Claim: global warming causes shrinking beetles

From the UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA and the “honey it shrunk the bugs” department, where correlation must be causation. Really, what else could it be but global warming? This reminds me of some other studies claiming some animal changed or vanished or was maligned by the dreaded warming, only to find out later, oh, never mind…
Warming climate shrinks British Columbia beetles
Some of B.C.’s beetles are shrinking as their habitats get warmer, according to new UBC research. The study provides evidence that climate change is affecting the size of organisms.
“In nature, there is so much going on that can affect body size so we weren’t sure we were going to see anything,” said Michelle Tseng, assistant professor of botany and zoology at UBC who oversaw the research. “This research provides evidence that climate change is affecting even the smallest organisms out there.”
Scientists expect living organisms to respond to climate change in three ways – by moving to new regions, changing the timing of their life stages or shrinking. To date, most of the evidence for organisms shrinking has come from laboratory work where the environment and living conditions can be tightly controlled. Tseng asked students in her fourth-year class to look into whether this is happening by examining beetle specimens in UBC’s Beaty Biodiversity Museum collection, as well as historical weather data.
Assisted by curators at the Beaty, students selected eight species of beetles from the Lower Mainland and Okanagan for their data set. They photographed more than 6,500 beetles and inputted information about each insect, when it was collected and where it was found into a database.
“We got data from 100 years of caught specimens,” said Sina Soleimani, one of the students who co-authored the paper and is now pursuing a doctor of pharmacy at UBC. “It’s cool that people have been collecting these insects since 1910 and noting all of their collection information. That’s probably what makes our paper stand out.”
The students measured whether the beetles had changed in size in the last 40 or 100 years. The students then used a climate database from the faculty of forestry to gather data about changes in the environment for the two regions where the beetles lived. They found that the Lower Mainland has seen a 1.6 C increase in autumn temperatures and the Okanagan has seen a 2.25 C increase in autumn temperatures over the last 45 years.
At first, the data didn’t indicate a clear trend – some beetles were shrinking, some were not. But by taking a closer look, they found that it was the larger beetles that were shrinking, while the smaller ones were not. The four largest species of beetles shrunk 20 per cent in the last 45 years.
“When these organisms were collected, I don’t think anyone ever thought that they were collecting them so we could monitor how they are changing,” said Tseng. “Museum collections contain more biodiversity now than will ever be collected again. It’s incredible that the diversity of collections in museums can help us understand and predict how organisms might change in the future.”
The students collected the data as part of their class assignment but to assemble all the information into one research paper took some extra work. Nine students continued to work on the project well after the class was over and they had graduated from UBC.
“This is my first paper that I’m publishing and it’s one-and-a-half years after the class ended,” said Katrina Kaur, who is now completing a master’s degree at the University of Toronto and returning to UBC in the new year to start a PhD. “It was a valuable experience as an undergraduate student. It was tough but I’m glad I stayed involved and saw it through.”
The study was published today in the Journal of Animal Ecology: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1365-2656.12789/full
Of course, one of the things these kids didn’t consider might be the fact that as the beetle collection grew, the collectors might be subconsciously selecting for capturing smaller beetles to save space.
33 thoughts on “Claim: global warming causes shrinking beetles”
Of course things like that most of the old-growth forest has been replaced by secondary forest (or even apple-trees in the Okanagan valley) wouldn’t affect the beetles.
As a matter of fact it is particularly the larger species that are dependent on old forest, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it is more difficult to find really first-class specimens of them nowadays.
People just aren’t going to know what Beetles are
In the past 40 years or so a very large portion of the farmland in the Okanagan has been taken over by vineyards. I remember, as a kid, we would always do our summer vacations in the southern Okanagan. There were lots of farms and pasture land back in the 1960s. Now that land has been converted to vineyards as wine pays a lot more than cows. I lived in Kelowna, in the Okanagan for a while, and it is sad to see all the farms gone and replaced by rather sterile vineyards with all the vines in neat rows.
Not a very attractive environment for large beetles to prosper in with all the chemical spraying. I miss the cows.
Honey, I shrunk the Beatles! What will Trump do next?
First, I can say from personal experience that Max Dupilka’s comment above is right on, but there’s more to it. Along with conversion of pasturelands and orchards to vineyards there has been huge population growth, with housing replacing huge swaths of formerly green spaces.
Which brings me to the second point: this supposed temperature increase – 2.25 C in 45 years – is bogus due to UHI. Look at where the weather stations are.
Moreover, why did they use some ‘forestry’ data instead of the Environment Canada data?
Why use – cherry pick – the autumn temperature? How would that supposedly impact the size of insects compared to summer temperatures? Or did they choose species that just started growing then – sheesh!!!
Anyhow, strike two for University of BC ‘science’ in the past few days (adding the ‘birds and mammals can survive climate change’ fairytale) but they actually struck out long ago.
Feel sorry for all the UBC grads whose degrees are degraded by this kind of junk.
I certainly agree with Hiatus and the remarks about UBC. I have had dealings with some profs, and what is being taught is mostly “fun” environmental science. The students are being fed junk. As said, UBC struck out long ago.
Haaaa ha ha h ahahahha …..sigh…..I did an experiment the other day that proves a duck is made out of wood! Wood floats and ducks float…so therefore ducks are made of wood.
My God, when is the insane-o sciency gravy train going to be derailed? The US is twenty trillion dollars in debt…this type of idiocy must be brought to an end. It is not pure science, it is pure idiocy.
Wonder why organisms can only respond to climate change by shrinking? Couldn’t climate change be beneficial and cause an increase in size or are the effects only negative?
Think dinosaurs!
