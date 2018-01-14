Financial Times Blasts New York Mayor De Blasio’s Climate Stunts

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Financial Times asks, if De Blasio is so hot on tackling climate change, why does he ride in a SUV every day when he visits the gym?
New York’s easy answers on climate change
Fixing infrastructure would be better for the city, and the planet
JANUARY 13, 2018 6 Climate change, New York’s mayor Bill de Blasio declaimed on Wednesday, is “a painful, horrible reality”. He is right, which is why it is disappointing to watch him refusing to face that reality squarely. Mr de Blasio talks a good game on climate change. Some of his initiatives responding to the threat have been worthwhile. But like his fellow Democrat and rival Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York State, he has a weakness for grandstanding instead of tackling the difficult challenges. Transport is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in New York State, and its impact is exacerbated by traffic congestion, dirty vehicles and crumbling infrastructure. Fixing those problems would do more to address the threat the city faces, and to improve the lives of New Yorkers, than attention-seeking stunts.
The worst aspect of these initiatives, though, is that they deflect attention away from the politicians’ own contribution to the problem. When Mr de Blasio said this week that it was “time for Big Oil to take responsibility for the devastation they have wrought”, it was a disingenuous oversimplification.
Without those oil companies, New Yorkers would have frozen in their homes in the bitter cold of the past week, and Mr de Blasio would not be able to ride an SUV to the gym every weekday.
It is true that fossil fuel interests have had a generally toxic effect on the debate over climate change in the US, corrupting the Republican party in particular into a reckless refusal to acknowledge climate science and its implications. But rather than looking for easy scapegoats in Texas or Europe, Mr de Blasio and Mr Cuomo should acknowledge their own responsibilities closer to home. Mr de Blasio has opposed a congestion charge for New York City, which would both improve traffic and raise revenue. Mr Cuomo, who controls the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that runs the city’s subway, has presided over mismanagement and under-investment that are bringing the system to its knees. It has been far too slow to adopt technology such as electric buses already used in cities around the world, with the first pilot launched only this week.
What a surprise – a climate crusader who rides around in a SUV, who prefers high profile publicity stunts ahead of addressing real problems with solutions which might improve the lives of the people who voted for him, solutions which might even reduce New York’s carbon footprint.
The answer is always something like “a congestion charge” – more costs that disproportionally affect the poor – rather than subsidised bus services, for instance, that are more useful to the disadvantaged.
Yet more proof that Green policies are always economically right wing.
Even though they don’t need to be, they are.
“The answer is always something like “a congestion charge” – more costs that disproportionally affect the poor – …Yet more proof that Green policies are always economically right wing.”
What Europeans mean by “right wing” has no application to US politics.. In the US, raising taxes and fees on incomes, goods, and services is opposed by the right. For example, the recent majority in the House and Senate, along with a republican in the WH, has resulted in the largest tax cut and simplification in decades.
And mandating electric buses will be far more expensive than the bus systems they replace, thus raising the costs of living in NYC.
At any rate, is this to suggest that the “left wing” in Europe would not impose a “congestion charge”? Or that the “left wing” in Europe could be counted on to oppose a “congestion charge” on vehicles? I think that is an indefensible statement.
The Left Wing solution is to give the gift of low carbon living to the poor, in the UK:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/petrol-car-ban-jeremy-corbyn-labour-proposal-air-pollution-climate-change-measure-uk-a7466301.html
“Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party is considering radical plans to ban the sale of new petrol cars in the UK, The Independent can reveal.
The bold proposal would mean only zero- or low-carbon vehicles being sold after a set cut-off date, dramatically reducing air pollution and potentially saving thousands of lives.
The move would form part of a broader and revolutionary package of measures to transform Britain into a low-carbon nation.”
“to transform Britain into a low-carbon nation”
Only on the books. Burning wood pellets instead of coal at Drax emits more CO2 than coal. Yet that CO2 is kept off the books because wood pellets are considered renewable.
M Courtney
“Yet more proof that Green policies are always economically right wing.”
I’m sorry, I’m not sure if I understood you correctly.
“a congestion charge” is yet another means of taxation the world doesn’t need. That’s not right wing politics, it’s left wing politics. Tax everything, take money from the working man’s pocket, then spend it on fruitful projects like wine women and song for government officials. Fruitful if you’re a government official.
Right wing politics encourages hard work and the ability to keep the money you earn to spend it on the things YOU want, not that, that others want.
And whilst I agree there are certain things we should all contribute to, bloated government isn’t one of them, nor are stealth taxes, like congestion charges.
Taxes to provide a benefit are good. Taxes as a punishment for, say, driving into town to work for a living are not. Nor are taxes designed to punish people for a governments failure to provide decent public transport.
Taxes like this are a demonstration of a governments failure, not its success.
Gee, M Courtney, its hard to take this kind of complaint from the left these days. What the greens do definitely isn’t right wing (free-enterprise, libertarian) anywhere I look, maybe totalitarian. You know I’m not left, but I have a member of my family that is and at least some years ago, no matter how misguided I thought their policies, they did at least have the poor for a constituency (and seemed bent on making this constituency bigger, though). But today, everywhere, they are not the party they used to be. I used to argue with my offspring about real left policies, but now, I simply tell her her party isn’t the the one she thinks it is. They get into power with one constituency and then they serve the global global governance constituency that their members didn’t vote for (er…do I have that wrong in your case M?).
C’mon oil companies, reduce your potential liability by not selling oil/gas to NY.
It’s terrible that the oil companies were so insistent on selling NYC what it was so insistent on buying.
You can’t make this stuff up.
In Sweden, the ‘Green’ Party leader is flying between Arlanda and Bromma, both located in northern suburbs of Stockholm …
Maybe De Blasio has taken lessons from The Inconvenient Hypocrite himself. “Do as I say . . .”
From the article: “But like his fellow Democrat and rival Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York State, he has a weakness for grandstanding instead of tackling the difficult challenges.”
That seems to be a common trait among Liberal Democrat politicians.
From the article: “Climate change, New York’s mayor Bill de Blasio declaimed on Wednesday, is “a painful, horrible reality”.”
And yet there is not a bit of evidence to back up this claim. These people are living in Bizarro World, where everything is just the opposite of reality: Black is white, up is down, CAGW is real, etc.
“Climate change, New York’s mayor Bill de Blasio declaimed on Wednesday, is “a painful, horrible reality”.” What’s worse, is that the person who quoted him then said, “He is right.”
Just a (slightly o/t) headsup – Hansen is at it again. https://www.investors.com/politics/commentary/the-childrens-climate-lawsuit-against-the-children/
Why not a special tax on the rich residents of NYC to pay more for “green” infrastructure, green roofs, solar panels, wind turbines, etc? After all, the rich have likely made plenty of money on investments in oil stocks or mutual funds with large investments in oil stocks. Seems like this should be right along the lines of Democrat ideals.
Just show me the “devastation” caused by CO2,and I’ll start listening.
” a reckless refusal to acknowledge climate science and its implications.”..
You can’t win…some parasite has invaded their brains
Yeah. Electric from ‘Jersey is a way to combat climate change (numbers) in NYC.
Some carbon piggies are more equal than others.
They still smell the carbon tax money long after the Waxman Markey bill died, so close and yet so far.
And let’s ask this question: What is the difference between a “congestion tax” and a “carbon tax”. A tax by any other name would still be foul.