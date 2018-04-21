18 examples of the spectacularly wrong predictions made around the first “Earth Day” in 1970

Tomorrow, Sunday, April 22, is Earth Day 2018
In the May 2000 issue of Reason Magazine, award-winning science correspondent Ronald Bailey wrote an excellent article titled “Earth Day, Then and Now” to provide some historical perspective on the 30th anniversary of Earth Day. In that article, Bailey noted that around the time of the first Earth Day in 1970, and in the years following, there was a “torrent of apocalyptic predictions” and many of those predictions were featured in his Reason article. Well, it’s now the 48th anniversary of Earth Day, and a good time to ask the question again that Bailey asked 18 years ago: How accurate were the predictions made around the time of the first Earth Day in 1970? The answer: “The prophets of doom were not simply wrong, but spectacularly wrong,” according to Bailey.
Here are 18 examples of the spectacularly wrong predictions made around 1970 when the “green holy day” (aka Earth Day) started:
1. Harvard biologist George Wald estimated that “civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.”
2. “We are in an environmental crisis which threatens the survival of this nation, and of the world as a suitable place of human habitation,” wrote Washington University biologist Barry Commoner in the Earth Day issue of the scholarly journal Environment.
3. The day after the first Earth Day, the New York Times editorial page warned, “Man must stop pollution and conserve his resources, not merely to enhance existence but to save the race from intolerable deterioration and possible extinction.”
4. “Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make,” Paul Ehrlich confidently declared in the April 1970 issue of Mademoiselle. “The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.”
5. “Most of the people who are going to die in the greatest cataclysm in the history of man have already been born,” wrote Paul Ehrlich in a 1969 essay titled “Eco-Catastrophe! “By…[1975] some experts feel that food shortages will have escalated the present level of world hunger and starvation into famines of unbelievable proportions. Other experts, more optimistic, think the ultimate food-population collision will not occur until the decade of the 1980s.”
6. Ehrlich sketched out his most alarmist scenario for the 1970 Earth Day issue of The Progressive, assuring readers that between 1980 and 1989, some 4 billion people, including 65 million Americans, would perish in the “Great Die-Off.”
7. “It is already too late to avoid mass starvation,” declared Denis Hayes, the chief organizer for Earth Day, in the Spring 1970 issue of The Living Wilderness.
8. Peter Gunter, a North Texas State University professor, wrote in 1970, “Demographers agree almost unanimously on the following grim timetable: by 1975 widespread famines will begin in India; these will spread by 1990 to include all of India, Pakistan, China and the Near East, Africa. By the year 2000, or conceivably sooner, South and Central America will exist under famine conditions….By the year 2000, thirty years from now, the entire world, with the exception of Western Europe, North America, and Australia, will be in famine.”
9. In January 1970, Life reported, “Scientists have solid experimental and theoretical evidence to support…the following predictions: In a decade, urban dwellers will have to wear gas masks to survive air pollution…by 1985 air pollution will have reduced the amount of sunlight reaching earth by one half….”
10. Ecologist Kenneth Watt told Time that, “At the present rate of nitrogen buildup, it’s only a matter of time before light will be filtered out of the atmosphere and none of our land will be usable.”
11. Barry Commoner predicted that decaying organic pollutants would use up all of the oxygen in America’s rivers, causing freshwater fish to suffocate.
12. Paul Ehrlich chimed in, predicting in 1970 that “air pollution…is certainly going to take hundreds of thousands of lives in the next few years alone.” Ehrlich sketched a scenario in which 200,000 Americans would die in 1973 during “smog disasters” in New York and Los Angeles.
13. Paul Ehrlich warned in the May 1970 issue of Audubon that DDT and other chlorinated hydrocarbons “may have substantially reduced the life expectancy of people born since 1945.” Ehrlich warned that Americans born since 1946…now had a life expectancy of only 49 years, and he predicted that if current patterns continued this expectancy would reach 42 years by 1980, when it might level out. (Note: According to the most recent CDC report, life expectancy in the US is 78.8 years).
14. Ecologist Kenneth Watt declared, “By the year 2000, if present trends continue, we will be using up crude oil at such a rate…that there won’t be any more crude oil. You’ll drive up to the pump and say, `Fill ‘er up, buddy,’ and he’ll say, `I am very sorry, there isn’t any.’”
15. Harrison Brown, a scientist at the National Academy of Sciences, published a chart in Scientific American that looked at metal reserves and estimated the humanity would totally run out of copper shortly after 2000. Lead, zinc, tin, gold, and silver would be gone before 1990.
16. Sen. Gaylord Nelson wrote in Look that, “Dr. S. Dillon Ripley, secretary of the Smithsonian Institute, believes that in 25 years, somewhere between 75 and 80 percent of all the species of living animals will be extinct.”
17. In 1975, Paul Ehrlich predicted that “since more than nine-tenths of the original tropical rainforests will be removed in most areas within the next 30 years or so, it is expected that half of the organisms in these areas will vanish with it.”
18. Kenneth Watt warned about a pending Ice Age in a speech. “The world has been chilling sharply for about twenty years,” he declared. “If present trends continue, the world will be about four degrees colder for the global mean temperature in 1990, but eleven degrees colder in the year 2000. This is about twice what it would take to put us into an ice age.”
