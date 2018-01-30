Greenland Getting Colder: But Please Keep Believing in Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Fifteen years of satellite measurements have unexpectedly shown that parts of Greenland are getting colder. But the scientists who produced these results urge people to believe that this cooling trend is a blip, because climate models say Greenland should be warming.
Greenland’s recent temperature drop does not disprove global warming
January 29, 2018 – 09:55
Unfortunately, the planet is still getting warmer.
By: Charlotte Price Persson
Using satellite data, a group of scientists has studied the development of temperature over the past 15 years in a large part of Greenland.
More precisely, they looked at surface temperatures (the temperature close to the Earth’s surface) in a part of the country that is not covered by ice—around one fifth of the surface area of Greenland.
Intuitively, you may think that temperature throughout all of Greenland has been increasing, but that is not the case. When you look at the yearly average, the ice-free parts of Greenland show a slight drop in temperature between 2001 and 2015. With swings in temperature from year to year.
However, these results should not be interpreted as “proof” that the Earth is not warming, say the scientists behind the research, which is published in the journal Scientific Reports.
This is weather, not climate
You need to have thirty years’ worth of data before you can “talk about climate,” says Professor Bo Elberling, an environmental geochemist and senior scientist on the study.
So we should be wary of discussing these results in the context of climate change, says Elberling, who is head of the Center for Permafrost (CENPERM) at the Department of Geosciences and Natural Resource Management at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.
“What’s interesting here is that with these new data we have a unique description of the spatial distribution of surface temperatures across the entire ice-free part of Greenland, which we couldn’t pull out of the approximately 45 weather stations that cover Greenland today,” he says.
Global warming is real
Professor Michael Tjernström, a meteorologist from Stockholm University, Sweden, agrees with this assessment.
The time series is too short to say anything about climate trends, he writes in an email to our sister site, Videnskab.dk.
“Give me a specific location and a short time series and you could get almost any trend. Over a large area and over longer time I’m sure Greenland is warming,” writes Tjernström, who was not involved in the study.
The results should be seen as a part of the natural swings in climate. While you might find a small drop in temperature at individual locations, the overall development is in one direction, he writes.
All scientists interviewed for this article agreed that the new study does not question the inescapable reality that the planet is getting warmer.
The abstract of the study;
Contrasting temperature trends across the ice-free part of Greenland
Andreas Westergaard-Nielsen, Mojtaba Karami, Birger Ulf Hansen, Sebastian Westermann & Bo Elberling
Temperature changes in the Arctic have notable impacts on ecosystem structure and functioning, on soil carbon dynamics, and on the stability of permafrost, thus affecting ecosystem functions and putting man-built infrastructure at risk. Future warming in the Arctic could accelerate important feedbacks in permafrost degradation processes. Therefore it is important to map vulnerable areas most likely to be impacted by temperature changes and at higher risk of degradation, particularly near communities, to assist adaptation to climate change. Currently, these areas are poorly assessed, especially in Greenland. Here we quantify trends in satellite-derived land surface temperatures and modelled air temperatures, validated against observations, across the entire ice-free Greenland. Focus is on the past 30 years, to characterize significant changes and potentially vulnerable regions at a 1 km resolution. We show that recent temperature trends in Greenland vary significantly between seasons and regions and that data with resolutions down to single km2 are critical to map temperature changes for guidance of further local studies and decision-making. Only a fraction of the ice-free Greenland seems vulnerable due to warming when analyzing year 2001–2015, but the most pronounced changes are found in the most populated parts of Greenland. As Greenland represents important gradients of north/south coast/inland/distance to large ice sheets, the conclusions are also relevant in an upscaling to greater Arctic areas.
Why do the scientists who published this data seem so skittish?
One reason may be that this study potentially undermines confidence in the methodology of the NASA GISS temperature series, one of the world’s major global temperature resources.
From the NASA website;
… Handling the Arctic
There are several reasons for the small discrepancies that exist between the three records. Most important, subtleties in the way the scientists from each institution handle regions of the world where temperature-monitoring stations are scarce produce differences.
While developed areas have a dense network of weather stations, temperature monitoring equipment is sparse in some parts of the Amazon, Africa, Antarctica, and Arctic. In the Arctic, particularly, the absence of solid land means there are large areas without weather stations.
