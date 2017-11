Southern California broils before Turkey Day with 2 dozen record highs

As we mentioned in our previous story today, unseasonably warm weather hit the Los Angeles area today. with 99 degrees at Camarillo being the hottest. Here is a temperature map from 1PM PST today.

Over two dozen new records were set in the Los Angeles and San Diego area. Here is what the National Weather Service in Los Angeles reported:

RECORD EVENT REPORT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

521 PM PST WED NOV 22 2017

…RECORDS AROUND SOUTHWESTERN CALIFORNIA TODAY…

A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 93 DEGREES WAS SET AT DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (USC) CA TODAY.

THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 89 SET IN 1950.

A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 94 DEGREES WAS SET AT LOS ANGELES AIRPORT TODAY.

THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 89 SET IN 1950.

A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 96 DEGREES WAS SET AT LONG BEACH AIRPORT CA TODAY.

THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 88 SET IN 2015.

A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 95 DEGREES WAS SET AT BOB HOPE AIRPORT (BURBANK) CA TODAY.

THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 91 SET IN 1950.

A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 76 DEGREES WAS SET AT SANDBERG CA TODAY.

THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 71 SET IN 1995.

A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 81 DEGREES WAS SET AT PALMDALE AIRPORT CA TODAY.

THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 80 SET IN 1962.

A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 81 DEGREES WAS SET AT LANCASTER TODAY. THIS

BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 79 SET IN 1962.

A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 99 DEGREES WAS SET AT CAMARILLO TODAY.

THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 90 SET IN 2015. THIS ALSO THE NOVEMBER

MONTHLY ALL TIME RECORD.THE OLD RECORD WAS 98 ON NOV 5, 2012.

A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 97 DEGREES WAS SET AT NWS OXNARD OFFICE TODAY.

THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 90 SET IN 2015.

A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 90 DEGREES WAS SET AT SANTA BARBARA AIRPORT CA TODAY.

THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 84 SET IN 2015.

A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 89 DEGREES WAS SET AT SANTA MARIA AIRPORT CA TODAY.

THIS TIES THE OLD RECORD OF 89 SET IN 1933.

A RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 88 DEGREES WAS SET AT PASO ROBLES AIRPORT CA TODAY.

THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 79 SET IN 2015.

RECORD EVENT REPORT…PRELIMINARY

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAN DIEGO CA

515 PM PST WED NOV 22 2017

…HIGHEST MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE RECORDS BROKEN OR TIED ON NOV 22 2017 …

LOCATION NEW RECORD OLD RECORD PERIOD OF RECORD

SAN DIEGO 92 84 IN 2015 1874

VISTA 95 86 IN 2015 1957

CHULA VISTA 92 88 IN 2015 1918

ESCONDIDO 96 91 IN 1950 1893

EL CAJON 98 92 IN 2002 1979

ALPINE 89 88 IN 2005 1951

SANTA ANA 96 91 IN 1950 1906

RIVERSIDE 95 90 IN 1924 1893

LAKE ELSINORE 93 89 IN 1937 1897

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN 74 TIED 74 IN 2007 1938

BIG BEAR LAKE 72 65 IN 1995 1960

IDYLLWILD 77 73 IN 2002 1943

BORREGO 90 87 IN 2002 1942

PALM SPRINGS 96 93 IN 1933 1893