With the exception of maybe Lenin….all the rest of them taught school……that should be the wakeup call
Interesting. When union activists and others took over the Wisconsin state house a few years ago, staging a sit-in, they all wore red shirts. The media tried to provide cover for them, saying, ‘Oh look, they’re wearing Badger red, isn’t that harmless and cute’. (U of Wisc. school colors.) Every thinking person knew better.
Let us not forget to give credit to one of the principle founders of Earth Day, Ira Einhorn, the man who a little later murdered his girlfriend for saying she might leave him, and put her body in a trunk in his apartment for 18 months. Then he fled to Europe for 20 years or so before he was finally located and extradicted back to serve prison time here, where I believe he still is.
Yes, a perfect representative of the Environmental movement – he believed people should be turned into compost, and he started with those closest to him.
Those who can do,
those who cannot attempt to teach,
and those who cannot even muster the knowledge to teach attempt to administrate.
and the most worthless become activists
Those who can do, those who can’t teach and those that can’t teach consult :)
There was a great Dilbert cartoon years ago with the Dogbert character musing “I love to con people and I love to insult them … I’ll be a CONSULTant”
Happy keep the lights on day/night everyone!
Well of course they weren’t taking into account of the increase in Carbon Dioxide which has enabled increased food production on our planet, in spite of some foolish efforts to eliminate the increase.
We are our own worst energy. We are more likely to engineer our demise by ruining our capitalist economies and succumbing to the left. Think of Venezuela!
Actually, you can thank Norman Borlaug for the green revolution more than any other single cause. I wonder if the doomsayers hated him.
I predict that this kind of prediction will not stop as long as mankind is around.
in other words: stupidity is ubiquituous and never ending.
It isn’t stupid. It was and currently is part of a marketing campaign to enrich themselves and their cause through hysteria. That campaign has been quite successful over these last 50 years. So while their predictions went horribly wrong, the real goal was met nevertheless. It’s always about the money.
The stupidity is that of the general public:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/09/30/what-happened-to-the-armchair-environmentalists-and-climate-alarmists-when-the-hurricanes-hit/comment-page-1/#comment-2624888
The political reality is that most people are far too stupid to vote, as evidenced by the energy debacle in Ontario under Doltan McGuinty and Kathleen Wynn, and the election of Justin Trudeau in Ottawa and Rachel Notley in Alberta. Global warming alarmism is promoted by scoundrels and supported by imbeciles – there is no real global warming crisis.
Cheap, abundant, reliable energy is the lifeblood of society – it IS that simple. Most politicians are too uneducated to even opine on energy, let alone set energy policy.
It’s not just about the money, There was an old Soviet term Upravleniye that was about setting collective goals and then steering towards those goals. CAGW turns that desire for an organized, steered society and supposedly makes its use a necessity. Suddenly, human institutions become ‘systems’ and politicians have a field day with all those needed plans.
I agree, Robin. Climate change isn’t about the environment. It’s about establishing a common human goal, and the global government allegedly necessary to deal with it.
The goal is global government. Climate change is another schtick to get people to accept it.
It’s been around forever – the Bible has whole books devoted to the doomsayers.
There is something in some people that makes them predict the worst unless everybody does what they say. It’s not only Greens though – Hitler, Mao, Marx, all predicted that unless drastic action was taken, terrible things would happen. As with the Greens, terrible things had to happen to prevent the other terrible things though.
the frisson of gothic horror has a market and people do not want less of it. it’s what the pay taxes for.
if the pope suddenly declared there was no hell- nobody would cheer; disappointment would reign.
gnomesh: “if the pope suddenly declared there was no hell”
Ummmm . . . .
And the beat goes on as those we compete against or consider enemies continue to use academia and activists to try and quash US economic growth.
1. Foreign Firm Funding U.S. Green Groups Tied to State-Owned Russian Oil Company
http://freebeacon.com/issues/foreign-firm-funding-u-s-green-groups-tied-to-state-owned-russian-oil-company/
2. Russian funding of U.S. environmental groups shows how collusion is done
https://thewesterner.blogspot.com/2018/03/russian-funding-of-us-environmental.html
3. Nato claims Moscow funding anti-fracking groups
https://www.ft.com/content/20201c36-f7db-11e3-baf5-00144feabdc0
It’s also very, very profitable for those who are willing to take advantage of other people’s stupidity.
Yes, I can make a prediction with confidence. Anyone making a confident prediction about the future will look stupid in the future. Predicted with a 90% confidence level.
I can safely predict that the climate and environment scare will be used to suppress and control the commoners until something better comes along, be it real or contrived.
Wait until the Dolphins leave.
Well, they have been trying to warns us for a long time! ;-)
I thought they were just thanking us for the fish.
“Scientists have solid experimental and theoretical evidence to support
What on earth is ‘theoretical evidence’?
A computer model??
“Theoretical Evidence”: I think it’s something I thought.
And “Demographers agree almost unanimously…” which means just about all demographers were wrong. Strange how consensus doesn’t mean a thing.
