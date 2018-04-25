Study: Light from energy saving LED’s may be giving us cancer

From the “law of unintended consequences” department comes this finding, suggesting that the push for eco-friendly energy savings may be doing more harm to us than good.
Study links night exposure to blue light with breast and prostate cancer
Researchers used images taken by astronauts to evaluate outdoor lighting in Madrid and Barcelona
A study performed by an international team led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the “la Caixa” Foundation, reports a link between exposure to blue light at night and higher risk of developing breast and prostate cancer. Blue light is a range of the visible light spectrum emitted by most white LEDs and many tablet and phone screens. The results have been published in Environmental Health Perspectives.
“WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified night shift work as probably carcinogenic to humans. There is evidence pointing to an association between exposure to artificial light at night, disruption of the circadian rhythm, and breast and prostate cancers. With this study we sought to determine whether night exposure to light in cities can affect the development of these two types of cancer”, explains Manolis Kogevinas, ISGlobal researcher and coordinator of the study. “We know that depending on its intensity and wave length, artificial light, particularly in the blue spectrum, can decrease melatonin production and secretion”, says Martin Aubé, physics professor at CÉGEP in Sherbrooke, Canada and study co-author.
The study was conducted within the framework of the MCC-Spain project cofunded by the ‘Consorcio de Investigación Biomédica en Red de Epidemiología y Salud Pública’ (CIBERESP), and includes medical and epidemiological data of more than 4,000 people between 20 and 85 years of age in 11 Spanish regions. Indoor exposure to artificial light was determined through personal questionnaires, while outdoor levels of artificial light were evaluated for Madrid and Barcelona, based on nocturnal images taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
Results obtained for both cities show that participants exposed to higher levels of blue light had a 1.5 and 2-fold higher risk of developing breast and prostate cancer, respectively, as compared to the less-exposed population.
Ariadna García, ISGlobal researcher and first author of the study, says: “Given the ubiquity of artificial light at night, determining whether it increases or not the risk of cancer is a public health issue”. At this point, further studies should include more individual data using for instance light sensors that allow measuring indoor light levels. It would also be important to do this kind of research in young people that extensively use blue light emitting screens”.
“Currently, the images taken by the astronauts on the Space Station are our only way of determining the colour of outdoor lighting at a large scale, and the spread of blue light-emitting white LEDs in our cities”, comments Alejandro Sánchez de Miguel, scientist at the Astrophysics Institute in Andalucía-CSIC and Exeter University.
Reference
Garcia-Saenz A., Sánchez de Miguel A., Espinosa A., Valentín A., Aragonés N., Llorca J., Amiano P., Martín Sánchez V., Guevara M., Capelo R., Tardón A., Peiró-Pérez R., Jiménez-Moleón JJ., Roca-Barceló A., Pérez-Gómez B., Dierssen-Sotos T., Fernández-Villa T., Moreno-Iribas C., Moreno V., García-Pérez J., Castaño-Vinyals G., Pollán M., Aubé M., Kogevinas M. Evaluating the association between artificial light-at-night exposure and breast and prostate cancer risk in Spain (MCC-Spain study). April 2018. DOI:10.1289/EHP1837. Environmental Health Perspectives
The full study is here: https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/EHP1837/
I did some research into this.
There’s a Harvard study on night light, and in particular blue light.
But we may be paying a price for basking in all that light. At night, light throws the body’s biological clock—the circadian rhythm—out of whack. Sleep suffers. Worse, research shows that it may contribute to the causation of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.
…
While light of any kind can suppress the secretion of melatonin, blue light at night does so more powerfully. Harvard researchers and their colleagues conducted an experiment comparing the effects of 6.5 hours of exposure to blue light to exposure to green light of comparable brightness. The blue light suppressed melatonin for about twice as long as the green light and shifted circadian rhythms by twice as much (3 hours vs. 1.5 hours).
In another study of blue light, researchers at the University of Toronto compared the melatonin levels of people exposed to bright indoor light who were wearing blue-light–blocking goggles to people exposed to regular dim light without wearing goggles. The fact that the levels of the hormone were about the same in the two groups strengthens the hypothesis that blue light is a potent suppressor of melatonin.
…
If blue light does have adverse health effects, then environmental concerns, and the quest for energy-efficient lighting, could be at odds with personal health. Those curlicue compact fluorescent lightbulbs and LED lights are much more energy-efficient than the old-fashioned incandescent lightbulbs we grew up with. But they also tend to produce more blue light.
See: https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/blue-light-has-a-dark-side
So it appears that a nighttime blue light component equals less sleep and therefore more stress on the body. With more stress, then susceptibility to cancer increases.
