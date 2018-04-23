Inconvenient rebound in polar bear numbers.
Polar bears not starving, says Nunatsiavut wildlife manager
Geoff Bartlett · CBC News
One of the people who oversees an Indigenous hunt of polar bears says the population is doing well, despite heart-wrenching photos online suggesting some bears are starving.
Every year, the Nunatsiavut government awards polar bear licences to Inuit hunters living in the northern Labrador settlement area.
The Inuit set a quota of 12 polar bears this winter. Nunatsiavut wildlife manager Jim Goudie said all 12 were taken within the first seven days of the season.
Goudie said it’s just the latest evidence that polar bears are on the rebound in northern Canada — a trend he said officials have been recording for years.
“There are lots of signs of bears,” he told CBC Radio’s Labrador Morning. “Lots of bears and a continuation of what we’ve seen over the last three or four years.”
The Nunatsiavut hunt takes place over an area stretching from Cape Chidley at the northern tip of Labrador to Fish Cove Point further south near Rigolet.
…
Healthy numbers, misinformed public
Goudie said prior to a 2007 survey, it was estimated there were about 880 polar bears in the northern Labrador and northern Quebec regions.
However, the study actually found 2,152 animals, a significant increase over the earlier estimate.
Researchers are now two years into a new study, and Goudie said word of mouth indicates the population is continuing to rebound.
“I think our polar bear population is very, very healthy,” he said. “The Davis Strait polar bear population is probably one of the most healthy in Canada, and certainly in the world.”
…
Goudie points to one post he saw recently from National Geographic that showed what appeared to be a starving polar bear, but in reality was an animal that was sick.
39 thoughts on “Reality check: Nunatsiavut wildlife manager says polar bears not starving, public misinformed”
Beware of the MSM bearing news.
Really should make a habit of being aware of any news source and validating. Now granted lately it seems anything that spews from the MSM is slanted way against sanity but I wouldn’t get in the habit of trusting any news source.
Bill Powers
Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrreat News.
Sorry Bill, couldn’t resist.
:)
It would be nice if it started “bearing news”.
That would be un-bearable.
Stop!
Bill Powers
I think you are a highly skilled Pun-isher
The Black bear numbers in the mid-atlantic region are doing pretty good too, they are every fricking where, foxes, coyotes and wild turkeys too if anyone cares. When I was a kid I spent a lot of time camping and the such all of these animals were rare to see, now most of them are in my backyard.
We have gotten to the point where every MSM outlet we got will look at those two bear photos and automatically delete the healthy one, while running with the sick one. Then they’ll have some 20 year old SJW right a headline saying “ALL BEARS LOOK LIKE THIS TODAY!”.
An animal species that have been around 500,000+ years surviving through the mwp and the roman warm period, holcene period, etc when there was much less summer and spring ice than is predicted in 2050 / 2100 when the “real Experts” declare the Polar bears are threatened with complete demise.
“climate scientist ” really do cherrypick their data
“it was estimated there were about 880 polar bears”….of course…..you can’t rely on the same people counting, that make money studying
You missed the other number, today at 2152 bears, a 2.4x increase
oh wait…I got it now…..I’m replying to you! I forgot….post it when you have time
How does one “rebound” from an estimate to an actual count?
Even an actual count is an estimate, since you can’t get the bears to fill out census forms.
There is a huge difference between an estimate and an actual count, even if neither are completely accurate. One was done in the field. The other was done on a calculator. To actually say that polar bears grew in numbers by 2.4x from estimate to count is horribly wrong and offends common sense.
…. since you can’t get the bears to fill out census forms….
And if you did get them to fill out a census form you can’t rely on them not to be influenced by Russian propaganda. And we all know the Russians are no so convinced about man made climate change.
MarkW
Has anyone ever asked a Polar Bear to complete a census form?
They might be quite flatterd if someone did.
Y’know, distribute forms, realise they have a voice, create a political party (The Bear Necessities?), run for parliament, represent themselves rather than having numpty human politicians represent them – badly.
Just a thought.
:)
Just need a Polar Bear Roundup…Funnel them through, tag them, count them and release them back into the wild
Once again, proof that Polar Bears International and their buddies, manniacal and lewserandowsky are libellous scam artists seeking to defraud fools of their money.
exactly…….guess who did the first survey and came up with 880
If anyone is motivated to know what potential game abundance is, it would be a resident subsistence hunter. So asking the natives, or anyone else living in the Davis Strait area year round, would have a much better grasp of conditions than a “researcher” visiting the place for a short study.
