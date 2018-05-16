Climate scientist goes off the rails: ‘climate change is like an asteroid strike’

From the “send the men in the white coats” department. It seems that this already alarmist climate scientist has gone off the rails and sees climate change as an ELE (extinction level event).
In an online article titled Climate Change Like An Asteroid Strike appearing in Germany’s national daily Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), journalist Alex Rühle reports on the outgoing director of Germany’s alarmist Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), Prof. Hans-Joachim “John” Schellnhuber.
Prof. Schellnhuber, widely known in Germany as the Climate Pope, is considered in Europe as the leading climate science authority and the architect of the Master Planfor transforming global society – dubbed The Great Transformation – which aims to make global society climate compatible through draconian, surrealistic measures. Moreover the plan calls for all of it to happen in just a matter of a couple of decades!
A number of critics have called the whole idea detached from economic reality and dystopian.
Risks mounting “by the hour”
Schellnhuber is also the father of the “2°C climate target”, a warming that the world must never exceed, he claims, lest it’ll tip hopelessly into a state of rapid, irreversible climatic collapse.
The SZ article reports how the outgoing Schellnhuber believes the planet is in fact approaching the climatic catastrophe at “a crazy speed” and that the risks “are mounting quasi by the hour”.
The alarmist Potsdam Institute professor has been known for a number of shrill comments made in the past, but in this most recent SZ article, Schellnhuber’s shrillness arguably reaches a whole new level that shoots beyond the realms of reason.
Rapid, epic disaster of geologic dimensions
Now that Schellnhuber is stepping down as director of the Potsdam Institute after 25 years as its director, he reflects back, telling the SZ how he feels about the overall “disinterest with regards to the consequences of climate change” that has swept across the public globally.
19 thoughts on “Climate scientist goes off the rails: ‘climate change is like an asteroid strike’”
Science, the mastery of hyperbole with accompanying graphs and formulas
And/or apparently, a large globe.
SJWs always double down.
Well, it’s kind of hard to be interested in upcoming disasters when they’re all imaginary. I mean they might as well say CO2 will cause Godzilla to emerge from the oceans.
Well it’s more likely than what this guy’s spouting!
James Bull
Temperatures increasing by “5 degrees per century” according to Shellnhuber. Easy to make an argument for imminent disaster when one pulls numbers from one’s nether regions.
He does come across as Germany’s equivalent of James Hansen.
“Schellnhuber is also the father of the “2°C climate target”.
This morning in Toronto at 8:a.m. the daily predicted high temp was 21C. By 12:00 the revised high temp was 19C a “predicted” difference of 2C in less 4 hours. Climate scientists claim the earth may warm by 2C by 2100. The sad thing is people actually believe these scientists!
Bad spelling. Schellnhuber
Time and again I have received push back from alarmists that Catastrophic does not mean to imply “End of Days” This guy is really putting a kink in their argument.
There is absolutely no difference at all between what this guy is saying and if he wear saying “And On that Day he will return with Terrible Lighting and a Flashing Swift Sword, and The World shall Burn, and All shall be Judged, and on that day, Woe to ye, O Ye Unbelievers! For Ye shall be cast into the pit or eternal flame!!!”
I am starting to realize that there are some people who just have to have this, who want to believe in it. Always have been. it just keeps changing its disguise and its name from generation to generation.
It was at around 2C warmer during the Climatic Optimism.
Needs counselling and a good dose of thermodynamics. The Cognitive Dissonance will have to dealt with later.
Just another sign of the Dark Ages of the natural sciences.
Well, I went and read the “Great Transformation” summary at the appropriate website.
As I read it, whole brain cells started committing suicide.
The summary of the summary is this;
1. Nuclear power bad, but that’s ok because we will limit future growth of energy.
2. People are spoiled brats who should be forced to buy less stuff, use less energy and eat no meat.
3. The acceptable solutions involve taxing all carbon, producing less energy, creating a carbon trading scheme on a global basis and forcing people to stop eating meat. Oh, and force everyone to “buy in” on the global responsibility to the future – probably through re-education.
Over all its pretty neato, especially if you have a hankering for a nice dystopian future. I suspect that guys like this will soon start coming to the conclusion that since the world’s population won’t embrace this voluntarily they will just have to do it by force. Or genocide, since that would provide the same results and have the added benefit of less people on the planet.
The ‘policy force’ is strong in this one.
Some suggested that Schellnhuber was like Germany’s Jim Hansen.
I would say Germany’s Harold Camping.
I wonder which Muppet is going to take his place probably some equally rabid nutter, but what the hey you get what you pay large amounts of money for.
James Bull
The kinetic energy of the strike was so great it punctured the fabric of believable science. Check for shatter cones in the MSM. This amounts to the late stage bombardment of the truth by advocacy science.
Perhaps if you translate his name into English it means Harold Camping.