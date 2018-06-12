Tesla Job Cuts: “profit is obviously not what motivates us”

h/t michael hart – Elon Musk has announced job cuts in an effort to curb costs at his green car company.
Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Tesla to slash thousands of jobs in profitability drive
Tesla said it plans to cut 9% of its workforce as part of a restructuring intended to reduce costs and boost profitability.
The layoffs at Elon Musk’s electric car company come as it tries to increase production of its Model 3 sedan and turn a quarterly profit this year.
Tesla said the more than 3,000 cuts would affect mostly salaried employees, excluding workers producing its cars.
Mr Musk said the job cuts were a “difficult decision”.
Tesla employed more than 37,000 people at the end of last year.
“Given that Tesla has never made an annual profit in the almost 15 years since we have existed, profit is obviously not what motivates us,” he wrote in an email to employees and posted on Twitter.
“What drives us is our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable, clean energy, but we will never achieve that mission unless we can eventually demonstrate that we can be sustainably profitable.”
…
Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-44458264
Elon Musks explanation that his business decisions are not primarily motivated by profit might come as a surprise to investors who were expecting a return on their capital. But I guess losing money every year for fifteen years is a bit of a hint.
Meaning sustaining subsidies to sustain profits. Taxpayer get’s routed again!
The taxes Elon is nicking off us … obviously motivates the hell out of him.
Kenji
How long before Musk is in The Donald’s crosshair?
I absolutely revel in the brilliance displayed here and there in the family of man.
Elon Musk has been a shining light in so many ways, but Lord, when he misses the mark…
Yes he has shone a light on how to firmly grasp onto the government’s teat.
Edison was brilliant in many respects, but stupid concerning AC versus DC.
“…profit is obviously not what motivates us…”
That says it all, really, for those with the ears to hear.
Y’ain’t seen NOTHIN’ yet, Elon! Trump pulls those subsidies for luxury virtue-signalling, and your stock is going to tank and never recover. Tucker Carlson said it best the other night; “global warming” is now a “boutique issue” for rich people.
I think that at basis, global warming has never been anything other than a boutique issue for rich people, but the unseen hands from within those classes, busily pulling everyone else’s strings, has gotten us into the mess we’re in. Much of the world’s problems in any area can be traced to those same sources.
Perfect, deploy and make operational nuclear fusion, then produce electric powered vehicles. Until then converting natural gas to electricity to charge a battery for a transportation fuel may be virtual signaling for some but it’s really just silliness.
$10 in electricity is moving the car 300 miles. That is not silliness.
You are forgetting the replacement and removal cost of the chemical battery. A metal fuel tank does not have such issues.
He is also forgetting the rising cost of green electricity.
Exactly. Just ask the voters of Ontario what they think of green electricity after they drove loser Wynn’s party from power.
Not just from power, Trebla, her party isn’t even an official party any more 🙂 heehee!
The whole point of the Tesla is to remove the need for fossil fuels for transport. Most electricity generation is from fossil fuels, so it fails there. And aluminium requires huge amount of energy to extract, transport and process the ore in to parts. Copper, steel, rubber, electronics etc etc…not much saving in fossil fuels there.
So without subsidies, it will fail.
$10 buys me 37.03 kWh here. How far does that get me?
Figure 3 to 4 miles per kW-hr. My early-tech car gets about 40 – 45 miles on 10 kWhr in summer and around 30 in the depths of winter. So your $10 would take my car about 150 miles in summer and a bit over 100 in winter
Thank you John, it is hard to get those figures in NZ, as recharging is basically free at the moment. My $10 wouldn’t get me to my nearest city with hospital and services and back then
Warren in New Zealand
If you’re emergency departments waiting times in NZ are as bad as they are in the UK, you’ll have plenty of time to charge up your electric car.
In fact you could charge a fleet of the damn things from a single charging point by the time you’re seen!
NHS; systematically screwed up by Hunt the cnut. A career politician who wrote a book about privatising the NHS, then the loony conservative party put him in charge of it.
“After university Hunt worked for two years as a management consultant at OC&C Strategy Consultants, and then became an English language teacher in Japan.” (Wikipedia)
So not much cop as a management consultant then.
“On his return to Britain he tried his hand at a number of different entrepreneurial business ventures, including a failed attempt to export marmalade to Japan.” (Wikipedia)
Marmalade to Japan?!!!!!!