Evidence that evidence may be true, or not true, or partly true, or is this a possibility, maybe.
“Theoretical evidence” is a statement of high confidence in a fact yet to be proven, justified by a complex mathematical presentation where most people are not trained well enough to detect its fundamental sophisticated errors.
A “known unknown ” then?
Maybe it’s evidence of confirmation bias?
I think “Doctrinal evidence” is synonymous.
Theoretical evidence is the projection of popular truism as fact which is supported by circular reasoning.
It is the antonym of “empirical evidence”.
the only good they did was in cleaning the rivers up and some good came from pushing better emissions controls on cars and cleaner fuel, i do remember seeing some pretty nasty rivers n air pollution pics from usa back then.and limiting the chemical abuse on farms etc
as for the rest..Im glad im old enough to remember a lot of this and enjoy a laugh
Yet here at the confluence of the Mississippi Missouri and Illinois rivers, we are dealing with the unintended consequences of restoring crystal clear springs and creeks. Simulium meridionale, the Turkey Gnat,
was nearly extinct in the region until a decade or so ago, and has made a ferocious comeback in our cleaned up environment. Now the local Turkey population is taking a big hit because these buggers bite all around the face and nostrils of any animal and cause anaphylaxis in newly hatched fowl of all kinds as well as newborn animals.
Our over burgeoning deer, raccoon, coyote, bobcat, and skunk populations attest to a better managed environment in the US heartland.
Oz, you raise a great point!
If my memory serves, the first Earth Day organized teams to parol the river banks and collect garbage. That continued the next FEW years, expanding to litter pickup on highways.
They mobilized what I would call conservationists (like myself) who valued action, and the first order (cleaner roads and rivers) and second order results (fines for littering, deposits on bottles) were beneficial. These were organized mainly by private Conservation groups (BTW, many of those groups were focused on hunting and also had gun ranges – shock!!).
The next phase was “marches” where participants collected sponsors for the pure (and useless) act of walking. (At the time I wondered why they couldn’t get sponsors for picking up trash rather than just strolling down a highway.)
Today people are organized by an invisible chain of social justice groups and the objective is VIRTUE SIGNALING. (When was the last time you saw that “concerned” group walk river banks or highways collecting trash? More to the point, look at how they leave their protest area when the demonstration concludes.)
As others have pointed out, these “modern” demonstrations no longer limit themselves to the supposed “cause of the day”; instead you will see signs for every socially conscious group (anti-gun, “gender equity”, immigration etc) marching side by side (I may not give a damn about your cause but we will make more of a splash if we all march together at every opportunity. Besides we all have the same paymaster. /sarc, /cynicism)
Surely there have been some successes. California led the nation in regulating pollution from vehicles. They must have the cleanest air in the world by now.
A quick google shows that California actually has the most polluted air in the nation. link
We look back at previous screw-ups and think we’re somehow immune. Actually, we should look back and despair. We’re no smarter than ‘they’ were. We should learn from ‘their’ mistakes. But no … we have an endless succession of experts telling us how we should conduct our affairs. Those experts have no more chance of being right than dart-throwing monkeys. Their bad advice costs us huge amounts of money and kills lots of people.
Actually research shows the experts do worse than the monkeys. Part of the problem is pinning these experts down to what they actually mean and putting dates and numbers by their predictions. the book “Superforcasting” is quite good on that.
Ronald Reagan was actually RIGHT! It turns out that much of California’s smog comes from Volatile Organic Compounds, i.e. trees and other plants. I remember reading an article in “Science News” on this subject back in the 1970s or 1980s. I’m sure President Reagan either read those same articles, or based his information on the reply he got when he asked, “What makes the Blue Ridge Mountains Blue?” and was ridiculed for his knowledge.
http://www.californiaagnet.com/2018/02/07/central-valley-soil-emissions-a-large-source-of-states-nitrogen-oxide-pollution/
https://scholarworks.umass.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1574&context=theses
https://www.popsci.com/trees-air-pollution
Even more expensive has been the Federal Government’s so-called “War on Poverty” which has never been winnable because the methods and means that were devised and implemented with which to fight made winning a natural impossibility…..And it seems to me that some of the names who have been mentioned in this article were prominent in the planning for the war on poverty…………
The first Earth Day in 1970 is certainly a date for the history books, but so too is the year 2000 date of the Bailey article, roughly the date when the MSM stopped science journalism and switched to deploying science for political purposes.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/09/20/from-the-the-stupid-it-burns-department-science-denial-not-limited-to-political-right/comment-page-1/#comment-2615837
The essence of science is the ability to predict, and the IPCC and its minions have a perfectly negative predictive track record – NONE of their scary predictions have materialized. That means that the IPCC has NEGATIVE scientific credibility, and nobody should believe anything the IPCC or its minions say.
I have two engineering degrees in earth sciences and have studied this subject since 1985, and I have found NO evidence of dangerous humanmade global warming, and ample evidence that it does NOT exist.
The debate on global warming alarmism concerns one parameter – the climate sensitivity to increasing atmospheric CO2 (“ECS”). Global warming alarmists falsely suggest that ECS is high, yet their estimates of ECS have been declining for the past decade and are still far too high to be credible. There is ample evidence that ECS is low, probably <=1C/(2*CO2) and possibly much less than 1C.
