2014 HGS Presentation: “Climate Change: Facts and Fictions”

Guest post by David Middleton
Dr. Rusty Riese’s May 2014 presentation to the Houston Geological Society…
Speaker: W.C. Rusty Riese
Adjunct Professor, Rice University
Climate Change: Facts and Fictions
The past several years have seen several opinion pieces regarding climate change appear in the pages of many publications, both scientific and secular. Although both sides of this now almost religious debate were represented, few if any real facts or data are provided to support the opinions expressed. The public deserves more, and specifically deserves to be properly informed.
The heat content of the atmosphere has remained largely unchanged since 1995. Data prepared and compiled by a number of climate scientists illustrate the wide divergence of climate model projections from what has been occurring: the climate has not been warming any more than would be expected as the world continues to move out of the Little Ice Age. These data have been accepted by the IPCC, whose chair admits that the climate modeling community does not understand what is happening.
Water vapor in the atmosphere is a more potent greenhouse gas than CO2. Climatologists have understood this for decades and this is a fact clearly expressed in all climatology textbooks. None of the climate models employed today adequately address the influence of water vapor.
Cosmic radiation is the source of the particles which cause water droplet nucleation and cloud formation in the upper atmosphere. Its flux, in turn, is directly influenced by solar activity and the strength of the resulting solar wind. None of the climate models deal with either of these first-order climate influences.
The Earth’s atmosphere has had far higher CO2 content many times and for much of the geologic past, and major glacial events have occurred during those times, most notably during the Carboniferous and Silurian. The inescapable conclusion is that CO2 has no relationship to the temperature of the Earth’s atmosphere. This is a conclusion that was reached by many scientists who have looked at ice core data and found that increases in CO2 in the atmosphere occur several hundred years after temperatures have risen – they do not change in lock-step as has been claimed, and an event 800 years in the future cannot impact events today.
These facts allow a number of fictions to be addressed:
- Polar bears will not become extinct if sea ice diminishes. Polar bears were around before the Medieval Warm Period and came through it just fine. And a recently published, peer-review study of the Davis Straights in Canada found that not only had the polar bear population increased dramatically since the 1970s, but that the area may have reached its carrying capacity. Good news for polar bears.
- The evolution which the climate is exhibiting, and which it constantly exhibits, is not causing an increase in violent storms. The frequency of violent tornados (>F3) is similar.
- The changes in climate during the past 100 years have not caused either an increase in flooding or an increase in the number or extent of droughts.
- The number of daily record high temperatures is not at an all-time high. For the past 100 years that was reached in the 1930s during the Dust Bowl.
- Finally, there is not a consensus among scientists that anthropogenic CO2 is causing climate change. The widely quoted number of 97% of scientists believing in global warming is based on an on-line survey of 10,257 earth scientists. 3,146 replied and all but 77 were “disqualified” by the researchers conducting the survey. Of those, 75 thought that humans were contributing to climate change, thus the 97% number, one that is not particularly robust.
The conclusions to be drawn from examination of these data are four:
1. All of the scary global warming scenarios are based on computer models.
2. None of the models work.
3. There is and has been no scientific consensus.
4. The data which come from our global experiment, the observations we have made, indicate that the climate is evolving and always has evolved continuously, and people have had nothing to do with that change. We need to use this information to stop our regulators and legislators from taking steps and passing laws which will have no effect on the climate we enjoy and can only have disastrous impacts on our economy.
Biographical Sketch:
Dr. W.C. Rusty Riese is a geoscientist based in Houston, Texas. He is widely experienced having worked in both minerals and petroleum as a geologist, geochemist, and manager during more than 40 years in industry. He participated in the National Petroleum Council evaluation of natural gas supply and demand for North America which was conducted at the request of the Secretary of Energy; in the more recent analysis of global supply and demand requested by the same agency; and in the National Research Council analysis of coalbed produced waters and their management in the western United States. He is currently a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists Committee on Resource Evaluations, and a member of the House of Delegates, and past Sections Vice President.
Rusty has written extensively and lectured on various topics in economic geology including biogeochemistry, isotope geochemistry, uranium ore deposits, sequence stratigraphy, and coalbed methane petroleum systems; and he holds numerous domestic and international patents. He has more than thirty years of teaching experience including twenty eight years at Rice University where he developed the curricula in petroleum geology and industry risk and economic evaluation, as well as several other courses. He is currently an Adjunct Professor at Rice University and the University of New Mexico. He is a fellow in the Geological Society of America and the Society of Economic Geologists; and a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and several other professional organizations.