The Met Office and the NCDC leave areas of the Arctic Ocean without stations out of their analyses, while GISS approaches the problem by filling in the gaps with data from the nearest land stations, up to a distance of 1200 kilometers (746 miles) away. In this way, the GISS analysis achieves near total coverage in the Arctic.
Both approaches pose problems. By not inferring data, the Met Office assumes that areas without stations have a warming equal to that experienced by the entire Northern Hemisphere, a value that satellite and field measurements suggest is too low given the rate of Arctic sea ice loss.
On the other hand, GISS’s approach may either overestimate or underestimate Arctic warming. “There’s no doubt that estimates of Arctic warming are uncertain, and should be regarded with caution,” Hansen said. “Still, the rapid pace of Arctic ice retreat leaves little question that temperatures in the region are rising fast, perhaps faster than we assume in our analysis.” …
Read more: https://www.giss.nasa.gov/research/news/20110113/
Infilling attempts to correct for absent temperature data in sparse regions like the Arctic. But this latest study has demonstrated … recent temperature trends in Greenland vary significantly between seasons and regions and that data with resolutions down to single km2 are critical to map temperature changes …. The NASA technique of using a single temperature station to represent up to 1200 kilometres of Arctic wilderness, then using climate models to help fill in the blanks, may be a lot less reliable than previously thought.
The world has warmed since the 1850s. But if parts of the Arctic have been cooling, when climate scientists assumed those regions were warming, the real warming trend might be less than some analysis suggest.
Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain!
Exactly. If this is a blip (or a little dog) then just make a few adjustments after-the-fact and everything will stay under control. Nobody lives in frickin’ Greenland anyway.
(And, my sympathy for those living in Oz.)
How dare Greenland not follow the script of the AGW scam.
Just think of the savings available. Close down all those regional weather stations they can be 2,400km (1,500miles) apart. That means less than 10 sites and you have the entire USA covered. GISS shows it is easy to ‘accurately’ provide the the temperature in Orlando by using observations in Washington DC.
Strange that it is these estimated stations that seem to have all the warming, must be coincidence.
The beauty of the GISS approach is that all their stations are on land and they extend them out over the Arctic Ocean.
Now anybody with even the slightest practical experience of the Arctic knows that the climate on land and at sea are completely different. In summer weather at sea is much colder and foggier than land, in winter it is moderately milder.
Not just the arctic, those who leave near large bodies of water know that climate onshore and climate offshore are two entirely different beasties.
40 years ago these results would have “proven” Global cooling.
Looks like they may have been right then, as the Sun diminishing output seems to be agreeing!
“Infilling attempts to correct for absent temperature data in sparse regions like the Arctic. But this latest study has demonstrated … recent temperature trends in Greenland vary significantly between seasons and regions and that data with resolutions down to single km2 are critical to map temperature changes …. “
No, this paper does even more derivation and infilling. They are telling you the temperature where there are no thermometers. From the abstract:
“Here we quantify trends in satellite-derived land surface temperatures and modelled air temperatures, validated against observations, across the entire ice-free Greenland. “
Just a taste of what they do:
“The trends are filtered to include values between the 5th and 95th percentiles only, with a statistical significance (p-value, Mann-Kendall test) lower than 0.05. Areas with statistically significant temperature trends are filtered with a moving 20 × 20 pixels window, in which only areas with more than 80 significant pixels within the window are accepted as having a temperature change (corresponding to 20% of the analyzed window area).”
“Recently, a method to use LST to assess ground temperatures in a larger North Atlantic region was presented, but scarcely validated for sub-regions such as Greenland13. Here we use a gap-filled version of MOD11A1 (following20), due to otherwise missing data in cloudy conditions that can cause a significant cold bias21.”
Satellites tell us how sea level changes where there are no tidal gauges. Do you believe satellite sea level measurements more than satellite surface temperature measurements?
“Do you believe satellite sea level measurements more than satellite surface temperature measurements?”
Yes. Sea level is measured by altimetry, basically geometry. Satellite surface measurements involves a lot of modelling and assumptions, especially about the nature of the surface. Plus clouds.
Yes. Sea level is measured by altimetry, basically geometry…..gravity, temperature, degradation, magnetic field, and rotation
Because, of course, it couldn’t be cooling.
