Quote of the Week: Hansen, father of ‘global warming’, calls renewables a ‘grotesque idea’

Dr. James Hansen, writing about his 1988 senate testimony 30 years ago in an op-ed in the Boston Globe, said some very strong things when it comes to the pie-in-the-sky renewables schemes.
He starts off with:
THIRTY YEARS AGO, while the Midwest withered in massive drought and East Coast temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit, I testified to the Senate as a senior NASA scientist about climate change. I said that ongoing global warming was outside the range of natural variability and it could be attributed, with high confidence, to human activity — mainly from the spewing of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere. “It’s time to stop waffling so much and say that the evidence is pretty strong that the greenhouse effect is here,” I said.
This clear and strong message about the dangers of carbon emissions was heard. The next day, it led the front pages of newspapers across the country. Climate theory led to political action with remarkable speed. Within four years, almost all nations, including the United States, signed a Framework Convention in Rio de Janeiro, agreeing that the world must avoid dangerous human-made interference with climate.
Sadly, the principal follow-ups to Rio were the precatory Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement — wishful thinking, hoping that countries will make plans to reduce emissions and carry them out. In reality, most countries follow their self-interest, and global carbon emissions continue to climb (see graph at bottom).
But his finish is quite something, and is sure to raise some eyebrows in the green sector:
The notion that renewable energies and batteries alone will provide all needed energy is fantastical. It is also a grotesque idea, because of the staggering environmental pollution from mining and material disposal, if all energy was derived from renewables and batteries. Worse, tricking the public to accept the fantasy of 100 percent renewables means that, in reality, fossil fuels reign and climate change grows.
Source: https://www.bostonglobe.com/opinion/2018/06/26/thirty-years-later-what-needs-change-our-approach-climate-change/dUhizA5ubUSzJLJVZqv6GP/story.html
He believes in one fantasy, but not another!
its not that unusual, some very rational , intelligent people believe in God. We all do it to some extent.
A shame he wasn’t more vocal about the futility of renewables when he kicked this whole thing off
At least he isn’t completely wrong then, even if he does believe the surface temperature of Venus is due to CO2 and not atmospheric pressure.
Wow! That is gonna make a whole lotta green heads EXPLODE! And, I have to say that, on this occasion, I absolutely agree with Dr Hansen’s assessment of renewables and their inability to replace hydrocarbons (coal/oil/gas) any time in the near future. Regardless of Merkel, Macron and May’s ridiculous statements about eliminating gasoline/diesel vehicles in the next couple of decades, that simply can’t happen. I never thought I’d say I agree with the man who started the charade in the first place.
Unfortunately, as correct as he is, his quote will be buried by the MSM simply not reporting it.
“will be buried by the MSM simply not reporting it”
It is an op-ed in the Boston Globe.
Nick Stokes
the Boston Globe…….that well known, international publication.
And that means it won’t be seen in the Aussie BS media! Will we see you promote this in Australia? I bet not! Thank YOU Nick!
Isn’t he in the pocket of Big Nuke?
https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/google-engineers-explain-why-they-stopped-rd-in-renewable-energy#gs.Vx5Ue1I

Has the penny finally dropped?
Has the penny finally dropped?
Sir David MacKay FRS, a physicist and Chief Scientist to the UK DECC 2008-2014 , world renowned author on Energy/BIll Gates top ten reads, etc, called powering the UK with renewables “an appalling delusion” in his last talk on the subject (check GOogle for his book and TED talk on physical realities. This is that last words, from someone who understood all the angles, and put numbers to them. “Do the arithematic”.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2016/may/03/idea-of-renewables-powering-uk-is-an-appalling-delusion-david-mackay?CMP=share_btn_fb
The problem is the crooked politicians behind the energy subsidy fraud have done that, and counted the massive amounts of money and well paid jobs they can cream off an unnecessary solution to a non problem. I can see Mel Brookes as California Governor in Blazing Saddles, “we gotta do something to save our phoney Baloney jobs!”… very much the current incumbent’s style and MO. Also Fracoise Lagarde as Lilli von Shtupp “…is it twoo what they say about you renewable subsidies….oh it’s twoo, its TWOO, its TWOOO!”