In plain English: Ursus Maritimus translates to “Sea Bear”.
Liberals–get over it!
Sea Bear? Don’t take it too littorally.
Ugh, that pun is absolutely abyssal!
rip
They’re obviously homeless and don’t have healthcare.
If they are now counting 2100 bears, then the next step is to adjust the past and say that most probably there used to be 2500, so they are decreasing rapidly and are in the most terrible danger.
I’ve seen it done with temperatures and with sea level in the past. Why not bears.
The people who are always there, the Inuit, have more credibility than anyone else. A similar situation happened years ago in the Florida Everglades when the state wildlife agency stated alligators were threatened. The local Miccosukee tribe disagreed, saying there were many more alligators in the Everglades than the Florida Wildlife agency stated. It turned out, of course, the wildlife agency was wrong and the Miccosukee were right.
F&W did the exact same thing with manatees, bears, deer, and cougars
Both Arctic and Antarctic regions bioproductivity are increasing as pCO2 continues upward. 1000 years from now, our ancestors will marvel at how we were able to take a food chain from near-CO2 starvation to abundant productivity as a side effect to our technological innovations that requires abundant energy sources.
Both phytoplankton and sea ice algal food sources are increasing due to enhanced pCO2 at the bottom of the food chain that positively supports the apex predators like orcas, polar bears, and wolves.
Worth a careful read….
The report card:
https://www.arctic.noaa.gov/Report-Card/Report-Card-2016/ArtMID/5022/ArticleID/284/Arctic-Ocean-Primary-Productivity
Joel O’Bryan
“1000 years from now, our ancestors will marvel at how we were able to take a food chain from near-CO2 starvation to abundant productivity as a side effect to our technological innovations that requires abundant energy sources.”
Laughably, done in almost complete ignorance until the greens objected to increasing CO2, then the truth is revealed. CO2 is good for the planet.
Strange that at the very point CO2 was at it’s lowest in the planets history, man happened along, and discovered fire. Thereafter he progressed to liberating all that naturally, but accidentally sequestered CO2 back out into the atmosphere, helping plants to grow and life to flourish.
I’m not religious, but that’s damn near a miracle.
Thank you Joel and HotScot!
Indeed. When considered as a whole, Life consumes CO2.
And, when reflecting on the current atmospheres of three sister planets:
– Venus 95% CO2
– Earth 0.04% CO2
– Mars 95% CO2
The statement is nearing the past tense as: Life consumed CO2.
The 2017 update is here.
https://www.arctic.noaa.gov/Report-Card/Report-Card-2017/ArtMID/7798/ArticleID/701/Arctic-Ocean-Primary-Productivity
It tells of similar increased bioproductivity in Arctic waters like the Labrador Sea., which of course supports the Labrador polar bear populations.
Increased primary productivity (photosynthetic planktons and algae) support the coastal and open ocean pelagic fish populations. Increases in summer time open water (less ice) means phytoplankton can take advantage of the normal upwellings and summertime time sunlight to significantly increase their biomass (as measured by chlorophyll-A levels from satellites.)
Those fish populations feed upward into the entire web of predator marine mammals and land based predators that prey on seals, etc. Essentially more CO2 makes more, and fatter, polar bears. That’s the politcally incorrect conclusion that can only be avoided through the use of biased science.
That was a surprise from CBC. Have to give them a little credit.
Gerald Machnee
The worm turns?
The MSM apparently believes that polar bears retire to old bears homes when they get old, where they are fed and cared for, and eventually die peacefully in their sleep.
That they get too feeble, sick, or injured to hunt, and eventually starve to death if they aren’t eaten by other bears first, is too gruesome to consider. Only global warming could possibly account for that picture.
The most laughable story was last year when scientists were fretting when approximately 100 polar bears descended into about a square mile searching for food in a dump with no aggression. Sciencey alarmists concluded that the dwindling population was starving and exhausted.
Even Captain Obvious “Hey, there’s actually a hundred polar bears in one square mile, in smelling distance of a dump – how is that possible if they are nearly extinct?” couldn’t brighten the dim bulb.