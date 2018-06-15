Actual science press release headline: ‘How to save Antarctica (and the rest of Earth too)’

From the “Listen to us! We can save the world!” department and IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON comes this evangelical bit of diatribe masquerading as science. Apparently the first version of the press release didn’t go over so well, and a “do-over” was required. Via Eurekalert
How to save Antarctica (and the rest of Earth too)
Please note clarifications about sea level in bold. This replaces the previous press release.
Decisions made in the next decade will determine whether Antarctica suffers dramatic changes that contribute to a metre of global sea level rise.
In a new study, scientists argue that time is running out to save this unique ecosystem, and that if the right decisions are not made to preserve Antarctica in the next ten years then the consequences will be felt around the world.
Their results, published today in Nature, assess the state of Antarctica in 2070 under two scenarios, which represent the opposite extremes of action and inaction on greenhouse gas emissions and environmental protection.
Antarctica is affected by many global changes, but in turn it also affects the global environment. For example, one of the largest uncertainties in future sea-level rise predictions is how the Antarctic ice sheet reacts to human-induced global warming.
The Southern Ocean around Antarctica also absorbs a large amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, slowing the rate of climate change. However, it can only absorb so much CO2, and absorbing excess amounts increases the acidity of the water, harming marine life.
Predicting the future
To see what the future might hold, an international team of researchers, including scientists at Imperial College London, has predicted what would happen under two future scenarios. Firstly, if emissions rise unabated and regulation in Antarctica fails to keep up with changes; and secondly if emissions are significantly reduced through regulations informed by research.
The authors argue that which scenario plays out depends significantly on choices made over the next decade, on both climate-change mitigation plans and on environmental regulation. For example, there is currently a moratorium on mining in Antarctica, but as global population rises this accord could be threatened.
Co-author Professor Martin Siegert, from the Grantham Institute – Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial, said: “Some of the changes Antarctica will face are already irreversible, such as the loss of some ice shelves, but there is a lot we can prevent or reverse.
“To avoid the worst impacts, we will need strong international cooperation and effective regulation backed by rigorous science. This will rely on governments recognising that Antarctica is intimately coupled to the rest of the Earth system, and damage there will cause problems everywhere.”
Lead author Dr Steve Rintoul, of the Centre for Southern Hemisphere Oceans Research and Antarctic Climate and Ecosystems Cooperative Research Centre in Australia, said: “Greenhouse gas emissions must start decreasing in the coming decade to have a realistic prospect of following the low emissions narrative and so avoid global impacts associated with change in Antarctica, such as substantial sea level rise.”
Two extremes: on the road to collapse or impacts minimised
Under the high emissions and low regulations narrative, Antarctica and the Southern Ocean undergo widespread and rapid change, with global consequences.
- By 2070, warming of the ocean and atmosphere has caused dramatic loss of major ice shelves, leading to increased loss of grounded ice from the Antarctic Ice Sheet and an acceleration in global sea level rise.
- Environmental changes including warming, sea ice retreat and ocean acidification have altered marine ecosystems.
- Unrestricted growth in human use of Antarctica has degraded the environment and introduced invasive pests.
Under the low emissions and tight regulations narrative, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and implementation of effective policy helps to minimise change in Antarctica, which in 2070 looks much like it did in the early decades of the century.
- Antarctica’s ice shelves have remained intact, slowing loss of ice from the ice sheet and reducing the threat of sea level rise.
- Ocean acidification has not worsened and Antarctic ecosystems have remained intact.
- Human pressures on the Antarctic are managed by an increasingly collaborative and effective governance regime.
Professor Siegert said: “If the political landscape of a future Antarctica is more concerned with rivalry, and how each country can get the most out of the continent and its oceans, then all protections could be overturned.
“However, if we recognise the importance of Antarctica in the global environment, then there is the potential for international co-operation that uses evidence to enact changes that avoid ‘tipping points’ – boundaries that once crossed, would cause runaway change, such as the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.”
More detail on the impacts: environmental
Under the worst-case scenario of high greenhouse gas emissions and low or ineffective regulations, the global air temperature would rise nearly 5?C above 1850 levels, whereas under the best-case scenario of low emissions and tight regulations, it would be kept under the target of 2?C warming.
In the worst-case scenario, floating ice shelves that hold back ice on land would collapse, enhancing flow of ice from land to the sea. Antarctica would contribute more than 25 cm to a total global sea level rise of more than a metre. This could lead eventually to the collapse of the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet, and around 3.5 m of sea level rise.
Currently, ice loss at the margins of Antarctica is compensated by increased accumulation of ice through snowfall at the centre of the continent. By 2070, however, this balance would no longer be possible, and the continent as a whole would be losing ice mass.