In reality this is much worse than a delusion, because it is a knowing fraud on the public by politicians and pressure groups. This is state organised crime/malfeasance, and has almost noting to do with climate change in science fact, if CO2 is significant in that or not, renewble subsidies are just an excuse they do little to reduce versus better unsubsidised alternatives, that work in science fact
This is the biggest legalised protection racket ever, outside of war, globally controlled by the political elite to enrich their friends and themselves in the payback from the massive subsidy flows, that are essential for the weak and intermittent energy sources of feudal economies to make money against much more capable fossil and nuclear generation that developed our industrial society with plentiful cheap energy our economies depend upon using to stay that way.
This studied fraud on the people by their elites isa lso keeping the the 3rd World in avoidable poverty, denying them what works to develop their econmies, imposing renewable solutions when they need capable enrgy supplies, pretending to solve a problem their snake oil energy science denying solution never can on the physics facts.
Meanwhile expensively jeopardising the fossil powered grids they are parasitic upon for their subsidies in the developed world, relying on the majority supply and 100% backup of their fossil hosts to keep the grid up when they cannot, which they will be pointless without.
The politicians are NOT delusional. They know renewable energy as a cure for whatever small part of the small actual 0.5 deg per century climate climate change there is that human CO2 actually causes is a blatant science denying scam on the people. They are ducated and have been told the science fact many times. They prefer to support the easy money fraud, with their votes.
THIS is actual science denial. Senator Lamar Alexander and Newt Gingrich understand this VERY well. It’s not climate science, hypothetical science that doesn’t match reality but we should prefer to what actually happens to justify huge subsidies that do nothing for a fast insider buck and “save the planet”. Pure bullshit from end to end, on the costed physics and engineering
Energy science is fact based deterministic science, it w either works or it doesn’t. Renewables do not and cannot work as advertised, because of source energy density and intermittency. Fixing what is ultimately inadequate by adding storage only makes them worse, still not enough energy and more than ten times the cost per KWh, so from crooked FUBAR to disaster.
“one of the real tragedies that totally distorted the debate over climate change was that it got tied into the solution in a way that if you accepted the first you had to accept the second (Ed. the fraudulent prescriptive cure). And I think that was profoundly wrong.” – Newt Gingrich
Brian RL Catt
David MacKay’s TED talk link here:
David MacKay's TED talk link here:
It’s also worth reading a short article by Matt Ridley:
WIND IS AN IRRELEVANCE TO THE ENERGY AND CLIMATE DEBATE
http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/wind-still-making-zero-energy/
A similar conclusion was reached by the Google engineers,
A similar conclusion was reached by the Google engineers,
What?!???? Is he emerging from the Twilight Zone?
He’s right. The Renewables Biz is a scam and will price its target users right out of the modern age into the 18th century. Let him support nukes loudly.
I totally agree with James Hansen!?
Well, I agree with this part at least:
“The notion that renewable energies and batteries alone will provide all needed energy is fantastical. It is also a grotesque idea, because of the staggering environmental pollution from mining and material disposal, if all energy was derived from renewables and batteries.”
I have to admit, I may have misjudged him! 😉
How about an alternate headline for this James Hansen news? “Blind Squirrel Finds Nut – Writes Op-Ed!”
Can somebody point me to what alternative energy he does support?
Based on what he doesn’t support, the only major option left would seem to be nuclear.
Nuclear power.
Nuclear power.
Buried in the BG article is this gem:
“Young people are puzzled that, 25 years ago, President Clinton terminated R&D on next-generation safe nuclear power, the principal alternative to fossil fuel electricity. It is not too late. My advice to young people is to cast off the old politics and fight for their future on technological, political, and legal fronts.”