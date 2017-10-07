University of Chicago Air Quality-Life Index

By Andy May
The University of Chicago Energy Policy Institute has come up with a new measure of air pollution they call the Air Quality-Life Index or AQLI. It uses particulate pollution concentrations to compute an index that correlates well with expected life expectancy. Particulate concentrations <10 μm (PM10) and <2.5 μm (P2.5) are utilized in the study.
The results are supported by research on the health effects of Chinese domestic and industrial coal use (see PNAS, September 26, 2017, here). The study shows that the unregulated use of coal, i.e. without any pollution controls, to heat houses in China causes much of the Chinese population to be exposed to dangerous levels of PM10. They concluded that a 10 μg/m3 increase in PM10 reduces Chinese life expectancy by 0.64 years (95% confidence interval=0.21-1.07).
The abstract of this paper reads, in part:
“This estimate is derived from quasi-experimental variation in PM10 generated by China’s Huai River Policy, which provides free or heavily subsidized coal for indoor heating during the winter to cities north of the Huai River but not to those to the south. The findings are derived from a regression discontinuity design based on distance from the Huai River, and they are robust to using parametric and nonparametric estimation methods, different kernel types and bandwidth sizes, and adjustment for a rich set of demographic and behavioral covariates. Furthermore, the shorter lifespans are almost entirely caused by elevated rates of cardiorespiratory mortality, suggesting that PM10 is the causal factor. The estimates imply that bringing all of China into compliance with its Class I standards for PM10 would save 3.7 billion life-years.”
On the University of Chicago web site here, they explain that the new AQLI measure correlates well with life expectancy and prefer it to the EPA’s “Air Quality Index” or AQI. As explained here, the AQI is determined only by the pollutant with the highest index. Pollutants checked can include PM10, PM2.5, SO2 (Sulfur Dioxide), O3 (Ozone), CO (Carbon Monoxide), and NOx (nitrogen oxides, mainly NO2). If the pollutants with a lower index are present, they are ignored. The AQI indices are computed separately, such that 100 or less meets the national ambient air quality standard and 500 is the level where significant harm to the population is expected.
The EPA describes the AQI here. They describe the details of the calculation here. The dangers of the various pollutants vary dramatically. High levels of ground level ozone are irritating to the part of the population that already has asthma or emphysema, but have not been linked to long term health problems for most people. In contrast, sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide are deadly poisons. As the University of Chicago determined in China, PM10 concentrations are related to life expectancy. The different pollutants have different health effects, yet the AQI gives them equal weight, thus the AQI does not correlate with health risk.
Particulate pollution is strongly correlated to health risk and the University of Chicago study strongly suggests that particulate matter is the greatest current airborne environmental risk to human health. The University of Chicago provides maps of the particulate matter health risk. Figure 1 is for the world:
Figure 1: Health risk due to PM10 (source: University of Chicago)
The areas most affected burn wood and other biofuels or coal in their houses for cooking and heat. The United States, Western Europe, Canada and Australia produce much of their electricity from coal, but they use advanced pollution control equipment to remove most of the particulate matter and other pollutants from their smoke stacks, thus their air is mostly OK. Below is the University of Chicago map of the continental United States.
Figure 2: United States health risk due to particulates (source: University of Chicago)
The University of Chicago AQLI stands in stark contrast to the EPA’s AQI as can be seen from table 1. In table 1 the cities are listed in order by AQI, but the bars show the health risk from particulates. The only areas with an enhanced health risk due to particulate pollution in the U.S. are the Los Angeles and Chicago areas where the residents would live 0.5 years longer if the cities met the WHO air standards. San Diego and parts of New York City are also at some risk. The other major U.S. cities would realize no benefit.
Table 1 (source: University of Chicago)
Results and Discussion
The study, whether the conclusions are correct or not, is very useful. We are often told that all pollution is bad and the AQI makes the explicit assumption that various sources of air pollution are equally harmful. The University of Chicago attempts to measure the health effects of various pollutants and identifies particulate matter as the most harmful. I would like to see more studies of this type.
