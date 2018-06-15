This is science? Penguin huddling behavior is the new proxy for climate change

Sometimes, you just have to laugh. This is from the AGU, EoS and it was an actual funded science study, published in an applied physics journal no less. Personally, with them making the jump from weather to climate in describing weather event driven penguin behavior in this press release, it looks like emperor junk science to me.
The conclusion? “The findings agree with the well-established idea that the penguins huddle primarily for warmth and not for protection against predators…”
Newsflash: Adult emperor penguins have no predators on land, where they huddle. Only chicks are at risk from predators when they don’t huddle. What next? Penguin regurgitation rate as a proxy for local CO2 levels? Penguin poop as a proxy for Antarctic albedo?
SMH. I weep for science.
Emperor Penguins’ Huddles Change in Response to Weather
How quickly the penguins huddled when weather worsened provided clues about their feeding success and how climate change may alter the Antarctic biosphere, according to scientists.
By Kimberly M. S. CartierOn the frozen landscape of Antarctica, emperor penguins huddle together to shield against cold, windy, and harsh conditions. This lets the penguins share warmth and conserve energy during extended times between forages and during breeding.Now scientists have used advances in remote sensing techniques to observe the evolution of an emperor penguin huddle at Atka Bay in eastern Antarctica. Their study revealed the primary trigger that prompts the birds to huddle and reaffirmed the main purpose of the groupings.Huddle locations often lie kilometers from the nearest permanent research station amid extremely cold (−50°C) and windy (150-kilometer-per-hour) conditions. They also tend to migrate around.
Animals react to weather . Film at eleven ….
Yeah, but penguins are almost as cute as polar bears, so they need to be tied to AGW.
Yes, we have a noticeable spike here. At this point we need to ask what the impact of all this research is on the climate and ecosystem of Antarctica. It should be better classified as ecotourism and not research.
Interesting Vimeo…
It would appear that the Cold Windy periods occur as the sun rises and dissipates at sunset.
At least in that video, before sunrise, the flocks were small and separated but after the sunrise, the groups grew bigger and merged together during the daylight hours. Then, as the day progressed, lines of Penguins began to march away from the nesting site and as twilight fell, the flocks assumed their original 4 small separate groups.
Either there was a Clear Day storm with strong winds blowing No Snow around or the flocking appearing in the vimeo was for some other reason. Perhaps they just like to get together and socialize during the daytime and watch the sunset together.
Yes, they gamble during the day — you just can’t see the cards and dice.
Must be because the cards and dice are made of CO2 to they are invisible. If the Penguins weren’t under the influence of the Invisible CO2 Cards and Dice, they wouldn’t make the gamble
As the left has already accused the rest of us, the penguin’s are just showing tribal behavior. They split into a red conservative group, a blue liberal group and a rainbow group. Soon the red group will begin making weapons, which the blue group will protest. The division will cause each group to develop into a new species. Of course the rainbow groups is already destined for extinction since they don’t reproduce at all.
Anyone who can put data on a graph … then overlay those graphs … is now a “scientist”. Thank GOD these weren’t the people who developed the polio vaccine …
There’s a vaccine against Polio Bears?
Now that’s clever.
That’ll be why there’s none in the Antarctic, the penguins are all immune.
How does one go about finding true “representative” samples of penguins? Is it possible that they could just be observing on a continuum of sociable to anti-social behavior within and across penguin colonies?
Mark from the Midwest
No, just have them fill out a form asking “are you a representative penguin?”
Silly Billy.
The death of real science is very, very sad.
One of my buddies started out as a wildlife biologist. The amount of stuff he used to observe was pretty astounding. The lengths he went to so he could do his observations was also pretty astounding.
Studying penguin huddling behavior doesn’t seem unreasonable.
What I see in the above quote is the idea that penguin huddling could be a proxy for fish population.
Beware the Penguin Hit Squad
But, butt, buttt, poo proxy? 😉
https://gizmodo.com/poo-stains-seen-from-space-lead-to-discovery-of-massive-1823457294
Never came close to studying penguins, but maybe the penguins are safer on the ice, necessary feeding in the water. Easier to study on the ice. From the abstract–“We approximate the apparent temperature…….As current global change is predicted to have strong detrimental effects on emperor penguins within the next decades, our approach may thus contribute towards an urgently needed long-term monitoring system for assessing colony health.”
Hui, C. A. 1987, The porpoising of penguins: an energy-conserving behavior for respiratory ventilation. Canadian Journal of Zoology. 65:209-211.
Is apparent temperature like the ‘Feel-like temperature?’ Suggest that they go mix with the colonies, especially in the water. Mixing physics and biology is always interesting.
What next?
Penguin wing flapping correlates with AGW catastrophist hand waving!
Details to follow, video at 11….
Wow. Something that penguins found out a very, very, very long time ago will keep them from freezing to death the Antarctic’s bitter weather and is news to these researchers? Where have they been? Europa? Uranus?
Here’s a clue, you useless, grant money-sucking tools: Penguins have been huddling together like that for as long as they’ve occupied Antarctica. It isn’t just because it’s cold, either.
And there’s a lot missing from your bit of Johnny-come-lately information, as follows:
1 – Penguins rotate the huddle constantly so that the outermost birds get to the center at some point and the innermost birds spend some time on the outermost part of the huddle. This is not just to be warm, but to make sure that any one penguin gets to the center and the huddle keeps moving to keep circulation going.
2 – Penguins found out a long, long time ago, that if they walk on their heels when the cold is at its worst, their feet won’t freeze and fall off, because the fatty portion does not touch the icy surface. They also found out a long time ago that clutching the egg laid by the female on the top side of their feet and dropping their fat tummies over it keeps the egg from freezing, allowing the embryo to gestate and then hatch.
3 – They stoke themselves with penguin food (mostly fish) during the bad part of the Antarctic winter instead of trying to find food, because they can stay alive by burning the fat they’ve stored without replenishing any of it until the warm periods return.
Here’s a clue for you desk-dwelling lab sci-guys: I knew these things several decades ago because McMurdo Station was a Navy base and I knew people who wintered over in the Antarctic. You are SO behind the times on this that giving you grant money was a complete waste.
Maybe some day, grant money will be put to use on things that really matter, instead of a half-baked report on how penguins behave.
Durnburnit, did not proof properly
#3 – ‘stoke themselves with penguin food during …’ should read ‘stoke themsselves with penguin food [so that] during the Antarctic winter…’
Sorry about that. My bad. Ten lashes with a thick German egg noodle suitable for chicken soup.
…How quickly the penguins huddled when weather worsened provided clues about their feeding success and how climate change may alter the Antarctic biosphere…
Let me guess. When it’s warm, they don’t huddle together so much. Which means they don’t get to gossip about the best fishing grounds….
When it’s very warm, the get out their deck chairs….
Huddle for protection from predators. Even if there were predators, how do these researchers see protection. Seals certainly know better than to huddle for protection against polar bears. Huddling would be a feast laid out for a predator! I find as a mining engineer-metallurgist-geologist that I have had to provide assistance more and more to biologist researchers these days. Is it only me?
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/06/13/health/falling-iq-scores-study-intl/index.html
What will Opus say?
The other (better) half will be visiting the Jackass (African) Penguins at Cape Point, SA tomorrow.
Asked her to be on the look out for any suspicious huddling activity…
http://thefynbosguy.com/cape-point-penguins/
Obviously, the emperor’s have no clothes — not even real tuxedos!
[Sorry, I couldn’t resist!]
“This is from the AGU, EoS and it was an actual funded science study,”
Does it say who the funding sources are?