Cooler Global Temperatures Ahead: Indications are that La Niña is returning

Paul at Vencore Weather notes the ENSO forecast models and the data seem to be in alignment
Sea surface temperatures have dropped in the tropical Pacific Ocean during the last five months; data courtesy NOAA
Overview
Earlier this year, there were signs that a weak El Nino in the tropical Pacific Ocean could continue through the fall and even into the upcoming winter season, but there is now substantial agreement amongst numerous computer forecast models that La Nina conditions are likely to become established over the next couple of months and current observations back this notion. La Nina is a naturally occurring oceanic cycle that produces colder-than-normal sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the equatorial Pacific Ocean whereas El Nino is associated with warmer-than-normal SSTs. The formation of La Nina in the tropical Pacific Ocean will likely have important ramifications around the world including significant impacts on the upcoming winter season, next summer’s tropical season, and global temperatures.
Compilation of statistical and dynamical computer forecast models of ENSO in coming months. Most of these models predict La Nina conditions will form over the next couple of months in the tropical Pacific Ocean.; courtesy IRI/CPC
Computer model forecasts support the formation of La Nina
Numerous independently-made computer forecast models depict a change from the current near-neutral conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean to La Nina conditions by the winter of 2017-2018. The plume of model El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) model forecasts from mid-September indicate a transition to La Nina conditions are quite likely to take hold by later this fall. Indeed, some models are predicting a fairly strong La Nina by the middle of the upcoming winter season with sea surface temperatures as much as 1.5°C below-normal in the “Nino 3.4” region (central tropical Pacific).
Sea surface temperatures have indeed changed dramatically in the tropical Pacific Ocean between the spring and today with a “wavy” pattern of colder-than-normal water (bottom panel, blue region) now showing up in the same area that exhibited widespread warmer-than-normal SSTs back in April 2017 (top panel, yellow/orange region).
As WUWT readers know, a large La Niña will likely bring global temperatures down, but it also suggests a dry water year for the west coast of the United States.
7 thoughts on "Cooler Global Temperatures Ahead: Indications are that La Niña is returning"
This seems consistent with Christy’s comments that things were gradually cooling when releasing the hot September satellite data. Recent statistics put the satellite warming trend from 1978 at 0.134 C, but it seems that one La Nina on the current end of the trend and accounting for the cool starting point in the late 70s and early 80s would reduce the 1.34 per century trend to full anti-alarmist argument.
Nino3.4 cooled in response to reduced TSI during July-September, initiated and sustained by three passages of higher sunspot areas that drove TSI down. As of yesterday with five days of Sep data yet to come in, SORCE TSI for September was just below the 2008 solar minimum TSI average. The first part of September was very cool in the US northern latitude states because TSI had dropped well below solar minimum levels for about ten days.
The example shows a 0~10 day lag from TSI. The Nino3.4 rebound after Sep 12 is due to the TSI recovery after the large sunspot areas went farside.
