“Get used to it” – The New York Green Energy Champion who Runs Australia’s Energy Market

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova – Anyone waiting for sanity to prevail will be reassured that the person who helped Governor Cuomo transform New York’s green energy grid is now applying her talents to Australia’s energy needs.
Zibelman on changing energy market: “Get used to it”
By Sophie Vorrath
on 9 May 2018
Australian Energy Market Operator chief Audrey Zibelman isn’t given to making grand statements.
But at the Australian Energy Week 2018 conference in Melbourne on Wednesday, she had a subtle message for those politicians, industry groups and media outlets still struggling to come to terms with the clean energy transition.
“I would say that (something) that would be really critical for all of us, is that we could all agree in Australia, that when we say it’s changing – it is changing,” Zibelman.
“So whether it’s 30 per cent renewables, or 40 per cent, or 60 per cent, or 30 per cent DER (distributed energy), or 40 per cent or 50 per cent, all of that is vastly different than what we’ve had before.
“So we need to to adapt to that change and we need to make sure that it happens in a way that benefits the consumer.”
Zibelman’s comments comes as AEMO prepares a landmark document – the Integrated System Plan – which it hopes will provide a template for planing and investment in coming decades.
…
Read more: https://reneweconomy.com.au/zibelman-changing-energy-market-get-used-56736/
Back in 2017, Audrey explained that ours is the last generation which can do anything about climate change.
Power grid head Audrey Zibelman: the good news about sustainable energy
The new head of Australia’s power grid is drawing on her experience in the US to make our electricity supply more reliable and sustainable. Melissa Fyfe hears an energising message.
It’s Friday, 4pm, and I’m looking at a pleasant woman sitting behind a black desk. She’s the gatekeeper for the opulent Lui Bar, atop Melbourne’s Rialto skyscraper, where entry is “at the discretion of management”. She looks at me and I nervously do a stocktake – is this outfit professional enough? – but she directs me to a slick black glass lift for an ear-popping 234-metre ascent.
…
She insists there’s been no push-back to her ideas from those who run large fossil-fuel power plants. “I think the industry recognises the business model needs to be changed,” she says while rearranging the table, moving the nuts, which she’s heavily favoured over the olives (“Get these away from me!”).
As a long-time observer of Australia’s energy set-up, I’m sceptical of this, but she’s optimistic. “I believe we’re the last generation on earth who can really do something about climate change. And the good thing is that technology has evolved so that we don’t have to worry about sacrificing economics for good environmental policy.”
…
Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/power-grid-head-audrey-zibelman-the-good-news-about-sustainable-energy-20170529-gwffcz.html
What can I say – thank you for lending us all that talent, but the world only has a limited supply of people like your Audrey. If America needs Audrey to return to the USA we Australians shall understand.
17 thoughts on ““Get used to it” – The New York Green Energy Champion who Runs Australia’s Energy Market”
A lawyer running a power distribution system? I can take a guess how well that will work.
Australia wont put up with brownouts and blackouts and electricity prices = to those in Germany and Denmark. She will be out on her ass as soon as one of the major political parties wakes up and understands that both global warming and the green revolution are a big hoax to line the pockets of certain elites. Solar power makes sense sometimes as a single user of solar but not to run a national grid. Windpower isnt the panacea either on a national basis unless as in Germany you have a sugar daddy like Sweden’s hydro to kick in. Since Australia doesnt have that sugardaddy except for Tasmania which wont be enuf even with pumped storage, Australia will have to go nuclear or forget about the stupid carbon restrictions.
Been there, done that, and it still had no long lasting effect. Grey Davis, the Governor of California, was recalled successfully after a series of blackouts (among other failings), and the green blob was back in after co-opting his successor. Then another open member of the green blob was back in power, in the person of Jerry Brown.
“Alan Tomalty May 13, 2018 at 6:41 pm
She will be out on her ass as soon as one of the major political parties wakes up and understands that both global warming and the green revolution are a big hoax to line the pockets of certain elites.”
We’re talking about Australia remember, *ALL* parties are in on the green hoax.
How did this pro-CAGW …er… person get to be head of AEMO? Who recommended her? Who interviewed her? On what basis was she considered the best person for this job? How much does she get paid, and for how long are we stuck with her? How bad do things have to get in our electricity market before she gets fired…er…redeployed?
The board of AEMO puts executive positions up to Standing Council on Energy and Resources (SCER) which is one of the groups controlled by COAG.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council_of_Australian_Governments
Generally it will be the Minister for Energy for each State and Territory and the commonwealth Minister for Energy. Here is the current board
http://www.coagenergycouncil.gov.au/about-us/council-membership
Australia draining Trump’s swamp – one Clintonite at a time.
What could possibly go wrong?
And where are the calls from the ACTU & Labor condemning another issued 457 visa?
My guess is the Australian government, who were openly pro Hillary, are waiting for Trump to fall so things in America can return to business as usual. Maybe they hope providing a safe haven for clintonites will win Australia future favours.
I suspect when the Presidency swings back to the Democrats Australia will discover they haven’t won much influence. As Comrade Stalin once said, “Gratitude is a sickness suffered by dogs”.
“a happy little debunker May 13, 2018 at 6:57 pm
And where are the calls from the ACTU & Labor condemning another issued 457 visa?”
As a past holder of 457 visas, their temporary status renders the holder restricted employment. No Govn’t job allowed. Could be wrong, rules may have changed since my time.
If as she says prices will be more economical in future, the government should allow me to lock in a long term contract today so I can buy energy for the same price as today, 5 or 10 years into the future.
And since the government is convinced prices will go down in the future they will make money by doing this.
So when can we expect the government to offer long term futures on energy?
Excellent point and good question.
While she and her sycophants are wallowing in their fantasies, my wood stove is cranking out the heat in my living room here east of Melbourne. It also doubles for cooking meals.
So far this winter, I have burned about two cubic meters of wood; I figure it is the least I can do for my contribution to the atmosphere’s carbon balance. Also, I have stockpiled about four years’ of wood.
So I, at least, can survive for a while.
I am hoping that our elected idiots will come to their senses before I run out of wood. But I am not optimistic.
After all, we have Malcolm Turnbull.
I grew up in Melbourne. My advice, move North. Up here in Queensland you can survive without a wood fire. You can even do without air conditioning when electricity becomes too expensive.
“So we need to to adapt to that change and we need to make sure that it happens in a way that benefits the consumer.”
ROFL. That would require several laws of physics to be over turned. Or creative accounting. Pick one.
Who is responsible for hiring this nincompoop?
Looks to me as if Australia has a swamp that needs draining.
Looks like she will fit right in with the program in Australia as she appears to be a True Believer, a zealous Believer.
Australians must ask themselves why these Alarmists want to turn their country into an experiment.
A rude awakening is coming.
So how much of this bullshit is Australia going to endure before they do something about it? Or will they quietly acquiesce into joining the 19th century?