Yes using weather data gathered at an airport to cover a much wider ares nothing like an airport is a ‘great idea ‘
or in others , we had to make it up because we did not have the data and by ‘lucky chance ‘ when we made it up it support out ideas .
Seriously Nick. Just give it up. Your pale imitations of a Jedi mind trick simply don’t work.
Should you want to continue your crusade against science, just nominate a single location of your choice on the planet, and two dates thirty years apart of your choice. Then describe the climate as of the first date and the climate of the second date.
Just one will do for starters. But you know what? I don’t believe you will even attempt to provide any actual figures!
It looks like there is going to be a lot of weather over Greenland over the next few years, but very little Climate.
Fifteen years of data indicate a slight cooling trend (with some annual variation) But it takes 30 years to denote an actual trend…
This is because it takes 15 years to realize their mantra isn’t being followed by nature and an additional 15 years to slowly adjust the data so the it appears that Nature is following suit
Love the bright red Dash 7s on the tarmac.
At least we now two clear, scientific definitions for this whole subject: when it gets colder its weather and climate change when it gets hotter.
Ice melts largely because of water temperature. Air temperature is a bit player.
Surely these self declared experts on the arctic knew that already.
Any idiot knows that an instrument measures only its immediate environment. An instrument 10m away measures its own immediate environment. Therefore, everything else is in-filled and modelled.
Therefore we need only one thermometer to measure the average temperature of the globe
-Mosher
Cooling Arctic is Killing Caribou
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/01/30/cooling-arctic-is-killing-caribou/
We should just pick one thermometer somewhere on the globe and use it to Infill the entire 4pi steradians.
It would save a hell of a lot of money and mean about as much scientifically as the crap that NOAA and GISS spews out from their Bias Machine.
No need for a thermometer, just use tea leaves.
Agreed.
As I wrote to Nick Stokes above, just start with ONE thermometer to show a climate change on ONE place on the planet.
I drilled a hole in the local lake this morning. Sat there all day with nary a bite. But I’m sure the fish are biting! They are really struggling with the mantra of being honest versus being on the team.
The old ‘cooling is weather but warming is climate’ trick, yet again.
If it’s been warming faster and it’s now cooling perhaps it is a leading indication of a global cooling trend.
NASA – What’s causing the poles to warm faster than the rest of Earth?
https://www.nasa.gov/topics/earth/features/warmingpoles.html
Apr 6, 2011 – Decades of NASA data show the Earth is warming. According to NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in Manhattan, the Earth has warmed about 1.44 degrees Fahrenheit during the last 40 years. But the poles are warming even faster; the Arctic has warmed by more than 3.5 degrees Fahrenheit …
That is a most deceptive way of stating the difference in warming as related to latitude. Why don’t they include the fact that the tropics refuse to warm? It’s all just spun to look scary.
So the case that Arctic warming is been over stated is looking stronger. ?
lf that is the case then it would help to explain why the NH snow extent has been tracking sidewards since the early 90’s. Also of more interest to me at least, it would explain why l have seen very little change in the trend of my 40 year recording of the first winters snow. Here in England in the early winter season its the Arctic where we get our cold air from rather then Russia. So by rights a warming Arctic should have caused a under laying delay in the timing of the first snow over the last 40 years. Which as l have posted before this has not been the case. A further note is that here in the UK the average means temps have been going sidewards since 2005.
Whether this is true or not it makes no practical difference.
The fact that Greenland has had a temperature drop lasting half a generation shows with certainty that climate change is not significant for policy making.
The weather overwhelms climate change over the time that infrastructure is replaced. Therefore adaptation to weather is always necessary.
Therefore adaptation is always necessary.
Therefore other approaches to climate change are redundant.
Game over for newsworthy climate change.
The time series is too short to say anything about climate trends, he writes in an email to our sister site, until it has been ‘adjusted’ to the right results at which time it will be more than long enough to ‘prove ‘ climate doom.
By the way the ’30 year ‘ claim has not actual validity , its a number pluck from thin air designed to deal with the issues of realty failing to support the models . Has in this case .
“…….Give me a specific location and a short time series and you could get almost any trend. Over a large area and over longer time I’m sure Greenland is warming…”
There’s the old problem again “…almost any trend…” is ok when it suits your argument and if not well you can always resort to that scientific method called “…I’m sure Greenland is warming..”. I’m convinced (not).