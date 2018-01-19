Oh noes! Increased carbon dioxide making more flowers in tropical forests

From FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and the “but wait, all climate change must be bad!” department.
Climate change linked to more flowery forests, FSU study shows
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — New research from a Florida State University scientist has revealed a surprising relationship between surging atmospheric carbon dioxide and flower blooms in a remote tropical forest.
FSU researchers studying the rich tropical forests of Panama’s Barro Colorado Island found that climbing rates of carbon dioxide have set the stage for a multidecade increase in overall flower production.
The findings were outlined in a paper published in the journal Global Change Biology
“It’s really remarkable,” said Assistant Professor of Geography Stephanie Pau, who led the study. “Over the past several decades, we’ve seen temperatures warming and carbon dioxide increasing, and our study found that this tropical forest has responded to that increase by producing more flowers.”
Pau’s findings suggest that tropical forests, which have evolved over millennia to flourish in warm, equatorial conditions, may be more sensitive to subtle climatic changes than some ecologists predicted.
“Tropical forests have evolved in generally stable climates,” Pau said. “So while they may not be warming as much as some higher-latitude ecosystems, these tropical species appear to be much more sensitive than we might have expected.”
For this study, Pau evaluated a record of plant material collected and archived by researchers on the island over 28 years. She and her colleagues then examined how a host of climatic drivers — temperature, rainfall, light and carbon dioxide — appeared to affect the annual flowering activity and flowering duration of the different species present in the forest.
During her investigation, one factor stood out among the rest.
“What we were able to do in this paper is ask why flower activity has been increasing over the long term,” Pau said. “We found that atmospheric carbon dioxide clearly seems to have had the largest effect on the increase in flowers.”
Plants convert atmospheric carbon dioxide into energy in the form of sugars, which they can use to fuel any number of vital life processes. As more carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere, plants have an opportunity to produce a bounty of new energy.
The dramatic, long-term rise in flowering indicates that the forests of Barro Colorado Island are allocating those swelling stores of energy toward increased reproductive activity.
However, while some species have continued to exhibit elevating rates of flower activity in response to higher concentrations of carbon dioxide, others, like certain canopy trees and lianas, have shown more stabilized flowering in recent years.
“Tropical species may generally be more sensitive than we expected, but not all species are responding the same,” Pau said. “For some species, responses to increasing carbon dioxide seems to have reached a ceiling. These are the kinds of trends that we can only identify with long-term records like the one used in our research.”
But as atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations keep climbing — and as the global climate changes accordingly — temperamental tropical forests may continue to experience new and surprising ecological shifts.
“These tropical species have evolved in warm regions, so there may be an expectation that climate change won’t affect them,” Pau said. “But what we’ve shown is that they are in fact extremely sensitive to even small changes in their climate.”
The paper: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/gcb.14004/abstract
Long-term increases in tropical flowering activity across growth forms in response to rising CO2 and climate change
Abstract
Mounting evidence suggests that anthropogenic global change is altering plant species composition in tropical forests. Fewer studies, however, have focused on long-term trends in reproductive activity, in part because of the lack of data from tropical sites. Here, we analyze a 28-year record of tropical flower phenology in response to anthropogenic climate and atmospheric change. We show that a multidecadal increase in flower activity is most strongly associated with rising atmospheric CO2 concentrations using yearly aggregated data. Compared to significant climatic factors, CO2 had on average an approximately three-, four-, or fivefold stronger effect than rainfall, solar radiation, and the Multivariate ENSO Index, respectively. Peaks in flower activity were associated with greater solar radiation and lower rainfall during El Niño years. The effect of atmospheric CO2 on flowering has diminished over the most recent decade for lianas and canopy trees, whereas flowering of midstory trees and shrub species continued to increase with rising CO2. Increases in flowering were accompanied by a lengthening of flowering duration for canopy and midstory trees. Understory treelets did not show increases in flowering but did show increases in duration. Given that atmospheric CO2 will likely continue to climb over the next century, a long-term increase in flowering activity may persist in some growth forms until checked by nutrient limitation or by climate change through rising temperatures, increasing drought frequency and/or increasing cloudiness and reduced insolation.
22 thoughts on “Oh noes! Increased carbon dioxide making more flowers in tropical forests”
“a surprising relationship between surging atmospheric carbon dioxide and flower blooms”
No surprise to greenhouse operators.
Good for flowers???? What about food,,,,,,,,, grains, fruits…etc…. The light just went on.
They are testing growing vegetables on Submarines. With co2 levels at 8000ppm it will be interesting to see the long term results. Apparently the subs are not hot enough for some vegetables and the cucumbers grow out of control.
I suppose they could use grow-lamps for photosynthesis.
But why? Technology demonstration?
Surely that could be done on something other than a submarine and at far lower cost, like a garage or warehouse.
“Silent Running”?
I would venture to guess that flowers where not the only part of the vegetation to grow.
And this IS NOT NEW, nor new to botanists.
CO2 causes plants to grow bigger and faster, but if they can scrape together the swag to send me to exotic areas to watch plants grow, sign me up.
I’m surprised that they were allowed to publish good news about climate change. Normally, you would expect this to be censored for being “off-message”
No, the first line of the abstract : “Mounting evidence suggests that anthropogenic global change is altering plant species composition in tropical forests” clearly suggests that evil humans are changing plant life outside the norm. Of course this will cause more anxiety in the worried masses of the ignorant.
+10
The first sentence killed my interest. Why the unfounded editorial?
As their study indicated: Increases in CO2 is altering plant species composition in tropical forests. Where that gas came from WAS NOT STUDIED.
Now this is probably one of the only real measurable effect of the CO2 enrichment. Considering the last 150 years and the increase of CO2 from 280 ppm to 400 ppm I think we get more food by 15 – 20% only due to the increased CO2.
With 280 ppm CO2 and 7.4 billion people we would have a hell of a famine….
http://www.co2science.org/data/plant_growth/plantgrowth.php
They are not responding to climate change, they are responding to increased CO2. Cause and effect is seriously screwed up in research today because of CAGW ™ .
Don’t bees like flowers, or are they more like polar bears?
I must be dense, but I can’t see the downside to this news. A flowering plant’s primary job is to bloom, so it can set seeds and make more of itself (“Be all that you can be”). I’ve noticed differences among my daylilies (I grow 15,000 or so of them), as well as larger leaves on trees and other signs of increased good health. Hi ho! for CO2! Sitting here, indoors for several weeks now, I’ve been hoping for a bit of warming to come my way: November and December were each about 5 degrees F cooler than the long-term Richmond average, and so far January is about 11 (eleven) degrees cooler. (I hasten to add that I live in Mechanicsville, about 12 miles outside of Richmond, so I’m not comparing to past Mechanicsville records, which I believe do not exist.) Anyway, it’s been too cold to work outside, while in most years at least some days are warm enough to permit such work, so I’d love a little of that warming that the alarmists are so “on” about.
Well this is very interesting!….I went to look for the temp history of Panama….and got three totally different graphs….all from Berkeley Earth
That way you get to pick whichever fits your narrative. Very convenient.
See…you didn’t put your glass on either…it’s low high and mean…..tricked me too
I’m sure it will match their “regional expectations” of warming.
No matter what the real data says.
nevermind…..I wasn’t looking at the same thing….it’s not nice for google to mess with old people
Gee. CO2 greening works in Panama as well as the Sahel.
….you know
I’d like to believe this…but it’s FSU
Have the actually documented this temperature increase in the area around the trees, or did they just assume it must be warming because that’s what they were told to believe?