intrusion.
It will be a shame the raw material (fly ash) will become so scarce the price will be prohibitive. Mine the landfills.
In Iowa it is common use as an amendment to Portland cement as well as a treatment to reduce swelling in some soils below streets. There are occasional shortages of flyash.
The flyash that is landfilled has already reacted with water and is not useble.
Ignorant dupes attempting to fool experts by re-inventing what has been known for a very long time…
“FLY ASH FOR CONCRETE”
It’s so new and especially “designed” by “students” that it’s been used and well known to virtually everyone since coal was used as fuel.
The Roman engineers were well ahead of the game. The Dark ages and superstition set us back 2000 years of development. The Pantheon is still standing while the BQE is tumbling into the east river.
Burn coal, save the environment. That’s some tasty irony right there!
Makes sense to me. There is enough of it to mine that it would guarantee that a superior method of producing energy will be developed by mankind before the coal supply runs out.
If fly ash starts to be something that power companies can sell, rather than having to pay to dispose of, that will have an impact on the profitability of coal plants.
This is a joke right. Please tell me it’s a joke. Please
I went through some amount of concrete in agriculture and the very last thing any/every peasant wants is animal slurries, silage effluents, sanitisers & disinfectants disappearing through the concrete.
Good Grief, The European Union via the Carrot/Stick mechanism that is laughingly called ‘Support’ are now wanting all manure stores to be airtight as well as watertight. (To prevent the escape of Ammonia, which we all know is 97 thousand million billion times more potent than carbon oxide)
Where I farmed, North Cumbria was/is famous for its rainfall and the general rule of thumb for houses such as mine with cement (concrete) roof tiles was to replace them every 40 years because: (get this and do tell me you knew it) after that sort of time they become porous and let the rain into your house.
You know they’re at the end of their lives because they start growing moss & lichen and everyone in the house gets colds, general ill health and something akin to asthma and then, keeps turning the heating up.
Would anyone ever contemplate using this shyte in a nuclear reactors, sea-walls or even a fish pond in your own garden?
Would you?
When laying concrete, do you not first remove all the top soil, more often than not revealing clay or something that is not porous. So wtf is the point of porous concrete? Where does the water go next?
Then, I see mention of Calcium Oxide AKA Quicklime in this stuff’s manufacture.
Quicklime is just found laying about the planet great copiousness is it.
Yeah right. Pull the other one… Not like it comes out of lime/cement kilns or anything. Oh no, The Unicorns deliver it just like storks deliver babies.
Fly Ash is NOT just some benign stuff. It’s full of metallic horrors like mercury, chromium, copper and arsenic not least and these clowns want to spread that all around everywhere, leaching into the groundwater as they so glowingly profess.
It needs to be inside a landfill, where we know where it is: THE best place for it by yer average Country Mile.
No. Make that a parsec
Are they COMPLETELY insane or just 99.97% insane.
Very old idea to get rid of all the coal ash from power production. It does not make concrete, it is a concrete additive. This has been extensively studied for its properties in the concrete.
According to the article they are replacing the cement with fly ash. It’s not just a supplement.
Fly ash, like rice hull ash, have both been extensively studied for their use in concrete. Something like 10% of the concrete can be ash. The silica in the ash is cristobalite, a carcinogenic respiratory hazard, so getting rid of it has been studied for at least 30 years.
This appears to be a new way to use coal fly ash in concrete. However the use of fly ash in concrete is not new.
Having run a state’s artificial reef program where we used concrete rubble and manufactured reef modules made from concrete we got major blow back from the environmental and part of the regulatory community. They screamed about heavy metals specifically mercury. When we pushed back noting we had a federal and state mandate to build artificial reefs they came back with the precautionary principle as a standard. By then we had enough political backing to require them to come up with leaching studies demonstrating the risk. They tried to insist we use artificial reef construction dollars. All that did for them was gain us more political backing.
Ironically Division of Solid Waste wanted to know exactly how much fly ash we could use per year.
