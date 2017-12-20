Jerry Brown vetoed enhanced requirements for undergrounding power lines, blames CA wildfires on nebulous “climate change”

While Brown proclaims larges wildfires “the new normal”, here’s some scrutiny on his own incompetence in preventing wildfires
Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
In September 2016 California Governor Brown vetoed Senate Bill 1463 which enhanced requirements for the CPUC and state Forestry and Fire Protection to facilitate the undergrounding of power lines in high fire risk areas across the stately by requiring the states involvement with cities and counties facing high fire risks and by requiring the prioritization of high fire risk regions.
The vetoed Bill would have provided enhanced requirements for how the CPUC was to lead this effort by mandating involvement of the states cities and counties along with prioritization of high fire risk regions.
Overhead power lines have been linked to a number of major California wildfires including the 2007 Witch Creek fire in San Diego County which destroyed 1141 homes with 21 deaths and in 2015 are also suspected of being the cause of the Northern Ca. wine country fires as well. Wind damaged overhead power lines are suspected as a potential cause of some of the most recent large and tragic fires in California this year.
Instead of acknowledging to the public that his decision to veto the enhanced fire fighting requirements of SB 1463 was a poor decision particularly given the huge problems the state faces with wildfires he has attempted to cover-up this error by conducting a high profile political campaign blaming California wildfires on speculative and specious “climate change” driven assertions.
At a UN sponsored panel on air pollution in September 2015 Governor Brown claimed that climate change was making California fires more frequent and intense. The conference failed to support Brown’s claim that climate change was driving the states wildfire growth and instead noted other “man made” factors as being responsible for the increased intensity of recent fires.
These factors included excessive and unaddressed growth of vegetation in high risk areas, unnatural and long standing fire suppression practices which are allowing the build up of combustibles and the building of large developments adjacent to or near high fire risk regions.
All of these factors as addressed in the 2015 conference play key roles in creating and intensifying the most recent California wildfires.
According to Cal Fire people are the usual cause of wildfires. “According to Cal Fire statistics, seven of the top 20 most destructive California wildfires were caused by power lines or arson. Another seven on that list are still under investigation or undetermined.”
Research by Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service found the following major causes of wildfires: Debris burning, Smoking, Campers leaving fire unattended, Kids playing with matches, Sparks from trains, Outdoor equipment, Weed whackers.”
None of these factors which have been known for years to be significantly increasing fire occurrence risks and intensity in California were addressed by Governor Brown in his recent wildfire political campaign.
Instead he blithely ignores these real world fire risk issues and tries to shift the blame away from his poor leadership in this area and onto some nebulous claim of “climate change”.
A recent WUWT article presents the scientific data which shows the climate alarmist alleged links between climate change and increasing occurrence and intensity of global wildfires are unsupported with this assessment further demonstrated by conclusions of the UN IPCC AR5 report.
The main stream media appear to be giving Brown a pass on his failure to provide meaningful and effective leadership in dealing with California’s wildfire issues and instead joining with him in trying to falsely shift blame to phony assertions that “climate change” is to blame.
California wildfire occurrences and intensity are clearly being impacted and made worse by “man made” actions but these actions are unrelated to flawed climate change assertions and instead reflect incompetent leadership by California government as lead by Governor Brown to address real world problems that are responsible for these tragic and growing wildfires.
Putting high voltage transmission lines underground involves a whole host of difficulties. There is a lot I could take issue with Jerry Brown on and although I don’t know what reasoning he used, that was likely a good call.
Weren’t the recent wildfires in Sonoma caused by the 14.6 kv local distribution lines snapping from falling trees? These are relatively easy to put underground and are so in most urban areas. The steel towers for high voltage interconnects are relatively insensitive to wind and falling trees and those can stay above ground. As far as Jerry Brown’s reasoning, it’s wholly absent regarding most issues, especially those supported by the green blob.
The cost of undergrounding the local distribution lines in other than high density areas is totally prohibitive. After looking at it, where I live, in Victoria Australia, we have gone to aerial bundled conductors which are almost as good, breaking all three phases together if a tree falls on it and blowing the protective fuses or relays pretty much immediately with minimum fire risk. Same poles and no digging, so expensive, but a fraction of the cost of undergrounding.
The Sonoma fires were caused by arson and covered up by left wing government and media.
The only real difficulty with undergrounding electric distribution facilities is the cost that noone wants to pay. The CPUC only grants so much money for the Utilities to operate which must be spent on Maintenance as well as some apsects of New Construction, or undergrounding existing facilities.
Undergrounding existing OH facilities is really a straight forward process it is simply 3 to 4 times more costly to run facilities Underground as opposed to Overhead and the expence must come from rates. The additional cost for Underground New construction like Subdivisions or new Primary extensions to serve single rural customers must be paid for by the customer.
All agree that it is substantially more costly to lay electrical lines under ground versus above ground. But one needs to factor in the cost of fires when making judgements about total cost effectiveness. The severity of the fire (total damages) times the probability of fire in a given area should yield numbers one can use when weight cost versus benefit.
There was evidence that the utility poles were untreated ( chemophobe CA environmentalists ), “dry-rotted” in place and needed replacement. Many poles were snapped in the high winds that preceded the fires. In many cases the downed-wire sparking initiating the fires. You still think that was a good call? Most cities have underground electrical infrastructure and in other locales concrete tunnels, with manhole access are easily maintained— so I don’t understand your logic. This would have contained most hazards.
ALL infrastructure requires MAINTENANCE. Steel poles could have been substituted in some high risk areas avoiding burning thousands of homes and killing people—-I submit that’s cheaper than millions spent fighting brush fires, paying out insurance claims and ultimate lawsuits.
A professional chemical engineer with experience “planning” for fire and explosive potentials.