Don’t politicians bother reading candidates CV’s?????
He was a disaster as Minister for the Olympics during London 2012 when the army had to be deployed to shore up G4S’s failure to do their job.
He was moved sideways to Health Secretary and for the first time in 40 years there was industrial action by Junior Doctors.
So, yea. Any concerns about charging electric cars in UK hospitals are laid to rest.
Errrrrrr…….except I’m not aware of any hospitals with charging points.
Back to the drawing board then.
Sorry, rant over.
Right, the problems with the NHS are the fault of Hunt. He is responsible for the doing what exactly? The money? That’s the Treasury. Demand? That’s the people. How the money is spent? That’s the GPs, Trusts and so on. So that’s 99% of the problems nothing to do with him.
As for the strike, that was a bunch of spoiled junior doctors refusing to face reality, not Hunt trying to do something stupid.
Set up a stall outside your house and give away free stuff all day. Work out whether the demand for free stuff goes up or down over time. I worked in the NHS for 20 years. There is no ceiling on demand as there is no DIRECT patient contribution as there is in most countries who care just as much about people but provide more effective realistic health systems.
Look at the total cost of ownership before subsidies and taxes. It’ not rocket science.
Sorry Mike, but $10 isn’t currently moving the car anywhere.
What you can or can’t achieve in the prototype is meaningless if you can’t economically manufacture the production version for the public.
In real world terms the Telsa 3 doesn’t work.
MikeN
“$10 in electricity is moving the car 300 miles. That is not silliness.”
When an equivalent ICE powered car cost’s $20 K less than a Tesla, how many miles will that buy?
And when the balance sheet shows a $60 K Tesla Vs a $40 K Mercedes, you can be absolutely certain than anyone other than a rabid, insanely green accountant, will accept $30 for 300 miles every day instead of tying up $20 K equity in green virtue signalling.
$10 worth of commercial electricity versus heavily Federal and state taxed gasoline?
That’s an apples to aardvarks comparison.
Before pointing out that that 300 mile range is without A/C, radio, stop and go traffic, hills and a number of other power drains.
And before pointing out that your $10 claim is deluded distraction from Dennis Sandberg’s comment regarding Musk’s profitless virtue signalling business model.
He’s also not including the much higher initial cost of the EV, nor is he factoring replacement costs for the batteries.
Tesla batteries retain over 90 percent of their capacity after driving 160 000 miles. The battery will retain a useful real world range for up to 500 000 miles. At this point no one owns a car for this long. These are real world numbers gathered by actual owners.
Exactly how many Tesla owners have driven 160K miles, much less 500K?
You are talking about laboratory numbers, where the batteries are kept in perfect conditions and charged and discharged only at the most optimal rates.
This is a group of Tesla owners tracking their battery degradation. After losing about 5 percent in the initial break-in period the degradation is extremely slow. A lot of these cars have 50 000 miles on them with over 95 percent capacity still available.
The laboratory battery that you mentioned, has 500 000 miles on it with 80 percent capacity left.
Because of Teslas advanced thermal management system, battery replacement, at least in Tesla’s, is a none issue.
PS. I am not a greenie. Just saying.
But it will not be $10 when the tax man comes calling as they do with fossile fuels, and they will. For once the number of EV’s get high there will be no choice .
@Mike:
If (a big if) all the tax and duty were removed from UK diesel prices, I’d be able to obtain ~20 litres of fuel for that $10.
My little VW truck (a 4 pot 2 litre turbo) would take me about 260 miles. Keeping up with whatever traffic and staying inside speed limits
In winter or summer regardless
Actual numbers. I have the pump receipts.
So we see how much the electric costs and how far it gets you. Just a teeny weeny smidgeon more than the diesel.
Now, do we get to see the cronies at work – how all energy prices are very effectively tied to the price of oil?
So then we’re (me certainly) left wondering, IF there is soooooooo much oil (& natural gas) out there, why is the price of same so jittery.
The Royal Automobile Club (RAC) send me stuff and recently we were told that the price of fuel on UK supermarket forecourts had changed EVERY day since mid March. Sometimes down but otherwise relentlessly up
So if there is really so much oil out there that we’re safe for decades if not centuries ahead, why so nervous?