A large cockroach ran into our kitchen yesterday in search of food and I thought to myself, “is Global Warming making these creatures bigger?” Well, clearly I was wrong, I see! Perhaps it’s Global Cooling making them bigger.
So- it makes beetles smaller.
How about the effects on snakes and spiders? If it makes them smaller too– BRING ON MORE GLOBAL WARMING!!!
And what exactly would Beetlejuice if his namesake became microscopic?
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. There I said it 3 times and noth
Larger beetles might have been the choice of earlier collectors, and collection of them removed larger progenitors from the gene pool. There are numerous causes to be considered.
What global warming theory supports reduction in insect size? I thought huge dragonflies existed during the carboniferous.
Men will start taking AGW seriously when it’s proven that it causes their “you know what” to shrink.
In my experience, it’s cooling wot does that :)
AGW? Anthropogenic Genital Warming????
Take a cold shower, Allencic, and record the results ‘before and after’. Seriously…..
This is weird: about the furthest thing from my mind was any AGW speculation regarding the diminishing size of beetles [and, for that matter, shrinkage of whatever else]; however, the very next email in my inbox, next to this one, is one regarding the growing global market for EDIBLE INSECTS!
Who would have thunk it?! You can’t make this stuff up! See following cut/pated headline and link:
Shift in focus towards adopting bug consumption for both human and animal is likely to drive global Edible Insects Industry
https://www.linkedin.com/groups/1896163/1896163-6361825867617923076?midToken=AQH_rCRIEF3ZAw&trk=eml-b2_anet_digest_of_digests-hero-11-discussion~subject&trkEmail=eml-b2_anet_digest_of_digests-hero-11-discussion~subject-null-1uwqvq~jd1yj82r~zb-null-communities~group~discussion&lipi=urn%3Ali%3Apage%3Aemail_b2_anet_digest_of_digests%3BA8oABSRyQeS%2BaSfQhEuDFw%3D%3D
That’s the ticket! Insects get smaller in order to be less attractive as human food in a brazenly warming world.
Slimate Clience Nonsense; “The List” Continued
” The four largest species of beetles shrunk 20 per cent in the last 45 years.”
I see….so they were the size of house cats in the LIA
Shrinking something. Beetles was not the first choice to come to mind.
What is the ideal size for a species of insects, or the ideal size for a human?
What is the ideal world temperature?
We got more fat people in this planet than ever before, because food is more plentiful
If all the fat people got gym memberships and actually used the gym and lost weight – would that be due to climate change?
I am truly gobsmacked. The very first quote: “In nature, there is so much going on that can affect body size so we weren’t sure we were going to see anything…”. With so much going on that can affect body size, when they determined there was a change in beetle body size, it MUST be Climate Change. What about all the other factors? After all, there appear to be so many of them!
Even that sentence by itself is non-nonsensical. If there is so much going that can affect body size, why should they be surprised when they found it?
Sorry about that. non-nonsensical should have been nonsensical…
AussieBear,
I think that might have just been a ‘Freudian Slip’ on your part. To me, their statement soooo incredibly contradictory that even a double negative seems insufficient to disparage it!
Warmunist have lost it. This is beyond science parody, not controlling for land use change.
In order to claim the change in temperature is the cause of the size change they would need to have had a control group that lived at constant temperature and show that the size of that group did not change. Over time there are many things that can cause the size of things to change. It seems there is a growing presumption in science that all changes on the planet are due to global warming, and without global warming nothing would change.
Global cooling must be shrinking the beetles then.
The further away from the Tropics, the smaller beetle species generally become.
So for this Article to have any truth?
1) Beetles on Antarctic are huge and biggest on the planet.
2) Beetles around the Tropics are tiny.
3) Arctic Beetles are bigger than virtually all other species, except 1).
The reality
There are no beetles in Antarctica, Arctic species are small and largest species generally around the Tropics.
Obviously the Amazon rain forest is near the poles because that’s why they are so huge.
Do alarmists ever get anything right?
simply question is it easier to see and so catch big beetles or little ones ?
While you can fairly say big ones , and so firstly you catch the big ones and as times goes on there less ‘big ones ‘ partly because in evolution terms being big becomes a ‘bad thing ‘ being easy to find and catch and given less chance of passing your genes on .
Its speculation of course , but no more so than ‘its climate doom’ claims , although I understand this approach offers easy access to fat grant cheques for very little effort and no actual hard scientific work.
I wouldn’t be surprised is 100 years ago they were more into collecting prime specimen for collections and only selected the biggest of thier catch for mounting. You could do the same with deer antlers. Hunters would only Mount the best – so if I looked at average deer antlers today compared to some Royal’s collection from 100 years ago I too would find a decrease which I could erroneously blame on global warming.
In 1962, the VW Beetle had a wheelbase of 94.5 inches and CO2 was 318 ppm.
In 2002, the VW Beetle had a wheelbase of 98.7 inches and CO2 was 373 ppm.
In 2018, the VW Beetle has a wheelbase of 100.1 inches and CO2 is 406 ppm.
The growth of the VW Beetle, arguably the largest beetle on the planet, shows a strong correlation with increasing CO2. I draw 3 possible conclusions from this:
1) CO2 is causing the VW Beetle to grow longer.
2) The VW Beetle is the sole cause of CO2 increasing in our atmosphere.
3) The VW Beetle is deliberately increasing CO2 in our atmosphere because it enhances VW Beetle growth!
Yes – these conclusions are 97% confounded. I’ll need at least $10,000,000 US dollars to resolve this confounding…. maybe more. Please send funds. Do it for the children! Do it for the polar bears! Do it for the planet! Have you done it yet?? Dammit – Do It Already!!!