I don’t know how accurate the methodologies in these studies are, but one thing is for sure, many white LED’s tend to have a larger blue light component:
Have a look at the CREE guide to LED color mixing.
In cool white LED’s, the two colors (blue and yellow) mix to create a white. This is shown below on the CIE 1931 color space:
66 thoughts on “Study: Light from energy saving LED’s may be giving us cancer”
The study is not well designed. “Self reporting” is a big problem. And satellite images as a proxy for personal exposure? Really?
Exactly. And the length of exposure—6.5 hours—is as ridiculous as the claims of many common FDA-cleared food additives causing cancer because the quantity administered in the studies are impossible to replicate in the real world under normal operating circumstances.
Read this with great skepticism…trying to imagine what the biological mechanism would be. Is it from skin exposure? Or is it from some sort of body response to optical exposure? In that case, would a blind person be immune?
agreed – I hate the blue lights, much too harsh, but I don’t want to buy into the post-science statistical methods used here.
I conducted a study of my own. It seems as though the very LAST string of outdoor Christmas lights at my local (national chain) hardware store was an energy-saving string of LED’s … not what I wanted, but beggars can’t be choosers. So I took them home, hurriedly put them on my house, set the timer, and never gave it another thought. Till my adult kids came home for Christmas and asked me what the HELL had I done to our usually festive outdoor decorations!!! Our house was a sickly shade of light blue!!! Then … the neighbor comments came. Welllll, they tactfully said … your lights are … uh … different this year. I didn’t wait till New Years Day, but stripped the lights off my house and tossed them in the trash. They were a CANCER to my familial and neighborly relationships.
Yes, I know that the “temperature” of LED’s makes all the difference … perhaps a string of 2,700 deg. lamps would have been more palatable. But … nevertheless … I have gone back to the ol’ planet-wrecking incandescents. Nothing says “Celebrate Jesus birth” like some planet-wrecking incandescent lights on a bible-thumpers (denier’s) SINGLE family home… eh… planet protectors?
kenji
Isn’t there a song about a blues Christmas?
:)
I guess we all should not go outside. Blue light levels outside at noon are many orders of magnitude brighter than what is present inside at night.
Likely the culprit they point to (or imagine) is melatonin.
For example, this is a problem in the domestic ferret, which is a crepuscular animal. That is, normally in the wild it is active around dawn and dusk, and sleeps much of the day in a dark burrow.
However, in domestic situations, people often keep ferrets indoors in a cage with no cover, and no dark place to sleep during the day. This disruption of the light-dark cycle messes with the normal release of melatonin, which in turn alters the release of other hormones.
While this may not sound like a big deal, research has shown that this light-dark cycle disruption contributes to “adrenal disease” in ferrets, which is a growth of tumors on the adrenal glands. These tumors can and often do become malignant.
I suspect the researchers are looking for a similar connection.
we’ve more sensors that respond to various wavelengths than just our eyes, melanocytes in our skin absorb near blue UV to produce Vitamin (hormone actually) D – maybe the breakdown products in the biochemical pathways generate byproducts that instigate secondary action.. don’t know, wouldn’t rule it out.
Of course that’s just one known chromatophore, who knows what other ones we have – we keep finding organs and organelles that have been overlooked and discovering hey – these things do stuff!
I mean who’s aware that we have IR sensors as sensitive if not more so than a pit vipers across various parts of our bodies including our upper lip – do we use them? not consciously- but then we don’t even use our eyes consciously despite being aware what they do. Could other sensors be productive not just in a neural sense but in a biochemical sense? Heck we didn’t even know our eyes were used biochemically until recently in making hormones. ore research needed, research I’d support, not just to counter or support a health scare but rather to learn more about ourselves and the things that make us tick.
Karlos51
Every day’s a school-day.
Unless of course you’re a concencus climate scientist who can’t possibly learn any more.
In other words, they’re full of it.
“trying to imagine what the biological mechanism would be.”
Exactly. They think they have found a correlation. Fine. Next step, come up with a biological mechanism to explain it. None proposed. So this is just another one of a gazillion quirky correlations.
But someone will publish it.
Is there a problem if people sleep under blue light? Or, is it just that they choose to be awake at night, and BTW, blue light helps keep them awake and alert? I’d need to see a lot more research before I got all hot and bothered by this. Then I could swap my blue LEDS for red LEDs, or are you going to tell me they’re bad also?
Somebody’s got too damn much money and time on their hands.
Apparently so!