Where it then sits for six hours before it can move again. What’s the additional six hours of non-use costing?
My car can do 300 miles with a bit over $12 in gas, and half of my fuel cost is road taxes which you aren’t paying.
Well then….that being the case, Tesla should be drowning in profits.
MikeN , paying no road tax isn’t reality & invalidates your costing.
How many kWh of electricity does it take to charge the battery enough to travel 300 miles? Obviously, the $ amount varies depending on the cost of electricity in your community.
The irony is that completing a project like ITER or NIF would take only a few days’ worth of the world’s ‘green energy’ subsidies. Yet it will be many years before they are completed. Probably because the beneficiaries of the subsidies don’t want an actual solution.
Not true ! Whilst they don’t want a REAL solution
they would enjoy the empathy !
and THAT is what the whole “save the planet” thing is about !
FEELINGS ! …..and…….er……..subsidies !……….er……did I mention subsidies ?
I remember posting a comment in The Guardian a year or two ago explaining why I, an experienced investor, would rather crawl across broken glass than invest in Tesla. I was taken to task by the True Believers. The very existence of these dedicated patsies would have been enough to cause me to avoid investing.
Which makes me highly suspicious of the Space X project. Is this an almighty scam too?
Good gig if you can lock the US Govt into your launch platform, and prove/assure that its safe for human flights. Not too many are keen to sit on top of a fueling bomb on the pad.
Quite the opposite. The other space launchers in the US, ULA as they are called, are a bigger scam than Tesla. SpaceX is actually saving money as they are just LESS of a scam. Even Europe’s ESA / Ariennepsace can not compete. Their CEO flat out said so.
This isn’t to say that they are not cheating, it’s just that everyone else in the space business is WORSE! Competition has kept the other car makers honest, aside from Tesla.
Ian, that’s a valid point. How can Space-X be schooling NASA so completely, while Tesla is so wrong in so many ways?
Killer Marmot
“I was taken to task by the True Believers.”
Who doubtless don’t invest a penny in anything themselves.
I gave up on the Guardian a year or so ago when I encountered RockyRex who systematically removed posts of mine on climate change because they challenged his school teacher authority.
It wasn’t until a short while ago I was informed he is a moderator, but he doesn’t mention that.
“Given that Tesla has never made an annual profit in the almost 15 years since we have existed,”
Good God, the man seems to be proud of the fact that he’s losing money.
but investors who bought early, and sold on highs have all made money. even a Ponzi scheme can make you money if you get out early enough
Eric, did Elon Musk steal your girlfriend or something. What is with our childish stalking of his business on what is a climate blog? I mean come on man… time to focus on the real issues.
(???????) MOD
Quite simply, it’s fascinating.
The politics of Tesla are innately tied to the politics of climate change. It’s also a microcosm of the cronyism endemic in this entire system. Tesla has failed to turn a profit for 15 years, has relatively few intellectual assets. However, it has received and continues to receive billions for development of toys for the rich. There is no sign that they are going to reverse this in the foreseeable future. Despite the clear warning signs, it is somehow valued equal to or greater than car companies a hundred times its size. Much of this is due to the societal benefits of the car which are arguable at best.
I could write psychology papers on the mob madness surrounding this company. A brand loyalty that exceeds even Apple, mostly from people who have never and probably never will actually purchase a product.
Tesla is also one of two large automobile manufacturers in the USA (the other is Ford) that hasn’t filed for bankruptcy and been bailed out by the US taxpayer. In 2009 Ford got a loan of $5.9b and Tesla got $465m. I think Ford has paid its loan back. Tesla paid its loan back early
Tesla hasn’t filed for bankruptcy (yet) because it is being continuously bailed out by the taxpayer through subsidies.
John, think for a minute if you still can.
Just how does a company that has never made a profit, stay out of bankruptcy?
Ford did pay back early
..Want some cheese to go with that whine ??
Hello Simon, you made the statement “on what is a climate blog?” Actually it is a science blog covering any relevant topic be engineering, history even social.
Tesla is of interest to people for many different reasons. Myself I am curious as to why they still can’t met their production goals. I have a Machine-Tooling back ground thus I am intrigued. It takes very,very special type kind of management skill to still be missing your production goals after so long time. I have never seen this before.
michael
Mike the Morlock
“Actually it is a science blog”
Well said Mike. Got there before me.