Here is just one of many lines of evidence that ECS is low:
The ~35-year global cooling period that commenced in ~1940, even as fossil fuel consumption sharply increased, adequately falsifies the hypothesis that increasing atmospheric CO2 is a significant driver of global warming. The CAGW hypo is further falsified by the current ~20-year “Pause” in global temperatures, as atmospheric CO2 continued to increase.
That is why the global warming alarmists have more recently been falsifying the temperature data records to minimize the ~35-year cooling period and increase their alleged warming during the Pause.
There was a ~22 year period of global warming starting about 1975, but much of that warming period was a natural recovery from two major volcanos, El Chichon in 1982 and Pinatubo in 1991. Real global warming probably did occur after the Great Pacific Climate Shift, circa 1977.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/09/15/report-ocean-cycles-not-humans-may-be-behind-most-observed-climate-change/comment-page-1/#comment-2613373
Conclusion:
Since 1940 there has been ~22 years of positive correlation of temperature with CO2, and ~55 years of negative or ~zero correlation. The global warming hypo is contradicted by a full-Earth-scale test since 1940. CO2 is NOT a significant driver of global warming.
Regards, Allan
https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/looking-warm-forecast-heres-one-2022
“Watching for the next El Niño”
At least the prediction is not for a century or two and has a basis. The marine biology literature shows the fixation on the effects of warmth, cannot immediately recall a cool effect paper or analysis this millennium. Just like about lowering but not raising pH. These will be other major failures of science (physiology), regardless of what happens. It is cold in the ocean even in the tropics.
I was also around at (and long before) the first Earth Day. It was somewhat like the March for Science.
https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchForScience?src=hash
I have no problem believing scientists or their predictions. I have a big problem deciding which scientists and which predictions to believe. Mostly I just decide to ignore them all and in the case of climate science, just look out the window.
Allan, when the “greenhouse” effects that are produced by water vapor are included into the analysis, are we not seeing at least the amount of CO2 produced warming that should be expected? According to what I can find by searching various www sites, The amount of H2O molecules in the atmosphere ranges from maybe 20 to more than 100 times greater then the amount of CO2. Additionally, I find comments to the effect that H2O molecules are more capable of producing atmospheric greenhouse effect.
This whole thing has gone more than a little bit bonkers in my opinion.
While water vapor has a larger GHG effect than CO2, the other effect water has is clouds which both reduces total solar input by reflection and like GHG’s, slows down surface cooling. The warming effect of water (GHG + clouds) is almost completely offset by the cooling effect from albedo. The IPCC obfuscates this with its definition of forcing which is is incremental input power at TOT (or TOA). As this boundary is above the clouds, the effects of cloud (and ice) albedo are effectively cancelled out of the baseline forcing and the corresponding sensitivity.
Yes thomasjk. Bonkers is the word. You only have to look at the Steam Tables to work out that at water phase change the Sensitivity (ECS?) is a big fat ZERO. and there is a lot of water up there in the clouds.
Also if one does one’s homework you will realise that the global temperature is primarily controlled by the combination of gravity, the vapour pressure of water and the partial pressure; all at the prevailing conditions. The reason why all this works is that gaseous water is lighter than dry air and rises up past pesky CO2, dissipating all that 680 WattHrs/kg of Latent Heat into the atmosphere and space. It is called the Rankine Cycle and the IPCC does not appear to know much about it.
I could waffle on; for there are many side issues here; but don’t want to bore everyone.
Regards. Alasdair.
Alasdair, could you please clarify how the Rankine cycle works outside of a boiler-turbine system for this dummy? I’m having trouble visualizing it even though I know it has to have something to do with it.
Never mind, I get it after rereading a few times. It’s about vapor pressure.
The most convincing evidence of a low ECS is the absolute absurdity of a high ECS relative to the laws of physics.
The IPCC’s nominal ECS of 0.8K per W/m^2 is equivalently stated as 4.3 W/m^2 more surface emissions arising from the next W/m^2 of solar forcing. In the steady state, surface emissions must be offset by incident energy. This means that 3.3 W/m^2 of input to the surface above and beyond the 1 W/m^2 of forcing is required to offset the incremental emissions by the surface.
They claim that the extra 3.3 W/m^2 of offsetting input comes from feedback, which mathematically is added to the forcing and must have the same units as the forcing. By contorting the required W/m^2 of feedback as ‘temperature feedback’, the IPCC obfuscates this obvious failure, for if positive feedback is larger than the forcing, the system becomes unconditionally unstable.
Data manipulation predicting impossible trends not withstanding, among the failed predictions the IPCC’s absurd ECS makes are as follows:
1) COE dictates that all Joules are equivalent, thus each W/m^2 of forcing must have the same effect. If each of the 240 W/m^2 of accumulated solar forcing resulted in net surface emissions of 4.3 W/m^2, the surface would be emitting an amount of power corresponding to a temperature close to the boiling point of water.
