The tower of power falls short -produces only 30% of capacity

Solar Tower with Thermal Energy Storage: A “Consolidated” Technology with a Single Plant of Decent Size Built on Earth Producing Less Than 30% of the Planned Electricity
Guest essay by Albert Parker
If we consider the latest (2017) National Renewable Energy Laboratory Annual Technology Baseline data, [1] and [2], they say current representative technology for concentrating solar power is molten-salt power towers with 10 hours two-tank thermal energy storage. They admit the first (and only) large molten-salt power tower plant with 10 hours of storage is Crescent Dunes, 110 MW, commissioned in 2015.
Their concentrated solar power workbook is based on purely hypothetical solar towers with direct two-tank 10 hours thermal energy storage supposed to deliver annual capacity factors (ratio of actual electricity delivered in a year vs. the product of the installed capacity by the number of hours in a year) largely exceeding the 50% mark, more precisely 56% in an insulation class 3 location (Las Vegas, NV) or 59% in an insulation class 5 (Dagget, CA).
These capacity factors of 56% and 59% correspond to an annual electricity production per unit capacity (power) of 4,906 and 5,168 kWh/kW that are nowhere to be seen even close in plants on Earth.
If we look at the operational Concentrated Solar Power stations of capacity above even only 50 MW in the entire world, this list includes 34 stations, 31 of them are parabolic trough, a much more consolidated and reliable concentrated solar power technology, 1 is Fresnel reflector, and only 2 of them are solar tower.
The 2 power stations are both in the United States, the 377 MW Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System and the 110 MW Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project.
As actual electricity production of these plants is available from the United States Energy Information Administration [3], we may certainly check if the numbers by NREL are right.
As a comparison, we also consider the data of a more reliable concentrated solar power parabolic trough plant similarly recently built, the 250 MW Genesis, that has no thermal energy storage.
For the 377 MW Ivanpah, the planned electricity production was 1,079,232 MWh per year, corresponding to a capacity factor of 32.68%, with minimal support by burning natural gas.
For the 110 MW Crescent Dunes, the planned electricity production was 500,000 MWh per year, corresponding to a capacity factor of 51.89%.
For Genesis, the planned electricity production was only 580,000 MWh per year, corresponding to a capacity factor of 26.48%.
Figure 1 presents the monthly capacity factors of Ivanpah, Crescent Dunes and Genesis.
Worth to mention, the monthly capacity factors vary according to the season.
To deliver an annual capacity factor of 56% or 59% solar only, the summer capacity factors should be much larger than that to compensate the lower spring/fall and more than that winter capacity factors.
Ivanpah has no thermal energy storage, but boost by combustion of natural gas. So far, it has been able to reach a 21.29% annual capacity factor only not accounting for the significant natural gas combustion. As the natural gas can be burned better in a combined cycle gas turbine plant, the actual annual capacity factor is reduced to 14.42% when corrected for the consumption of natural gas in a combined cycle gas turbine plant.
Crescent Dunes is the current representative technology for concentrating solar power by NREL.
The project has delivered so far much less than the projected electricity production, a 13.21% annual capacity factor in the best year.
The plant had a major issue in the thermal energy storage that prevented electricity production for a long time, and is not recovering yet.
The more reliable Genesis has been able to produce electricity reaching an annual capacity factor of almost 30% without any boost by natural gas combustion, a value even better than the expected.
It does not seem appropriate to propose as “current technology” a technology that does not seem mature yet, while downplaying what is already working much better.
The thermal energy storage is not such a well proven and mature technology. Similarly, but marginally better, the solar tower technology is much more troublesome than the parabolic trough technology.
While NREL does not update the numbers to match reality, the South Australian government and the Federal Government of Australia have recently decided to build (about) same of Crescent Dunes power plant by same developer in Port Augusta, South Australia [4], [5].
Fig. 1 – Monthly capacity factors for the Ivanpah, Crescent Dunes and Genesis concentrated solar power plants. Design annual capacity factors are 32.68% for Ivanpah (but with minimal support from the burning of natural gas), 51.89% for Crescent Dunes, and 26.48% for Genesis. Ivanpah has been able to reach a 21.29% annual capacity factor in 2016 only not accounting for the significant natural gas combustion. Crescent Dunes has delivered a 13.21% annual capacity factor in 2016. Genesis has been able to produce electricity reaching an annual capacity factor of almost 30% in 2006.
References
[1] National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). 2017 Annual Technology Baseline. Golden, CO: National Renewable Energy Laboratory. www.nrel.gov/analysis/data_tech_baseline.html
[2] National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Concentrating Solar Power. atb.nrel.gov/electricity/2017/index.html?t=sc&s=ov
[3] Energy Information Administration (EIA). Electricity data browser – Plant Level Data.
Available online: www.eia.gov/electricity/data/browser/
[4] ABC News (2017), Solar thermal power plant announced for Port Augusta ‘biggest of its kind in the world’.
www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-14/solar-thermal-power-plant-announcement-for-port-augusta/8804628
[5] Renewable Economy (2017). Aurora: What you should know about Port Augusta’s solar power-tower.
reneweconomy.com.au/aurora-what-you-should-know-about-port-augustas-solar-power-tower-86715/
35 thoughts on “The tower of power falls short -produces only 30% of capacity”
Good article. I would suggest that none of the figures given deserve more than 3 significant figures.So, for instance instead of writing 21.29%, just say 21.3% or even 21% is close enough.
I would disagree. Metered electricity is quite accurate, and design values are absolute. This is one case where the precision actually is justified.
