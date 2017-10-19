Climate Craziness of the Week: Michael Mann hawking “climate toothpaste”

/ 2 hours ago October 19, 2017

You just have to see the photo below, from the Mann himself, who has on occasion referred to me as a “carnival barker” while apparently not fully understanding how he looks at times. Hilariously, we have this photo from his Facebook Page:

Here is a closeup of the product. Ridiculous as it is, it’s a real product, sold at something called “The Climate Store”.

Apparently, the intrepid Dr. Mann is getting behind this woman, Ms. Meitiv, who seems to be running for a county council position. She apparently asked him to give a talk called “What’s up with the weather?”. Hmmm.

It was part of a publicity stunt at a bar and grill called “The Barking Dog” and seemed to be “heavily” attended:

So, the next time Dr. Mann throws a Twitter tantrum, which is almost daily, we can now say to him: GO WASH YOUR MOUTH OUT WITH SOME CLIMATE TOOTPASTE!

Surely, there will be other climate related personal hygiene products coming down the pike that Dr. Mann will endorse. We await those with bated breath!

41 thoughts on “Climate Craziness of the Week: Michael Mann hawking “climate toothpaste”

  7. Apparently the UH-OH formula it meant to remove those stubborn GROLAR BEARS from between your teeth or something.

    Grolar Bears only exist thanks to a slightly warmer Arctic Climate. If you remove too much CO2 from the atmosphere, the Arctic will cool too much for the highly endangered Grolar Bear species to exist, they will go extinct. Do AGWers really want to cause the extinction of a very rare species of Arctic Bear?

    Reply

    • Not so sure about “Big Oil” inventing him but Big Green certainly would need to.
      Sounds like Fodder for Josh
      Big green ventriloquist with their little Mann Doll

      Reply

  11. Has Michael Mann gone barking mad? Selling toothpaste no less. And what does that have to do with climate anyway. Maybe this is a good sign that his research grants are drying up and he is out out on the hustings trying to make an honest living for once.

    Reply

    • Earthling2…wouldn’t that make you Eve? I think Mann was born mad, and I agree with all you say except that he is attempting an honest living. Everything written on that packet is a lie…! And he is lucky I am not the CEO of Colgate or he would be facing a lawsuit as well.
      Grolar Bears? WTFH are they? Ha, ha, seriously though, doesn’t this say it all? We are after all talking about people who claim to believe the world is coming to an end because of….400PPM Co2!!!! In Australia we call disingenuous imbeciles like this; “Fuckwits.” Its kind of catchy, and I’m sure you’ll agree is the perfect descriptor in this case? Perhaps you have some other suggestions? I’d love to hear them.

      Reply

    • I think the idea is that the rot in the teeth of the evidence for CAGW is such that a ‘whitening’ is needed. I think the idea of climate toothpaste is nuts – enough to leave me foaming at the mouth.

      Reply

  25. I remain unconvinced. The ad copy mentions that it is toothpaste just once, and in the fine print. No mention on the product itself.
    It could be anything. Lots of medications are sold in that tube form. For example, topical lotions for skin conditions like ringworm and scabies. Another common one is a product for hemorrhoids.
    We hope the manufacturer did not make any mistakes.

    Reply

  26. After applying his famous statistical algorithms, he put some on his head to cure baldness. A later inspection revealed that he was still bald and had a massive cavity between his ears!
    But it’s worse than we thought! The cavity is full of hot air and he’s been caught exhaling CO2!!!

    Reply

