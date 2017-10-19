Climate Craziness of the Week: Michael Mann hawking “climate toothpaste”

You just have to see the photo below, from the Mann himself, who has on occasion referred to me as a “carnival barker” while apparently not fully understanding how he looks at times. Hilariously, we have this photo from his Facebook Page:

Here is a closeup of the product. Ridiculous as it is, it’s a real product, sold at something called “The Climate Store”.

Apparently, the intrepid Dr. Mann is getting behind this woman, Ms. Meitiv, who seems to be running for a county council position. She apparently asked him to give a talk called “What’s up with the weather?”. Hmmm.

It was part of a publicity stunt at a bar and grill called “The Barking Dog” and seemed to be “heavily” attended:

So, the next time Dr. Mann throws a Twitter tantrum, which is almost daily, we can now say to him: GO WASH YOUR MOUTH OUT WITH SOME CLIMATE TOOTPASTE!

Surely, there will be other climate related personal hygiene products coming down the pike that Dr. Mann will endorse. We await those with bated breath!

Advertisements