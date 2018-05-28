Climate showdown of the decade?

This manntastic event looms large. With the irascible Dr. Mann pitted against Moore and Curry, fireworks are almost guaranteed. Titley is a lightweight and he’ll be overshadowed by Mann’s huge ego and need to control the conversation. Their idea to hear a “collegial and balanced” discussion may very well be a pipe dream, especially after what happened the last time when Mann and Curry were testifying before congress.
The event is open to the public.
Here are the details from the website:
Climate change is undeniable. But is human activity causing it, and if so, to what degree? How are current public policies helping or hurting the situation? All these questions and more will be addressed at Spilman Thomas & Battle’s Environmental Forum: Conversations on Climate Change.
We’re thrilled to be bringing world-renowned scientists and policy experts in the field to the stage at the University of Charleston to discuss these issues from both sides of the table–expect an exciting exchange of ideas on the causes and effects of climate change, the prognosis for the future, and what can and should be done to prepare for those changes. We’ll hear from those whose research leads them to believe human activity is having a dangerous impact on the climate, as well as those who believe such theories are overblown and unsupported by the science.
Join us for this unique opportunity to see scientists who rarely share the same stage, presenting a balanced discussion about this important topic affecting our planet, our lives, and our businesses.
- Dr. Michael E. Mann, Director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University
- Dr. David W. Titley, Rear Admiral USN (ret.), Professor of Practice in Meteorology; Professor, Pennsylvania State School of International Affairs; and Director, Center for Solutions to Weather and Climate Risk
- Dr. Patrick Moore, former president of Greenpeace Canada
- Dr. Judith Curry, former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology
Tickets are $15 per person, $20 if purchased after May 29.
When
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM EDT
Where
Geary Auditorium, University of Charleston
Charleston, WV 25304
58 thoughts on “Climate showdown of the decade?”
What’s the over under of Mann dropping out?
Or Mann walking out in a huff if asked hard questions?
He did well in his testimony at the Congressional Hearing. He expressed absolute certainty and nobody effectively rebutted his whoppers. Many people would have seen the other witnesses expressing proper scientific doubt. They would have concluded that Mann must be right.
Mann also exhibits an ego that rivals that of Zaphod Beeblebrox. I bet he isn’t worried.
+42
Correct Bob. It’s embarrassing … Curry is slow on the draw and hasn’t formulated the bite-sized rebuttals in advance necessary in live formats… I love her but she just doesn’t get it. By contrast, Mann is slick and figures out his moves in advance and how to structure such debates to his advantage. No doubt, he is effective in such forums.
I wish “Big Joe” was in the lineup. In a fair debate, Dr. Curry would kick Mann’s ass.
I have a feeling this will be more of an unmoderated barroom brawl… Where Mann will have an advantage over Dr. Curry.
I think Dr Moore will do well in countering Dr Mann’s whopper’s. I think Dr Curry will probably not do very well again (I watched the entire Congressional Hearing). Although I have utmost respect for Dr Curry, her arguments are too nuanced and she seems to shy away from attacking/rebutting the heart of claims made by the climatastrophists. Need to use their data against them and their theory more specifically, clearly and concisely. No real trends lately in extreme weather events, droughts, etc in the last two decades in spite of huge amounts of man-made CO2 (dreaded carbon pollution, a.k.a. plant-food) released during that time. No tropical hot-spot, penguins are doing great, polar bears are doing great, etc., etc.
If you’re speaking of the same congressional testimony I saw, I think Dr. Christy won. He was the only one to present data showing measured temperatures vs models. The measured temps were much lower than the model temps.
Curry proved Mann a liar during that “hearing”. .
It should be remembered that, before Congress, written testimony is submitted beforehand and, I’m sure, his friends gave him the questions they would ask him (or vice-versa).
Will that happen here?
Commie Bob I think you have it exactly right. If you are aware of the issues, Christy and Curry were the better scientists, however that handicapped their responses and they showed indecisiveness. Mann on the other hand played to the general public (also politicians) and was fearless in his defence of CAGW. In my experience such Shameless Self Promoters take the day.
My hopes lie with Patrick Moore because he has played the political side of the game for so long. Hope there is a posted video.
“I think Dr Curry will probably not do very well again (I watched the entire Congressional Hearing).”
