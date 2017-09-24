240,000 flee ‘imminent’ Bali volcano eruption

Last updated 15:19, September 23 2017
About 240,000 people are fleeing Bali’s Mount Agung precinct in eastern Indonesia, with the volcano threatening to erupt at any moment.
The warning was raised to the maximum level four on Friday night, which means a hazardous eruption is imminent for the first time in 54 years. This could happen within 24 hours.
ANTARA FOTO/REUTERS
Mount Agung last erupted in 1963, killing 1100 people.
Locals reported monkeys and snakes fleeing the mountain.
Evacuated villagers at a shelter in Klungkung, Bali.
People have also been told to evacuate from within a nine- to 12-kilometre radius after smoke was detected rising 100 metres from the summit on Friday night.
The airport is still operating but a series of tremors increasing in intensity has shaken the area surrounding Mt Agung in recent days.
Mt Agung, which is 71km from the tourist destination of Kuta, last erupted in 1963, killing 1100 people. The large volcano has a peak 10,000 feet above sea level.
The Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation said seismic activity had dramatically increased. “This number of seismicity is an unprecedented seismic observation at Agung volcano ever recorded by our seismic networks,” it said in a statement.
It said its monitoring data and analysis indicated an increased probability of eruption but it could not estimate exactly when it would take place.
New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade last updated its travel advice for Bali on Tuesday, when the volcanic alert level was raised to three. At the time, MFAT said that in the event of volcanic ash clouds, New Zealanders travelling to or from Bali were advised to confirm travel arrangements before going to the airport.
A police officer searches for residents who did not evacuate an area close to the summit of Mount Agung.
If travel was disrupted, people should keep all receipts to support travel insurance claims. New Zealanders in Bail were advised to update their registration information, or if not registered, to do so.
House of Travel commercial director Brent Thomas said “thousands” of Kiwis might be affected.
“We have to keep monitoring it very closely to see what impact it may have,” he said. “It’s something to be very aware of.”
Mt Agung from near where visitor Nicole Saunders has been staying.Private school holidays were starting this coming week, with state school holidays starting the week after.
After the winter New Zealand had just been through, many people had been booking trips, particularly starting from the middle of the coming week, Thomas said.
He expected many customers would be asking advice for about what they should do.
“No doubt customers will be concerned. My best advice is to stay close to your travel agent as they will be able to keep you informed as events unfold.”
Nicole Saunders, who is holidaying on Bali, said the coast where she was staying was “pretty deserted”. She was at Amed – east of the volcano and just outside the evacuation zone.
She was due to fly back to Auckland on Sunday and had decided to head to Seminyak, at the southern end of Bali near the capital Denpasar, a day early.
“We’ve experienced quite a number of tremors over the last 24 hours,” she said. “Finding a driver wasn’t easy – many don’t want to leave their family and are nervous to be on the roads. Most tourists seem to have packed up and headed away from the area.”
18 thoughts on “240,000 flee ‘imminent’ Bali volcano eruption”
How long will it be before some Warmista claims that the Mount Agung eruption is caused by CO2? Even the monkeys and snakes fleeing the mountain know better than that.
They wont because it’s not.
Don’t bet on it.
About twice as long as it takes them to blame any interruption of warming on it. ‘The models are wrong because we didn’t anticipate the sulphur dioxide emissions from Angung…. Warming will resume soon, faster than ever.’
It’s humans wot done it, them wid their fancy SUVs and heated mansions and all.
Now the warmistas can blame the imminent cooling period on this volcanic eruption.
Seems to me that cooling could be on the way if this occurs.
Large eruptions does cause a temporary blip.
Mount Agung eruptions in March and April 1963 caused 0.3C to 0.4C temperature declines which lasted for 2 years on a declining impact basis. We don’t need this now.
More on those: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/257428344_The_1963-1964_eruption_of_Agung_volcano_Bali_Indonesia
This is a time when the Precautionary Principle does apply.
You don’t know when the hammer will fall but the cost of adapting is low.
Evacuate. Flee.
Get out of there for on this advice.
They haven’t been wrong that often. This time it’s worth it.
Yeah, there is a difference between predictions based on seismatic activity and advice based on unicorn farts.
If the animals are fleeing you know it’s going to erupt. Praying for everyone there.
What the El Nino giveth, the volcano taketh away! The pause, around the corner, does lurk.
Didn’t know that monkeys and snakes were indicator species, I’ll keep my eyes pealed.
When you see the critters running, you should know it’s time to leave.
I hope that the people of Bali come out of this okay.
Any allusions to global warming and climate change in regard to this pending eruption are grossly inappropriate. People who are graceless enough to do that show their ignorance.
We will see more eruptions like this. The Ring of Fire never really settles down.
I’ve heard it speculated that as the sun quiets down the plate tectonics become more active. Is there a real correlation or is mostly smoke?
The connection has been proposed on the basis of the Little Ice Age which saw a significant increase in volcanic activity. There is no statistical evidence to support it though. Even if there was a correlation the causality would be muddled. During the LIA glaciers increased tremendously reaching their highest extent in the entire Holocene, and that must have put an enormous pressure on the crust at certain locations. That factor doesn’t apply now, as glaciers are at a very low point, probably the lowest in 5000 years.
Another possibilities like solar wind affecting the mantle look very far fetched.
OK. We have had two strong hurricanes in the Atlantic basin, two strong earthquakes in Mexico, two strong typhoons in Asia. Now we might have two strong volcanic eruptions.
Clearly the gods are angry and demand human sacrifices. If we don’t deliver, we know that “trouble comes in threes.”