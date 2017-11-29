Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A NASA Scientist is claiming that if Mount Agung in Bali erupts, it could plunge the world into a cold period for several years.
Bali volcano REVERSE global warming: NASA say Mount Agung could plunge earth into ice age
BALI’S volcano eruption could plunge the earth into a prolonged cold spell as scientists warn Mount Agung explosion could reverse global climate change for up to five years.
And the result will be in a reverse of global warming, as the planet’s temperatures cool instead of increasing as projected.
NASA climate scientist Chris Colose said: “To have a notable climate impact, there needs to be an explosive enough eruption (to get material in the stratosphere) and a sulphur-rich eruption (the SO2 converts to sulphate aerosol, which is what radiatively matters).
“If these conditions are met, the eruption cools the surface/troposphere and warms the stratosphere, the opposite of both patterns associated with CO2 increases. But both are very short-lived (~years).”
The 1963 eruption was not exceptional in volume of ash produced, according to Mr Colose, but “somewhat unique in sulphur released”.
He said: “For volcanoes to do anything to climate you need a lot of SO2 released and a high enough plume for that SO2 to get into the stratosphere.
“The SO2 particles have sizes comparable to a visible wavelength and are strongly scattering to incoming sunlight, cooling the planet
“If a similar SO2 release occurred, could cool planet for 1-2 years, and then a recovery.”
The huge Bali Agung volcano has erupted at a convenient time for climate scientists. If the volcano properly blows its top, it buys them a few more years to excuse their failed climate predictions.
23 thoughts on “Latest Excuse for the Global Warming Pause: The Bali Volcano”
Bingo!
The first of a long line of excuses for crap science.
El Nino = global warming
Big volcano = excuse
I like how they insist in using “reverse global warming” instead of just saying “global cooling” or “volcanic winter”, both simpler expressions that already exist.
This similar bit is even worse, it seems to me;
“BALI’S volcano eruption could plunge the earth into a prolonged cold spell as scientists warn Mount Agung explosion could reverse global climate change for up to five years.”
Gee, if the sun goes out, we’ll be stuck in an unchanging climate forever ; )
A good example of evidence not affecting the True Believers.
So a volcanic eruption can retroactively cause temps to not match the model projections?
Ain’t science wonderful?
could cool planet for 1-2 years, and then a recovery.”…5-6 years of business as usual
I think everyone who comments on this blog was having the same thoughts that this eruption could give proponents of global warming a reprieve in the evidence of their “projections”.
Off topic, I was doing some historical research and stumbled by chance on a 1916 news article of an interview with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle on Spiritualism. In the article, he quotes J. Arthur Hill in the National Review: “we have reached a point where further proof is superfluous, and where the weight of disproof lies upon those who deny. . . . We should now be at the close of the stage of investigation and beginning the period of religious reconstruction…” I thought the parallel with today’s debate remarkable.
DeLoss McKnight
I think you’re absolutely correct. From experience, I think we all recognise that any disruption to the case of a steadily, and catastrophically warming planet, will be manipulated to project it’s certainty even further out, and to an even greater extent. In short a steeper and steeper climatic cliff edge, with ever more certainty, will loom, further and further out
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle – Another great Jock (a Scot to those who understand a jock to be a changing room hero).
And even more off topic (forgive me mod).
Wha’s Like Us – Damn Few And They’re A’ Deid
By Tom Anderson Cairns
The average Englishman, in the home he calls his castle, slips into his national costume, a raincoat, patented by chemist Charles Macintosh from Glasgow, Scotland.
En route to his office he strides along the English lane, surfaced by John Macadam of Ayr, Scotland.
He drives an English car fitted with tyres invented by John Boyd Dunlop of Dreghorn, Scotland.
At the train station he boards a train, the forerunner of which was a steam engine, invented by James Watt of Greenock, Scotland.
He then pours himself a cup of coffee from a thermos flask, the latter invented by James Dewar, a Scotsman from Kincardine-on-Forth.
At the office he receives the mail bearing adhesive stamps invented by James Chalmers of Dundee, Scotland.
During the day he uses the telephone invented by Alexander Graham Bell, born in Edinburgh, Scotland.
At home in the evening his daughter pedals her bicycle invented by Kirkpatrick Macmillan, blacksmith of Dumfries, Scotland.
He watches the news on his television, an invention of John Logie Baird of Helensburgh, Scotland,
And an item about the U.S. Navy, founded by John Paul Jones of Kirkbean, Scotland.
He has by now been reminded too much of Scotland and in desperation he picks up the Bible only to find that the first man mentioned in the good book is a Scot, King James VI, who authorised its translation.
Nowhere can an Englishman turn to escape the ingenuity of the Scots.
He could take to drink, but the Scots make the best in the world.
He could take a rifle and end it all but the breech-loading rifle was invented by Captain Patrick Ferguson of Pitfours, Scotland.
If he escapes death, he might then find himself on an operating table injected with penicillin, which was discovered by Alexander Fleming of Darvel, Scotland.
Or under anaesthetic, which was discovered by Sir James Young Simpson of Bathgate, Scotland.
Out of the anaesthetic, he would find no comfort in learning he was as safe as the Bank of England founded by William Paterson of Dumfries, Scotland.
Perhaps his only remaining hope would be to get a transfusion of guid Scottish blood which would entitle him to ask “Wha’s Like Us”.
[Sigh…now I wish I were a Scot… -mod]
one day whole of this lot might go off, followed by a global mass extinction with a new Indonesia subcontinent appearing s/c
I suspect a good number of nations will find they suddenly need to be spending on getting through the cold, and the Hell with spending on climate-change mitigation (ie, lining their pockets at the expense of their people)
The previous WUWT post referred to two articles by John Christy in 1994 and 2017 in which he was able to separate the volcanic effect from other effects on temperature–so presumably the same could be done for the Bali volcano if it erupts sufficiently strongly to match Pinatubo
Colose’s Climate science really has gone Full Voodoo. Now they pray to a volcano god to save them from the lurking, evil CO2 demon.
Next up… Need more virgins. Film at 11.
Will they add Bali to the meetings junket schedule?
All that air pollution should not be allowed!
“Latest Excuse for the Global Warming Pause: The Bali Volcano”
Lame. We haven’t even had an eruption yet. Let alone any cooling. Let alone any “excuses”.
It’s just someone talking about how big an eruption needs to be to affect climate. And a British tabloid journalist doing what they do.
odd isn’t it?…..0.2 degrees of warming is going to kill us all…..and 0.2 degrees of cooling is a bad thing
Nobody said either of those.
I must have misread the title……… NASA say Mount Agung could plunge earth into ice age
When has Climate ever been STABLE?
In the history of the world, it never has happened.
Man cannot make it so.
Mann cannot make it so either!!
I can see a book in the future: “Global Warming. What Happened?”.
Wow talk about Fake News! The headline from the article is completely misleading. The important quote is near the end of the article:
“This projection, which is based on the historical relationship between volcanic eruptions and temperature, suggests that an Agung eruption would reduce global temperatures between 0.1C to 0.2C in period from 2018 to 2020.”
An ice age certainly isn’t triggered by a 0.2C drop in global temperature for a couple of years. Wow talk about bad reporting or sensationalist headlines!
Of course the point of this post is correct – any continuation of the pause and models running too warm will certainly be blamed on the volcanic eruption. AKA natural variability.
“The headline from the article is completely misleading. “
What do you expect from the Express?