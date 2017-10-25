We should have seen it coming

The Global Warming Thought Police Want Climate Skeptics In ‘Jail’
Guest opinion by Kerry Jackson
Conform or else! That’s the message of the global warming alarmists. Those who don’t buy into the man-made climate change narrative should be prosecuted as criminals.
“Put officials who reject science in jail,” someone named Brad Johnson who says he’s executive director of something called Climate Hawks Vote tweeted last month.
At roughly the same time, Mark Hertsgaard typed a screed in The Nation which ran under the headline:
“Climate Denialism Is Literally Killing Us: The victims of Hurricane Harvey have a murderer — and it’s not the storm.”
“How long,” Hertsgaard asked, “before we hold the ultimate authors of such climate catastrophes accountable for the miseries they inflict?”
And then there’s Bill Nye, the Junk Science Guy, who hasn’t been able to cover up his apparent desire to see “criminal investigations” against those ignoring his truth. It’s not hard to see through him, though. He dissembles like a politician but his appetite is clear.
The urge to prosecute and imprison those who don’t believe as they have been commanded to is not a new wrinkle among the alarmist tribe. Three years ago, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sounding like, well, a Kennedy, said the Koch brothers “should be in jail, I think they should be enjoying three hots and a cot at The Hague with all the other war criminals.”
“Do I think the Koch brothers should be tried for reckless endangerment? Absolutely, that is a criminal offence and they ought to be serving time for it.”
The Kochs’ crime? Selling energy resources to willing buyers and funding organizations that have reservations about the climate change story we’re constantly being told.
Of course Kennedy’s wild man rant isn’t new either. The history of mankind is marked with incidents of one group forcing its beliefs on another at the point of the sword — and more lately at the strike of a U.S. passenger jet.
Kennedy, Johnson, Hertsgaard and others probably don’t see themselves as runaway zealots. But what zealot has ever recognized his or her own fanaticism?
Maybe the worst case of zealotry from one who refuses to see his own intolerance is British funnyman Eric Idle, who tweeted earlier this year that the skeptics who hold their position due to “stupidity and ignorance” should be punished “humanely. Put down gently.” Idle, we can’t forget, was part of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, which was responsible the famous line: “No one expects the Spanish Inquisition.”
Sadly, that line just isn’t as funny anymore. All the air went out of it when one of the team members who co-wrote and acted in the skit decided to support a modern inquisition led by climate radicals. We should have seen it coming.
Originally published in Investors Business Daily
Not worth worrying about.
Until they come for you?
I want them to come for me. They would be sorry.
An individual cannot resist ‘them’. Just ask anyone who had the misfortune to be raised in the former Soviet Union. Ask them about Lubyanka. Thought crimes were punished harshly. People who might have eventually become a problem were eliminated before they even knew they were going to cause mischief. Ask them if they know about the show trials.
If ‘they’ come for you, you will be sorry.
Long time I wondered why heretics were killed in history.
But recently it became clear: religious statements become true by consensus.
Inquisition is back. Can there be more proof for climate alarmism being religion?
I went to a performance of The Crucible at my daughter’s high school the other evening and it was crystal clear to me that its current relevence was general Political Correctness and CAGW Conformism. The loopy, self referenced judgementalism was the same and the naked personal self interest in dragging others down to the point of execution was jst the same. Forget about the meek inheriting the earth, under those sort of circumstances its the arrogant and the opportunistic who get the lot, ‘cos they just hang/burn the rest.
‘They’ get power and wealth but the wheels fall off. A tyrant can hold power for his lifetime but the regime eventually collapses. Machiavelli points out that a nation must have the support of the people to survive.
Yea, and just like religion which, dare I say is based solely on faith, belief in catastrophic man-made climate change is also becoming (if not always was!) more based on faith rather than science and in lots of cases just plain common sense. The common sense aspect being that hurricanes have always been with us eons before the burning of fossil fuels as well as countless other natural climatic events.