The extent of summer sea ice would also reduce by 50%. This, combined with ice shelf collapses and grounded ice losses, would lead to a freshening of the local ocean surface, which would change ocean currents.
The ocean itself would also warm up to 2?C from today’s levels, reducing its ability to absorb CO2 and causing global warming to occur faster. The acidity of the oceans would also reach a point where the shells of certain sea creatures are unable to form properly.
In contrast, under the best-case scenario, Antarctica’s contribution to sea level would only be about 6cm in a global rise of around half a metre, due to instabilities in the West Antarctic Ice Sheet that have been irreversible since 2010.
However, many of the other impacts in the region would be significantly less, and in some cases reversed. The ocean would not experience significant freshening because of reduced sea ice loss and ice shelf breakup, leaving circulation patterns intact.
The ocean would also warm less, by only around 0.7°C, meaning it would retain its ability to absorb CO2 and the acidity would not be at harmful levels.
More detail on the impacts: human
As well as the physical changes to Antarctica, the analysis also looked at the impacts on ecosystems and direct human impacts, such as mining and tourism. These factors depend strongly on how much international agreement and cooperation there is, particularly in creating and enforcing well-informed regulations.
The authors say that this means research programs need to be supported to make evidence-based decisions on the best way forward. If these are maintained into 2070, and the international community acts together on the recommendations, then worst impacts can be avoided.
For example, without strict limits on fishing, stocks of regularly caught species will decline dramatically. As a result, new species will be fished, and these will also be diminished quickly if regulation does not catch up. There will also be knock-on effects on the populations of seabirds and mammals, changing the entire structure of the ecosystem.
There are resources in Antarctica that could be mined, such as coal and iron ore, but current international agreements forbid their extraction. However, by 2070 governments with logistical presence and capability on the continent could be more interested in dividing up the resources, rather than saving the entire environment.
With less ice on land and sea, tourism could also reach unsustainable levels – for example with the introduction of permanent hotels. Tourists will bring and spread new species if there is not appropriate control, and the analysis predicts that some of the world’s most invasive species would take hold by 2070 in this case.
Here’s the paper, if you want to bother reading it (paywalled, because saving the Earth costs money):
“Surface waters corrosive to aragonite shells of pteropods”…
This so called “science” is all over the place…….by the time someone puts together a press release
…someone else has already countered it
For some science that’s supposed to be settled…..you can find the total opposite everywhere you look
Oh , my ….. What a tangled web !
It might be paywalled because the use of RCP8.5 is embarrassing. If it wasn’t paywalled, we’d probably already be ridiculing their use of RCP8.5 to gin up a physically impossible worst case scenario.
It’s not like there aren’t plenty of other things in the report that are ridicule worthy.
The cartoon leaves out a lot things like stranded pseudoscience excursion ships from Australia, cold deep waters like those ARGO actually measures, floating garbage from third world rivers, and political visits by Gore and friends.
I particularly love the thermometer
I was all set to drop $8.99 to rent this piece of schist for 48 hours, but when you click on the Buy/Rent Now icon, you get to see the first page… And I saw all that I needed to see…
Prima facie case of an RCP8.5 scam.
The use of RCP 8.5 says it all.
First sentence from the abstract:
Nature not even pretending to be a science journal anymore.
“I was all set to drop $8.99 to rent this piece of schist for 48 hours…”
Reminds me of the cheap hotels that rent rooms by the hour — fresh sheets are extra.
Has anyone actually found these warmer deep waters that are supposedly advancing towards Antarctica?
I think they call them volcano’s.
I like the bit of the cartoon … “Increased human presence” next to “Increase in snow accumulation at high elevations”; and the “Nobels” missed their own joke … “Humans cause increase in snow accumulation”. Ha ha
And another good one … “vegetation cover expands”. Well well … the “Nobels” need to have a look at McMurdo Dry Valleys … No Vegetation to speak of except soil microbes and nematodes. Ha ha.
“Excuse me while I whoop dis out.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgRE6BPhN2I
Antarctica seems to be the new preferred place to make wild claims without fear of observational checks or debate. Jerry Brown was ahead of his time.
This is no more than lurid, comic book environmental fiction, published for its fear-mongering propaganda effects. Pathetic……
This is ridiculous to even talk about since the climate is now under going a change to colder moving forward.
It is just waste of time these kind of articles.
Good. Some things deserve to never see the light of day. Sadly, Imperial College used to have one of the highest reputations in the UK for Science and Engineering.
“The Southern Ocean around Antarctica also absorbs a large amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, slowing the rate of climate change. However, it can only absorb so much CO2, and absorbing excess amounts increases the acidity of the water, harming marine life.”
Waiting for that scientific evidence of the ‘harmed’ marine life in the Southern ocean around Antarctica.
The illustration at the top of the page, accompanying the article, is
Fig. 1: Schematic summary of impacts on Antarctica and the Southern Ocean in 2070, under a ‘high emissions/low action’ scenario
… from the NATURE article.
