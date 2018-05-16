Climate scientist goes off the rails: ‘climate change is like an asteroid strike’

From the “send the men in the white coats” department. It seems that this already alarmist climate scientist has gone off the rails and sees climate change as an ELE (extinction level event).

In an online article titled Climate Change Like An Asteroid Strike appearing in Germany’s national daily Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), journalist Alex Rühle reports on the outgoing director of Germany’s alarmist Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), Prof. Hans-Joachim “John” Schellnhuber.

Prof. Schellnhuber, widely known in Germany as the Climate Pope, is considered in Europe as the leading climate science authority and the architect of the Master Planfor transforming global society – dubbed The Great Transformation – which aims to make global society climate compatible through draconian, surrealistic measures. Moreover the plan calls for all of it to happen in just a matter of a couple of decades!

A number of critics have called the whole idea detached from economic reality and dystopian.

Risks mounting “by the hour”

Schellnhuber is also the father of the “2°C climate target”, a warming that the world must never exceed, he claims, lest it’ll tip hopelessly into a state of rapid, irreversible climatic collapse.

The SZ article reports how the outgoing Schellnhuber believes the planet is in fact approaching the climatic catastrophe at “a crazy speed” and that the risks “are mounting quasi by the hour”.

The alarmist Potsdam Institute professor has been known for a number of shrill comments made in the past, but in this most recent SZ article, Schellnhuber’s shrillness arguably reaches a whole new level that shoots beyond the realms of reason.

Rapid, epic disaster of geologic dimensions

Now that Schellnhuber is stepping down as director of the Potsdam Institute after 25 years as its director, he reflects back, telling the SZ how he feels about the overall “disinterest with regards to the consequences of climate change” that has swept across the public globally.

More at No Tricks Zone