This situation so saddens me that I just cannot fail to be pessimistic that the warmist camp will likely never accept the natural order of a changing climate, regardless of the evidence, but continue to blame mankind’s irresponsible impact. In most conversations I have with people who hold this view, they express a complete conviction that we are damaging the planet and brook no alternative views – they seem to truly believe that man must be responsible and, just like belief in a religion, any opposing view can only be considered heresy. Thus this article is no surprise to me!!
Assuming that the general media as well as almost all governments continue to perpetuate CAGW I feel alternative views, and indeed evidence, will just be ignored. Truly scary, scary, scary, scary, scary……………
this is the musical number
I wasn’t expecting that…
While intolerance of opposition goes both ways, the left uses censorship and intimidation, whereas the right uses ridicule. This applies not just to environmental policy.
Where does intolerance go both ways? So far, I only knew intolerance from the AGW scene. Give examples where this intolerance goes both ways. The AGW cult is inherently an intolerant religion and could reach the waters of Islam. However, there are not only people who, like Jesus, offer the other cheek to the cheater. There are more and more opposites these days. See also in parts the choice trumps. One must not confuse action and reaction.
Some climate scientists and some commenters on this site cop a lot of ad-hominem ridicule. The underlying motive is to discourage participation, which is intolerant.
The right have tolerated the left’s insanity for decades, and that’s what’s got us into this mess.
Not at all. I welcome opposition in science – without it, there is no science.
And the same in economics and thought. Positions MUST be challenged all the time. All I ask is that they are challenged honestly and without personal animosity and moralising.
Challenge Newton, challenge Darwin, challenge Einstein, and please, please someone challenge quantum mechanics, because that makes no sense!
All ideas should be open to respectful opposition, even religious ideas. What I observe, however, those in the political center are most tolerant, whereas those on the extremes are scarcely so, and the left has far more outliers than the right. I infer from your comment that you think of yourself as being on the political right, but are much closer to center than to the extreme.
+++ :<)
Not being a member of either right or left I can tell you that no matter how many arguements I have had with someone on the right it’s always over when the arguements over. Same for some on the left but there are quite a few who go from being friendly to treating you like you are morally evil as soon as they find out you don’t agree with them.
Well obviously, as any good Leftist will tell you, they were FORCED to do that once you “outed” yourself as a crypto-alt-rightist by constantly “triggering” them.
Crypto-alt-rightists are much much worse than ordinary alt rightists because they work so hard into trying to trick nice leftists into thinking they are just ordinary people. And then the triggering starts! Nasty statements like “don’t you think there are two sides to any argument?” and “do you really think that only one side has a monopoly on the truth?”
No honest leftists could ever fail to react to obvious alt-right canards like those. Any who say them are Evil! Evil we say! BURN THE HERETICS!!
Sorry but that is just not true. For every one so called conservative protest against some leftist action, there have been 20 leftist violent protest, well funded by billionaires and supported by the pseudo intellectual elite. Leftists speakers do not get shouted down on modern university campus but students with Make America Great hats or T-shirts get attacked. Appreciate that it is not only CAGW that the Leftist “alarmists” have turned into a religion but a whole litany of false narratives. All of this “orthodoxy” comes right out of the Marxist, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mao and Saul Alinsky handbooks. Che Guevara preached that if a society/ country is not ready for socialist revolution then it is the duty of every good socialists to make it so by any means possible. The game is all about power not about CAGW. Power is far more intoxicating than money. Power can make you rich yet even with huge amounts of money one might not be able to buy the power one desires.
Ridicule is not intolerance. Say what ever you, stupid as it may be. Just leave me free to ridicule to my heart’s content. It’s called equality. You have the right to be stupid and prove it by what you utter and I have the right to ridicule. Where is the intolerance except in the desire you have to force me not to speak? Newspeak is all around us!
