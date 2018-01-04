Claim: Arctic warming is influencing the UK’s extreme weather

From the UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN, where they are trying to make the North Atlantic Oscillation
bend to their will part of climate change.
Severe snowy weather in winter or extreme rains in summer in the UK might be influenced by warming trends in the Arctic, according to new findings.
Climate scientists from the UK and the US examined historic data of extreme weather events in the UK over the past decade and compared them with the position of the North Atlantic polar atmospheric jet steam using a measure called the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) index.
The NAO indicates the position of the jet stream – which is a giant current of air that broadly flows eastwards over mid-latitude regions around the globe – through a diagram which shows ‘negative’ and ‘positive’ spikes, similar to how a heart monitor looks.
The researchers highlight that the exceptionally wet UK summers of 2007 and 2012 had notably negative readings of the NAO, as did the cold, snowy winters of 2009/2010 and 2010/2011, while the exceptionally mild, wet, stormy winters experienced in 2013/2014 and 2015/2016 showed pronounced positive spikes.
The scientists also highlighted a correlation between the jet stream’s altered path over the past decade – so-called jet stream ‘waviness’ – and an increase during summer months in a phenomenon called Greenland high-pressure blocking, which represents areas of high pressure that remain nearly stationary over the Greenland region and distort the usual progression of storms across the North Atlantic.
Increased jet waviness is associated with a weakening of the jet stream, and the accompanying ‘blocking’ is linked to some of the most extreme UK seasonal weather events experienced over the past decade. The strength and path of the North Atlantic jet stream and the Greenland blocking phenomena appear to be influenced by increasing temperatures in the Arctic which have averaged at least twice the global warming rate over the past two decades, suggesting that those marked changes may be a key factor affecting extreme weather conditions over the UK, although an Arctic connection may not occur each year.
Edward Hanna, Professor of Climate Science and Meteorology at the University of Lincoln’s School of Geography, carried out the study with Dr Richard Hall, also from the University of Lincoln, and Professor James E Overland from the US National Oceanographic & Atmospheric Administration Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory.
Professor Hanna said:
“Arctic warming may be driving recent North Atlantic atmospheric circulation changes that are linked to some of the most extreme weather events in the UK over the last decade.
“In winter, a positive North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) is linked with a more northward, vigorous jet and mild, wet, stormy weather over the UK, while a negative NAO tends to be associated with a more southerly-positioned jet and relatively cold and dry but sometimes snowy conditions. In summer the jet stream is displaced further north, so a positive NAO is typically associated with warm dry weather, while a negative NAO often corresponds to wetter, cooler UK weather conditions.
“While part of the uneven seasonal North Atlantic Oscillation changes might be due to natural random fluctuations in atmospheric circulation, the statistically highly unusual clustering of extreme NAO values in early winter, as well as extreme high summer Greenland Blocking Index values since 2000, suggest a more sustained, systematic change in the North Atlantic atmospheric circulation that may be influenced by longer-term external factors. This includes possible influences from the tropical oceans and solar energy changes as well as the extreme warming that has recently occurred in the Arctic.
“Of course, weather is naturally chaotic, and extremes are a normal part of our highly variable UK climate, but globally there has recently been an increase in the incidence of high temperature and heavy precipitation extremes. The cold UK winter episodes we noted are not so intuitively linked to global climate change but reflect part of a long-term trend towards more variable North Atlantic atmospheric circulation from year to year during winter months, especially early winter.
“This trend has culminated in the last decade having several record negative and positive December values of the North Atlantic Oscillation, with lots of resulting disruption from extreme weather over the UK. On the other hand there has been no really notably dry, hot, sunny summer in the UK since 2006; summers overall have either been around average or exceptionally wet, and this appears to be linked with strong warming and more frequent high pressure over Greenland in the last decade.”
The study has been published in Weather, the magazine of the Royal Meteorological Society, where apparently “tantalising clues” is part of the science lexicon now.