I don’t know the truth of this one, but it’s worth tossing out there – I heard through the local grapevine that the fires were started by illegal marijuana grow operations. I haven’t really had time to look into it too deeply (we’re busy as hell at work – yes, the economy’s kicking in), so it still has to fall under the category of ‘hearsay’ – but I’d be willing to bet it’s more grounded in reality than anything ‘burn it down’ Brown has to say on the subject. It’s also the sort of thing I would expect him to cover up.
If you don’t reduce the fuel load every 5 years or so, the forest will burn sometime from something, if not humans, then lightning. you cannot ultimately rely on stopping fires from starting or on fighting them. The longer the intervals between fires, the bigger and more intense they will be.
In eucalypt, cool weather hazard reduction burns every 5-7 years are needed to burn the trash and undergrowth. Not sure what you need to do in a pine forest.
clear-cut (checkerboard pattern) every 40 to 80 years. replant and spray to kill undergrowth. have roads that allow for access.
don’t encourage firefighting to turn into a big government/business budget/profit enterprise that allows budgetary politics into the show (any forest … not just coniferous/pine).
The Chinese do row cutting/replanting (following the contours) so that the forest always has trees of at least 3 ages, with virtually no visual impact, but this is probably too labour intensive for a fully developed country unless some pretty clever equipment was developed.
Yeah, it is bad wildlands management. A good many, if not all, Mediterranean ecologies are fire adapted, and suppressing fire only makes the eventual fire worse. Either fire, or mechanical clearing is needed.
depending on location, good grazing as well.
Decrease the tree density is also key for pine/fir forests. We require replanting the trees after logging (in Oregon at least) and the trees are packed tight. So tight in fact that within 10 years you literally can’t walk through the trees without a lot of effort if it isn’t essentially impossible all together. This, of course, makes it extremely easy to spread fire from tree to tree.
Forest managers on private ground often go thin the trees, this helps but they are still more densely packed than a old, natural growth of trees. Other forests are not managed at all, this is generally land not owned by the logging companies such as state, federal and private land where they were sold the timber by a private land owner. Otherwise, a company like Weyerhauser does a much better job of managing their privately held timberlands than uncle Sam or John Doe who are just out to make a buck off a single sale of timber. Weyerhauser and other timber companies are in fact farmers who do their best manage their crop.
If it’s due to climate change than climate change must be going down:
Seems to me, that in the litigious USA someone ought to find a way for suing Brown for endangerment.
Also, it occurs to me, how the hell can AGW cause a forest fire to be more intense?
You can’t build an 800 home development in the middle of over over-grown desert scrub and not expect something bad to happen at some point. Why don’t local governments in California require some kind of remediation in those areas prior to construction, and require deep wells, and diesel generator pumping systems to provide perimeter defense? Oh, it’s because they would need to cut back on the amenities in a 4200 square foot home to afford that stuff.
Simply put … Jerry Brown WANTS California to BURN. Every conflagration is an ‘opportunity’ for Jerry to push his Global Warming narrative. Push his carbon taxes. Push his high speed train wreck. Push expensive ‘alternative’ energy. Push electric automobiles. Jerry cheers every charred house pet, and cheers every firefighters DEATH. Jerry NEVER speaks about or questions the ORIGIN or CAUSE of the Fires burning California. Jerry has no intellectual curiosity … he only has his orthodoxy … which he pushes with the fervor of a Jesuit Seminarian. Shame on you Jerry. Shame on you for NOT caring about the REAL cause of these unnatural Fires. Shame. Shame will follow you into your grave.
Hi Kenji,
I guess I won’t be inviting both you and Jerry to the same dinner party.
Don, you probably should invite them both, but I want the film rights.
I wonder how he will account for the carbon emissions from the forest fires.
Jerry Brown and his fellow Climate Alarmists are on the road to hell. He said it himself.
yep, to put him back into proper context
” (our manipulation of the general public for our own personal gain, with respect to) climate change has us on the road to hell.”
Jerry Brown was a disaster on California when he was first governor in (1975 – 1983). I have limited sympathy for California since they elected him governor again. To put it bluntly he hasn’t changed and there was no reason to expect him to be any different.
All the illegals have to vote for SANTA, otherwise they lose their entitlements. Hayek once said that Socialism leads to Servitude—-he was right.
He’s a climate warrior. If he says it’s black in one statement then says it’s white in another, those are not contradictory for a climate warrior.
Maybe Moonbeam accidently got too close to one of those quantum levitating objects without a clear source for a strong magnetic field that have been confirmed to exist in our atmosphere.
Mayor Jerry Brown of Oakland lived in the under-regulated warehouse district that later caught fire and killed a number of young people.
. . . October 1999 I was in Milpitas California, at a company named Hybrid Communications learning about their wireless WAN technology and it’s O.S.S.’s . At noon one day we stepped outside the front door and the class instructor pointed up to the green hills and said, “see all those houses and mansions they’er building up there they are all going to burn, those green hills turn brown in the summer and the dead grass builds up over the years then grass fires sweep through the hills and those hills are black and chard”.
Ignorant people building where they should`nt !!
Jerry Brown is doing what most all politicians do: take every event which makes the news and gets people concerned and use it to push policies they’ve already decided to pursue for whatever other reasons. The interesting question is whether he really believes what he’s pushing. Sadly, I see no reason to doubt his sincerity.
This is not a uniquely Democrat trait. Take the most recent example of the Amtrak derailment in Spokane: President Trump pounced on it as an example of why we need to “fix our infrastructure”. The tracks were new; the train was going 70+ MPH in a section designed for 30. This was a human failure, not an infrastructure one. But Trump has promoted a major infrastructure initiative since the campaign, so he will use anything he can to push it through. The even more recent total power failure at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airport makes a much better argument though.