You can correlate almost any two things. Great site: http://www.tylervigen.com/spurious-correlations There is a very high correlation between per capita cheese consumption and number of people who died by being tangled in their bed sheets, for example. Correlation doesn’t equal causation.
Current CO2 level vs. temperature being the classic example!
100% of those who drink water dies.
NOT True!!! All the soccer moms who have water bottles permanently attached to their hands … told me that “drinking 8 glasses of water per day” … will … SAVE THEIR LIVES!!!!
I wouldn’t put a whole lot of faith in the “association” between white LEDs and cancers. The bit about melatonin production being affected by whitish light is fairly well known; notice the software programs that will turn your video display screens more reddish in the evening. Things like “f.lux” for Windoze, or “Night Shift” on Apple devices, or “Blue Shade” for Kindles or “twilight” in Android devices. I use them, and I do sleep better than I used to.
Perhaps there’s some as-yet-unknown mechanisms by which lower melatonin production might increase the risk of some cancers – but I sort of doubt it.
Correlation does not prove causation and p-hacking is not a scientific method.
Warm white LEDs do not have more blue content in their spectrum than incandescents and warm color fluorescents do. Yet nobody is accusing incandescents or the blue light from fluorescents of causing cancer.
“…nobody is accusing incandescents or the blue light from fluorescents of causing cancer.”
Ummm, you should do some research before putting your foot in your mouth.
Possible Cancer Risks Associated with Fluorescent Light Bulbs
Ultraviolet Radiation
You wouldn’t think you would have to worry about ultraviolet radiation indoors but studies have shown fluorescent bulbs could pose a skin cancer risk. Studies have shown that the UV radiation is so strong, it could increase the risk for the development of cutaneous malignant melanoma.
https://www.askdrmaxwell.com/2014/01/fluorescent-light-bulbs-cancer/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1834365/
As for good old incandescents, that emulate the warm reddish glow of a fire… yeah, no cancer risk seems to be present. But we had to switch from incandescent to fluorescent and LED’s to “save the planet”.
Putting my foot in my mouth? Did I not say the *blue light* from fluorescents? You responded by bringing up ultraviolet.
And the original article caption for the satellite shots confuses Hg vapor with Na vapor color spectrums. Totally bogus, of course. Which puts the entire article in doubt.
Goes to show you should not expose your breast or gonads to outdoor night blue light. What are they thinking?
“Mays”,,. “mights” and other ‘hypotheses’ without testing, validation or verification. Pseudo-Science perfectly ready for publication in the Scientific American to scare people without regard to falsification. There should be a new ‘social science’ called ‘scare science’. It’s proven to be very productive in generating a lot of $$$ in grants and the grantees with bonus’s of more $$ for publishing articles and commentary in the popular media.
LED lighting is similar to fluorescent lighting. A phosphor is excited by a short wavelength and emits longer wavelengths. link
Fluorescent bulbs may emit a bit of ultraviolet and that can pose a risk. link Even then you have to be pretty close to the bulb. Most of the UV doesn’t make it out of the bulb.
The problem with LED lighting is that the blue light does make it out of the bulb. It’s needed to excite the phosphor and it’s part of the desired light. You could get rid of the blue light with a filter. That, however, would reduce the bulb’s efficiency a lot. It’s kind of a Catch 22.
The biggest problem with blue light is that it prevents people from getting sleep. link That probably does cause health problems.
The strongest association (odds ratio 2.8) was for persons with highly illuminated bedrooms. (subjective measure). Blue light not broken out by this measure.
The blue light effects are from outdoor measures. But people spend on average 6% of their time outdoors (1.5 hours). So for this to have an effect, it would have to be mighty powerful. But no mention of determining the amount of time spent outdoors could be found. A major flaw. If they found that time spent outdoors exposed to blue light was still (or perhaps more) significant, their findings would be slightly more believable. As it is, my money would be on this result adding to the great number of nonreproducible results in peer-reviewed articles.
Gateshead Council won’t like this…
https://articulatelive.wordpress.com/2018/04/10/gateshead-council-looks-to-cast-shadow-over-street-light-allegations/#more-5298
A curiosity becomes a pointer, becomes correlation, becomes causation.
Amazing!
N.B. This is the same IARC that fudged glyphosate results to produce their specious “Cancer causing” results.
Trust these not at all.
in a sister study….
Scientists discover whoring around late at night leads to an increase in breast and prostate cancers….
