Curious Circles in Arctic Sea Ice

NASA’s Operation IceBridge—the airborne mission flown annually over both polar regions—is now in its tenth year making flights over the Arctic. That’s a lot of flight hours spent mapping the region’s land ice and sea ice. But on April 14, 2018, IceBridge mission scientist John Sonntag spotted something he had never seen before.
Sonntag snapped this photograph from the window of the P-3 research plane while flying over the eastern Beaufort Sea. At the time, the aircraft’s location was 69.71° North and 138.22° West, about 50 miles northwest of Canada’s Mackenzie River Delta. “We saw these sorta-circular features only for a few minutes today,” Sonntag wrote from the field. “I don’t recall seeing this sort of thing elsewhere.”
The features are more of a curiosity than anything else. The main purpose of the flight that day was to make observations of sea ice in an area that lacked coverage by the mission prior to 2013. Still, the image sparked a fair amount of intrigue, so we set out to see what we could learn. That’s not always easy based on a photograph or satellite image alone, so the following ideas are speculation.
Some aspects of the image are easy to explain. The sea ice here is clearly young ice growing within what was once a long, linear area of open water, or lead. “The ice is likely thin, soft, and mushy and somewhat pliable,” said Don Perovich, a sea ice geophysicist at Dartmouth College. “This can be seen in the wave-like features in front of the middle ‘amoeba.’”
Perovich goes on to note that there might be a general left to right motion of the new ice as evidenced by the finger rafting on the right side of the image. Finger rafting occurs when two floes of thin ice collide. As a result of the collision, blocks of ice slide above and below each other in a pattern that resembles a zipper or interlocking fingers. (You can see another example in a photograph acquired in November 2017.)
“It’s definitely an area of thin ice, as you can see finger rafting near the holes and the color is gray enough to indicate little snow cover,” said IceBridge project scientist Nathan Kurtz. “I’m not sure what kind of dynamics could lead to the semi-circle shaped features surrounding the holes. I have never seen anything like that before.”
Indeed, the holes are difficult to explain. One thought is that they have a mammalian origin: the holes may have been gnawed out by seals to create an open area in the ice through which they can surface to breathe. The holes appear similar to photographs of breathing holes created by ring seals and by harp seals.
“The encircling features may be due to waves of water washing out over the snow and ice when the seals surface,” said Walt Meier, a scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center. “Or it could be a sort of drainage feature that results from when the hole is made in the ice.”
Chris Polashenski, a sea ice scientist at the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, said he has seen features like this before, but does not have a solid explanation for them. He agrees that breathing holes for seals is one possibility; equally plausible is that the holes were caused by convection.
“This is in pretty shallow water generally, so there is every chance this is just ‘warm springs’ or seeps of ground water flowing from the mountains inland that make their presence known in this particular area,” said Chris Shuman, a University of Maryland at Baltimore County glaciologist based at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “The other possibility is that warmer water from Beaufort currents or out of the Mackenzie River is finding its way to the surface due to interacting with the bathymetry, just the way some polynyas form.”
NASA photograph by John Sonntag/Operation IceBridge.
90 thoughts on “Curious Circles in Arctic Sea Ice”
I can explain some of what is going on. I worked as a geologist in the Arctic for many years. The ice around the islands is/are frozen to the shore. The shore is permafrost so it stays frozen. The ice away from the islands is starting to change with approaching spring. It is on the way to “candling”. So what will happen is that the ice develops voids as it warms and so begins to float higher than the ice pinned to the shore. Typically any water on the upper surface of the ice drains down through the now porous ice. This is the ideal time for delivery of supplies as the high floating ice is beautifully dry. It can be a bugger in late spring to get your cargo off the ice to the shore as there is usually a ring of water on the lower ice along the shore and snow machines can only plane for so far. In lakes which are protected from wind the ice will get to the point where it is completely candled such that you can hit it and the individual candles topple over like dominoes making a distinct tinkling sound. That will happen in May.
The wave like features are probably due to persistent wind action.
Not much to do with AGW but the benefit of my experience. Most scientists don’t have budgets to be in the arctic long enough to experience such so are relatively clueless. Same goes for the people who study caribou migration but that is another story.
Love the pictures. Love this site. Only here do I get really interesting material every day!
Love the pictures. Love this site. Only here do I get really interesting material every day!
Is there any scale to the pics?
What ever they are they were deformed as the sea ice softened. The they have the profiles of ice pushed up, and the hole in the center, then softened to leave those odd formations
If spotted earlier before the ice went mushy, it would be clear what they were
NASA and CRREL are full of BS as usual. The U.S. and British Navy held a submarine training exercise this year. https://www.defense.gov/News/Article/Article/1464840/arctic-deployed-navy-submarines-participate-in-ice-exercise-2018/
That sure seems tantalizing. The sub exercise was March 10, and the picture above is dated April 14. Is that consistent with these pictures?
Are they sure they aren’t looking at the aftermath of this?
I have seen the same thing in my back yard 5 acre pond and the cause of these “holes” are not from mammals from under the ice or walking around, rather caused by additional water into a somewhat closed system making mini-gysers as pressure relief holes. These events occur when there is a rapid snow melt and the additional water cannot escape fast enough, raising the ice sheet slightly and the pressure relief holes occur. After the pressure is relieved, the water is refrozen, mostly at night and the holes leave their uplift, volcano style. After another night, the melted water on the surface, retreats to the lake via the holes. The next day or so, the holes are frozen over and smoothed. The holes are pressure relief valves that nature makes, and, we sometimes observe.
Tectonically speaking…
The location is a reputed plate boundary along a line that separates regions of active ocean floor spreading.
I believe it is likely from submarines.
I know that areas of the Beaufort Sea have mud geysers where water temperatures rise well above freezing. There are pingoes in the area as well.