2) Again considering COE, each of the 240 W/m^2 of accumulated solar forcing equivalently results in 1.6 W/m^2 of surface emissions and predicts that the next will result in no more than 1.6 W/m^2 of emissions owing to the T^4 relationship between emissions and temperature and the 1/T^3 dependence of the sensitivity. It’s absolutely impossible for the next W/m^2 to result in the predicted 4.3 W/m^2 of incremental surface emissions.
3) The linearity assumption led to the presumed nominal sensitivity by dividing the average surface temperature by its emissions 288K / 390W/m^2 = 0.74 K per W/m^2 which is close to the presumed nominal value of 0.8K per W/m^2. The first 10 W/m^2 of forcing results in a temperature of 115K, yet the IPCC presumption of linearity claims the first 10 W/m^2 of forcing would result in a temperature of only 8K.
It only takes one failed prediction to falsify a hypothesis. The fact that the widely falsifiable hypothesis of an absurdly high ECS is still considered valid is a clear and present danger to all scientific disciplines.
Seems a low ECS is well observed during the “pause”, as long as ENSO and MJO are factored in.
…Which led me to consider that since these two factors have shown consistent teleconnections to global weather, and climate is considered 3 decades of weather, how does CO2 play into this at all, especially when it remains a trace gas at under 1%? In what way does CO2 steer ENSO and pressure variations, kelvin waves, trade winds, Hadley cells, etc.?
97% of all climate scientist agree that you’re already dead.
Including 97% of climate scientists.
Only 3% of Climate scientists left. We have a consensus from the grave. Most everybody else is dead too. The adjusted data is evidence of that but nobody left to analyze it. Most of my friends are dead but until now I thought it was because I am old and they were too. The environment spared me. I will drink to that.
Well, in the long run, we are all dead. At least according to Keynes, we are.
Last month we read in the newspapers that some luminary had figured out that drinking wine was very bad for you and that umpty glasses a week would cost you a year of your life. Needless to say this ludicrous news was countradicted about a fortnight later, but I already new that. I had made a quick calculation based on the numbers provided and found that I had died almost 15 years ago.
It is an example of the failure of society that you weren’t notified of your death.
More adjusted data.
We have an insatiable desire for forecasts about the future, and always have had, so we use whatever we have, whether it’s the entrails of goats or the biggest supercomputer. And in most ways, we haven’t got any better at it. For some deep psychological reason, we find uncertainty difficult, and making decision with uncertainty very hard. The story about D-Day (I think) illustrates that: a statistician looked at the accuracy of long range weather forecasts being used for planning, and showed that they were worse than random, but Eisenhower (I think) said “but I have to have something!”
So we use what we probably know deep down are guesses or worse, and tell ourselves they are better than nothing. Of course that allows us to be manipulated by the unscrupulous and those with an agenda, which is why scepticism is such a vital tool, and why its near-death is such a problem for our societies and economies.
“We have an insatiable desire for forecasts about the future,…”
That’s because forecasts about the past, such as those listed here, simply aren’t satiating.
I had an excellent dinner with a fine wine last night. I don’t think eating it the second time around would be very satisfying.
No mention of this conference ?
1975 `Endangered Atmosphere’ Conference: Where the Global Warming Hoax Was Born
Margaret Mead Ph.D gave the marching orders ( with consensus) :
“What we need from scientists are estimates, presented with sufficient conservatism and plausibility but at the same time as free as possible from internal disagreements that can be exploited by political interests, that will allow us to start building a system of artificial but effective warnings, warnings which will parallel the instincts of animals who flee before the hurricane, pile up a larger store of nuts before a severe winter, or of caterpillars who respond to impending climatic changes by growing thicker coats”
“artifical warnings,which will parallel the instincts of animals” ? I wonder what animals she meant, Could it have been you all , us?
CO2 is only one of the artificial warning series including ozone, plastic… It does not matter that they are shown to be false taken one-at-a-time, connecto, by induction, by creeping and crawling as animals do.
Who are those few that would cull our billions as animals?
Shades of Zeus’ anger at hearing Prometheus gave us mortals fire. Or much the same, Enlil’s, of the Akkadian Atra-Hasis, decision to cull mankind. Or Prince Philip’s wish to be reincarnated as a deadly virus to cull. Not to mention Sir Julian Huxley, or Prince Bernhard, the 3 WWF founders.
So no more creeping and crawling to the next scare, to the culling!
Can we start with the royal family first please; Philip at the front of the queue followed by his dorky son Charles, soon to be head of the Commwealth I believe. I would give the Queen a pass as she has remained dignified and kept her mouth shut. But please, let her be the last.
bonbon!!!!!!
Climate scientist Stephen Schneider (IPCC) co-authored with Paul Ehrlich mentioned often in the Lead, on “carrying capacity” was at that conference along with John Holdren later Obama’s “advisor”. Small world.
Small minds!
The same Mead that faked her research data?
In February 1983, Derek Freeman, an Australian anthropologist, documented that Margaret’s account of life on Samoa was a complete hoax. There is a lot more there from Dr.Spock,LSD to marijana, cultural perversion …. Anthropology is a complete fraud.
In February 1983, Derek Freeman, an Australian anthropologist, documented that Margaret’s account of life on Samoa was a complete hoax.
