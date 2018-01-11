In tomorrow’s WSJ – a tale of climate cash, collusion, and apparently, corruption

People send me stuff…this is from the Wall Street Journal editorial board. It will appear in the Friday January 12, 2018, print edition.
Climate of Unaccountability
Are foundations running state energy policy without transparency?
With President Trump putting economic growth above climate alarums, green activists are turning to progressive states to press their regulatory agenda. Governors from 15 states have formed the U.S. Climate Alliance, for example, to enforce the Paris Climate Agreement despite Mr. Trump’s withdrawal. Fair enough if it’s all above board, but records we’ve obtained suggest that foundations are steering policy behind the scenes without transparency or clear public accountability.
A leading example is Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s office, which seems to have subcontracted some of its work and budget to two foundations pushing an activist climate agenda. An environmental nonprofit, the World Resources Institute, actually hired Washington’s state government as a contractor last July.
Under this remarkable arrangement, the state agreed to perform a “scope of work” for the nonprofit that includes “activities and deliverables” to advance a green agenda. The special-interest tail is officially wagging the democratic dog, given that the contract provides the job framework for Mr. Inslee’s senior policy adviser for climate and sustainability, Reed Schuler.
…
In other words, he holds an influential policy position. And it’s funded through a grant from the World Resources Institute, which reimburses Washington for Mr. Schuler’s salary, benefits and expenses. Under its contract, Washington State sends progress reports alongside its $33,210 quarterly invoices to the nonprofit.
Tara Lee, the Governor’s spokeswoman, says Mr. Schuler is “a Washington state employee with the same scope of work, review process and accountability as any other state employee. The only difference is the funding source.” She adds the World Resources Institute’s largesse amounts to “general support for expanding the Inslee Administration’s work to combat climate exchange,” but that “they do not decide or dictate the details of this work, nor do they have input on any employee’s work plan.” And she says such arrangements are “not unusual.”
World Resources Institute spokesman Michael Oko says that “public-private partnerships enable governments to hire experts to advise them on policies that benefit their constituents,” adding that they are “common across the political spectrum.” Oh?
If this is common practice, Washingtonians deserve more details about which outside groups fund Mr. Inslee’s policy team. Substitute the Koch brothers for the World Resources Institute, and the outrage would be predictable. This setup creates real concerns about accountability and interest-peddling. Mr. Schuler knows who pays him, and it’s not Washington taxpayers.
The money trail also extends to the Hewlett Foundation, which pledged in December to devote $600 million to climate advocacy in the U.S. and abroad between 2018 and 2023. Hewlett calls this its “single largest commitment to date in any area of its philanthropic work,” and it is overseen by Jonathan Pershing, Mr. Schuler’s former colleague at Barack Obama’s State Department.
In one of many emails obtained by the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Chris Horner, Mr. Inslee’s Morocco-based climate adviser, Chris Davis, called Mr. Schuler “our refugee from Kerry’s office at State” and said that “Pershing at Hewlett is paying him to work in our shop for 12 months.” In another email, Mr. Davis said that Mr. Schuler is “here through support from the Hewlett Foundation.”
Read the whole story here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/climate-of-unaccountability-1515717585
Readers might remember that just two days ago Washington Governor Inslee took the “batshit crazy over climate” standard bearer title away from California governor Jerry Brown with this proclamation on Twitter:
And some people think President Trump’s tweets are crazy…
The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule. – H. L. Mencken
14 thoughts on “In tomorrow’s WSJ – a tale of climate cash, collusion, and apparently, corruption”
Nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to this snouts-in-the-trough stuff! Did I hear, “Possible conflict of interest?” No problem for these folks, apparently!!!
“She adds the World Resources Institute’s largesse amounts to “general support for expanding the Inslee Administration’s work to combat climate exchange,” ”
How do you combat “climate exchange”? How is climate exchanged? Darwin with Washington?
I’m not sure how much longer I can refrain from using profanities when I run into stories about the subterfuges of these lunatics.
The delusional buffoons have appointed themselves saviors of the world and that religious fervor apparently self-justifies any and all behavior.
Ultimately, they reveal themselves to be what they are: closet dictators.
You just wait till they find out about my new climate initiative!
“Carbon neutral biodiversity friendly climate futures ” , I’m going to be rich !
So Al Gore said we had a few years to save the planet a few years ago and we are all still here. Prince Charles said we had 100 days to save the planet a few years ago and, again, we are all still here. I predict that we will all be still be here in 59 days too.
The planet is just fine.
And Governor Inslee”s solution to fixing our CAGW predicament?
A carbon tax!
God’s own NYC Mayor deBlasio has unleashed his NYC legal Eagles to sue all American oil companies for damages and expenses from “Global Warming”. Hey! What about Total the French Oil Giant! What about Gazpom The Russian Oil Giant! Hoy Hoy!
deBlasio’s real motive is to get some easy “he thinks” cash for pay for the money that he stole from NYC acting on Michael Bloomberg’s directions and while Gov. Cuomo directs the Police to “Look the Other Way! Or else!”.
Typical New York.
Ha ha
So many useful idiots, so little time. One can’t help but see the circular collusion.
In the pre Clinton Foundation times these kinds of things were call bribery and people went to jail.
The Clinton’s got a pass on their lawbreaking in the past, yes indeed, but things are not looking so good for them and their associates lately.
I wonder if anyone donates to the Clinton Foundation any more?
What a fine quote. Daily we wade through a sea of false fronts only to confront canon fodder.
Got spam filtered again. I think Google-WP must be shadow banning again.
First full paragraph…climate alarums s\b alarms
Get with the Program or else we all die!
Repeat the following:
Warming is Cooling.
Black is White.
In is Out.
Up is Down.
Repeat.
Rex Murphy is one of the best and most insightful writers in Canada.
Enjoy, from Allan.
https://www.thegwpf.com/too-frigid-for-global-warming-this-is-why-they-rebranded-it-climate-change/
TOO FRIGID FOR GLOBAL WARMING? THIS IS WHY THEY REBRANDED IT ‘CLIMATE CHANGE’
Date: 07/01/18
Rex Murphy, National Post
Any variety of weather whatsoever can be traced, if you keep the grants flowing and the contradictions unexamined, to the One Holy Underlying Theory of All Weather.
[excerpt}
Fortunately, the Jesuitical mandarins of Pembina and Greenpeace and Sierra, assisted by the sovereign intellects of Bill Nye (your smarmy weather guy), Neil Young, Prince Charles and the concentrated brain power of the entire Green Party (Elizabeth May Inc.) are on the case: batting away their simplistic mockeries and confounding them with whole buckets of settled science and clips from We Day. And reminding everyone that they have long ago “rebranded” Global Warming so it does not mean that anymore. It’s Climate Change now, up, down, across and around. Climate Change, meteorology’s ToE (Theory of Everything).
We are fortunate to have such guardians, to direct us away from our senses, and beckon us back on the road to faith. Climate Change can cause cold temperatures, too, they intone. And wet weather. And dry. Hurricanes and cyclones. Droughts and floods. In fact, any variety of weather whatsoever can be traced, if you but model hard and often enough, keep the grants flowing and the contradictions unexamined, to the One Holy Underlying Theory of All Weather. Climate Change, everything proves it. It’s the scientific method at its best.