Dr. Curry’s claims had the greatest scientific grounding, though. It is true that there is too much noise in the climate data to formulate public policy. Twentieth century anthropogenic climate change might have been caused by changes in land use (which reduce aggregate photosynthesis and increase the “heat island” effect). The CO2 “hot spot,” however, has been thoroughly debunked.
I was wondering on the over/under for the length of time it will take Mann to start hurling insults.
Dr. Mann will claim that climate science is as solid as the law of gravity.
People won’t be able to tell that he’s full of it. There needs to be a good solid rebuttal. It has to be delivered immediately. It has to be pithy and not confusing.
Any ideas?
Which is funny, because the law of gravity as we think we know it has been seriously questioned and heavily revised in the past (Einstein over Newton), and is being seriously questioned again at the present time. Nobody is claiming that “the science is settled” about gravity and just blowing these current questions off, either.
“Dr. Mann will claim .. climate change”
Everyone else will say “of course there’s climate change”
bang…..sound bite….end of the same old story again
Yes! David Middleton’s “Context For The Contextually Impaired” graph of HADCRUT4 data with a thermometer imposed behind the data line is an exceedingly clear, immediately understandable, and nonverbally pithy statement of the trivial significance of ‘climate change’. It should be displayed every time the Mann-Titley pair refer to ‘extreme’ or ‘catastrophic’ man made climate change.
Also, with good reason, have the heating/air conditioning set to 66F for the venue and secured to prevent mann-made tampering.
Wow this is great! Glad to see something like this happening. Long overdue. We should be able to have debates like this ( not 3 minute sound bite TV stuff), I know our side is always up for it and glad to see Dr. Mann and Dr. Titley step up here. Always thought traveling debates would be something great! Bravo
I’ll vote for Joe to do the moderating !!!
Who is moderating it? That will determine whether or not it’s a meaningful event.
Mann got soundly beaten by NASA’s Hal Doiron in a California debate last September. In fact is was almost embarrassing for the moderator, as Doiron ran rings around him!
Expect the same with Curry and Moore. They should advertise the event as a comedy, and maybe Mann will pull out a Rolling Stone article again as he did in his defense at the California debate!!!
Is this being ‘live streamed’? I’d love to watch it live.
“Climate change is undeniable”
….and somehow they have convinced a whole lot of people to be afraid of it
As if anyone ever denied climate change….Oh wait, don’t warmists claim the climate was perpetually perfect until humans fouled up the climate by inventing industry?
SR
Drs. Moore and Curry will need to be more aggressive and emphatic in their assertions of low/no human contributions to ‘climate change’, if they hope to counter balance Michael Mann’s stage craft. Milquetoast rebuttals of Mann’s emphatic assertions just don’t cut it.
The weight will be on Dr. Curry. She and Mann will be the only “climate” scientists on stage.
What are the odds that Curry denies her own work with BEST or adjustments?
What are the odds of you saying something meaningful?
Is there an exclusive popcorn selling franchise? If so, I want it.
This is a long, long overdue exercise.
Unless the “debate” is well-moderated, the loudmouth cretin will dominate the stage… Doctors Moore, Curry and Admiral Tetley won’t get a word in edgewise, not that Tetley ever says anything worth listening to.
Wouldn’t be happening but for Trump.
IMO.
+42 ×16^6
I prefer written form for discussions of science. There is more thought and consideration.
Unfortunately all 4 of them are wrong when it comes to understanding how the atmosphere really works. So I suspect this will go down in history as an irrelevance.
Christy would be better than Curry, except for whatever advantage her sex might confer.
I watched the congressional hearings.
Mann was able to effectively shout down J. Curry on a couple of occasions. On two of those occasions, Mark Steyn jumped into the fray and basically rescued Curry. Without Steyn’s efforts, things would have gotten even worse than they already were.
Curry, for her part, talked much about the uncertainties in the field.
She talked about the “Uncertainty Monster”.
She talked about the uncertainties in the temperature record.
She talked about the uncertainties in the climate models.
But, she seemed to be very uncertain about all of what she was saying. She seemed to be not sure of anything, not even the uncertainty.
Mann and Titley, on the other hand, were sure. They were sure about *everything*.
I do hope Curry has been able to strengthen her debating style. Otherwise Mann already knows how to effectively shut her down.
If only Mark Steyn could be in the audience. I predict somethink akin to Dyson/Peterson Munk debate with plenty of “hucksterish snake oil pulpit talk” (Stephen Fry) from Mann.
