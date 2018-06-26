HuffPost Blames Populists And Russia For European Renewable Policy Failures

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The alleged Russian conspiracy which is supposed to be helping populists win elections worldwide has now been blamed for a fall in EU nation state support for European renewable energy policies.
How A Populist Europe In Thrall To Russia Threatens Climate Change Action
“We are in a really dangerous moment.”
By Arthur Neslen
26/06/2018 7:45 PM AEST
As a growing number of European countries tip toward the far right politically, attempts to curb climate change are coming under pressure. The region’s race to cut planet-warming greenhouse gases is generating friction, and some Members of European Parliament and experts point the finger of blame at Russian big energy interests and populist governments in thrall to them.
This month, a bid to raise the European Union’s supply of renewable energy to 35 percent of the electricity mix by 2030 was stymied by a bloc of EU states led by populist governments in the Visegrad countries ― Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia ― even though it had the support of the European Parliament and European Commission.
The same bloc of countries helped whittle down proposals for a binding 40 percent energy conservation target, despite signs of accelerating climate change from the Antarctic to the African savannah.
“We see a pattern of populist governments clearly opposing ambitious climate and energy regulations, which is in line with the primary Russian economic interest: exporting fossil fuels and nuclear technology,” Benedek Jávor, the vice-chair of the European parliament’s environment committee and a Hungarian Green MEP, told HuffPost.
Russia supplies more than a third of Europe’s gas but this could be reduced to nothing by an ambitious energy saving target, according to analyses by several think tanks and consultancies.
…
Hungary, for example, which is becoming an increasingly authoritarian government under far-right leader Viktor Orbán, is a valued advocate for Russian gas infrastructure and is also building a Russian-financed €10 billion ($11.5 billion) nuclear reactor outside Budapest.
…
Russia’s energy agenda plays to a wider audience than extreme nationalists. Gas and nuclear are both seen as relatively lower carbon options than coal, which could “bridge” the path to a mid-century world powered solely by renewables. However, some climate studies suggest that, where gas is concerned, the bridge could also burn the chances of limiting global warming to no more than a 2 C temperature rise above pre-Industrial levels ― the target the majority of scientists say cannot be exceeded if we are to avoid the worst effects of climate change.
Several academic papers have found that investment in gas could crowd out desperately needed funds for renewable energy while providing few emissions-cutting benefits.
…
Read more: https://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/entry/europe-populism-russia-climate-action_us_5b30b86fe4b0321a01d33adf
In my opinion HuffPost are making it up as they go. If renewable energy was viable, gas wouldn’t have an opportunity to “crowd out” renewable investment, because renewable investment would make sense on its own terms.
As for Huffpost’s evidence free allegation that Russia is pushing populism to undermine the green agenda, in my opinion it would make far more sense for the Russian government to support the green agenda – to support anti-fracking, anti-nuclear and renewable energy advocacy movements.
More fracking in Europe would undermine Russian gas sales. A Nuclear power renaissance in Europe would undermine Russian gas sales. Useless green energy “investments” not so much.
Of course I’m not suggesting Russia is doing anything of the sort. Why risk scandal and exposure, when liberal green European politicians are doing everything in their power to wreck European energy independence without outside help?
I guess it couldn’t simply be the failure of renewables.
This kind of relates to the perpetual victimhood progressives ‘aspire’ to. Nothing’s ever their fault, nothing’s ever fair (which of course, justifies ‘any means necessary), and they never question their basic presumptions – just rationalize them away.
Repeating patterns, circular logic.
Maybe those mostly Eastern European countries have memories of Stalinism, and recognize the similar irrationality of the green blob, and the level of callousness needed to enforce a vision of the Radiant Future?
You’d think that would be hard to forget.
Russia did it! Now, what were you asking?
Russians have been trying their utmost to promote anti-fracking protests – that, at least makes sense.
Russia decided the result of the US election to get their friends out of power…… apparently.
When I voted for Brexit clearly I was seriously influenced by Russia and didn’t even know it!
I thought I was voting to leave the totalitarian EU.
“When I voted for Brexit clearly I was seriously influenced by Russia and didn’t even know it!”
That’s how clever Putin is. After all, if you did know it then Putins’ mind-rays might not work.
He’s pure eeevil…
Sceptical of anything from the Hoof Poo …
In my opinion HuffPost are making it up as they go.
IMO, most of Huff-‘n’-Puff is made up news. They’re the personification of “fake news.”
Jim
After all, they are the Puffington Host.
This is the symptom of a party, or politics, that hates the white working class and has pretty much thrown in the towel on ever winning the white working class again. It’s putrid and therefore they must resort to the most putrid thing that someone can be called these days. One is real: https://naturalresources.house.gov/newsroom/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=404881 , one is fake. They’re playing with definitions of which is which and disparaging a lot of people while doing it, oh but they’re white people so it’s okay! It’s a pity what the left has become, every worst thing that they attacked their opponents of being for the last 50 years.
we should all be scared sh1tless…Russia is so powerful….LOL everything is their fault
If they genuinely believe Russia is really wielding so much influence, then these bozos ought to be asking Vladimir how he does it. After all, this is just the kind of power and extra-governmental control that they themselves wish to exert over Western democracies.
Same with the Clinton Democrats. They spent a rough $Billion on the USA’s best (or most expensive) win-an-election consultants. Yet, allegedly, a dinner table-full of Ruskies ran rings round them with a few cheap Farcebook adverts. It’s just not logical, Captain.
How come anyone rejecting far left policies, supporting the rule of law, defending in the US the Constitution, preferring capitalism, and generally preferring logic over radical blind orthodoxy is automatically labeled “right winged?” While Putin may have made roads into Hungary, Poland just asked the USA for a new missile defense system, to which Putin would definitely object. European countries are become populist because of the EU parliament and bureaucracy accountable to no one but the elites. Democrats in the USA and the political elites in Europe remain in denial about why the general public are angry.
‘European countries are become populist because……’ Bingo, we have a winner.
From the article: “As a growing number of European countries tip toward the far right politically”
What is the difference between the Right and the Far Right?
The European answer is there is no difference.
Anyone who is not a socialist is considered to be Far Right. In other words, they are portraying those on the Right as extremists, by adding the “Far”. It’s a tactic.
That pesky Putin chap.
Old ladies across Europe are freezing to death (or starving if they keep the heating on) because of his dastardly deeds.
Is there no limit to his evil?
WHYYYYYYY?
From the article: “despite signs of accelerating climate change from the Antarctic to the African savannah.”
Lol! They couldn’t prove any of this. This is just standard CAGW BS that’s added to every study even remotely connected to human-caused CO2.
Paranoid conspiracy ideation at its finest.
Where are the social psychologists wringing their hands over the obvious signs of pathology HuffPo has embraced and is spreading?
Calling Dr. Lew……