Mike,
From what I understand, Tesla on the Model 3 decided to forego the basic design verification of tools and also building prototype tools before creating a working factory. Who knows how much process verification they did either, obviously not enough. After all it’s always easier and cheaper to change electrons in a computer, than it is to change tools that are already made.
That actually correlates with something that I read a while ago. The Silicon Valley bunch, of which Musk is one, tend to regard an EV as a computer with wheels on. And this is neglecting – what is it? – about 150 years of automotive ENGINEERING. Not really surprising that Tesla Inc. is in trouble…
Ironically, Tesla is located in the former NUMMI automotive plant, which was a joint venture between Toyota and GM. Toyota showed GM how to manage inventory and shop floor control, which GM unsuccessfully tried to integrate into it’s bureaucracy.
Maybe there is a curse on that building or it’s like a lightening rod for stupid ideas.
Here’s a link to the NUMMI story: https://hbr.org/2009/09/nummi-what-toyota-learned
Because it takes vast subsidies from taxpayers on the basis that climate change is a serious problem.
Typical troll, taunt people for revealing facts you want to remain hidden.
Place restrictions on what you want other people to be allowed to talk about.
It’s all about control.
Disregard (see above)
Musk’s pretense that Tesla could eventually return a profit without taxpayer subsidization is becoming increasingly apparent. (It could never have gained ANY traction at all without the CO2 hoax, and is therefore relevant to discuss here.)
““What drives us is our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable, clean energy……” might be regarded as pretense, as the product in this domain only consume energy, none create it.
Musk is using OPM (Other Peoples’ Money).
To paraphrase P.T. Barnum, “there’s a sucker born every minutr”.
The word is that they attempted to automate assembly too much with whizzy robots. They should have studied existing successful operators who apparently consider a degree of human input is still essential. Now they are firing people off the floor. A Silicon Valley attitude for sure.
“Now they are firing people off the floor. ”
No, only salaried employees (mostly from the Solar City subsidiary), not production workers.
Roger Knights
To think I applied for a sales and marketing job with solar city in the UK about 20 years ago. It was before I knew anything about the environment and global warming (as was).
I didn’t get the job as I probably didn’t come across as rabidly green. In fact, knowing me, quite the opposite, unwittingly.
The downward death spiral.
Mmmm well his shares have lifted lately so you might have to wait for that.
Simon
Lifted to what, after falling to what?
Look up “dead cat bounce”.
Elon Musk NEVER made any profit with any of his companies – or, to be precise, he didn’t pay any taxes.
How can you “boost profitability” when you have never been profitable?
Using models?
same concept as “increasing acidity” in a alkaline region.
spin
“Elon Musks explanation that his business decisions are not primarily motivated by profit might come as a surprise to investors who were expecting a return on their capital.”
Actually, many investors, including funds, seem not to be primarily profit-oriented either. (Perhaps the profit-oriented investors have mostly bailed out.) One commenter said that their mindset is that of backers of a Kickstarter project they like—i.e., not primarily money-seeking.
To follow the drama via daily threads, pro and con, on Tesla, go to https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TSLA
“Please do not be alarmed,” the voice continued, “by anything you see or hear around you. You are bound to feel some initial ill effects as we have been rescued from certain short-selling at an unprofitability level of two to the power of negative two hundred and seventy-six thousand against-possibly much higher. We are now hovering at a level of two to the power of negative twenty-five thousand against and falling, and we will be restoring dividends just as soon as we are sure what is normal anyway. Thank you. Two to the power of negative twenty thousand and falling.”
The voice cut out.
Ford and Arthur were beside a small luminous pink Tesla plant.
Workers were streaming out, dejected.
Ford was wildly excited as market share of his namesake soared.
“Arthur!” he said, “this is fantastic! They’ve been laid off up by a company powered by the Infinite Unprofitability Drive! This is incredible! I heard rumors about it before! They were all officially denied, but they must have done it! They’ve built the Unprofitability Drive! Arthur, this is… Arthur? What’s happening?”
Arthur had jammed himself against the door to the office, trying to hold it closed, but it was ill fitting. Tiny furry little hands were squeezing themselves through the cracks, their fingers were inkstained; tiny voices chattered insanely.
Arthur looked up.
