A question that gives pause: If Solar And Wind Are So Cheap, Why Are They Making Electricity So Expensive?

By Michael Shellenberger, President, Environmental Progress.
Over the last year, the media have published story after story after story about the declining price of solar panels and wind turbines.
People who read these stories are understandably left with the impression that the more solar and wind energy we produce, the lower electricity prices will become.
And yet that’s not what’s happening. In fact, it’s the opposite.
Between 2009 and 2017, the price of solar panels per watt declined by 75 percent while the price of wind turbines per watt declined by 50 percent.
And yet — during the same period — the price of electricity in places that deployed significant quantities of renewables increased dramatically.
Electricity prices increased by:
- 51 percent in Germany during its expansion of solar and wind energy from 2006 to 2016;
- 24 percent in California during its solar energy build-out from 2011 to 2017;
- over 100 percent in Denmark since 1995 when it began deploying renewables (mostly wind) in earnest.
What gives? If solar panels and wind turbines became so much cheaper, why did the price of electricity riseinstead of decline?
One hypothesis might be that while electricity from solar and wind became cheaper, other energy sources like coal, nuclear, and natural gas became more expensive, eliminating any savings, and raising the overall price of electricity.
But, again, that’s not what happened.
The price of natural gas declined by 72 percent in the U.S. between 2009 and 2016 due to the fracking revolution. In Europe, natural gas prices dropped by a little less than half over the same period.
The price of nuclear and coal in those place during the same period was mostly flat.
Another hypothesis might be that the closure of nuclear plants resulted in higher energy prices.
Evidence for this hypothesis comes from the fact that nuclear energy leaders Illinois, France, Sweden and South Korea enjoy some of the cheapest electricity in the world.
Since 2010, California closed one nuclear plant (2,140 MW installed capacity) while Germany closed 5 nuclear plants and 4 other reactors at currently-operating plants (10,980 MW in total).
Electricity in Illinois is 42 percent cheaper than electricity in California while electricity in France is 45 percent cheaper than electricity in Germany.
But this hypothesis is undermined by the fact that the price of the main replacement fuels, natural gas and coal, remained low, despite increased demand for those two fuels in California and Germany.
That leaves us with solar and wind as the key suspects behind higher electricity prices. But why would cheapersolar panels and wind turbines make electricity moreexpensive?
The main reason appears to have been predicted by a young German economist in 2013.
In a paper for Energy Policy, Leon Hirth estimated that the economic value of wind and solar would decline significantly as they become a larger part of electricity supply.
The reason? Their fundamentally unreliable nature. Both solar and wind produce too much energy when societies don’t need it, and not enough when they do.
Solar and wind thus require that natural gas plants, hydro-electric dams, batteries or some other form of reliable power be ready at a moment’s notice to start churning out electricity when the wind stops blowing and the sun stops shining.
And unreliability requires solar- and/or wind-heavy places like Germany, California and Denmark to payneighboring nations or states to take their solar and wind energy when they are producing too much of it.
Hirth predicted that the economic value of wind on the European grid would decline 40 percent once it becomes 30 percent of electricity while the value of solar would drop by 50 percent when it got to just 15 percent.
In 2017, the share of electricity coming from wind and solar was 53 percent in Denmark, 26 percent in Germany, and 23 percent in California. Denmark and Germany have the first and second most expensive electricity in Europe.
By reporting on the declining costs of solar panels and wind turbines but not on how they increase electricity prices, journalists are — intentionally or unintentionally — misleading policymakers and the public about those two technologies.
The Los Angeles Times last year reported that California’s electricity prices were rising, but failed to connect the price rise to renewables, provoking a sharp rebuttal from UC Berkeley economist James Bushnell.
“The story of how California’s electric system got to its current state is a long and gory one,” Bushnell wrote, but “the dominant policy driver in the electricity sector has unquestionably been a focus on developing renewable sources of electricity generation.”
Part of the problem is that many reporters don’t understand electricity. They think of electricity as a commodity when it is, in fact, a service — like eating at a restaurant.
The price we pay for the luxury of eating out isn’t just the cost of the ingredients most of which which, like solar panels and wind turbines, have declined for decades.
Rather, the price of services like eating out and electricity reflect the cost not only of a few ingredients but also their preparation and delivery.
This is a problem of bias, not just energy illiteracy. Normally skeptical journalists routinely give renewables a pass. The reason isn’t because they don’t know how to report critically on energy — they do regularly when it comes to non-renewable energy sources — but rather because they don’t want to.