This sort of false equivalency is seen clearly in the media’s inane obsession with “carbon” pollution. They mean CO2, which is not harmful to our health and is essential for life on Earth. I should note that if one smothers due to extraordinary levels of CO2, it is the lack of sufficient oxygen that kills the person, not any CO2 toxic effects. Plus, by using the term “carbon” they erroneously conflate carbon monoxide, carbon particulates and CO2. Even the University of Chicago paper tried to conflate particulate pollution to climate change by noting that burning fossil fuels (supposedly) causes both. Yet, when we read their article a little more carefully we realize the health problem is not fossil fuel burning, but domestic coal and biofuel burning without pollution control equipment.
In the U.S., burning wood in fireplaces, dust, wild fires, effluent from diesel engines and coal-burning power plants all emit particulate matter. Wood-burning fireplaces can be particularly hazardous, since the burning takes place inside, when it is cold outside and the house is closed up, see the EPA discussion here. In cities like Chicago and Denver, many of the worst pollution days are in the winter and they are mostly due to a combination of temperature inversions and the use of wood-burning fireplaces (see the Chicago Tribune article here). Wood-burning fireplaces are wonderful on cold nights, but not very healthy, see figure 3 from the EPA.
Figure 3 (EPA)
Oddly, the climate change alarmist community, especially in Europe, has encouraged the burning of wood because they believe the CO2 and other pollution from burning wood is somehow “safer” than fossil fuels (see the BBC report here). I note the BBC pages says biofuels “may not” produce particulate pollution, this does not apply to wood, charcoal or dung, which are 90% of the biofuels used and 63.7% of the world renewable energy supply (IEA). Figure 4 shows the breakdown of fuel use according the IEA.
Figure 4 (source IEA)
As can be seen in figure 4, the relatively particulate free biofuels, biodiesel and biogases, comprise a tiny fraction of the total biofuels used. The particulate emitting biofuels comprise 63.7% of the total renewables used and a whopping 90% of the total biofuels used. The only significant particulate-free fuels used, as a percentage of our energy supply, are natural gas (22%) and hydro (2.5%).
In summary, if the University of Chicago Energy Policy Institute is correct and particulate matter is the most dangerous air pollutant, biofuels are not helping. Natural gas is the healthiest abundant alternative. Further, the study suggests that we should rank pollutants by their health risk and not treat them all as equivalent as the EPA now does. This is a welcome study and I hope it is followed up with many more assessments of risk by pollutant. Artificially making all pollutants equivalent does not help our decision making.
So remember – no using coal or wood fired stoves. Years ago wood was the preferred alternative fuel – renewable, you know. Ooops!!
Certain “rocket stoves” produce few particulates when they burn wood.
If the economy goes south, while I still have the resources to do so, the first thing I do will be to weld up a rocket stove that will last a few decades. Besides its other advantages, it uses way less fuel. As an efficient fuel saving heating device, it’s hard to beat a Swedish Tile Stove.
U of Chicago is apparently basing their estimates of harm on PRC health statistics. How much resemblance any reports from the Chinese have to reality is unknown, but probably depends on political considerations. It is also very misleading to lump all emissions together as “pollution”.
Tom its pretty clear.
On one side of the river they gave people free coal to burn for home heating
On the other side of the river they didn’t
The skeptical null hypothesis that burning coal in your house for heating is no health problem is BUSTED.
for chrissake people, there has to be a limit to your stupidity.
And you question the health data?
How does that work? the government cooked the data to show that their own policy was stupidly killing people?
I lived in SoCal for years. Air Quality, when the winds are Southerly, is disgusting. LA region is in a constant fog of car exhaust requiring a rain storm to even see the surrounding mountains. It’s never going to change due to the topography and the need for public transportation.
Let’s look at a real problem.
Fight against malaria gets two new weapons
http://www.futurity.org/targeting-malaria-parasites-1564462/
Excerpt:
One team of researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Malaria Research Institute discovered a strain of bacteria that can spread rapidly and persist long-term among malaria-carrying mosquitoes. They genetically modified the bacterial strain in a way that strongly suppresses development of malaria parasites, making mosquitoes much less likely to transmit parasites to humans.
A second team of researchers used a genetic modification to boost the immune system of malaria-carrying mosquitoes. The genetic change not only suppresses malaria parasites in the insects but also spreads quickly in a test population by changing mosquitoes’ mating preferences.
A “Malaria Super Bug” has been reported in the news over the past couple of years. It’s a drug treatment resistant mutation. The last time(s) this occurred in the 1900s, it killed millions in Asia, India, and Africa.