Very interesting! The paper is pay walled but the abstract provides some insights.
Here’s the abstract to the key paper:
Influence of graphene oxide in a chemically activated fly ash
Authors: Gang Xu a Jing Zhong bc Xianming Shi a
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fuel.2018.04.033
Highlights (GO = graphene oxide)
•GO can affect the distribution of hydration precursors as a functional material.
•GO increases the polymerization degree of fly ash geopolymer.
•GO promotes the formation of low quartz and jennite-like hydrates.
•GO improves the mechanical strength of fly ash geopolymer notably.
Abstract
To divert fly ash from hazardous waste stream to beneficial uses, this work aims to improve the solidification of fly ash as a geopolymer material by using graphene oxide (GO). The hydration precursors, morphology, elemental composition, mineralogy, chemical structure and ordering of GO-modified fly ash geopolymer were investigated by means of Raman spectroscopy, SEM/BSE, EMPA, XRD/TGA and 29Si/27Al MAS-NMR, respectively, to unravel the role of GO. The experimental results suggest that GO regulated the Ca/Si, Si/Al and Ca/(Si + Al) mole ratios to facilitate the formation of fly ash hydrates with improved mechanical strength, as GO showed the ability to selectively affect the distribution of different hydration precursors. GO also promoted the formation of low quartz and jennite-like hydrates. Overall, the 28-day compressive strength of fly ash geopolymer (w/b = 0.35) in this study was improved by 23% (from 33.6 MPa to 41.4 MPa) with GO admixed at 0.02% by mass of fly ash. The NMR study showed that GO improved the polymerization degree of fly ash geopolymer by increasing the total Q3 and Q4 Si-tetrahedrons, which suggests potential for improving the immobilization of heavy metals in fly ash.
Additional publications by the authors on this topic are here:
Characteristics and applications of fly ash as a sustainable construction material: A state-of-the-art review
Xu, G., Shi, X.
Characteristics and applications of fly ash as a sustainable construction material: A state-of-the-art review
Resources, Conservation and Recycling, Volume 136, Issue undefined, September 2018
Influence of graphene oxide in a chemically activated fly ash
Xu, G., Zhong, J., Shi, X.
Influence of graphene oxide in a chemically activated fly ash
Fuel, Volume 226, Issue undefined, 15 August 2018
Graphene oxide-modified pervious concrete with fly ash as sole binder
Xu, G., Shi, X.
Graphene oxide-modified pervious concrete with fly ash as sole binder
ACI Materials Journal, Volume 115, Issue 3, May-June 2018
You can download it from address: http://s000.tinyupload.com/?file_id=94991447934467879368
Thanks gnomish!
DIA is paved with ash/concrete mix.
Been a utility practice for decades.
Fly ash has been a concrete additive for decades. Back in 1980 we used it as an additive for a soil cement parking lot sub base in Maryland. Interesting that they are expanding its use.
Great, radioactive cement. Coal ash is a common source of uranium for countries that don’t have any domestic mineral sources.
I doubt it’s as radioactive as your average granite counter top.
I think the word they are groping for, is “Chemistry”.
I had thought that the one advantage of global-warming hysteria is that it had driven the term “nano-technology” and associated wastrels back into the funding woodwork whence it came. Alas, it would seem not.
‘“After further testing, we would like to build some structures with this concrete to serve as a proof of concept,” said Xu.’
So why not wait til you have proof of concept before you make a public announcement?
They need funding.
This is something that’s been done for a while but there are a couple of ways to improve it and one gotcha for cold climates.
Fly ash has been used at up to 30% substitution for cement in concrete for decades. But not all fly ash is the same. It often contains residual carbon or soot and if a concrete is designed to be used in cold weather, surfactants are added to entrain air that makes it resist freezing and thawing. If there is too much carbon in the ash, it acts to remove the surfactant and you don’t get the air entrainment needed for frost resistance.
