Why the climate change campaign failed – Scientists demonstrate

Summary: Why has the vast investment over 30 years produced little action in the campaign for policy action to fight climate change? Listen to climate scientists to learn one reason for this failure. Here is one day on Twitter, typical conversations in the decayed wreckage of a once great but still vital science. It’s a sad story, with no signs of getting better. But it’s not over yet.
“First, science places the burden of proof on the claimant. Second, the proof for a claim must in some sense be commensurate with the character of the claim. Thus, an extraordinary claim requires ‘extraordinary’ (meaning stronger than usual) proof.”
— Marcello Truzzi in Zetetic Scholar, August 1987 (text here).
Example #1 of climate science in action.
“Thirty Years On, How Well Do Global Warming Predictions Stand Up?“
An op-ed in the WSJ by Pat Michaels and Ryan Maue.
“James Hansen issued dire warnings in the summer of 1988. Today earth is only modestly warmer.”
This op-ed attracted a lot of attention from scientists. Such as this tweet.
We all know that Pat Michaels is beyond shame, but you'd think @RyanMaue might still be capable of being embarrassed by this WSJ editorial pic.twitter.com/v1sFG5uDjr
— Kevin Anchukaitis (@thirstygecko) June 23, 2018
An eminent climate scientists replied, as so many have replied to such unprofessional attacks.
Please debate the subject, not demean one of our colleagues. @CatoMichaels I have know Pat for decades and always respect his views, even on those occasions where I disagree. He adds significant robust substance to the climate issue.
— Roger A. Pielke Sr (@RogerAPielkeSr) June 23, 2018
Anchukaitis jumped into the discussion at a later point.
Shorter climate deniers: if you scientists would just be pushovers when we write motivated nonsense in the national press intended to mislead the public, we wouldn’t have to do our best to also prevent reasonable measures to avoid dangerous climate change. Ok 🙄 https://t.co/XLOUgcYGoY
— Kevin Anchukaitis (@thirstygecko) June 26, 2018
Anchukaitis deploys the universal defense of modern climate science against criticism: “deniers!” This is odd. I am a dogmatic supporter of the IPCC and major climate agencies. But after 30 years of massive effort with almost no policy action, I believe a change of tactics is needed. To Anchukaitis, that is “denial.” In a nutshell, that’s why 30 years of massive effort has failed to produce action.
Bio: Kevin Anchukaitis is an associate professor at the University of Arizona (see his University profile page).
A reminder from the past
“In response to a request for supporting data, Philip Jones, a prominent researcher {U of East Anglia} said ‘We have 25 or so years invested in the work. Why should I make the data available to you, when your aim is to try and find something wrong with it?’”
– Testimony of Stephen McIntyre before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce (the July 2006 hearings which produced the Wegman Report). Jones has not publicly denied it, so far as I see.
Example #2 of climate science in action
Another tweet about that WSJ op-ed.
That seemed an odd claim. It does not agree with the NOAA data, and short-term climate changes are almost impossible to attribute to human action. So I sent a Tweet showing NOAA’s global surface temperature.
NOAA disagrees with you. Trend of 2000 – 2014 was 0.12C/decade, statistically insignificant. The El Nino spike is fading fast, with global surface temp now back to the 2015 level. https://t.co/BHuN62Mj5D pic.twitter.com/uPoc1jDVg1
— Fabius Maximus (Ed.) (@FabiusMaximus01) June 23, 2018
Cowern blocked me – for showing NOAA data that contradicted his tweet. See the offensive graph below from NOAA’s excellent Climate At A Glance website. Note they calculate the 2000-2014 trend as 0.12°C per decade (probably statistically insignificant, and within the instrument network’s margin of error). The graph shows the El Nino spike – and its fall, perhaps returning to the 2000-2014 trendline.
Bio: Nick Cowern is a professor emeritus of atmospheric science at Newcastle University. See LinkedIn.
Another reminder from the past
“The time for debate has ended”
— Marcia McNutt (then editor-in-Chief of Science, now President of the NAS) in “The beyond-two-degree inferno“, editorial in Science, 3 July 2015.
Declaring that the debate is over: it is a favorite tactic of climate advocates (see more about this pitiful article). After thirty years, it had not worked. But they keep trying.
Example #3 of climate science in action
Anthony Purcell was acrimoniously attacking Roger Pielke Sr. about the role of CO2 in climate dynamics. Here are three of his salvos.
There is not much to be said about that tweet. It’s beyond rational rebuttal. Another one is more substantial.
That is an odd tweet. That a CO2 increase was detected in the 1930s does not mean that it had a significant effect on the climate (the IPCC’s reports make no such claim). The melting of glaciers and polar ice sheets in the 1850s was a retreat from their expansion during the Little Ice Age (whose causes are still debated, but it wasn’t CO2). This other tweet is also material, asking an important question.
