Trump’s SCOTUS nominee appears to be a climate skeptic

WUWT reader Joel O’Bryan writes:
Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, Judge Brett Cavanaugh from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, has a long judicial history of dissenting on not just the CO2 endangerment finding by the EPA, but on Obama’s entire environmental regulatory agenda when those cases made it to him as an appellate judge.
For example, the LA Times writes,
“Kavanaugh was skeptical of several of the Obama administration’s environmental regulations, including efforts to limit greenhouse gases and hazardous air pollutants.”
And here from page 32 of his dissenting opinion on
COALITION FOR RESPONSIBLE REGULATION, INC., ET AL., PETITIONERS
v.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY, RESPONDENT
“KAVANAUGH, Circuit Judge, dissenting from the denial of rehearing en banc:
This case is plainly one of exceptional importance. A decision in either direction will have massive real-world consequences. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce describes the EPA regulations at issue here as “the most burdensome, costly, far-reaching program ever adopted by a United States regulatory agency.” Petition for Rehearing En Banc at 1. On the other hand, EPA issued these regulations to help address global warming, a policy issue of major long-term significance to the United States. Put simply, the economic and environmental policy stakes are very high.”
Reference available at:
http://www.globalwarming.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/Coalition-for-Responsible-Regulation-Dec-20-2012.pdf
Consider this decision by Judge Kavanaugh, it is called the “White Stallion” decision, written in 2012:
It could be called the “Well Duhh” decision. He is definitely a judge who can cut through the BS. Good choice!
For more on Judge Kavanaugh’s decisions in his own words, see the WSJ today here:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/judge-brett-kavanaugh-in-his-own-words-1531187704?mod=hp_lead_pos3
The left will come up with enough variant names for him
K up top, not C …
The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2-1 decision said EPA does not have the authority to enact a 2015 rule-making ending the use of hydrofluorocarbons commonly found in spray cans, automobile air conditioners and refrigerators. The three-judge panel said that because HFCs are not ozone-depleting substances, the EPA could not use a section of the Clean Air Act targeting those chemicals to ban HFCs.
“Indeed, before 2015, EPA itself maintained that Section 612 did not grant authority to require replacement of non ozone-depleting substances such as HFCs,” the court wrote.
“EPA’s novel reading of Section 612 is inconsistent with the statute as written. Section 612 does not require (or give EPA authority to require) manufacturers to replace non ozone-depleting substances such as HFCs,” said the opinion, written by Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2017/08/08/dc-appeals-court-denies-epa-climate-rules/
The Supreme Court cases that have dealt with EPA’s efforts to address climate change have taught us two lessons that are worth repeating here. See, e.g., Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA, 134 S. Ct. 2427 (2014). First, EPA’s well intentioned policy objectives with respect to climate change do not on their own authorize the agency to regulate. The agency must have statutory authority for the regulations it wants to issue. Second, Congress’s failure to enact general climate change legislation does not authorize EPA to act. Under the Constitution, congressional inaction does not license an agency to take matters into its own hands, even to solve a pressing policy issue such as climate change.
” EPA’s well intentioned policy objectives ” ?… LOL
Kavanaugh is looking better and better the more I learn about him.
Some people don’t want the “settled science” questioned. A judge who asks questions might cause them to think, for once.