We know how ENSO changes directlly effect rainfall in Africa and thus the potential for mosquito blooms. Seems to me, a prefect Climate Modeling opportunity to predict the target for abatement strategy.
Geneticly modifying mosquitos — what could go wrong.
Looking forward to comments from Willis and Monckton.
“Particulate pollution is strongly correlated to health risk and the University of Chicago study strongly suggests that particulate matter is the greatest current airborne environmental risk to human health. The University of Chicago provides maps of the particulate matter health risk.”
Nonsense!
“In summary, if the University of Chicago Energy Policy Institute is correct and particulate matter is the most dangerous air pollutant, biofuels are not helping. Natural gas is the healthiest abundant alternative. Further, the study suggests that we should rank pollutants by their health risk and not treat them all as equivalent as the EPA now does. This is a welcome study and I hope it is followed up with many more assessments of risk by pollutant. Artificially making all pollutants equivalent does not help our decision making.”
“Biofuels” – so Biogas, used to power Fuel Cells to undercut the cost of water treatment, isn’t insightful? Well, I suppose it could be if we can change water treatment facilities to capture the fuels. They currently vent the gases.
Coal isn’t the issue – it’s simply how we use it! Coal and its byproducts are used in thousands of products.
John:
You say: “LA region is in a constant fog of car exhaust requiring a rain storm to even see the surrounding mountains.”
Nonsense! When was the last time you were in LA?
It hasn’t rained in six months and I have no trouble seeing the mountains 50 miles away. This is more common than not these days.
Mr. McClure must be speaking of a different Los Angeles from mine, perhaps one on another planet. The constant fog of car exhaust he speaks of is only in his imagination. I’m not sure about the rest of his comment; it may be correct. I’m certainly not eager to see anyone create a breed ot giant tsetse flies, in the manner of Dr. Akbar.
A few articles from a search of Junkscience.com for PM10.
https://junkscience.com/?s=pm10
I expected to see something more along these lines but these were PM2.5.
https://junkscience.com/?s=epa+human+test
‘False. Air pollution kills no one in China. China should clean its filthy air, but no lives will be saved. This new study is just more egregiously bad, self-debunking air quality junk science.’
This reminds me of the classic song that goes “Econuts roasting on an open fire”…
BC,
I thought that was “chipmunks roasting on an open fire…”
I’m rather surprised that the maps top out at a life expectancy loss of four years.
One of the worst occupational hazards is particulates. link Coal is bad and gives you black lung disease. Silica is worse. Even woodworking dust is pretty gnarly. I’ve seen cases where individual workers lose decades of life.
Commie, four years is an average for all people in the area. Some people in the polluted areas will lose decades of life, other will lose nothing because they die of causes unrelated to air pollution.
A four year average loss of life for everyone is a pretty high toll in my opinion.
CommieBob,
It is the quartz fraction of coal dust that causes silicosis(“Black Lung.”) The actual carbon itself is relatively inert, and passes back up in the mucus the lungs constantly expel. Little if any particulate can penetrate the mucus layer in the lungs, except crystalline ones such as quartz and asbestos.
Decades of life can be lost by overdosing on anything which is potentially toxic through chronic over-exposure. The question is, what is the PEL of that particulate, and can engineering or practice be modified to reduce the exposure(s) to attain that?
Good luck with the ‘practice’ part when it comes to PM10.
Besides, they want to reduce world population in this century anyway. All they need to do is make ‘particulate-clean’ energy sources expensive enough that the majority of humanity are forced to burn anything available to extend their ‘chronic-exposure-threatened’ lives.
Born in Great Britain just after the end of WWII, I well remember the massive pollution that was ubiquitous over most of the country in the 1950s and 1960s.
Even in the country, everything was black, houses were black, dry stone walls were black, even the sheep were black. As a child, one of the things that impressed me on my first holiday in Northern Scotland was that the sheep were white.
All industry ran off coal, mostly burned in thousands upon thousands of Lancashire boilers, the smoke kicked out on Monday mornings as these boilers were lit was something to behold. Most household heating was by open coal fires, and the vast majority rail transport was pulled by coal burning locomotives too. All diesel trucks and buses emitted huge clouds of soot from their exhausts.