The self-styled “Progressives”, the US Democrats, the Canadian Liberals and NDP, the British Labour Party and the Greens worldwide are pawns of the extreme left and have been so since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Here is some history:
“Surprisingly enough the second event that caused the environmental movement to veer to the left was the fall of the Berlin Wall. Suddenly the international peace movement had a lot less to do. Pro-Soviet groups in the West were discredited. Many of their members moved into the environmental movement bringing with them their eco-Marxism and pro-Sandinista sentiments.”
Source: “The Rise of Eco-Extremism”, by Dr. Patrick Moore, a co-founder of Greenpeace (1994).
http://ecosense.me/2012/12/30/key-environmental-issues-4/
Many of these imbeciles don’t even know it, but they are following a covert Marxist agenda intended to damage our economies, cloaked in phony green rhetoric.
Marxism made simple:
The Groucho Marxists are the leaders – they want power for its own sake at any cost, and typically are sociopaths or psychopaths. The great killers of recent history, Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol Pot. etc. were of this odious ilk – first they get power, then they implement their crazy schemes that do not work and too often kill everyone who opposes them.
The Harpo Marxists are the followers – the “sheeple” – these are people of less-than-average intelligence who are easily duped and follow the Groucho’s until it is too late, their rights are lost and their society destroyed. They are attracted to simplistic concepts that “feel good” but rarely “do good”.
George Carlin said: “You know how stupid the average person is, right? Well, half of them are stupider than that!”
One can easily identify many members of these two groups in the global warming debate – and none of them are ”climate skeptics”.
Need more evidence? Read the quotations at http://www.green-agenda.com
Just a few examples:
“The goal now is a socialist, redistributionist society,
which is nature’s proper steward and society’s only hope.”
– David Brower,
founder of Friends of the Earth
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
“If we don’t overthrow capitalism, we don’t have a chance of
saving the world ecologically. I think it is possible to have
an ecologically sound society under socialism.
I don’t think it is possible under capitalism”
– Judi Bari,
principal organiser of Earth First!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
“Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the
industrialized civilizations collapse?
Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”
– Maurice Strong,
founder of the UN Environment Programme
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
“A massive campaign must be launched to de-develop the
United States. De-development means bringing our
economic system into line with the realities of
ecology and the world resource situation.”
– Paul Ehrlich,
Professor of Population Studies
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Odd the omission of the entire Frankfurt School of Comintern Lukacs, and Adorno, Marcuse, Arendt?
Lukacs’ of “Who will save us from Western civilization?” Fatal for Marxism is Leibniz’s demonstration that matter does not think.
Thank you bonbon for your comment – perhaps a reference would help?
I do not claim to know everything – just ALMOST everything – so I am always willing to learn. :-)
I presume this website is NOT what you had in mind – it popped up when I searched:
Frankfurt School of Comintern Lukacs, and Adorno, Marcuse, Arendt?
http://www.energyenhancement.org/Satanic-Frankfurt-School-ADORNO-BENJAMIN-MARCUSE-LUKACS-BRECHT-WEILL-ECO-DERRIDA.htm
Please note that, in the UK, Global Warming was promoted by the British Conservative Party, not Labour.
Labour supported industry. It is the party of the political Left and so looked after the workers. They did not attack the coal industry in the ’80s.
Margaret Thatcher pushed Global Warming.
She was the driving force behind the formation of the IPCC. And she was on the political right.
For example, this speech to the UN creating the problems we have now.
Hello M,
I am not disagreeing with your comments about Maggie T, but:
I think most of the damage to the UK electrical grid was done my Tony Blair, who was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007 and Leader of the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007.
Unfortunately, the Conservatives have been almost as destructive since then with their own disastrous green energy follies.
The problem with grid-connected green energy is intermittency, and neither Labour or the Conservatives seem to be able to grasp the concept that the wind doesn’t blow all the time; neither does the Sun shine 24/7.
When idiot politicians fool with energy systems, real people suffer and die.
Best personal regards, Allan
I think there is a complete misunderstanding here. Those weren’t predictions, it was wishful thinking.
Paul Ehrlich is still at it …
Stanford’s Paul Ehrlich on the problems of the modern jaw
Paul Ehrlich wants you to shut your mouth – for your health. According to Ehrlich’s new book, mouth breathing, among other modern habits, has led to an epidemic of small jaws and many troubling health consequences.
https://news.stanford.edu/2018/04/10/paul-ehrlich-problems-modern-jaw/
Stanford researcher declares that the sixth mass extinction is here
Paul Ehrlich and others use highly conservative estimates to prove that species are disappearing faster than at any time since the dinosaurs’ demise.
https://news.stanford.edu/news/2015/june/mass-extinction-ehrlich-061915.html
Re Ehrlich’s ‘shrinking jaws’… Lysenko would be proud his legacy is being carried on!
John P. A. Ioannidis is also of stanford so there is at least one sensible researcher there.
How many of these alarmists are still alive today, and has anyone been able to find out how they try to explain away their predictions?
Some are, in the image of ancient Enlil, Zeus. Why bother explaining to the herd on the way to the cull? The explanation won’t save you. They move onto the next artificial scare. It is a fatal mistake to believe it has anything to do with science. The NOAA Climategate II whistleblower realized when the science is challenged the Malthusian population overriding ideology pops up.