He earned his PhD from the University of New Mexico in 1980; his M.S. in geology from the same university in 1977; and his B.S. in geology from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in 1973. He is a Certified Professional Geologist, a Certified Petroleum Geologist, and is a Licensed and Registered Geologist in the states of Texas and South Carolina respectively.
While the AAPG has largely disengaged from the debate, its largest local affiliate hasn’t totally disengaged.
Last year, Dr. Neill Frank gave the following presentation at the 2016 Ryder Scott Reserves Conference…
Global Warming: Fact or Fiction?
by Dr. Neil Frank
A couple of Dr. Frank’s slides were from WUWT posts. Slide #16 is one of mine… 😎
17 thoughts on “2014 HGS Presentation: “Climate Change: Facts and Fictions””
Rusty could update his graph from Christy 2013 to 2017.
David,
Thanks for the great posting.
It would be better if the graph were updated to the extent possible showing UAH and balloon data to 2017.
Isn’t the data available?
Yes. See Christy’s written Congressional testimony from the march 29 2017 hearing.
That’s the graph from the 2014 presentation.
Of course Rusty’s a denier! He’s spent his entire career in bed with big oil! /sarc
rip
NATURAL CYCLES DRIVE CLIMATE CHANGE.
A recent paper emphasizes the importance of the Millennial Cycle and supports my earlier forecasts of a coming long term cooling .
Harmonic Analysis of Worldwide Temperature Proxies for 2000 Years
Horst-Joachim Lüdecke1, *, Carl-Otto Weiss2
The Open Atmospheric Science Journal
ISSN: 1874-2823 ― Volume 11, 2017
Year: 2017
Volume: 11
First Page: 44
Last Page: 53
Publisher Id: TOASCJ-11-44
DOI: 10.2174/1874282301711010044
“Abstract
The Sun as climate driver is repeatedly discussed in the literature but proofs are often weak. In order to elucidate the solar influence, we have used a large number of temperature proxies worldwide to construct a global temperature mean G7 over the last 2000 years. The Fourier spectrum of G7 shows the strongest components as ~1000-, ~460-, and ~190 – year periods whereas other cycles of the individual proxies are considerably weaker. The G7 temperature extrema coincide with the Roman, medieval, and present optima as well as the well-known minimum of AD 1450 during the Little Ice Age. We have constructed by reverse Fourier transform a representation of G7 using only these three sine functions, which shows a remarkable Pearson correlation of 0.84 with the 31-year running average of G7. The three cycles are also found dominant in the production rates of the solar-induced cosmogenic nuclides 14C and 10Be, most strongly in the ~190 – year period being known as the De Vries/Suess cycle. By wavelet analysis, a new proof has been provided that at least the ~190-year climate cycle has a solar origin.”
The paper also states “……G7, and likewise the sine representations have maxima of comparable size at AD 0, 1000, and 2000. We note that the temperature increase of the late 19th and 20th century is represented by the harmonic temperature representation, and thus is of pure multiperiodic nature. It can be expected that the periodicity of G7, lasting 2000 years so far, will persist also for the foreseeable future. It predicts a temperature drop from present to AD 2050, a slight rise from 2050 to 2130, and a further drop from AD 2130 to 2200 (see Fig. 3), upper panel, green and red curves.”
Climate is controlled by natural cycles. Earth is just past the 2003+/- peak of a millennial cycle and the current cooling trend will likely continue until the next Little Ice Age minimum at about 2650.See the Energy and Environment paper at http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/0958305X16686488
and an earlier accessible blog version at http://climatesense-norpag.blogspot.com/2017/02/the-coming-cooling-usefully-accurate_17.html
Here is the abstract:
“ABSTRACT
This paper argues that the methods used by the establishment climate science community are not fit for purpose and that a new forecasting paradigm should be adopted. Earth’s climate is the result of resonances and beats between various quasi-cyclic processes of varying wavelengths. It is not possible to forecast the future unless we have a good understanding of where the earth is in time in relation to the current phases of those different interacting natural quasi periodicities. Evidence is presented specifying the timing and amplitude of the natural 60+/- year and, more importantly, 1,000 year periodicities (observed emergent behaviors) that are so obvious in the temperature record. Data related to the solar climate driver is discussed and the solar cycle 22 low in the neutron count (high solar activity) in 1991 is identified as a solar activity millennial peak and correlated with the millennial peak -inversion point – in the UAH6 temperature trend in about 2003. The cyclic trends are projected forward and predict a probable general temperature decline in the coming decades and centuries. Estimates of the timing and amplitude of the coming cooling are made. If the real climate outcomes follow a trend which approaches the near term forecasts of this working hypothesis, the divergence between the IPCC forecasts and those projected by this paper will be so large by 2021 as to make the current, supposedly actionable, level of confidence in the IPCC forecasts untenable.”
