WINNING: EPA to reform its science advisory boards

EPA Move To Increase Scientific Advisory Board Transparency Applauded
BY MICHAEL SANDOVAL Western Wire
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt announced Tuesday he planned to curtail the practice of distributing research grants to scientists appointed to the agency’s scientific advisory boards to improve their “independence and transparency and objectivity.”
“If we have individuals who are on those boards receiving money from the agency, sometimes, to the tune of tens of millions of dollars, that calls into question the independence of the recommendations that come our way,” Pruitt said, speaking at a Heritage Foundation event. “Next week, I will issue a directive that addresses that, to ensure the independence and transparency and objectivity with respect to the scientific advice that we are getting at the agency.”
“Reforming EPA’s advisory boards will strengthen public trust in the EPA and the science the agency uses to justify its policies,” Thea McDonald, communications director for the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, told Western Wire.
“Chairman Lamar Smith has long advocated for a more balanced and transparent membership on the advisory boards, especially after conflicts of interest and a lack of transparency became prevalent during the Obama administration,” McDonald said. “In fact, the committee and the full House this year passed a bill by committee Vice Chairman Frank Lucas, the EPA Science Advisory Board Reform Act, to accomplish these goals.”
“It’s terrific that EPA chief Scott Pruitt is taking this long overdue step to eliminate the Obama EPA practice of stacking scientific advisory boards in order for them to rubberstamp EPA overregulation as science-based,” Steve Milloy, lawyer and author of “Scare Pollution: Why and How to Fix the EPA,” told Western Wire.
“For too long EPA paid outside scientists to publish agency friendly ‘science’ and then had the very same scientists review and approve their own research under the guise of independent peer review,” Milloy said.
Milloy, who served on the Trump EPA transition team, praised the work of the Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, for calling attention to this EPA practice, which Milloy called “corrupt” in a March 2012 op-ed.
“Senator Inhofe and the House Science Committee have been big champions of fixing this broken, if not illegal system. But their efforts have been thwarted by Senate Democrats trying to protect the unlawful EPA. This has left the task up to EPA chief Pruitt who is now taking action,” Milloy said.
“Chairman Smith looks forward to the official announcement from Administrator Pruitt next week and is supportive of his efforts to restore independence and objectivity to the advisory boards,” McDonald said.
In February 2016, Inhofe wrote to Obama’s EPA Administrator, Gina McCarthy, criticizing the lack of transparency and what he characterized as a revolving door, with EPA grant recipients receiving the prestigious appointments.
“I have observed EPA, under the Obama Administration, cherry-picking the same allies to serve on this advisory committee and its subcommittees at the expense of having an open and robust process for selecting external advisors,” said Inhofe. He pointed specifically to those chosen by EPA for its Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC).
“The majority of CASAC members have also received considerable financial support from EPA, which calls into question their independence and therefore the integrity of the overall panel,” Inhofe wrote.
Milloy’s 2012 research demonstrated that six of the seven CASAC members at the time had received or were still receiving research grant funding totaling nearly $80 million.
Milloy’s investigation was prompted by an exchange at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing that same year, when Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) pressed then-EPA administrator Lisa Jackson on whether such a practice yielded scientific objectivity, or was, as he outlined, inappropriate for the scientific advisory board.
“You fund research with grants to people who also serve on your review committees. Is this a conflict of interest? Almost every single member of your Clean Air Science Advisory Committee has been directly or indirectly funded for research,” Barton said. “This hand-and-glove policymaking by those appointed to also do your research and being funded by you at the same time is not appropriate. They are often asked to review other research they themselves were a party to on the original research team. How could one possibly expect them to be objective in any way?”
10 thoughts on “WINNING: EPA to reform its science advisory boards”
The practice of giving research grants to members of advisory boards is commonly referred to as incestuous, but my imagery of sexually related analogies for the practice are a bit more lurid, starting with prostitution as the most mild perversion.
The howls of the stuck pigs will comence in 1, 2, 3, …. Let ’em rip.
Hopefully this is another part of the swamp that is being drained.
“starting with prostitution”
Prostitutes provide a service for those willing to pay.
And the EPA was willing to pay.
Looks like EP not only quashed the cumbersome trias politica, but harnessed it to fill their own pockets.
Meant EPA, but perhaps EP has done it too.
After Scott Pruitt cleans house at the EPA, then the next issue should be examining Academia that receives federal funding for its part in the academic malfeasance that has occurred at many institutions. While it may be difficult to root out tenured positions or private financial sponsors, at least controlling the public oxygen supply may control the burn rate we have had the last 10-15 years with all the deliberate miseducation. It was this phoney narrative that made possible the Endangerment Finding.
… fixing this broken, if not illegal system.
This sort of CONFLICT of INTEREST would NEVER be tolerated in ANY other scientific, political, business, or government arena. It is a SHAMEFUL transfer of (taxpayer) wealth into the pockets of the chosen few “green” sycophants. Keep draining the swamp Mr. Pruitt and President Trump. MAGA baby … MAGA!
In a related story, the Dow Jones Index was UP another 160 points today … closing comfortably over 23,000!!!! That’s 5,000 points HIGHER than when Trump was elected. It’s almost as if the business community has taken a giant, collective, exhale … a HUGE cleansing breath … and a deeeeeep inhale of the clean fresh air!
This would be called corruption almost anywhere in the world, practiced by dictators and petty tyrants. How did the USA allow this to happen in the first place. Mind you, this Australian sees it happening in my country as well where the recipients of the grants become the gatekeepers over grants.
The swamp seems to host Stymphalian birds.