Including levelized cost of electricity or something similar would be informative.
I found a number for Crescent Dunes of $900 million. I get about $3.50 per KWHr with the capacity factor above.
I prefer Molten Salt Nuclear Reactors, a lot more energy per sqft.
Promising, but capacity factor in 2017 was 0.000%.
The capacity factor for Molten Salt Nuclear Reactors will stay at 0.000% for years to come. Somebody has to build one to determine anything. If someone ever does, construction will be way cheaper and faster than current reactors. They will be safer, also, since they don’t require a pressurized dome to reach operating temperature.
The real problem with MSNRs is political. There are too many politicians not wanting citizens to have cheap reliable electricity. It breeds independence. Progressives screwed up with fossil fuels, since they expected us to run out. None of them saw the fracking revolution coming world wide.
Last I checked there were at least 2 gen IV reactors currently being constructed in the USA.
They’re garbage. They produce almost continuous waste and pollute their own fuel stream.
The Case for the Good Reactor https://spark.adobe.com/page/1nzbgqE9xtUZF/
Another bird killer that does not produce much actual power.
And how much biomass did it fry doing so?
Well I actually think this might be the cause the for low capacity. They need to do a better job keeping the mirrors cleaned of all that black carbon.
“an annual capacity factor of almost 30% …………., a value even better than the expected.”
Then what were they expecting?…..and when they sold this bill of goods, what did they promise and claim?
A direct commercial flight from Milwaukee to San Francisco flies right over that thing. If you’re sitting in a window seat on the north side of the airplane, you get a great view of it.
One word — boondoggles.
Noted in passing, the capacity factors really go into the dumps around year end/beginning. You obviously have to have some sort of alternative generation in place to provide power during those times. All very well to be able to provide power during the daytime in july, but nighttime in december matters too.
Niche applications. There is still a cost-benefit analysis to perform.
And the actual capital cost of these monsters is?
” NREL does not update the numbers to match reality.” How much do we spend on that service?
Nitpick: the word “insulation” should probably be “insolation”.
Not a nitpick really. Considering we’re also talking thermal storage here I’d say insulation value is important.
“…the cost of electricity will necessarily skyrocket.” Barak Hussein Obama
In the second paragraph, insulation should be insolation. Nit pick for the day.
We certainly need a good dose of “truth in advertising” when talking about wind and solar energy. How can anyone claim either will someday be economically competitive with fossil fuel or nuclear when every wind/solar plant requires an equal amount of dispatchable power — fossil or nuclear? You basically have to build two equal plants, so renewables will never compete with dispatchable sources.
Indeed. At least one of the major installers has a website that tells you how much money you can save with a residential installation by entering location and size of house. It doesn’t even take in to consideration whether you have a south-facing roof. Tesla/SolarCity: https://www.tesla.com/solarroof?energy_redirect=true
Solar energy becomes much more practical in space based applications, so research into the technology should not be abandoned entirely.
But greenies need to admit that as a surface based commercial energy strategy, solar is not, and will probably never be, a viable option.
The concept is not new, but it is evil.
While it is ok to promise that gum will make your life so much better, because everyone knows this is fluff, it is not ok to exaggerate output from a solar farm in order to get government subsidies. It is theft.
Gemasolar, the first commercial molten-salt solar plant in operation since 2011 is a 17 MW (registered electric power) plant located in Seville, Spain. It achieves a 55% capacity factor providing 80 GWh/year, energy for ~ 25,000 homes for ~ 4500 hours per year (6 month total), significantly better (1.5-3 x) than other intermittent renewables. At 171 million € it was quite expensive.
For sunny places where a lot of electricity is required in the summer for air conditioning, I am sure they will be a nice addition once the cost is brought down.
Spain has a population of around 46 million and the Gemasolar facility provides enough power for 25,000 homes. Hmmm … and that ‘s only when the sun shines.
And why would we want to rely on a single energy source? It is an energy mix in which solar has a place.
It achieves a 55% capacity factor providing 80 GWh/year
==================
that is physically impossible. No solar plant can expect to exceed 50% capacity over the year, because 1/2 the time the plant is in the earth’s shadow.
In reality even 50% cannot be achieved because much of the time the sun is at too low an angle in the sky for full production, and at other times the sun is obscured by clouds.
Adding a storage facility such as molten salt or pumped storage can give the illusion that the plant is producing at more than 50% capacity, but in reality a large portion of the daytime output will being going into storage and significantly less coming out of storage at night due to efficiency losses.
what I find problematic is how far off the design estimates these plants are operating. where is the post-build analysis?
this points to a huge engineering problem. why are the plants so far off design? This should not be happening.
The obvious answer is that there was scientific and engineering corruption and/or political interference in the approval, funding, design and construction of these plants.
This is no different that the Challenger disaster. There should be an independent post-build analysis to identify the problems and ensure they do not repeat in future.
The problem is that all too often if there was corruption in the original build, then this will factor in to the post-build analysis. A hand-picked blue ribbon team of “experts” will be assigned to lay the blame squarely at the feet of the blameless. While those responsible for the mess will pocket the $$ and remain nameless.
I know it is not a popular subject here, thought by many, who haven’t looked, to be pseudo, but LENR (cold fusion) is close to becoming commercial. Pity all that money was wasted on solar projects.
Dr. Rossi is currently building a factory to mass produce a self contained 1 kW module, 10″x10″x8″ he hopes to have in operation in ~7 months.
He is also working on a 10kW & 100 kW versions that are further off.