The forecasts in Fig 12 of my paper are similar to those in Ludecke et al.
It is well past time for a paradigm shift in the forecasting methods used by establishment climate science. The whole dangerous global warming delusion is approaching collapse
“Water vapor in the atmosphere is a more potent greenhouse gas than CO2. Climatologists have understood this for decades and this is a fact clearly expressed in all climatology textbooks. None of the climate models employed today adequately address the influence of water vapor.”
This is the 800 pound gorilla in the room. One thing humans have done is increase WV in the atmosphere. Just look at irrigation world wide. I think if WV was accurately incorporated into the models, it would definitely show CO2 having negligible influence especially as CO2 levels rise, since have already done the work in the specific absorption spectrum it is responsible for. Adding more CO2 now is like putting another blanket on the window…it isn’t going to make it much darker than it already is.
Just think about how much extra WV would be in the atmosphere if the world went 100% nuclear and hydrogen based fuel cells. That would put a bit more WV in the atmosphere, making it rain perhaps a bit more. While its residency in the atmosphere is about 9 days, if you keep putting it in 24/7, it will always be cycling through the water cycle. We also have some WV from fossil based use. If we are going to be truthful about GHG, then water vapor in the atmosphere and water cycle has to be incorporated since it is the most significant ‘greenhouse’ gas.
Having said this, more WV and warmer temps are better than cooler temps and lower WV. If we can only have it one way or the other, then I choose a warmer world. And adapt if necessary.
Cosmic radiation is the source of the particles which cause water droplet nucleation and cloud formation in the upper atmosphere. Its flux, in turn, is directly influenced by solar activity and the strength of the resulting solar wind. None of the climate models deal with either of these first-order climate influences.
Much too strong. It is stated that ‘Cosmic radiation is the source’ as if it it is the ONLY source of such particles. In addition there is no good evidence that GCRs are a ‘first-order climate influence’ as recent climate has varied in the opposite direction of the purported GCR influence [lower solar activity = higherGCR flux = more clouds = cooling?]. We should not shackle the debate about CO2 to the shaky hypothesis that GCRs is the source of a first-order climate influence.
I too feel Rusty should call GCRs a major source, not “the” source. CCNs come from a number of sources, although GCRs may well vary more than the geological and biological, terrestrial sources, so could be a key determinant in more or less cloudiness.
A minor source.
Your colleagues at SLAC seem to think that GCRs are important in CCN formation:
http://www.slac.stanford.edu/pubs/slacwps/wp04/slac-wp-020-ch11f-Kirkby.pdf
The link does not say ‘important’, just that GCRs are one of the many purported sources.
And only one of the ‘secondary’ sources as opposed to the really important ‘primary’ sources.
They are a primary source in that they turn matter in the atmosphere into CCNs, which wouldn’t otherwise exist. And they’re also important, as you point out, in the proliferation of CCNs from other sources from the oceans, land and life.
SLAC used to have an excellent Web page showing the muon cascade effect from GCR flux, but it long ago disappeared. I wish I had saved its graphics. They were great. But I guess too un-PC in the Age of CACA.
They are a primary source
Yet, your link puts them among the secondary sources…
This is also clearly shown by the failure of the recent climate to follow the GCR flux.
Smoke particles must also be a considerable source of atmospheric particles which cause water droplet nucleation, as well as dust storms. Everything in its measure…no wonder climate is such a wicked subject to understand. But I am amazed what we know compared to the 1960’s when I was a student. Makes me wonder how we got so bamboozled by the ‘carbon’ parade we have had the last 30 years.
Good short summary.