That could — and should — change. Reporters have an obligation to report accurately and fairly on all issues they cover, especially ones as important as energy and the environment.
A good start would be for them to investigate why, if solar and wind are so cheap, they are making electricity so expensive.
26 thoughts on “A question that gives pause: If Solar And Wind Are So Cheap, Why Are They Making Electricity So Expensive?”
…The main reason appears to have been predicted by a young German economist in 2013….
Eleanor Denny was ther quite a bit earlier, whith her cost-benefit paper – https://erc.ucd.ie/files/theses/Eleanor%20Denny%20-%20A%20Cost-Benefit%20Analysis%20of%20Wind%20Power.pdf
That was 2007…..
Firefox is blocking this link due to “insecure connection” — there apparently is an authentication problem.
A simple illustration of the weakness of intermittent wind without backup.
Assume the grid is supplied on average with 1/3 wind, 2/3 coal/gas. When the wind doesn’t blow, coal/gas must be available to supply 100% of peak demand plus contingency. So the investment in wind generators cannot displace any investment in coal/gas. The only saving is in variable fuel and operating costs. Utilization of coal/gas units drops by 1/3. Australia has seen a doubling in wholesale prices with wind/solar now supplying 15% of demand on average, scheduled to rise to 23.5% by 2020. Hydro seems to be the only effective “battery” to supplement intermittent wind/solar.
The cost of energy includes the amortised capital cost. When the forced use of renewables drops the use of coal/gas by 1/3, the capital component of the energy supplied by coal/gas is immediately increased by 50%. The more renewable energy is mandated, the more the coal/gas energy price per unit is pushed up.
Thank you Michael for the interesting article. As a former uranium exploration company President, CEO, etc I reviewed energy policies and future capacity predictions. Nuclear has an ability to compete on a cost, quantity, and safety basis with any energy form. The problem with nuclear is that older plants are kept limping along and newer safety and production designs are not incorporated into new plants (no permits). Again, I encourage anyone on any side of the energy issue to go stand underneath a giant wind turbine, note the blade tip speed and the dead birds, and then wait beside one of the solar reflector canister energy units and watch the “streamers”, which are birds on fire from the heat. The irony here is that Environmentalists are so demanding on the wind/solar side but unwilling/unable to deal with the death and carnage on the same side. No other industry is permitted to kill wildlife in this manner.
Ron, check out Seaborg.co the Case for the Good Reactor https://spark.adobe.com/page/1nzbgqE9xtUZF/
I’ve heard it takes up to 60 years to decommission one, is that true of the newer plants?
People can say just about anything about nuclear plants, and somebody will repeat it endlessly if it serves their purpose.
Many dozens of US Navy nuclear plants have been decommissioned: It takes only 2-3 years to cut the sub in half and decontaminate the piping and plants. (Reactor is separated and buried, fuel is recycled.) Commercial plants are larger, but have only low-enriched fuel with cores that are easily taken apart for their refueling. So handling the core is routine – just like a regular refueling operation, but nothing is loaded back into the core. Decontamination is a little easier because the pipes are larger.
Commercial contamination levels are low outside of the core itself – I’ve stood underneath cores that remain loaded but shutdown for less than three years. Decay of the fuel poisons (daughter products in the core) begins immediately on shutdown, and continues predictably. Depending on what people want to claim: Perhaps the anti-nuclear crowd is claiming the 60 years are the multiple half-lives of these daughter products and activated material in stuck small crevices in the pipes, valves, and pumps (crud traps is the industry term) that carried coolant? The volume of these is very, very tiny – and of course, once any crud trap is located by surveys, it can be either cleaned or cut out and handled separately.
Shutdown and disposal fees are paid into an account during the life of the plant: Nuclear plants are one of the very, very few industries that pays in advance for their disposal costs. Low-level waste disposal (gloves, anti-C clothing, survey swipes and plastic wraps and rags and grinding debris and the like) do create a “volume” problem that is irritating, but that volume contains low-level waste that decays fairly quickly. Again – this low level waste decays to nothing in a few years, but you have to handle it for those years. This might be what the critics are promoting as a major problem.
Now, about those thousands of windmill towers and their hundreds of thousands of tons of concrete and steel …..
Imagine if you will you are driving from point A to point B in a car. It matters not whose car it is or whether it is petrol, diesel IC powered or a hybrid or all electric. T journey has some ups and downs and some points of manoevre such as intersections and other road users.
Now imagine the accelerator pedal is actuated not by your foot but by some device driven by some control system algorithm that is completely disconnected from your journey reality.