…whatever you like, …
Maybe the true believers are the ones who should be in jail. http://columbia-phd.org/RealClimatologists/Articles/2017/10/23/The_Weinstein_Of_Climate_Science/index.html
Bobby Kennedy Jr is the same dimwit who proclaimed during Katrina that we would see “many many more and more powerful hurricanes in the years ahead.” Now, as we all know, Katrina travelled across the supposedly “warm Atlantic” but was a weak Cat 1 as it passed the Florida keys. It then happened to travel the same path as the circulating warm currents that travel between the CArribean and the Gulf of Mexico and blew up into a big storm before striking the coast. Obviously global warming of the Atlantic played no part in that hurricane’s strength. Apparently 12 years of very few and weak hurricanes didn’t affect his beliefs. Now THAT is what’s we call a religious, not scientific, belief. Now he is trying to hype Harvey as a killer. But Harvey was nothing compared to Camille, 1969, which travelled a thousand miles inland – came ashore as a Cat 5 with 200MPH Plus max wind gusts and killed over 500 people, as I recall. Harvey killed less than a dozen, as I recall, and was confined to a relatively small area. In any trial, assuming one could find some criminal law that skeptics are breaking, it would be a whole lot easier demonstrating a lack of scientific evidence to support the doomsday scenarios put forth by such as Mann and Gore. I honestly don’t believe these “throw them in jail” folks have a clue about either the law or the science. Nothing else, sans senility (Gore), can explain such incomprehensible behavior.
I could almost (but not quite) buy Eric Idle’s position that skeptics who hold their position due to “stupidity and ignorance” should be “punished humanely… put down gently”. I have a low tolerance for stupidity and ignorance at the best of times myself. But I notice he didn’t say anything about what should be done with skeptics who hold their position due to intelligence and diligent investigation of the facts :)
Steve, there is nothing wrong with ignorance. We are all ignorant in many areas and about many things. It’s incompetence that to me is intolerable. Incompetence is when someone doesn’t admit to their own ignorance. Now as far as stupidity, there’s no fix for that. I’m afraid that’s just innate in some people and requires either tolerance or avoidance.
This isn’t new. The Watermelons have been making these kinds of threats for years.
“Put officials who reject science in jail” – it is not about a third-rate science. It is about money. Alarmists prefer taxpayer’s money to Al Gore’s money.
The problem with this form of non scientific ranting is that it produces advocacy groups who then try and curtail any true science or research on climate science, or advocate that society as consumers are bad and must be punished with carbon taxes. Or worse, small groups of anarchists or lone wolf executioners who think they have licence to dispatch anyone who then has been deemed a deni@r.
While skeptics may mock the warmists, you don’t hear too often that they advocate the jailing of CAGW academia, only that truthful science and facts should decide the issue. In the end, of course, it will be the long term climate that has the final say of human impact on the climate. If the models don’t hold up to 2030 predictions, or this Pause in any significant warming over the last 20 years just caries on or temps start dropping, then at some point Science has to re-evaulate its position to align with the facts.
Sounds like hate crime, and not being of the right demographic to be included in the diversity category (diversity of thought and opinion also isn’t included in ‘diversity’) , it is worrying. It shows we really haven’t come as far as we think. Forget about medieval times or the Dark Ages – I’m thinking the days of the Neanderthal.
If you have to lie and fiddle and threaten, brainwash our children, co-opt the media, deNye publishing space to critics, hide your data, throw out contradictory empirical data, bribe poor countries, prevent “unhelpful” speakers from addressing university audiences, to concoct and proliferate your ‘science’ and have it accepted by all, you surely aren’t sitting with aces in the hole with your theory.
Why is it necessary to go through all this? Why do you need 100% acceptance (jailing dissenters). If the 3% of scientists are idiots, so what. Einstein was essentially one against the entire world of scientists. He simply waited until observations of effects predicted by theory came to pass. I’m sure one 10,000th of one percent of the human population have no clue what to make of general relativity, but this causes no angst.
Clearly there is a pill of a different kind, too bitter to swallow for free thinkers, that is the main issue beneath the climate change diversion (same root as ‘diversity!) and the reason why the science is so slipshod.
“Why is it necessary to go through all this?”
Because truth always wins in the end. For those whose position is based on lies, the only way to survive is to eliminate those who speak the truth.
The truth may win in the end, but a lot of lives get destroyed along the way.
