ExxonKnew ?? meh… #JohnsonKnew The 1965 Presidential Science Report on Carbon Dioxide and Pollution

Gosh, president Johnson knew, and did nothing? Regular readers of this website have been following the ridiculous #ExxonKnew campaign put together by Al Gore and a smattering of activist attorney generals, aided by 350.org nutty activist “Weepy” Bill McKibben. It isn’t going well, as there has been setback after setback, with some AG’s being ordered to appear in court, and refusing to do so.
Thanks to a tweet by Associated Press
activist journalist Seth Borensten, I became aware of this November 1965 report from the President’s Science Advisory Committee titled: Restoring the Quality of Our Environment Link: PSAC-1965-Restoring the Quality of Our Environment (PDF)
Borenstein makes this claim:
From Seth’s point of view, it looks like an “open and shut case”, and no further investigation is needed. However, one commenter was quick to remind Seth that “global warming” was reported well before 1965:
Indeed. But Al Gore, the activist AG’s, and the McKibbenites tried to make a manufactured big deal out of the fact that Exxon scientists had internal reports on climate change back in 1977, and “did nothing” with them, especially not advising shareholders. This ludicrous claim has caused much climatic caterwauling such as we see in the former jewel of science magazines, Scientific American: Exxon Knew about Climate Change almost 40 years ago
Exxon was aware of climate change, as early as 1977, 11 years before it became a public issue, according to a recent investigation from InsideClimate News. This knowledge did not prevent the company (now ExxonMobil and the world’s largest oil and gas company) from spending decades refusing to publicly acknowledge climate change and even promoting climate misinformation—an approach many have likened to the lies spread by the tobacco industry regarding the health risks of smoking.
Gosh, that’s 12 years after President Lyndon Johnson (D-Texas), knew, and did nothing. Here’s the money quote from that 1965 report:
SciAm foolishly thinks that the “ground zero date” for public awareness of CO2 and climate was June 1988, when James Hansen went before congress with his famously modeled 3 scenarios, and told the world we have a serious problem.
What most people don’t know, is that Hansen’s science was so…so…er, “robust” at the time, that he and his sponsor, Senator Timothy Wirth (D-Colorado), had to do some stagecraft by choosing a hot day for testimony (thanks to Weather Bureau forecast), and opening the windows, which negated the air conditioning. I kid you not, they needed the room “hot” to convince legislators to throw money at them.
This transcript excerpt is from PBS series Frontline which aired a special in April 2007.
TIMOTHY WIRTH: We called the Weather Bureau and found out what historically was the hottest day of the summer. Well, it was June 6th or June 9th or whatever it was. So we scheduled the hearing that day, and bingo, it was the hottest day on record in Washington, or close to it.
DEBORAH AMOS: [on camera] Did you also alter the temperature in the hearing room that day?
TIMOTHY WIRTH: What we did is that we went in the night before and opened all the windows, I will admit, right, so that the air conditioning wasn’t working inside the room. And so when the- when the hearing occurred, there was not only bliss, which is television cameras and double figures, but it was really hot.[Shot of witnesses at hearing]
Watch the Frontline video
Science and stagecraft, for the cameras, for the funding, for the win!
So, to recap…a Democratic President, Lyndon Johnson, knew in November 1965, well before it “became a public issue” in June 1988, that “increased CO2 content could be deleterious from the point of human beings” and did nothing.
Gosh.
Surely Johnson can now be labeled a “denier”. I’m sure Al Gore, the activist AG’s and the McKibbenites will jump right on that, and work hard to smear the name of President Johnson, and sue his estate for his “crime against humanity” of knowing, and doing nothing.
Yeah, that’s the ticket.
24 thoughts on “#ExxonKnew ?? meh… #JohnsonKnew The 1965 Presidential Science Report on Carbon Dioxide and Pollution”
Mr. Watts,
You were entirely correct the first time and should not have crossed out the word “activist” when describing Seth Borenstein.
He certainly is not an even-handed reporter or journalist when it comes to climate-related topics.
I’m to venture a scientific wild-ass guess (SWAG), that the
strike fontis almost always used sarcastically.
Example:
The National Resources Defense Council is an
Enviromarxist terroristenvironmental activist group.
😉
Johnson and his scientist advisors did not “know.” They CONJECTURED about human CO2 emissions. (See above-quoted “Conclusions and Findings”)
Thus, the above article is good, but missing a key piece of information:
CO2 UP. WARMING NOT.
That is, the MAIN point needs to be, not whether Johnson or Smith or Jones or Pinkerton believed human CO2 might cause significant shifts in the climate zones of the earth,
the MAIN point is:
their conjecture means NOTHING.
**** Game over ****
Janice
You’re back!
tonyb
Hi, Tony! :)
Well, not really — I just couldn’t delete this one. “Knew,” indeed. Grr.