Pielke Sr. is too modest to give an adequate reply. Hence my two tweets answering Purcell’s question.
2/ See Roger Pielke Sr's bio at CIRES. Lifetime of work in many areas of climate science, holding distinguished posts, many awards.https://t.co/48InG3yKqY
— Fabius Maximus (Ed.) (@FabiusMaximus01) June 24, 2018
In one sentence, Purcell’s reply shows the essence of the climate science policy debate – and why most the US public still ranks climate change as a low priority vs. our other problems.
Now I’m not sure what your background is or what your technical qualifications might be – but if you are nothing more than @RogerAPielkeSr’s lick-spittle You’re not bringing a lot to the conversation
— Anthony Purcell (@Tony_Purc) June 24, 2018
Citing a climate scientist’s publications and professional record – in response to Purcell’s question – gets a schoolyard insult. And, in the fashion of climate sciences, he blocked me.
Andrew Dessler jumped into the discussion with this tweet …
A nice articulation of the “Iron Law of @RogerPielkeJr”: it’s always the climate scientists’ fault. Sounds legit. https://t.co/CxWRfk6f4z
— Andrew Dessler (@AndrewDessler) June 26, 2018
This is odd. First, Pielke’s Iron Law says “While people are often willing to pay some price for achieving environmental objectives, that willingness has its limits.” Explained in his book The Climate Fix (see below). Dessler is not even close. Second, he appears to believe that is a universal defense of climate scientists against any criticism. But he did reply.
My apologies. I thought you were making a useful contribution to discussion of this important subject.
— Fabius Maximus (Ed.) (@FabiusMaximus01) June 27, 2018
Bio: Purcell is a research fellow at the School of Earth Science at Australian National University. Bio here.
Bio: Andrew Dessler is a Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at Texas A and M (his page at the university website).
The last word on these sad stories
“Confirmations should count only if they are the result of risky predictions; that is to say, if, unenlightened by the theory in question, we should have expected an event which was incompatible with the theory — an event which would have refuted the theory.”
— Karl Popper in Conjectures and Refutations: The Growth of Scientific Knowledge (1963).
(Update) I could post more and even worse tweets from climate scientists in these threads, but pouring more water on a rock does not make it wetter.
This is the public face of climate science today: tribal, defensive, discussion by invective, dismissive of contrary data. More like a priesthood than a community of scientists. Having corresponded or worked with many climate scientists during the past decade, I found that most are diligent, responsive to inquiries, and open about their work. But a large fraction – including many of the field’s leaders – are not. Their responses to inquiries and responses is the opposite of what the public expects in public policy debates about the fate of the world, especially when proposing solutions requiring vast resources and perhaps restructuring of the world economy.
For thirty years this has been the nature of the climate science advocacy. Naturally, they have little to show for it. Mike Bastasch (reporter for the Daily Caller) gave the last word on this sad story.
Well, it’s hard to learn when you don’t listen
— Mike Bastasch (@MikeBastasch) June 23, 2018
In the past decade I have written 400+ posts about the climate wars, as a stalwart (or dogmatic) supporter of the IPCC and major climate agencies. So I do not agree with this statement by Brandon Shollenberger. But events have forced me to see that his is a rational response to climate scientists’ behavior during the past 30 years.
“My view regarding global warming has always been very simple: the people who claim it is a serious threat act in such a bizarre way, I don’t believe them.” {Shollenberger has written a series of books about the climate wars; the most recent is A Disgrace to Skepticism.
Mistakes at the start often put a project on the wrong path. But it is not too late to restart the policy debate.
What are the photon absorption bands of CO2?
What are the photon absorption bands of water vapor?
What is the overlap?
What does it mean?
MSimon,
See; http://www.barrettbellamyclimate.com/page15.htm
The main influence of CO2 is in the 15 μm band where water vapor is not completely blocking the outgoing radiation.
What it means is that the absorption by CO2 and water are mostly independent of each other and the overall absorption acts as a sum of both absorptions.
The above is a very interesting website from Jack Barrett and David J. Bellamy about theory and reality of global warming…
FE
No 33 C warmer + No GHG energy loop = No RGHE & No CAGW.
Put or …..
That’s “Put up or…
Defend – or retreat.
No RGHE and no QED handwavium.
Even scientific queries get these kind of replies. For example, I’ve asked many main stream climate scientists to explain the origin of the 3.3 W/m^2 in addition to the initial W/m^2 of forcing that’s required to offset the 4.3 W/m^2 of additional surface emissions consequential to an 0.8C increase in the average temperature of about 288K and that the IPCC claims arises from only 1 W/m^2 of forcing.
Crickets abound and the few replies are along the lines of ‘How dare you question …”.
It has degenerated to more of a belief system the a science.