It’s still funny.
Oh, I think this is all going to be coming to an end. These zealots have been riding a train that derailed and slammed into a station last November. The traction motors stripped the wheel gears and fried. The couplers have all been crushed and are now useless smashed metal. Some of the passengers in Hollywood and D.C. have recognized it and are hopping off and getting going just as the not-so-tough get going before the going gets tough. The other passengers still buzzing from the formerly droning diesels think the train’s still moving. It’s not.
The flawed station that derailed it they constructed themselves and attempted to reinforce it with a ludicrous investigation. This investigation, we now see, has whipped around like a snake. We now know that Russian collusion illusion, brought to life as a charge of sensation concerning a titillation by urination allegation, was bought and paid for by the investigators themselves.
Thomas Paine would be proud.
That only applies in part of the US Federal govt.
In the EU, UK, China and India it is business as usual – build renewables to combat AGW
for example:
Italy just announced a ban on coal after 2025
The Saudis announced a huge new city to be powered entirely by solar and wind
Hope you’re around at that time and remember to verify that actually those happen, Griff. You might be surprised.
Conform or else is also the dogma of the NK regime.
The kind of lives being lived by the masses in NK, is the goal the alarmist movement desires for the rest of us.
I’m all in with this. Provided we can also put in jail all the people “denying” science in other areas too.
GMOs, pesticides, genetic bases for behavior, fracking – if you think they are bad/wrong, go to jail.
Crystal healing, homeopathy, traditional medicine – if you think any of that works, off to jail.
Marxism, communism, socialism and any of the other debunked economic isms – a very long time in jail as they killed tens of millions, unlike the recent hurricanes.
How about putting in jail anyone who claims there are more than two genders? Science says there are only two.
Ask any good leftist that, when he brings up anti-science. Watch his head explode.
The shrillness from alarmists is escalating. Not by coincidence with COP23 coming up next month. UN officials will be sounding off like IMF director: Lagarde said that “we will be toasted, roasted and grilled” if the world fails to take “critical decisions” on climate change.
Unfortunately the last tango was not in Paris, another dance is scheduled for Bonn.
I would be more than happy to see those who reject science go to jail and to repay the £trillions wasted on trying to reduce the 0.04% of CO2 in our atmosphere which does not make one jot of difference to our climate. Politics, not science and certainly not common sense are the drivers of this farce and our politicians should be ashamed of themselves for being unable to see through it.
Three years ago, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sounding like, well, a Kennedy, said the Koch brothers “should be in jail, I think they should be enjoying three hots and a cot at The Hague with all the other war criminals.”
Good thing that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. never reached his late father’s position as Attorney General of the United States, appointed by his brother the President! The Koch brothers could be in real trouble if he did!
Of course, Kennedy’s mention of imprisonment at The Hague shows his ignorance of any international court’s ability to actually enforce anything. How long did it take The Hague to convict the Serbian murderer Slobodan Milosevic, who was guilty of thousands more crimes than the Koch brothers ever committed (zero)?
Can everyone now understand the real reason our Founding Fathers thankfully wrote the 2nd Amendment?
Under that kind of thinking we should jail everyone who smokes and/or offers you a drink. This intolerance is madness.
Or sells you a car – 1000’s die in those things every year /sarc
If you put all the politicians who don’t believe in science in jail, how will warmists get their funding?
OMG how ludicrous! These people are insane!
This “persecute those who think differently than you ” mindset must be nested deep in the human psyche as it never seems to stop emerging in different ways through history. This is just the latest example. Not surprising.
Skeptical Science – the “science website” – SS frequently post articles masquerating as science with serious and obvious flaws, easily detected by layman. Yet they defend the absurdity zealously to a point the would embarass a normal scientific literate person.
A recent post at Skeptical science had a survey showing 80% of americans would be willing to pay an additional tax to combate the “pollution that causes global warming “
What next, I wonder? Perhaps they’ll be burning any science books that they find offensive, and demanding that citizens prove their eco-credentials going back two or three generations to establish their eco-purity.