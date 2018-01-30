Recycled science: Reflective surfaces alleviate heatwaves

From ETH ZURICH and the “obvious science” department comes this study that is little more than a recycle of what is already understood about crops and “shininess”, back in 2009 – reflective surfaces absorb less heat during the daytime. Just wait till the greens deal with GMO engineered “reflective corn”, they’ll have a head-exploding dilemma.
Climate change will make heatwaves more common, and continental areas and urban regions that become significantly warmer in summer will be particularly affected. Together with colleagues from Australia and the US, ETH researchers have now detailed a practical approach that combines clever land use and urban radiation management to help cool extreme summer temperatures locally. Their study has just been published in the journal Nature Geoscience.
Greater reflection breaks up temperature peaks
The scientists’ approach is based on the different reflection properties of ground surfaces. For instance fields left unploughed after harvest reflect significantly more sunlight that ploughed ones (as ETH News reported). Similarly, crop selection for brighter species and the implementation of reflective material on roofs, streets and other urban infrastructure could increase the surface reflectivity and cool local climate .
“These measures could help to lower extreme temperatures in agricultural regions and densely populated areas by up two to three degrees Celsius,” says Sonia Seneviratne, ETH Professor of Land-Climate Dynamics and first author of the study. In this context, the hotter it becomes, the stronger the effect. The cooling effect only works in the short term, however, and is local or regional rather than global – but this regional contribution is still very important, emphasises Seneviratne.
Suitable for Europe and the US, less so for Asia
The researchers obtained their findings using simulations. They used these simulations to examine how radiation-optimised agricultural surfaces and metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and Asia affect average temperatures, extreme temperatures and precipitation.
The models showed that the measures had a negligible effect on average temperatures and only slightly altered precipitation – except in Asia – but significantly reduced extreme temperatures. In Asia, India and China, the levels of the crucial monsoon rains also decreased in the simulations, suggesting that the selected approach is unsuitable for these countries.
Alternatives for climate and geoengineering
The measures that could be used for this type of radiation management already exist and have largely been tested, although they have only been applied on a small scale or for other purposes. In contrast, it is doubtful whether other climate techniques currently discussed as “geoengineering” actually work to adjust or avoid climate change. Interventions such as spraying sulphate aerosols into the atmosphere, fertilising the oceans with iron or placing huge mirrors in space are likely to have unpredictable effects on the Earth’s climate and ecosystems, potentially making the situation even worse.
“Regional radiation management can be effective, but even here, we have to consider any potential effects on food production, biodiversity, CO2 absorption, recreation areas and much more before we can actually implement it,” says Seneviratne. And she points out: “Even this climate technique is no silver bullet; it’s just one potential tool among several others in the battle against climate change.”
Seneviratne SI, Phipps SJ, Pitman AJ, Hirsch AL, Davin EL, Donat MG, Hirschi M, Lenton A, Wilhelm M, Kravitz B: Land radiative management as contributor to regional-scale climate adaptation and mitigation. Nature Geoscience, 29 January 2017, doi: 10.1038/s41561-017-0057-5
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-017-0057-5
22 thoughts on “Recycled science: Reflective surfaces alleviate heatwaves”
It’s just more junk science. Stop the funding.
Haha! SimEarth told them it was so.
What do photovoltaic panels do to albedo?
Reflective corn is more intelligent and less reactive than ordinary corn.
Does that apply to bald guys?
Let me reflect on that for a while
We should be thanking our lucky stars that the geoengineering lobby can now focus on reflective farm crops rather than something that could actually be damaging to the environment.
On reflection it seems a good idea!
Reminded me of an old song. Not all that relevant but soulful with nice added video. Sometimes it’s OK to get nostalgic.
Reflections of My Life by Marmalade
“by up two to three degrees Celsius”…fine….global warming solved…next
So maybe white floating plastic discs to disperse over the ocean? Or do micro particles of plastic already do that? Except they are not white.
Maybe a roll up mat of white mesh that is say 30% open, to allow sealife underneath, but reflect from 70% of the area. Then in winter-cool weather could roll it up like a window shade to allow optimal winter temperature. The options are endless; as is the nonsense..
Right On! That’s what I said in my prior Watts post “Key Words: Geologist, Beer, Pizza” wherein I recounted the event where a hermit cooked a pizza on a black basalt boulder. Sure those pyroclastic volcanoes make a lot of noise and get the headlines, but if you want to heat things up get yourself some flood basalts. What’s that? You want to cool things down? Sorry.
On further reflection, perhaps we should address real problems, rather than fear based nonscience. That would be cool…..
I spent many years working with the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI, an FAA/Airline sponsored activity) on different fuel production pathways and their impacts on GHG emissions. Everyone believed that energy crops were the only way to produce low GHG emitting fuels for airline use. That is until an MIT professor included albedo change for the land as it was (prairie) versus if used to grow energy crops. The change in albedo (reflectivity) was significant enough to negate the benefit of alternative fuels produced from things like switchgrass.
There are a great many other problems with growing energy crops for jet fuel production which can be part of many further discussions.
Suffice it to say, the whole CAGW area is in its infancy and so much is not known about this area including the prospect that it is totally meaningless or at least a trivial matter not worthy of the grand effort being expended on it.
They used models, which is flakey. They could have collected real data. There are meteorologists that have noted a reduction in the number of very hot days in Iowa and have associated that change with the increase in corn planting density.
“Just wait till the greens deal with GMO engineered “reflective corn”, they’ll have a head-exploding dilemma.”
No dilemma at all to the hive mind of the Green Blob. “GMO engineered “reflective corn”” = GMO ergo no dilemma. ‘GMO HAS GOT TO GO’ etc. “Reflective corn that is GMO engineered” might confuse them for a while I suppose but a quick rephrasing will solve that for the hive mind.
I don’t really see a problem with seeding the oceans with iron, but not for the purported reasons. Considering we’re overfishing virtually all fish stocks, beginning at the bottom of the food chain with increasing phytoplankton mass would only lead to positives in corresponding zooplankton, copepod, mollusk, small-, medium- and large-sized fish populations.
Screw the non-issue of climate mitigation and do it for improving the health of the oceans. We’ve seen it before, both by natural volcanic fertilization as well as human experimentation, and all without negative consequence.
Dr Martin’s hypothesis was the iron would stay at the surface. He didn’t know of vertical migration which meant herbivory at night and the grazers heading to the depths before sunrise. Digestion at depth meant the iron seeding had much greater loss than normal sedimentation rate. Iron seeding doesn’t persist. Neither does carbon dioxide seeding. Eutrophication requires specific conditions as nature is a complex system of negative Feedbacks.
Unfortunately, we can sleep for a long time, but we will soon be forced to accept the chemtrails idea even if it is effective. Not everyone will like it for sure.
Has anyone noticed that we are travelling through space, revolving around the sun, which in turn is revolving around the centre of the Milkyway, which is hurtling through the Universe? That in our eliptical orbit around the Sun we are at the closest to the Sun, which will now get greater. Maybe that has something to do with the heat here down under?
Now you can save the world and look fashionable.