It would be an interesting journey to say the least and I imagine there might be a number of emergency stops, and other disruptive events.
God only knows how long it would take to get there and how much you would be up for in terms of recompense, fines, damage etc.
What sort of idiot would go on such a journey?
The same sort of idiot that believes human activities drive the Earth’s climate.
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/05/15/countries-around-middle-east-are-adding-44gw-of-coal-power-over-next-decade/
“Reporters have an obligation to report accurately and fairly on all issues they cover” Not any more. It should be obvious to anyone that the MSM is bought lock, stock and barrel by the Establishment, Deep State, Alt. State or whatever you want to call those with influence and power that actually run all Western countries today. And it is not restricted to climate change.
+100
I have commented on this necessity to run backup plants at zero output to support wind and solar on a number of occasions to non-technical audiences. They totally fail to understand why! The electricity supply is a sensitive thing, it must have spare capacity at all times to sustain any load, and this is not trivial. The cost of this should bear entirely on the “renewables sector” as a direct cost of its operations, but this makes the whole thing look uneconomic and foolish so is never mentioned! It directly means running fossil fuel plants uneconomically on fractional loading in case of clouds or variable wind, as these could instantly black out large areas of the country (which takes days to put back together) due to insufficient power availability.
“this makes the whole thing look uneconomic and foolish“????? The whole thing IS uneconomic and foolish.
I used to think that solar and wind energy made sense, because anyone who has lived on a farm with a windmill that used to pump water to a livestock tank knows that it is a useful item. On an individual basis, it may work nicely, and even feed power back to the grid. But it isn’t reliable and never has been. Ditto solar power – it is useful on an individual basis, but only up to a point and beyond that, nothing.
Trying to make these into commercial utilities was and still is ridiculous. This is a fad that will pass and the idiots who push the fad will go on doing that until the lights go out for good.
Then it’s back to a world lit only by fire.
Pumping water for livestock is one of the few things wind power is good for, because it can be done in instalments since water is easy and cheap to store.
“Who would have thought? Nations with more renewables have the most expensive electricity”
http://joannenova.com.au/2018/01/who-would-have-thought-nations-with-more-renewables-have-more-expensive-electricity/
There are great graphs in this Jo Nova post.
in the UK the data is provided by the government, and clearly shows that the cost of renewables in terms of subsidies and the other market interventions is £100 per household plus a further 3200 per household that businesses have to pay (and pass on to customers where they can).
The “operating cost” of producing electricity is meaningless. Total cost is what has to be paid by the people who use electricity. I honestly think that many politicians and journalists simply don’t udnerstand that point rather than they are biased. They are ignorant.
I am unconvinced about the dangers of co2, but I think that nuclear is the energy source of the future. Nuclear cost the same as coal, and if we invest in developing it, we can bring that price down. France has already decarbonized their electricity production without it costing them anything. Actually they are enjoying the cheapest electricity prices in Europe and have the lowest associated deaths. That means that they have taken out an insurance against co2 as the climate drive free of charge, and further they can use it for heating and EVs. Even for a sceptic as me, I cant argue with that. It should be vision for the future and the solution to our energy woes that both alarmists and sceptics can buy into. The compromise we both can agree to.
Is this a bit misleading ?
The wages of electricity workers and cost of living is a lot more in Germany than Bulgaria for instance.
When you look at the part of net income paid for electricity bills, or by purchasing power,
Germany and Denmark are average for Europe (2% or net income)
https://1-stromvergleich.com/electricity-prices-europe/
“Is this a bit misleading ?”
No. You might want to compare Denmark, Sweden and Norway, which are neighbouring countries with comparable purchasing powers and climate. Guess who has most wind and solar…
Well Bulgaria (3%) and Latvia are by far the most expensive.
How big are their renewable energy programs ?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/08/03/obama-may-finally-succeed/
…Is this a bit misleading ?…
Almost every way of comparing costs between countries is misleading. At the limit, people of different cultures have differing priorities and lifestyles…
…Germany and Denmark are average for Europe (2% or net income)…
So…maybe everyone likes to spend 2% of their income on electricity? The question is how much they get for some kind of levelised price…..
Wind and solar only make sense where they make sense and then only as a minor component of the grid as a “cushion.”
Wind works OK in Texas because we have an abundant wind resource and lots of open flat land. It “enables” natural gas and coal-fired plants to operate at lower capacity, particularly during spring and fall. Despite leading the nation (and much of the world) in wind generation, our electricity prices are close to the US average (~$0.12/kWh).