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/wea.2981/abstract;jsessionid=EA81D6A2FED40E10F2BC458FA4D5C17B.f01t01
Abstract
We explore a possible relation between the recent Arctic amplification of global warming and changes in North Atlantic jet stream circulation and UK extreme weather conditions over the last decade. Such a link is supported by some tantalising clues from recent North Atlantic atmospheric circulation changes in summer and winter, but due to multiple factors affecting jet stream variability, we need extended records over at least a further decade to more reliably attribute these changes to global warming.
It seems cold is the new hot.
And when a km thick glacier inevitably bears down on Manhattan, the same mindset will be blaming the NIA (New Ice Age) on the CO2 that was emitted back in the 20’th and 21’st centuries.
Except when it’s not.
Wouldn’t it be great if nothing you ever said was held to consistency?
What they are saying: we don’t really know. But we need more money to find out
“…we need extended records over at least a further decade to more reliably attribute these changes to global warming.”
One decade was not enough. But 20 years of data will be enough to reliably meet the defined goal of attributing “these changes to global warming.”
This half-assed “study” is was intended to:
1) Be published.
2) Be used for future grant request.
3) Show output for received income
And to arrive at the desired outcome – global warming is the cause.
May, might, possible and appears.
As steef says they are guessing.
As soon as I saw ‘might be’ I stopped reading. What kind of science practices this?
Keep it coming. Telling people that Global Warming is causing weather to be colder only increases their skepticism. But faced with the abject failure of their warming meme what else can they do? The contradictions are piling up and everyone notices. Everyone.
Oh yes, the contradictions are piling up aren’t they and it’ll only be a matter of time before one of the climate Mafioso breaks ranks and actually says so and puts his hands in the air (or, inclusively, her).
http://metro.co.uk/2018/01/02/mini-ice-age-hit-2030-save-us-global-warming-scientists-claim-7196604/
Some of the comments are funny too.
Did I just read that the wet summers and wet(snowy) winters…were negative readings
….and wet winters….were positive readings
…and they actually noticed a difference?…either way, it sucked!
…doesn’t sound like “extreme” weather to me…..looks like what they always get
Trying to play weather as climate always leads to amusing contradictions.
What extreme weather?
The summer and month of April in 2012 and the summer of 2007, along with December 2010.
Let’s just run with “Unfalsifiable Hypothesis Drops 13 inches of Snow on Boston”. Everything outside of normal weather is caused by the ‘UH’ which is directly correlated to increasing CO2.
The study covered the last ten years!
“recent Arctic amplification of global warming …”
More garbage in the abstract leading to garbage out from the rest of it. The author definitely doesn’t understand the implications of amplification, one of which is the requirement for an internal source of energy that boosts the output to be greater than the input. Since the input is the Sun, the internal source or energy must be something else, which can only be magical unicorn farts.
Burning my wood stove enjoying the show…..it’s been below 25 for days now and everything is frozen outside.
The position of the jetstream at any time has a significant effect on Britain’s weather for a short period before it moves (thereby influencing more changing weather).
Who knew?
Well, nobody apart from anyone who ever studied Britain’s constantly changing weather for maybe 5 minutes.
“increased jet waviness” made me laugh though!
We still laugh about Hadley Centre’s Dr Viner prediction 15 yrs ago that snow would soon be a thing of the past (children wouldn’t know what it was). They were insisting then that the sci3nce was settled and since, a string of totally diametrically opposite forecasts to reality. They’ve doubled down on the ‘settled and still continue to play climate whack-a-moley with all the surprises they are plagued with. They’ve recently been fighting ridiculous things like current record cold in the NH with a warming arctic (it’s very cold there now) and you can walk from Texas to Kashmir right now 9n frozen ground. Oh this is just weather! We will see the Pause back in a year or two so the whack-a-moley will continue to even loftier heights.
“Severe snowy weather in winter or extreme rains in summer in the UK might be influenced by warming trends in the Arctic, according to new findings.”
A bowl of pudding has a firmer conclusion than that!