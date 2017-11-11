Vox: Conservatives Can’t be Persuaded About Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Vox reporter David Roberts thinks Conservatives can’t be persuaded to change their minds about climate change because we’ve been instructed to ignore climate facts by our “elites”.
Conservatives probably can’t be persuaded on climate change. So now what?
One more round of “messaging” won’t do it.
Updated by David Roberts Nov 10, 2017, 8:40am EST
When it comes to climate change, US conservatives inhabit a unique position, as part of the only major political party in the democratic world to reject the legitimacy of climate science and any domestic policy or international agreement meant to address it. Instead, the GOP is working actively to increase production and consumption of fossil fuels and to slow the transition to renewable energy.
How can conservatives be moved on climate change?
Core values, not science, are what drive conservative opposition, Dixon tells Grossman, and “free markets” are a core value for conservatives. They view climate policy as a threat to free markets, which is the real reason they reject climate science, so messaging should assuage those fears.
This is wrong.
Elites shape opinion, only elites can change it
Say we accept that the majority of hardcore conservatives have negative opinions on climate change, and they see those opinions as reflective of deep ideological values. What should be done about it?
There are two hidden premises that typically inform such discussions.
The first is that the only sensible response is to persuade all those conservatives. That’s why the focus inevitably turns to messaging and “framing,” the endless search for the right tone of voice, the right combination of arguments, the right mix of facts, stories, and imagery, to move the conservative mind. That’s what so many thousands of hours of effort have gone toward over the last decades.
But it’s backward, as Mullin says. Assessments of science follow political opinions, they do not precede them.
And how are political opinions shaped in the real world?
Well, as I’ve written many times, public opinion is not some great enduring mystery. There’s a decent consensus in the social sciences on what most moves public opinion: elite cues.
Conservatives think climate change is a communist plot because that’s what the right’s elites have told them.
Reality still matters. What we have in the US is not a “difference of opinion” about climate change, it’s conservatives being mistaken about some very basic facts. They’re mistaken because they’ve been lied to and misled by leaders and influencers within their own tribe.
That’s the situation. But it’s not stable. The weather is only getting worse, young people are only getting more engaged, and clean energy is only getting cheaper. Climate change and clean energy will be winning issues in the long term.
Why not claim and own them while it’s still possible? Then the GOP’s motto in the 2020s can be: “Hey, We Like Clean Energy Too!”
In reality, Democrats probably don’t have the wherewithal to mount that kind of fight. But that’s the only thing that has a chance of breaking the stalemate. The quest to persuade US conservatives on climate change has been extraordinarily long, vigorous, and well-documented. It has also been largely fruitless. Perhaps it’s time for a little agonism.
David has apparently moved on from advocating trying to buy off our leaders; he now he wants more “agonism”, more political aggression from his fellow travellers to try to take ownership of the climate issue.
I always find it entertaining to read green analysis of Conservative thinking. Such analysis tend to reveal far more about the way the green left thinks, than any deep insight into the thought processes of Conservatives.
We don’t follow our elites.
23 thoughts on “Vox: Conservatives Can’t be Persuaded About Climate Change”
As a youngster, I always thought the Pied Piper illustrations were a bunch of malarkey; humanity was smarter than that. The world has proven me wrong.
This was on “Vox.” ‘Nuff said? Vox is part of the deep-blue circle jerk of HuffPo, NYT, WashPo, New York, The Atlantic, The Guardian and NPR. Who only listen to or read, and quote, each other. At this point they live in a world all their own, wholly constructed of the Narrative they all agree upon. Since they have no contact with the rest of us (as witness their minions’ recent “safari” trips to Red State America!) and think we’re much, much dumber than they are, they make up stuff about us that fits their (alternate universe) worldview.
“To Change Everything It Takes Everyone”
And if you disagree with what we say must be changed and how it should be changed, you must be pushed aside (metaphorically… at first).
Conservatives are a herd of cats. But we know where the mice are, and we know where the wolves are. And all the propaganda in the world does not change the bottom line. If the data supported the claim, we would be leading the charge, dragging the whining Liberals as they waffle. Since the data does not, no amount of “elites” saying it does, or “will at some future point” really matters to us.
I could be persuaded.
Give me raw data that shows the changes.
Give me actual scientific data that shows it is caused by CO2.
So far for raw, I have adjusted, readjusted, rereajusted… to re^20000adjusted data where the completely impossible situation of every single past reading was too high and every single recent reading was too low, so you had to cool the past temperature readings and raise the recent temperature readings. That is not science, that is fraud. Neutral and cooling trends around the world in raw data have been converted to sharply increasing trends. I call that lies, not science.
As for whether or not CO2 warms the atmosphere, there are competing actions, and the reality tends to be that CO2 does not in fact warm, but rather simply spreads the warmth around the globe. My personal unvalidated view is that unless the surface area of the planet increases, there are not more photons being introduced into the atmosphere, and since that spectrum is very much completely saturated already, no warming can occur. This energy travels at the speed of light, so even if it is slowed down, it is trivial at best. If CO2 was such a great insulator for keeping places warm, why exactly are deserts so cold at night? That is where the greatest growth in night time temperatures would be.