At the time they were written #2 and #3 made sense. For example the Cuyahoga river caught fire in 1969 and the Potomac river was so polluted it was one of many drivers of the 1972 Clean Water act.
So we ended up with the EPA, established by Richard Nixon, to fix a real problem at the time. Unfortunately the EPA is a real problem now.
Pruitt, under massive attack, is fixing EPA.
Re: people born since 1946: Yeah, well, I was born back in Them There Olden Times (1946), so my response it thus:
Hey, Ehrlich, you conspicuous sugar consumer, I’m still here and I’m going to outlive you, you bloated, self-important helium bag!
Re: By the year 2000, thirty years from now, the entire world, with the exception of Western Europe, North America, and Australia, will be in famine.
I could invite these twinkie-munchers to take a hard look at my pantry, cupboards and stocked shelves, but that would waste my time and energy. It’s much more beneficial to our souls to rebut every single thing they’ve said, because I knew it wasn’t true in 1970 and it’s even MORE UNTRUE NOW.
While I’m at it, the 1785 “Cookery” cookbook by Hannah Glasse is a very worthwhile expenditure for your household. You never know when the power will go out, right?
Oh, I did mean to add that I can make more accurate predictions with a deck of tarot cards than these guys ever thought of making.
And a lot more fun when mellowed by a little wine.
It would be great if the people running “Earth Day” had to keep track of all their predictions and annually report them on Earth Day.
Is the message here, “People who worry about keeping a clean house(planet) are ridiculous — just look at the silly predictions they make (subtext: the rest of us are sane)”? Or is it, “People, because we’re people, sometimes tell ourselves wild and scary stories — like these environmental ones, and like [insert Planet X predictions, Mayan calendars, various religious prophecies here]”?
That is, are you laughing at Them — or at Us?
Earth Day ?
There was a time when the countless tribes of
men, though wide-dispersed, oppressed the surface
of the deep-bosomed Earth, and Zeus saw it
and had pity, and in his wise heart resolved to
relieve the all-nurturing Earth of men, by causing
the great struggle of the Ilian war, that the
load of death might empty the world. And so the
heroes were slain in Troy, and the plan of Zeus
came to pass.
Hesiod, The Homeric Hymns, and Homerica, Hugh G. Evelyn-White, ed., July 2008.
Today some few relish the thought of a thermonuclear confrontation in this ancient oligarchical genocidal mode.
In honor of Earth Day, or if I just want to laugh, I watch Carlin’s diatribe. He surprisingly has many accepted geological and biological references that appear well-accepted.
If you can stand the f-bombs and don’t have little ones behind you, take a shot. You have been warned.
His initial point about the arrogance of the Earth Day proponents is right on and I wish he would have been around long enuf to do a skit on Global Warming.
Gums sends…
Our culture is becoming unhinged. It seems like a lot of people are becoming preoccupied with these dystopian predictions. Personally, I think people are increasingly socially isolated and find some odd solace that all of us, not just them, are doomed.
Everybody has new rights. Nobody has old responsibilities.
I agree, Grant. I like to blame the “TV” for short-circuiting the reciprocity of human relationship…sadly, people bond with the fictitious characters they watch in movies and sitcoms, characters that don’t relate back to them. Human identity is negotiated between people by what we know about each other and in today’s “pc” social environment they’re scared of losing what little humanity they have left to claim. Watch TV and “who” knows you? You don’t even know you.
Sorry, but that is bunch of nonsense. Dystopian predictions are nothing new. People have been predicting the world’s end for thousands of years. Pessimism is deeply ingrained in humans.
@mairon62
I don’t even understand what you are trying say here. Do you have any actual evidence or is this just feelings and, ironically, pessimistic assumptions? After all, if if the world isn’t doomed then our technology and way of life is. It’s amusing how you then read history and see people saying exact same thing as today.
This is a fantastic twitter account. I recommend reading it: https://twitter.com/PessimistsArc You learn that people used to hate reading and writing, claimed that books made us stupid, etc.
I think that more people are more vulnerable than ever to being swayed by doomsday predictions. Thank you internet, Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, iPhones, etc.
We’re getting fatter and more informed with garbage. … prime pickin’s for marketeers who want to make lots of $$ from our fears. The technological platform for pushing the advertising to capture those dollars is very well established. We’re fattened into sedentary lifestyles to sit before these devices and digest everything that these advertisers say to get our $$.
Well done, civilization.
Yeah, let’s get rid of all technology and get back to the middle ages with famine, poverty, brutal life, diseases, war, death, slavery. It will be tough but atleast there won’t be any lunatics proclaiming the end is near or any misinformed people at all… oh, wait. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_dates_predicted_for_apocalyptic_events
Like I said in earlier post, pessimism is deeply ingrained in human psychology. Writing, reading, books, technology of any kind, pretty much everything have been claimed to be bad. Do you honestly think that we would be better off without those services and devices? Without them people would just get their info from books and that didn’t stop doomsday predictions. Heck, first Earth day was in 1970 long before Facebook, or any of those things. Maybe we should burn the books and ban education. Nobody would be able to read, but it would be absurd to claim that this would be a good thing. Though maybe someone would agree with this, afterall people have claimed in the past that books and writing were making everyone “stupid”.