……film at 11
Also, apparently women who have been drinking are more fun to study:
http://www.satirewire.com/news/march02/women.shtml
rip
Maybe check out California and there LED streetlights some more to broaden the article?
https://edition-m.cnn.com/2016/06/21/health/led-streetlights-ama/index.html
Do my 3000K led bulbs put out a lot of blue light? The light looks yellow enough. Is this only a matter of color spectrum of the light?
The higher the K number the higher the amount of blue. Daylight bulbs typically have a K rating of 5000k. 3000K is a lot less. 2700K or soft white puts out almost no blue (over 90% is blocked by the phosphor). All bulbs incandescent, fluorescent and LED put out blue light at about 460nm.
Breaking News!!!! Study shows that being alive increases the chances of death by 100%
In other news: Study shows that repeatedly being bashed with junk science “studies” increases the chances of chronic cynicism by 75%
Another fake “clinical research” article suffering from dissociative cognizance of association is causality belief, even if the findings were at p<0.00001.
If blue light was causing circadian rhythm disturbances without compensation, all marine vertebrata with color vision would have been extinct by now.
Reading small phone/tablet and laptop screens all the time, especially late at night under the blue light, will also cause near sighted vision and over extended time frames, physical damage to the eye anatomy. After awhile, as most could probably concur, it feels like daggers in your eyes after extended hours of reading and browsing the internet especially after a long day. But then, reading small print such as the Bible under candle light for extended periods will also cause similar near vision as generations of our ancestors could attest to.
I must wear blue blockers when using the computer or watching TV. If I don’t my eyes burn and itch like crazy.
Blue light eh? So much for going out to enjoy sunshine.
There is all this blue sky out there giving us cancer.
I have doubts about the cancer connection, but blue light is definitely annoying to me, especially at night. The blue car headlights often seen nowadays are dangerous (blinding) at night IMO.
The blinding blue LED headlights are great, if you are the one driving with them. But, if you blind the oncoming traffic and they head on crash into you, I don’t see much benefit unless you want to die. I don’t know how those things are legal, especially in high beam mode. Definitely a huge liability, especially driving in snow and ice when reflection is amplified. Literally blind for those few seconds while passing, and if a convey of semi trucks are approaching one after another on a two lane road with these blue LED’s, you are essentially blind for that duration. I wear a pair of sunglasses on my head that I can drop so as I can try and stay on the road, but essentially now, I try not to drive at night because of this. How did the DOT make these things legal?
You’re right about the DOT — most ANYONE knows red light is less strenuous on your night-vision. Yellow headlights (as they had always been in the past) are acceptable, tho even those might be “reddened” slightly to lessen effects on oncoming drivers. Blue headlights go in the WRONG direction.
Guess I’ll have to hang out in the red light district instead.
“It would also be important to do this kind of research in young people that extensively use blue light emitting screens”
I thought screens emitted whatever color was in the image being displayed?
IARC = junk science. They also believe themselves to be above any criticism or even inquiry.
With respect to the referenced study, it has just about everything wrong with it methodologically. But you need go no further than the subjects enrolled in the study were aged 20 to 85… that is born as early as in the 1920s! And they think we should buy a correlation of cancers with often long development times to a snapshot of light taken from space in 2012?
Reader’s Digest version …… everything associated with humans is bad for humans. Get over it. You’re a pox on humanity until you die.
I work with light a lot, lasers and LEDs, and I have studied extensively the biological effects. The entire subject is much more complicated than what is presented here. There are numerous mechanisms where light is known to influence human physiology, both good and bad effects. The spectrum of various light sources vary enormously, even lights that look similar to the eye. Some, like fluorescent, have a very large spike in the blue spectrum balanced by low energy broad range of red and yellow. Some of the modern LEDs have a spectrum almost indistinguishable from solar. Some LEDs have a spectrum almost the same as fluorescent. If it appears bluish-white, it has too much blue.
Biological effects of light are well documented: ATP production increase, melatonin decrease, catalase and SOD suppression, nitric oxide, cytokines, immune function, influences on fertility, cancer, bone growth, wound healing, brain function, alzheimers, burn healing, macular degeneration, a very long list. If you doubt it, go to pubmed and search.
Can blue light cause cancer? Maybe. Anything that throws the regulatory system out of whack could possibly do that. Catalase and SOD in particular could be a bad influence. Blue light certainly alters stress response and sleep patterns. I agree that measuring blue light from space is a bad idea, since it doesn’t reflect well off typical urban surfaces.
However, there are strong influences not considered here. Most people don’t get nearly enough UV light, needed to produce vitamin D and melanin. We are constantly told to use sunscreen and wear UV blocking glasses. This probably causes more cancer than blue light LEDs, as well as suppressing immune function for more common diseases.