Hope all is well with you and your family — your son doing well at Cambridge and you and your colleagues’ magnificent temperature data records project coming along nicely. Good — for — you to preserve the observations!
Thanks, so much, for so kindly acknowledging me here — I miss all of you (er, most of you, heh) WUWT people so much, but, I can’t stand the lukewarm/subtly pro-renewable/who-cares-about-the-longtime-supporters atmosphere these days.
Gratefully and warmly (but, sadly),
Janice
P.S. And to cap it all off — ONCE AGAIN a long comment (second one for this thread, this is the third) that took significant time and effort to write is IN THE SP@M BIN. Arrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrgh!!!!!!!
Hi Janice
Time has passed and my son has just got his phd in physics from Cambridge.
tonyb
“Time has passed” and so — did — your — son! HOORAY! That’s just great. Congratulations! What a fine accomplishment. You must be so proud. I’ll pray that his career is one full of joy and great satisfaction (and good money, too).
there’s been a government coverup for 100 years…..William McKinley knew
/snark
Abe Lincoln once said, “Not everything you read on the Internet is true.”
David,
Didn’t Abe also say “The Internet can fool some of the people all of the time?”
I find it interesting that the first specualtive consequenc of increased co2 on mankind mentioned in the conclusion is “deleterious”. I wonder if the report states as a possibility any positive consequence. If not, it would show you that, as early as the 60’s, government scientists and administrators were pushing the negative interpretive bias for CO2, totally ignoring the posible benefits to mankind of added CO2. Something that continues to this day 60 years on…smh.
“We called the Weather Bureau and found out what historically was the hottest day of the summer. Well, it was June 6th or June 9th or whatever it was. So we scheduled the hearing that day, and bingo, it was the hottest day on record in Washington, or close to it.”
The hearings were on the 23rd of June, and I’d be surprised if the hottest day if the year isn’t normally in July.
Or August.
I’m surprised that LBJ, the President for Texas and Big Oil, didn’t suppress that report.
“Or August”
Yes, I thought I should have said that just after hitting send.
But according to weather.gov shows 7-22 of July as the warmest dates.
http://www.weather.gov/lwx/dcanme
Take note of the year of the record hi temp for each of these dates.
Date Avg Lo Avg Hi Record Hi
Jul 13 70° 88° 56° (1888) 100° (1954) 0.12″ NA
Jul 14 70° 88° 55° (1904) 100° (1954) 0.12″ NA
Jul 15 70° 88° 56° (1895) 100° (1988) 0.12″ NA
Jul 16 70° 89° 56° (1930) 104° (1988) 0.12″ NA
Jul 17 70° 89° 56° (1929) 102° (1980) 0.12″ NA
Jul 18 70° 89° 55° (1892) 103° (1887) 0.12″ NA
Jul 19 71° 89° 56° (1911) 102° (1930) 0.12″ NA
Jul 20 71° 89° 53° (1890) 106° (1930) 0.12″ NA
Jul 21 71° 89° 56° (1909) 104° (1926) 0.12″ NA
Jul 22 71° 89° 53° (1890) 103° (1926) 0.12″ NA
Jul 23 71° 89° 56° (1890) 101° (1991) 0.12″ NA
Jul 24 71° 89° 57° (1947) 96° (1987) 0.12″ NA
Jul 25 71° 89° 58° (1915) 100° (1930) 0.12″ NA
Jul 26 71° 89° 54° (1920) 103° (1930) 0.12″ NA
Jul 27 71° 89° 55° (1920) 100° (1940) 0.12″ NA
Jul 28 70° 88° 56° (1920) 100° (1997) 0.12″ NA
Jul 29 70° 88° 58° (1920) 99° (1993) 0.12″ NA
AD 1965 was during the postwar global cooling, 1945-77, which occurred despite rising CO2. Some scientists “knew” that more CO2 should slightly warm the planet since c. 1900, but it hadn’t done so.
The range in the report of 1.1 to 7.0 degrees F per doubling is ludicrous. It assumes feedback effects from a little bit net negative to wildly positive.
Gotta love the charts with a truncated time span which provides a dramatic effect for the interior of the chart.
Give me500 year or 1000 year span and a dramatic difference will occur. I always look at the ‘Y’ axis range to immediately cause my BS Meter to alarm.
Have I read correctly?
Yes. Increase from 300 ppm to 375 ppm is 0.0075 %-units or 25%.
320 to 400 is also 25%. If find it interesting that the carbon dioxide scare had such typical structure already then, namely
– large uncertainty, fat tail
– SWOT sector threat as leading edge
– more money and computers needed
– all the basic arguments already covered
In particular, some of the parts in this 1965 paper make me think it is partly forged afterwards. There is too much topics of today discussed in 1965. Or, put it another way. It is as if nothing has changed in between, which odd thinking how different society was 50 years ago. /foilhat Would THEY do that?