It was always a religion – the “science” was the search for a (partial) rational basis to win converts. They have never acted differently than like religious zealots.
And look at who they choice to make St’s of this religion, people like Mann , thin skinned, massive ego’s and with poor scientific practice . They say a fish rots form the head , in this case they picked a rotten head in the first place.
Frankly, I prefer the real religious zealots. The ones I’ve run into most often are far more pleasant to deal with.
Excellent Larry!
Just…… Excellent!!!
Larry,
You have an amazing ability to remain calm and polite.
David,
It’s not my nature to do so. I’ve learned to do so from wiser people. In the climate debates see the calm and reasoned responses of, for example, Judith Curry and Roger Pielke Sr.
No amount of debate will convince me, if you have the data to make a debate with then do it.
But, no scientist on the alarmist side is willing to allow their beliefs to be questioned, much less, seriously challenged. It’s clear from the rhetoric that their delusion is very real to them no matter how wrong they are.
..Why has the vast investment over 30 years produced little action in the campaign for policy action to fight climate change? ….
Probably because the money has gone into the pockets of corr*upt and fr*udulent businessmen, politicians, activists and ‘scientists’….
I would have to agree with Shollenberger. I have said this before and I will say it again a thousand times.
If I truly believed in CAGW, and that we were running out of time and that the end was nigh, I would advocate for a solution immediately. There is only one way to immediately reduce CO2 production for all nations. A complete switch to Nuclear. Today. Plan for increased baseload from electrical and have everyone switch from IC cars to electrical cars. Nuclear is a known technology, it would cover the baseload, even for a complete switch over to electrical cars and would reduce CO. Perfect. Is there danger? Yes. But the end of the world could be avoided.
But…..they don’t do this. Why? I can only conclude they don’t really believe. They are just out to make a buck.
Andrew,
I think that is too strong, since reasonable people can disagree about the merits of nuclear power.
The unanswerable concern is that raised by so many people (eg, Brandon & me here): anyone with evidence that the planet is in peril has an obligation to present all data and methods, and openly respond to challenges. That’s not the history of the climate crusade.
In this post we see their response to challenges (the other tweets in those threads make it even clearer). They don’t appear to know that the system in the US and UK is discovery thru challenge. That’s how our civil and criminal courts work, how we conduct politics and sciences. We do not have a trust-based system, because our society is built on “low but solid ground.”
I ask you to consider this line of thought. If CO2 is going to end us in say 10 years, then the only potential solution is Nuclear. It’s the only power supply that can be deployed in significant quantity in that kind of time frame, admittedly we would have to fly through the permitting process. Solar and wind can not be produced in that quantity nearly as fast as Nuclear. Regardless of the issues with Nuclear, its the only option if the threat is that significant. We could then use nuclear for a few years and develop an alternative or if you trust solar / wind / battery build enough of them to retire Nuclear. Ultimately, I think that was the point of the original poster
Nuclear means continuing the energy flux DENSITY per capita of the last 500 years. It is not the amount, rather the density. That means advanced relative potential population density. Add longevity to that and see the fear of the very few pushing what amounts to genocide. “Making a buck” is a cop-out – the enemy has something else in mind!
Fear of taking that on is what they bank on, literally.
Purcell responds in just about the same manner over at realclimatescience.com. In other words, he doesn’t refute Heller at all.
The main reason for the “failure” is actually that what they cite as the disasters to befall us and the amount of warming (even with egregious adjustments) have not materialized. At the same time, the most obvious changes from elevated CO2 are unequivocally positive. Harvests have doubled with higher CO2 a major factor in it. The earth has greened about 20% in 30yrs, most notably in arid regions, increasing habitat for diversity and improving cropping in marginal areas.
This phenomenon is exponential in character and endothermic (cooling). Moreover it is removing vast amounts of carbon into sequestration. And the same thing is happening in the oceans with carbon absorbing zooplankton, which make carbonate shells that accumulate when they die. Think of the White Cliffs of Dover made up of their skeletons!
“More like a priesthood than a community of scientists. ”
Well then Larry Kummer, for someone who obviously has a brain in his head it amazes me that you fall for the propaganda and the bogus charts that are produced by NOAA NASA … etc. We skeptics can point to hundreds of things wrong with the AGW meme whereas I have asked repeatedly to everyone I meet. Have you seen any evidence of global warming? Where is it? I have been looking for it for 30 years and havent found a single piece of evidence. What a farce!!!!
I’m not a scientist, but i’m pretty sure this is not how respectable scientists should behave. Insults, blocking, arguments from authority (as Matt Ridley put it: “If I want argument from authority, I will join the Catholic Church.”), and in general just childish behaviour. It doesn’t exactly instill a great deal of confidence. And then they wonder why people don’t take them seriously. It’s like they are living in some kind of a bubble. Even if they are right about climate change, their behaviour is still wrong.