So be doubtful and ignorant about blue light if you want. If you really care, study the science. I use f.lux or isis programs to turn down blue light on my computers, and I use UV and infrared light every day to promote health. I found good LED lights from “Greenlite” brand, cheap at Ace Hardware, nearly the same as solar. Rely on natural light as much as is convenient, get some sun, avoid staying up too late and sleeping during the day. Some facts and common sense could change your life.
At my age just pour another G & T and relax. The damage is already done and you are living with it.
I think G&T comes under the common sense category. And bending your elbow does count as exercise.
I would add that you don’t have to resign to living with it. You can use infrared light to feel much better. 750-900nm light penetrates tissue well, relieves inflammation, promotes healing. Even in us old guys. I’m in my 60s and feel as good as 40s most of the time. I have an old injury in shoulder that makes it useless if I don’t use infrared. My older brother uses it for arthritis, better results than Rx. And it has been shown in studies to reduce alzheimers symptoms in about 80% of cases. Most returned to fairly normal life after treatment. It has even been shown to improve outcomes in heart attack and stroke.
Search pubmed for “LLLT OR photobiomodulation” plus condition, thousands of studies.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=LLLT+OR+photobiomodulation
Thank you Kent. And Vitamin D could be thrown off by wireless technology by interfering with the VDR Receptor: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27412293 I doubt the issue of health effects from non-ionizing radiation will be popular to post about though – the good or the bad in it. I too use blue light goggles towards evening and try to get out in the sun to keep my clock “on”.
Vitamin D deficiency causes breast cancer:
https://www.grassrootshealth.net/project/breast-cancer-prevention
Vitamin D deficiency causes prostate cancer:
https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/pressroom/newsreleases/2015/march/vitamin-d-may-keep-low-grade-prostate-cancer-from-becoming-aggressive.html
RDA for Vitamin D is wrong:
http://blogs.creighton.edu/heaney/2015/02/13/the-iom-miscalculated-its-rda-for-vitamin-d/
Well, astronomers will be very happy with this “study”. They hate those confounded LEDs ’cause they block out the stars. Maybe this is an attempt to link the lights to cancer so that they can have a reason to get rid of them? Prolly not, but who really knows?
Yet another GIGO ( garbage in, garbage out} computer model reported as fact.
My prostate has never seen the light of day, nor has my bile duct – until my cancer surgery.
If there were a CO2 angle in this study it would be about baby animals like polar bears or baby deer.
So maybe we would be better off if all forms of artificial lighting were banned. Certainly banning all forms of artificial lighting would help to reduce carbon pollution from the burning of fossil fuels.
From the early, early mornin’ till the early, early night
You can see miss Molly rockin’ at the house of blue light.
Good golly, miss Molly, sure like to ball.
When you’re rockin’ and a rollin’ can’t hear your momma call.
Just nonsense. The positives far outweigh the negatives. If I were Spanish, I would sell my shares in La Caixa for funding this study. Obviously they’ve been captured by fear-mongers.
And if it does at all bother you, wear a hat or live in the dark.
I’m not sure any of this matters. Remember how power lines were bad until we needed a million miles of them for wind and solar? Anything can go from bad to irrelevant in a heartbeat if it suits the current storyline.
‘Results obtained for both cities show that participants exposed to higher levels of blue light had a 1.5 and 2-fold higher risk of developing breast and prostate cancer, respectively, as compared to the less-exposed population.’
Note the hyped math: ‘2-fold higher risk’ in a small population. Easily explained as noise. Beware any study that says higher risk without giving actual numbers, from X to Y. 2x tells us nothing.
The cynic in me says they have bottomed out. They publish this because they have no path forward. If they had a path forward, they’d keep working on it til they had better data, and a real story to tell.
The Harvard study says:” At night, light throws the body’s biological clock—the circadian rhythm—out of whack. Sleep suffers.”
Apparently several pints at your favorite pub can counteract the disruption of your biological clock due to light. Perhaps a nice grant to study this would be appropriate. Who wants to volunteer?
Whenever I see something say “x is linked to y”, I know it is meaningless. The word “linked” has no scientific meaning and is only used when the results are so weak they can’t even say with the straight face that the two things are correlated, let alone claim causation.
Remember – no consequence is too great to save the planet – particularly if it also helps weed out those hominid despoilers.
Whether this cancer-link has any legitimacy or not is almost irrelevant – what’s ironic is how this sort of thing will be brushed over, while the slightest concern involving any targeted power source is sufficient to shut down entire industries.
The sort of ‘concern’ that one wears on their sleeve.