Many eminent and much quoted scientists of that time were warning about a coming neoglaciation, usually called an ‘ice age’.
What is really astounding to me is how badly these AGs miscalculated the amount of support and traction they would get. One could almost feel sorry for them. Well maybe not really. Ok, not at all.
Fine! The schadenfreude is delightful.
Happy?
I am completely dumbfounded at the claim that public knowledge of climate change (this time round, concern over the warming) only became known in the late 1980’s. This is manifestly untrue.
There had been expeditions to the melting arctic amidst much public interest (Royal Society 1818) Numerous Conferences, Government meetings (1947 and earlier) and numerous newspaper reports from the 1700’s onwards with a particular flurry in the 1920’s onwards. At that time Bob Bartlett undertook numerous expeditions to the melting arctic which was filmed for Pathe newsreel which were seen by millions of our cinema going forefathers as news inserts in the main film offering.
The warming world was a ‘hot’ issue and in various of my articles I cite many hundreds of papers, newspaper clippings books etc that reference it.
Here is a short summary of the long standing interest in climate change which reached a peak in the early 1970’s cooling (following the concerns about warming from 1920) and was immediately followed by concerns of warming again. In that context the global cooling scare can be seen as a short term interruption in the centuries long (intermittent) warming.
—– —- —-
From my article ‘the long slow thaw.’
Reginald Jeffery observed in his book ‘Was it Wet or was it fine,’ “By 1708 the middle aged would say where are our old winters?”
This query was being echoed on the other side of the Atlantic around the same time as the records of the Hudson Bay Company demonstrate that climate change was not restricted to Europe.
“Over the fifteen years between 1720 and 1735, the first snowfall of the year moved from the first week of September to the last…”
Thomas Jefferson -third President of the United States- kept extensive weather records and referring to the period around the 1770’s remarked;
““A change in our climate however is taking place very sensibly. Both heats and colds are become much more moderate within the memory even of the middle-aged. Snows are less frequent and less deep. They do not often lie, below the mountains, more than one, two, or three days, and very rarely a week. They are remembered to have been formerly frequent, deep, and of long continuance. The elderly inform me the earth used to be covered with snow about three months in every year. The rivers, which then seldom failed to freeze over in the course of the winter, scarcely ever do so now. (54)
A few decades later Noah Webster, 1758-1843 (founder- Webster’s dictionary) commented;
“The temperature of the winter season, in northern latitudes, has suffered a material change, and become warmer in modern, than it was in ancient times. … Indeed I know not whether any person, in this age, has ever questioned the fact.”
Towards the end of the 19th Century a correspondent in the Canadian Horticulturist monthly of 1880 (page 7) remarked;
“I do not know whether or not the climate of Ontario is really becoming permanently milder than formerly, but I do know that for the past 18 years or 20 years we have not experienced the same degree of cold as the seven years preceding.”
Writing in 1931 after several decades of compiling his book ‘Was it wet or was it Fine’ Reginald Jeffery remarked;
“I have been asked so often during the period that I have been doing this work this question, well after all this grubbing into the wealth of the past, do you think that our climate is changing or has changed? Where are the old snow storms? We never quite know where we are with regards to weather.”
Whilst around the same time a farmer from Buchan in Scotland wrote to his local newspaper;
“1934 has opened true to the modern tradition of open, snowless winters. The long ago winters are no precedent for our modern samples. During the last decade, during several Januarys the lark has heralded spring up in the lift from the middle to the end of the month. Not full fledged songs but preliminary bars in an effort to adapt to our climatic change.”
It then goes on to say;
“It is unwise to assume that the modern winters have displaced the old indefinitely” and also; “Our modern winters have induced an altered agricultural regime”
—– —— —–
If the public interest in climate change and global warming was not being discussed until the late 1980’s then it appears all these references were cleverly hidden in plain view.
tonyb
Wow! What excellently persuasive evidence, Tony B.. Eyewitnesses with good opportunity and ability to observe and with no motive to deceive. Thank you for sharing.
This fine article by you deserves a reprise (annually!):
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2011/11/01/a-short-anthology-of-changing-climate/
Applause!
Let me see: damage Lyndon Johnson’s reputation any more than he did all by himself, or has been done over time by what he left behind? No, that’s impossible. He made a mess out of his administration without any help from anyone else.
A 1967 memo https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1964-68v34/d228 shows that his administration was active in the mess that was already starting to raise its head in the Middle East.
That was in the middle of the Vietnam War. No, LBJ did plenty of damage to his reputation on his own. This bit of hogwash cooked up out of dust bunnies is just that – hogwash.
I am starting a #Spielbergknew campaign. As evidenced by his 1977 film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Spielberg knew that space aliens were here, and just biding their time until their Big Invasion coming soon. George Lucas will also be named in the suit, as well as others, all of whom knew about space aliens, yet not only profited from it, but also pretended it was just fiction, for our amusement only.
Who’s with me?