Maybe in this debate she can point out the uncertainties in Mann’s arrogant assertions.
“Climate change is undeniable.”
Idiotic premise.
It’s not idiotic, it’s very clever, and it was presumably written by a warmist. “Climate change” should be a meaningless term, but without clarifying what the writer means, leaves us with the standard alarmist message that climate is changing – for the worse, and look at all these “unprecedented” cyclones, floods, droughts, heatwaves, blizzards, and on and on. They (the warmists) are already starting to control the debate before it’s even started.
Notice how seldom ‘man-made,’ or ‘human caused,’ or anthropogenic is ever mentioned these days. It’s not generally presented as if all ‘climate change’ is caused by man.
We should always question those – even from the skeptical side – who only use the terms ‘climate change,’ or ‘global warming.’
I wonder if they will live-stream this? Or at least have it available online after the fact.
“Dr. Patrick Moore, former president of Greenpeace Canada
Dr. Judith Curry, former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology”
Am I the only one who sees this billing as slighting both Patrick and Judy? I hope they get to state their positions before Mann gets going. But he is going to be playing to a tough crowd in the middle of coal country!
without Professor Murry Salby, Professor Richard Lindzen and Professor Ian Plimer the three top climate scientists in the world the meeting will lack authority.
Terri Jackson Msc MPhil http://scientificqa.blogspot.co.uk
Terri
Mann knows that debating someone that really knows their stuff and is aggressive in rebuttals will overwhelm his fantasy interpretation of reality. After the Doiron debacle, I am surprised that Mann still wants to debate this topic. He obviously thinks that Curry is a pushover and that since Moore doesnt have the scientific PhD ;that he will overwhelm them with bravado. Doiron isnt the most aggressive debater and he still overwhelmed Mann because Doiron has the fundamental PhD engineering knowledge to counter anything that Mann said.
Unfortunately Moore and Curry are poor debaters and Mann will get out of this unscathed.
Would be good to watch this if it’s streamed.
James Bull
Need to start the debate with an education that “Climate” is changing, has changed and will always “change”.
We have the climate debate right here on this site and it is much more polarized and comprehensive then any other debate could ever be.
This is where it is at.
A prestigious ‘Intelligence Squared’ debate between three climate science experts and three sceptics.
The scientists lost heavily, they didn’t realise the audience and sceptics were smarter than they were. The number of sceptics in the audience almost doubled from 30 to 57 percent.
One of the sceptics was novelist Michael Crichton who put his case brilliantly. On the other side, head of NASA climate Gavin Schmidt who basically said ‘we’re right, the science is settled, we win’.
IQ² = Pretentiousness⁴
Judith Curry’s “It’s in your written testimony, go read it again!” response to Mann’s denial of denier name calling was pretty sharp, that’s encouraging I think.
“Dr. Michael E. Mann, Director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University
and noted Climate Liar with a dino-sized ego”. There, fixed.
I AM Tommy Robinson
Judging by his pudgy little face, he’s going to eat them for lunch.
There are benefits to being dignified and staying above the fray.
Do not underestimate the Admiral.
The fireworks may catch the soundbites.
But the policy movements will be led by the influencers who care enough to watch all the speeches.
The previous event was a disaster for the realist camp, run away with by Mann. Mann ran thu’ his list of qualifications and no-one asked if he was still claiming to be a Nobel prize winner (nb not ‘Peace’). During the name-calling exchange no-one asked if he had called Steve McIntire ‘a shill for the oil industry ‘ – he did. Have you been sued yet?
A cover charge? Wonder who or what is getting the proceeds.
hmmm… not listed on their website http://www.ucwv.edu/Events/
I would begin every reply/rebuttal to Mann in one of two ways:
“Mike, if the physics is so simple and the science is all settled, please explain how/why . . .”
or
“Mike, do you deny the abundant evidence that . . .”
I would pound the geologic evidence that nothing today is “unprecedented” or “out of the ordinary”, that Earth and life have survived far greater change than we see today, that there has never been a “tipping point” despite millions of years of far higher CO2 concentrations, etc.
I would also point out the obvious facts that fossil fuels have been hugely beneficial to mankind, and that people have always suffered more during times of cold than times of warmth. Energy poverty harms poor people disproportionately, “So, Mike, why do you so dislike poor brown people?”
And I’d call him “Mike” just to watch him twitch (heh-heh)