In closing. If you can come up with factual data and a robust tie to CO2 showing that CO2 will in fact cause a problem, I am persuadable. But if all you have is lies in data and a loose tie to CO2 and even that does not point to a problem since the rate of warming shown is not significant, do not expect me to jump on the destroy the economy at all costs bandwagon that human hating people want me on.
Bald-faced projection. Replace every use of “conservatives” with “so-called progressives” and you’ll be miles closer to the truth.
Doesn’t Russ mean that conservatives are less of a herd mentality than so-called Progressives? Progressives seem to monolithically parrot whatever is the latest handed-down orthodoxy from the Priests and Priestesses of Culture and Stuff You Must Believe. Or is my own observation actually projection itself.
Agreed. The left are too stupid to evaluate the data for them selves and so rely on their leaders to tell them what to think. They then assume that everybody is like them, just following a different leader.
who keeps closing down nuclear plants?
When it comes to climate change, US conservatives inhabit a unique position, as part of the only major political party in the democratic world to see it for the scam it is.
Fixed it for him.
I’m conservative and an engineer. The science on global warming too me is not convincing. The science on the natural causes side make more sense to me. I follow the science and want the truth. The left wants to convince me that tribalism and collectivism should be above science and personal opinion. That won’t work with me and hasn’t worked for the human populations over the centuries.
Me too, to the first part…and me neither to the latter.
Funny, but prior to the political stratification in America, I thought of myself as a left leaning dude with work ethics and intellectual honesty. Boy was I wrong! In my country, formerly a Communist one, both left and right parties are a part of the same kleptocracy, and I couldn’t identify with either. I loath them equally. But now… my views, although not changed a bit, are now strictly conservative.
I’d say conservatives turned slightly more liberal, but liberals turned completely fruit cake. That’s my explanation.
I want the truth so I know where I’ll get a good return on my dollars. Dollars and sense tend to follow each other, and have a gravitational pull far exceeding that of a few neck-bearded “activists” carrying signs. In fact, I would posit that street demonstrations have become so commonplace, so banal, and so irrelevant that they have now been relegated to background noise–like mosquitoes and carrying about as much weight. Most of us are now familiar with terms like “astroturfing,” “sock puppeting,” and “bots,” as well.
Our elites have had their own way for too long. Finally we are forcing the elites to follow us.
In every sphere where they haven’t ‘won’, the left is claiming that the right has been lied to by – well almost anyone.
They are in complete denial of the fact that it’s they who have been lied to, and done the lying.
“My lies are better than your lies!”
“Conservatives probably can’t be persuaded on climate change. So now what?”
I have a novel suggestion. How about presenting your scientific evidence (notice I didn’t mention the CAGW fear mongering you typically put forth as scientific evidence) that CO2 from burning fossil fuels is the cause of any change in the climate.
This author’s thesis (the elites are leading conservative views on climate change) would carry more weight with some examples. Who exactly are these skeptical ‘elites’ he talks of? Almost all ‘elites’ i.e. billionaires that see in regular news cycle are pro-catastrophic-climate-change believers. Almost all politicians are believers. The conservative ‘base’ is skeptical of climate change despite it’s leaders, not because of them. If anything this article seems like pure projection.
Sorry, we refuse to be
instructedbrainwashed.
Exactly. It’s the elitists in the GOP like Mitt Romney that actually support the leftists on climate change. So this author is totally confused.
See: Mitt Romney: Climate change is real, human-induced, and we must tackle it: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/jan/22/mitt-romney-climate-change-is-real-human-induced-a/
Here’s a shot of Mitt Romney protesting climate with the leftist loons:
My family has been rabidly political, with a range from some of my father’s cousins being Birchers to one of my mother’s grandparents being Socialist Labor Party. Economics, which was the major dispute of my childhood, is every bit as contentious as environmentalism, and about as well settled. Of course, the two fields interconnect.
The writer for Vox does not realize that the socialist/statist elements of the green blob he finds attractive are what gives conservatives a prejudice against it. Realizing with a bit of study that the claims are about as real as those of a late-night liability lawyer’s claims of dread effects from talcum powder only reinforces that snap judgement.
I do agree with drednicholson, that much of what is going on is projection as far as why Vox is a tool of the greens.
its a clear cut case of projection … because if anyone simply “follows their elites” its the left … look at almost any subject in the left sphere … climate change, same sex marriage, genders, gun control taxes and you won’t find any debates on the left … there is never a broad range of opinions expressed and any subject (well maybe its because if you don’t toe the company line they excommunicate you quickly)
If you took away the MSM’s bias toward statistically small numbers of the perennially disaffected, what would the “problem” be, exactly? The Left’s precious moral authority has blown up, from the Hollywood exposes to the demonstrated hypocrisy of the likes of Hillary and Al Gore. Their sole platform is the divisive identity politics that crashed and burned last time.