EPA harnessed: Pruitt Issues Directive to End EPA “Sue & Settle” Practice

From Dr. Roy Spencer, who says he received this via EPA’s email system. It isn’t on the EPA website yet, but I’m guessing their press office is running slow today due to the shock. However, it has been covered by the Washington Times who apparently got the same email. It was an “oral directive” since July.
Administrator Pruitt Issues Directive to End EPA “Sue & Settle”
“The days of regulation through litigation are over,” – EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
WASHINGTON (October 16, 2017) – In fulfilling his promise to end the practice of regulation through litigation that has harmed the American public, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt issued an Agency-wide directive today designed to end “sue and settle” practices within the Agency, providing an unprecedented level of public participation and transparency in EPA consent decrees and settlement agreements.
“The days of regulation through litigation are over,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “We will no longer go behind closed doors and use consent decrees and settlement agreements to resolve lawsuits filed against the Agency by special interest groups where doing so would circumvent the regulatory process set forth by Congress. Additionally, gone are the days of routinely paying tens of thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees to these groups with which we swiftly settle.”
Over the years, outside the regulatory process, special interest groups have used lawsuits that seek to force federal agencies – especially EPA – to issue regulations that advance their interests and priorities, on their specified timeframe. EPA gets sued by an outside party that is asking the court to compel the Agency to take certain steps, either through change in a statutory duty or enforcing timelines set by the law, and then EPA will acquiesce through a consent decree or settlement agreement, affecting the Agency’s obligations under the statute.
More specifically, EPA either commits to taking an action that is not a mandatory requirement under its governing statutes or agrees to a specific, unreasonable timeline to act. Oftentimes, these agreements are reached with little to no public input or transparency. That is regulation through litigation, and it is inconsistent with the authority that Congress has granted and the responsibility to operate in an open and fair manner.
“Sue and settle” cases establish Agency obligations without participation by states and/or the regulated community; foreclose meaningful public participation in rulemaking; effectively force the Agency to reach certain regulatory outcomes; and, cost the American taxpayer millions of dollars.
With today’s directive, Administrator Pruitt is ensuring the Agency increase transparency, improve public engagement, and provide accountability to the American public when considering a settlement agreement or consent decree by:
Publishing any notices of intent to sue the Agency within 15 days of receiving the notice;
Publishing any complaints or petitions for review in regard to an environmental law, regulation, or rule in which the Agency is a defendant or respondent in federal court within 15 days of receipt;
Reaching out to and including any states and/or regulated entities affected by potential settlements or consent decrees;
Publishing a list of consent decrees and settlement agreements that govern Agency actions within 30 days, along with any attorney fees paid, and update it within 15 days of any new consent decree or settlement agreement;
Expressly forbidding the practice of entering into any consent decrees that exceed the authority of the courts;
Excluding attorney’s fees and litigation costs when settling with those suing the Agency;
Providing sufficient time to issue or modify proposed and final rules, take and consider public comment; and
Publishing any proposed or modified consent decrees and settlements for 30-day public comment, and providing a public hearing on a proposed consent decree or settlement when requested.
27 thoughts on “EPA harnessed: Pruitt Issues Directive to End EPA “Sue & Settle” Practice”
Sounds like democracy (finally). Good for Pruitt.
Heads are exploding at the Sierra Club and the WWF. I love it!
I guess we will never know the full extent of the deliberate damage the Obama Administration did to this country. Occupy Wall Street for 2012 election, Black Lives Matter for the 2016 election (both radical Communist fronts), Sue and Settle, $billions to Iran, and on and on. Millions of evil acts by millions in the government. I can’t think of a single agency that wasn’t corrupted to some degree, and all to the detriment of the US and its citizens.
Seems entirely pragmatic.
It’ll be interesting to see the number of cased falling when the greens realise they’re not going to get their legal costs paid as a matter of course.
Of the cases that aren’t withdrawn and actually go to court, I wonder how many the NGO’s will lose. How many cases against the EPA are currently pending?
I found a link, https://www.epa.gov/noi/notices-intent-sue-us-environmental-protection-agency-documents-2016-2017
I counted 139 Notices of Intent to Sue the EPA since 2016…
For those who didn’t know, the EPA indeed governs the ESA
https://www.epa.gov/laws-regulations/summary-endangered-species-act
Pacific walrus law suit was threatened last week. It will be interesting to see if it goes ahead:
“Group files notice it will sue Trump administration over walrus protection: ‘There’s no question Pacific walruses are endangered, so denying them protection is absurd and dangerous’
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/pacific-walrus-endangered-list-trump-1.4352656
The Center for Biological Diversity is the main abuser of this sue-and-settle practice to get species listed as threatened or endangered under the ESA (they were behind the polar bear listing, of course).
Pruitt is being very bad boy, actually following the law. It is an example of the lack of proper concern for the expressed goals of NGO’s, and interfering with a major source of those groups funding./sarc
More winning! This puts the boot on the throat of crony socialism… Excellent!
> Providing sufficient time to issue or modify proposed and final rules, take and consider public comment;
This is a sea change (sorry). Prior to this public comments were merely accepted, not considered.
Good catch.
The best part of backroom Sue & Settle deals; settlements between the plaintiff and EPA were agreed upon before the suits were ever filed. https://www.uschamber.com/sites/default/files/doj_enrd_foia_on_caa_cwa_esa_settlements_database.pdf
https://www.epa.gov/noi
This makes the case for serious tort reform where if the plaintiff looses, they pay the legal costs of the other side. This will definitely put a stop to frivolous lawsuits like those pursued by green groups as well as frivolous malpractice suits which will bring down health care costs.
More swamp draining.
Send most of the EPA workforce out to clean up legacy sites by hand. Some of them could have been cleaned up a long time ago by proactive teams working out of work camps.
That’s an outstanding idea!!
Environmental idiots often create a circular firing squad.
They demanded that their views be heard. Then they are surprised when others want to express other views.
This is the most significant change in Federal rule making in ages — absolutely brilliant!
It should be the GOLD STANDARD for all government agencies.
MAGA
Is there any way to unwind some of the previous settled suits?
The general answer is no.
Thank you Scott Pruitt.
100+
“Excluding attorney’s fees and litigation costs when settling with those suing the Agency;…”
Note to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt:
Environmental extremism has been a used as a blunt weapon to harm the economy of the USA and other countries in the developed world.
Global warming alarmism has been the most destructive and costly of these assaults on free nations, resulting in increased energy costs, reduced manufacturing competitiveness, lost jobs, reduced electric grid reliability, increased winter mortality, and the misallocation and waste of trillions of dollars of scarce global resources.
There should be serious consequences for those who overstepped their authority and used their government job as a bully pulpit to pursue their extremist agenda. Those who chose to “just go along” with illegal conduct because it was “the path of least resistance” have also betrayed their oath of office, their country and its people.
I suggest the next suitable step would be to give notice to all those in the EPA and environs who participated in this illegal “Sue and Settle” practice that there will be an investigation and those who fully participated and caused significant harm to the interests of the USA will be dismissed for cause, lose their pensions and might be charged with a criminal offence. Those miscreants who choose to resign within 30 days will not be prosecuted.
Law firms and consultants that earned large fees for collaborating in this illegal practice should be required to return all fees to the government or face similar punitive action. Alternatively, private citizens could initiate Civil RICO lawsuits in the USA to recover triple damages from those who have raided the public purse through environmental alarmist schemes.
It is time to bring proper accountability to those who have deliberately sabotaged the interests of the USA.
‘Bout time. Should never have been done in the first place. The EPA lawyers must be gnashing teeth now.