A respectable scientist should also examine all sides of a controversial topic before deciding on a position. It’s clear that most on the alarmist side aren’t even aware of the many arguments made by skeptics and certainly don’t know enough to judge their veracity. Ignoring inconvenient truths is how politics works, for example, ignoring the distinction between legal and illegal immigration, but science must be objective and can’t be allowed to work that way.
When all you can make is BS then that is all you can sell , and when doing so has the cash flowing in you make dam sure you keep attacking others that mention it is BS.
Somehow the left got the idea..that acting like trash is endearing
Or it could be that it was patently obvious the entire issue was hijacked to prostitute progressive agenda items.
“The planet is fine…the people are f….d, uh, … not so fine”.
George Carlin (sort of)
It’s really easy to restart a policy debate, cut funding to the field. (I think Richard Lindzen suggested an 80% cut.) That will get the attention of climate science’s leadership.
Yes, my posting is repetitive, but so is 95% of this thirty year old debate. Plowed ground plowed^10. Beaten horse beaten^10. This is, though, 100 % my own work.
1) 33 C warmer is nonsense 2) BB surface LWIR of 396 W/m^2 and GHG energy loop is nonsense. 3) 1 & 2 = RGHE theory FAIL!! 4) RGHE theory FAIL!!! means CO2 and mankind play exactly ZERO role in the climate’s behavior.
The ENTIRE issue stands or falls on these four points – ALONE, all the rest is empty sound and fury.
Scores of postings – zero rebuttals. BTW I appear to have drawn a lifetime ban from Disqus.
Three decades of rancorous handwavium debate over evidence for and the physics behind the Radiative Greenhouse House Effect, Green House Gasses and man-caused climate change, aka CAGW.
What a waste – since none of it is real.
That the the earth might be 33 C warmer with an atmosphere is based on the difference between two completely unrelated and made up numbers: 288 K, a wild ass guess pulled straight out of the World Meteorological Organization’s butt and 255 K, a theoretical, ideal, benchmark calculation for the “average” 240 W/m^2 Long Wave Infrared Radiation supposedly leaving the top of the atmosphere.
Furthermore, the lunar studies by Nikolov and Kramm clearly conclude that without an atmosphere the earth would be much like the moon, a barren rock with the lit/hot side maybe 390 K, the dark/cold side maybe 150 K, but nothing like 33 C colder.
The LWIR up/down/”back” GHG energy “warming” loop is another theoretical, ideal, benchmark calculation for any surface radiating at 288 K and likewise – not real. A contiguous participating media, i.e. atmospheric molecules, preclude any BB emission from the surface.
No 33 C warmer + No GHG energy loop = No RGHE & No CAGW.
Am I wrong?
Always possible – as is the case for all of us.
’cause if I’m not wrong decades of research, “evidence,” publications and billions of green dollars goes straight in the dumper and the entire trillion dollar global climate change industry is suddenly unemployed.
I find the term “Dickhead” to be offensive and demeaning.
Whom do I contact at Twitter to have that account disabled?
“In response to a request for supporting data, Philip Jones, a prominent researcher {U of East Anglia} said ‘We have 25 or so years invested in the work. Why should I make the data available to you, when your aim is to try and find something wrong with it?’”
I would answer, “Well, to be true to the scientific method and to have confidence that the hypothesis has been proven true, someone has to do it, and you (Phil Jones) have not.”
Why on Earth would we ever want to restart the policy debate?
The theory of CAGW came apart at the seams years ago. The only response has been to relabel everything as “climate change”. And *everything* is the new “Climate Change”.
So without CAGW, what kinds of policies would you like to debate?
How about policies regarding international fisheries?
Policies regarding the allocation of frequencies of the radio spectrum?
I Know, I Know:
Central Bank Monetary Policy of the EU!
The intolerance of so many of these actors tells the whole story. There is nothing anything like it in all the rest of all the scientific fields.
However the intolerance of climate alarmism is the same that we see in our politics today in the US.
This also tells you all you need to know.
The fundamental reason why the “climate change” campaign failed is because the hypothesis it peddled wasn’t true. It was all pseudo-science, rooted in shoddy models, simplistic assumptions, and faulty reasoning. As various lefto- and enviro-fascists latched on the gravy train, the whole rort became manifestly transparent.
Today, 30 years later, we have better science and, importantly, better scientists in place who have delivered better scientific results, based on the actual observations and quality physics, and who demonstrated already the great importance of natural factors that the geezers of old just swept under the carpet “to hide the decline.”
The Climategate affair disclosed at the Copenhagen Conference forever tainted people involved, and thus everything they said and did.
Somehow it’s just hard to believe “we’re all going to die, but it will only take a few Trillion dollars per year to fix” just seems like science fiction.