I well remember the last great smog in Manchester in winter 1965, a group of us watched the fog bank coming down a long straight road, occulting each orange street lamp as it passed over it, really quite scary… When it reached the nearest street lamp, it was visible as a slanted wall travelling towards us, then that lamp disappeared too. When it reached the lamp we were standing under, it vanished, there was nothing but a dirty brown fog, you literally couldn’t see your hand in front of your face. It took me two hours to cover what was normally a ten minute walk to get home that night, involving the canal towpath and a couple of footbridges. Manchester ground to a halt for three days, no buses and no road transport even in daylight, walking a mole or so to work was a major undertaking.
Then came the Clean Air Acts, massive building of power stations such as Drax rendered the Lancashire boilers a thing of the past and the domestic coal fires were no longer permitted to burn the smoky high sulphur bituminous coal that contributed to the smogs.
The point of all that is to point out that I and all the other citizens of the British Isles of my generation who lived and breathed through that period when the pollution was orders of magnitude higher than now – I remember my grandmother having to take care when she hung out the washing because sometimes the rain was so acid from the sulphur that it literally burned holes in her sheets – are apparently living so much longer than the previous generations – as much as twenty or thirty years – that the date we can draw our pensions keeps going up and our longevity appears to be causing a massive and increasing load on the health and care services.
Now, despite the much, much lower levels of pollution we are told it will substantially decrease our life expectation.
Something somewhere doesn’t seem to add up somehow!
Why has my post on post-war pollution levels in the UK failed to appear, it contained nothing even remotely contentious?
(It was resting in the spam bin,now approved) MOD
Ha!
It’s suddenly appeared!
Sorry about that!
What if we compare the present AQ of the US to that of 1955 – 1970?
Can anybody post any comparisons?
I remember air and water being much more polluted then compared to now.
Please let me narrow that to urban areas.
My colleague at EPA created the AQI back around 1978 or so. EPA was looking for an easily understandable index that would be related to the standards That had been set in 1970 for the “criteria” pollutants (PM, CO, SO2, VOCs, ozone, NO2). The standards were all set based on health studies. At the time, and still today, CO is the only air pollutant appearing on death certificates. PM had been identified in the Harvard 6-City Study as being associated with small reductions in lung capacity, but had not yet been identified with mortality. Among the VOCs on the other hand, was benzene, at the time one of the only known human carcinogens (leukemia among workers at a rubber plant). The health effects of the remaining three pollutants (SO2, ozone, NO2) were not thought to affect mortality.
Over the following years, the EPA regs resulted in tremendous reductions in PM (from industrial processes, CO (from auto exhaust), and SO2 (from coal-fired power plants). (VOCs, NO2, and ozone have been tougher to control.) Having gone from a clean city (Seattle) to a dirty one (NYC), I am one of a multitude that can attest to the effectiveness of these standards in avoiding the Beijing situation.
In the 80s and 90s, the Harvard 6-City Study (again) and others established a relationship between PM levels and mortality. Multiple studies of 100 cities in the US and other cities in Europe have confirmed the relationship. The actual cause of death is not solely respiratory disease, as one might think, but includes cardiovascular deaths, apparently from interfering with the signals keeping the heart pumping in an organized fashion. In the 90s, measurements were made of PM levels in homes using traditional unvented stoves and biomass (dung) fuel. Concentrations are enormously high, in the range of mg/m3 (compared to the annual PM2.5 standard in the US of 12 micrograams/m3. WHO concluded that this indoor air pollution was one of the major causes of death worldwide, at about 3 million deaths per year, mostly women and children. China attempted to solve the problem by giving 800,000 vented stoves to rural households, but apparently the people preferred the old ways and I understand the program was a failure.
So yes, it has been accepted for a decade or more that PM is the main airborne killer, but it was hardly known in the late 70s when the AQI was developed. The AQI was adopted pretty much nationwide and did a good job for years in keeping awareness high of outdoor air pollution. But it also makes perfect sense for the University of Chicago group to use their own index, although how that differs from simply using the measured PM concentrations escapes me for the moment.
So how many trillions will they spend to increase the life of 5% – 10% of the population by less than a year? Then consider it increases the life by one year and that means that they will be a burden on the socialized health care system that the Socialist Progressives want increasing the cost even more.