1970 was before the inane global warming scare got traction, but it’s clear that the same green insanity drove all of these other failed predictions.
Stephen Schneider, founder of the journal Climate Science said:
“Scientists should consider stretching the truth to get some broad-base support, to capture the public’s imagination. That, of course, entails getting loads of media coverage. So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention about any doubts we might have.”
Proof we should ignore what scientists say, and pay attention only to what science says.
Didn’t Kristi just tell us that making scary pronouncements was something that only skeptics do?
For Earth Day…
An Ode on Climate Activism
(A Limerick)
I long was a fan of Ecology,
‘Til it became “Gaia’s Theology”.
To question the memes
Is heretical it seems,
And errant exceeding apology!
Rather than Meteorology,
These pontiffs espouse Ideology.
To shape human feeling
Is foremost their dealing;
Inducing remorse with Psychology.
Yes, the science-of-climate’s esteem
Is built on “unprecedented extreme”.
It appears the mundane
Would be ill to their gain,
As it’s lucrative for them to scream.
So, it’s up to the people to learn,
And the facts from the spin to discern.
Is the planet in harm,
Or just false alarm?
Which way will society turn?
You can’t make me read those predictions.
I guess I’ll do it though, for science and ……..prosperity or sum such.
The retrospective lunacy of these predictions is a powerful argument against the Precautionary Principle.
Jump to 1:07:30 for Bezmenov’s discussion of ideological subversion. It’s awesome.
#17 is actually coming true but not in the way Ehrlich thought. One of the major reasons rain forests are being cut down is to grow crops to make biofuels. So it turns out that their dumb ideas are what made their dire prophecy have some substance.
Will any print organs of the DNC run this story? LA Times, NY Times, WaPo, Boston Globe? Crickets… They were too busy with anti 2A and legal pot stories.
I don’t have the details to hand, but I seem to remember that Kenneth Watt is not an ecologist, and certainly not a climate scientist. He was a zoologist or entemologist. I also think he was denying global warming long after the 70s, suggesting the temperature records were wrong.
“….Well, it’s now the 48th anniversary of Earth Day, and a good time to ask the question again that Bailey asked 18 years ago: How accurate were the predictions made around the time of the first Earth Day in 1970? The answer: “The prophets of doom were not simply wrong, but spectacularly wrong,” according to Bailey….”.
IMHO, what many loyalists and followers of the environmental movement seem to be doing is mistaking arrogance for intelligence. One can be arrogant as heck and still engage in poor decision-making from the lack of adequate intelligence. With arrogance having been chosen as an an acceptable substitute for intelligence, the environmental movement has chosen means to its ends (wind and solar energy and the climate alarmist narrative) that have shaky scientific, engineering and economic bases and are easily questionable. When you throw politics and political ideologies into the mix, things only get worse.
When people accept arrogance as a substitute for intelligence in their leaders without knowing or realizing it, it becomes easy for the arrogant leadership to play on the fears and scientific or other illiteracy of the masses. Only the ones that are enlightened enough and have adequate literacy can see through the rhetoric and realize the errant ways that have been chosen by the arrogant leadership.
Awarding themselves a license of moral superiority and self-righteousness makes the arrogant leadership impossible to reason with. At his point, making false and misleading predictions matters not one iota. They are incapable of being wrong, especially when they are.
I don’t even want to talk about how much this has happened in human (excuse me, huperson) history.
Best analysis of this mess that I’ve seen yet, CD.
The answers are available to anyone who wants to see them, but are ignored by people who don’t want to face them.
Sounds like a solid 97% consensus.
Doom, my favorite four letter word. Consider it’s rather specialized use as rhetorical device. When things get really bad in one’s head you don’t merely cuss in man to man fashion you pronounce to one and all, “YOU’RE ALL DOOMED.” And it’s nothing at all new. It’s been going on since Moses threw down the tablets and has been taken up by preachers everywhere since. The IPCC even unashamedly refers to one of its graphs as the “burning embers” diagram. GOOD GRIEF let’s keep the devil out of this debate.
SAID HANRAHAN by John O’Brien
“We’ll all be rooned,” said Hanrahan,
In accents most forlorn,
DOOMED
Oh man, this is brilliant! My entire life (I am 61) has been accompanied by various doomsday threats. I don’t care anymore, I lean back and listen to my old Steely Dan records and grow my own vegetables. :-)
61!
At the prime of middle age.
Keep on trucking.
Well, I guess we should praise them for allowing us to avoid all this, right?
Yeah, them!
They will say that by increasing awareness of the problem regulations were implemented that saved the planet. Except the reality is that pollutant emissions were already declining before the EPA was established.
http://instituteforenergyresearch.org/analysis/federal-government-give-americans-clean-air/
The regulations probably sped up the process. I’m not against regulation. But at some point the costs to make air cleaner outweigh whatever benefit we get. According to the EPA, emissions of six major pollutants it tracks have declined 73% since 1970. The “average” American is likely breathing the cleanest air he’s ever breathed in his life.