It has a number of labels on it that include:
increase in snow accumulation at high elevations
increased human presence
vegetation cover expands
surface melting and thinning
shift in range and populations of penguins
thinning and retreat of ice shelves
accelerating ice flow and mass loss
summer sea ice reduction
poleward migration of warm deep water
more warm water intrusion onto the shelf
grounding line retreat
basal melting increase
Westerlies shift south and strengthen
increase in fishing
sea level rise
My main question is, “What are the mechanisms by which high emissions/low actions have any impacts on all these labeled things?
For example:
* How will “high emissions/low actions” increase snow accumulation at high elevations?
* How will “high emissions/low actions”, in any way, accelerate ice flow and mass loss?
It seems like increased snow accumulation would cause more mass bearing down to move ice sheets under greater friction and mechanical stress, under the force of gravity.
* How will “high emissions/low actions” shift and strengthen Westerlies?
The labels give me the impression of a bunch of stuff thrown in to look pretty and convincing, with a few loaded phrases like “increased human presence”, “shift in range and populations of penguins” (never mind what this really entails, just think Oh, poor little penguins), “increase in fishing” (and this melts ice how? — oh, it doesn’t matter, good conflation just adds to the emotional appeal), “sea level rise” (of course, that’s the whole point of all this stuff — to strengthen this one important claim without properly accounting for the mechanisms — the more OTHER stuff we can throw in, the stronger this ONE main claim will look).
Graphic design should have a minimum relevance requirement. Someone called the illustration a cartoon. I would call it emotional spam — an irrelevant (yet emotional) picture is worth a thousand irrelevant (yet emotional) words.
I obviously did not read the whole article — just reacting to the picture. I guess I need to go back and read it now, so that some of my stupid questions can get some stupid answers.
Okay, I read the article, and it seems like a jumble of competing concepts, including the concept of EMISSIONS IMPACT on ice loss mixed up with HUMAN impact on the continent itself.
Confusion + Conflation + Emotion = Propaganda
I found the words “new study,” the phrase, “… an international team of researchers, including scientists at Imperial College London, has predicted…,” and many (unsupported) assertions; but nowhere did I find any description of what constituted the study or exactly what was studied/measured. I didn’t even find the word “model.” So, how did they do the predictions? Maybe it’s all explained in the (inaccessible) paper.
Regardless, it’s grant-seeking, straight up.
They traveled into the future and confirmed that the IPCC models are right… Then they sent this paper back in time to warn us… I’m only being slightly sarcastic. This is from the paper…
They wrote as if they were writing it in 2070.
I don’t even know what to think anymore. It gets crazier every day! I sometimes try to match my crazy comments to the crazy press releases and “new research” but it’s a chore. It’s like trying to keep up with the crazies!
OMG … First we destroy the earth and the moon, now we’re leavin tracks on Mars and the tourists ( under the disguise of researchers) are being paid to destroy Antarctica by their invasion. A look to the sea will show Antarctica in just ten more years . Here’s a pic of the sustainable ‘magic carpet ride’ that will cause even more destruction in Antarctica with all the tourists riding it to hang out on the southern beaches and eat the penguins.
To save the ‘solar system’ we must ban boots now! Non-bare feet should only utilize flip-flops with approved permit application. . Boots are causing mass destruction. Complete ban on hunting/hiking boots. Shut down Danner and Chippewa boots. Boot abuse is causing foot prints all over the moon and other sacred places, even Antarctica! Without boot regulations there will be even more tracks. Save the universe, support boot restrictions now! The graphic in the head posting shows just such results from human presence. There are more from the moon!
If we don’t act now this is what you may see someday! Think of the children. Do you want them to see this?
“Some of the changes Antarctica will face are already irreversible, such as the loss of some ice shelves,…”
Yes, the ice shelves that have drifted off can’t be retrieved and stuck back on. But, that doesn’t preclude the creation of new, replacement ice shelves by the same processes that created the ice shelves that decided to take a vacation in the tropics. I can’t help but wonder if they bother to have anyone proof read their masterpieces?
These sound like the same people that had dogs banned from the Antarctica. These folks really don’t think passed how to they should scream about some bizarre future catastrophes so they can keep getting funded. This rates right in there with the Population Bomb, nuclear winters, the astroid strike next week.
What is it with the eco-loons’ love of ice?? They’re always bemoaning the retreat of the glaciers or the loss of ice mass from Greenland or Antarctica. Antarctica is a unique ecosystem because most life can’t live there! And Alpine glaciers are covering up what might otherwise be fertile valleys, with meadow flowers, dairy cows, and Heidi. A warmer world will be a better world for most living things. Bring dinosaurs and trees back to Antarctica, where they belong.