When I did work with high fly ash contents in mortars, I’d get tremendous variability in the consistency but there were a few ash sources that processed really well. We also added silica fume (a byproduct of silicon production) which made the material really impermeable but this can also increase shrinkage in the cement matrix and cracking in the concrete. One surprising benefit of adding both fly ash and silica fume is that it eliminated problems with a phenomena called alkali (in the cement) silica (in the aggregate) reaction. That would allow you to use cements with high alkali contents in conjunction with a lower quality aggregate and still make good materials that were durable.
As I recall, it was possible to get pretty decent mortars that had 20% cement, 70% ash and 10% silica fume but less than 50% ash was more practical. All this sounds great however until you encounter building codes. They often have upper limits on the amount of mineral admixtures (the fly and silica fume) and rules against using mixtures of mineral admixtures. Perhaps that’s changed in the last 20 years.
even IF fly ash had needed high heat to work would that still not have been acceptable?
would have at least gotten rid of the fly ash.
have not had chance to read up on it much, anyone know how compression strength is compared to standard concrete mixes?
There was this building block called cinderblock…
Graphene oxide (aka graphite oxide) is another form of TheMagicMolecule!!
And where does graphite come from?
OK, I am a chemist by UCBerkeley training, and have some modest hands-on experience in cement chemistry while taking Materials Science electives. So… what’s the REAL story here?
Before I got to the critical two words (sodium silicate), I was wondering “how on Earth are they getting FLY ASH to bind in a classic cement hydration-and-crosslinking chemical reaction with graphene oxide?” I was reading slowly, and I thought “well, maybe they’re using a strong glassy binder like sodium silicate, and probably augmented with a ‘classic’ cement hydration-and-crosslinking compound like refactory quicklime/burnt lime (calcium/magnesium oxides)”.
Then but a paragraph later, “sodium silicate” and “calcium oxide” are slipped in.
THING IS — that as soon as you add “water glass” (Na₂SiO₄ sodium silicate) and “quicklime/burnt lime” (CaO calcium oxide) in some portion to fly ash, you are again making cement by an alternate route. The CaO does its job turning to various intermolecular bridge compounds thru slow hydration and water-mediated cross-linking. The Na₂SiO₄ does its work quickly, donating the silicate anion to cross-linking, binding to the various refactories of fly ash.
The graphene oxide … to me … seems to be a 3 dollar bill. It might act as a rate-related catalyst, causing a slurry of the interrelated compounds to ‘set’ faster, or ‘set’ in a more crystalline (strength) fashion. But itself, it appears to not have a structural component. Moreover, if “graphene oxide” works as a catalyst, there are a number of other cheap, traditional cement-chemistry catalysts well documented in the literature and industrial practice.
_______
Point is, that there is another problem that is going for the asking.
WHAT KIND OF FLY ASH? Coal ash. The problem? Radioactivity potential. Some (many, actually) fly ashes from coal sourced in the US are so radiactive that they set off radiation detectors while being driven by truck to waste sequestration facilities. They’re considered a potential ORE for uranium and thorium. “Cinder blocks” — the ubiquitous construction grey or tan blocks — made before 1985 when tough anti-radiation laws went into effect, were one of the strongest sources of airborne radon gas that bedeviled below-grade basement air domestically.
That then is the problem.
ALSO the “other three dollar bill” is that the claim of “not being energy intensive like conventional concrete(s)” is disingenuous: it takes substantial energy to kiln-convert limestone/dorite (calcium carbonate, magnesium carbonate, as a mixture) into calcium/magnesium oxide (“quicklime / burnt lime”). If the fly ash is a SIGNIFICANT (majority) component to the structural integrity of the cement-reaction, then that is good. If it is a stochiometrically modest amount, then the cost (energy) of producing quicklime and sodium silicate quite easily could offset the Green Ballyhoo marketing potential.
Just saying
GoatGuy
Let’s not forget the smash hit the Chinese had with dry wall.