“Ford!” he said, “there’s an infinite number of Shakespearean monkey investors outside who say they want to bemoan ‘how weary, stale, flat, and unprofitable, seem all the uses of this world!.’ ”
~Badly mangled Douglas Adams with sloppy apologies
I struggle to understand the hatred for Tesla displayed in the comments.
I guess there are many people who have shorted Tesla stock and have been alarmed by the rising production rates and stock valuation
reality = hate apparently, loving else but a love fest will do
To most of those on the left, insufficient worship is indistinguishable from hate.
Anything Musk does or says gets a free fawning infomercial on the BBC, no questioning of costs or credibility. That does it for me.
Why do I keep thinking of Kaiser Fraser, Studebaker, Nash Rambler, Edsel, …
The fact that he sucks up huge amounts of government money to keep his boondoggle running.
Then again, for those who never pay taxes, government money is free.
I don’t know about hating him – but I do tend to have an intense dislike for people who enrich themselves by sending the tax man to pick my pockets.
(I was going to insert an image of his Bel Air estate here – but couldn’t decide which one of the five mansions he owns there to show.)
> Elon Musks explanation that his business decisions are not primarily motivated by profit might come as a surprise to investors who were expecting a return on their capital.
Investors at rhis point should be concerned about return of capital rather than return on capital.
I’ve no doubt that among those 3900 “white collar” employees are the very people who have been putting in countless hours jumping in every time the assembly line glitches. Musk is about to find out the hard way just how those cars are making it out the door.
If he’s getting rid of his white collar staff, that means he’s getting rid of the designers that should be coming up with the fixes for the current models as well as all future models.
This move indicates that even Musk has realized that his dream has no future.
He is right , it is not about profits it is about ego .
That suckers wish to keep given them money is there problem.
The only issue is that subsides from the tax payer are also used to prob-up is ever expending ego.
He might soon run out of other people’s money.
When life gives you lemons, tell everyone that lemonade was what you wanted all along.
The general public is not aware of the practical issues with a battery only powered car. For many people these practical issues would be a show stopper.
Cold weather is a problem. Battery capacity is reduced by 40 to 50% even with the Tesla parked in a heated garage. It is not always possible to find heated parking.
Battery capacity decreases year by year. The loss of battery capacity is greater for higher ambient conditions,
Time to charge at a supercharger is 1/2 hour to 1 1/2 hour. In cold weather it takes 20 to 30 minutes to warm the battery before super charging can start.
“I’m at over 35k miles and just a little under 2.5 years since taking delivery. My max charge is coming in at 250 miles, so I’ve lost 15 miles or 5.66% of my range.”
So much for the claim from James above, that batteries retain 90% of their capacity after 160,000 miles, or that the batteries will still be useful after 500,000 miles.
Profit is the great equalizer in a free market system.
Since free markets have been severely hindered by government intervention through: protective tariffs, subsidies, special tax breaks, low-interest government loans, bailouts, tax holidays, excessive rules, liscensing, regulations, mandates, archaic labor laws, insane anti-trust laws, etc., many companies that should not exist, do, and many others that should exist, don’t…
When the profit motive is replaced by government largess and interventionism, the market becomes inefficient and $trillions of taxpayer money is squandered, innovation is impeded, economic growth is hampered, government debt increases, cost of living increases, and our standard of living is decreased.
Whenever, a CEO says, “profit has never been what motivates us”, short their stock and buy puts.
Thinking like a “Green”of course. Magical thinking divorced from reality. Second career as a fiction writer of scary climatic apocalypse in the offing?
He has also been in communication with Martians and N. Tesla. They all make a great team.
Musk’s “Mission” has passed him by – he will be building but 5 electric passenger vehicles by the time the world’s automakers roll out well over 120 electric vehicles, over the next several years.
Musk also lied big time by claiming to have been the motivating force behind the transition to electrics. The obstacle that has prevented practical electric cars for the past 100 years has been the lack of a cheap, fast charging, long-lasting battery, which Tesla (who has always bought their batteries in the same way as any laptop PC manufacturer ) has had nothing to do with. Musk
is one huge liar and egomaniac.
Whatever the other goals, a business that doesn’t make a profit soon finds itself in the garbage heap.
What percent of the 9% cut didn’t show up to work for free when called upon to do so last year?