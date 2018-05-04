Friday Funny: European Union’s failing grade on CO2 emissions

But, but, THE PARIS ACCORD!
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels increased in 2017, statistics office Eurostat said on Friday, indicating that the reduction of emissions blamed for climate change remains a challenge. Josh has his take on the issue:
Image source: Eurostat report (PDF)
Carbon emissions in the EU were up 1.8 percent from 2016, Eurostat said, with a double-digit increase in Malta and Estonia.
Finland and Denmark showed the sharpest declines while emissions in Germany, the bloc’s largest economy and still dependent on coal for 40 percent of its electricity, was little changed….
While the 2008 financial crisis had a dampening effect on industrial activity, recent increases in economic growth have been accompanied by higher emissions of carbon.
h/t to GWPF and Josh.
This is the picture still with zero or negative interest rates in the EU. The generally slower growth of the global expansion and contained oil markets will mean at least 4 more years of this growth picture.
A double-digit increase in Malta could just be one extra SUV
Agreed, using percentage increases without showing the actual value can be misleading. Yes, I know the graph is done by an outside source.
A ribald assessment – love the ‘Playground’ comments especially!
J Mac
Had me laughing like a drain. Brilliant.
The stat’s of Sweden is missing due to they don’t know how to twist unwanted numbers (Different type of official statistics in Sweden are censored due to politics, like ‘crimes linked to migration’. Facts contradicts political propaganda …)