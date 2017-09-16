Arctic sea ice melt may have turned the corner this season – with no new record low

This was the news from NSIDC on Sept 5th, 2017:

Average sea ice extent for August 2017 ended up third lowest in the satellite record. Ice loss rates through August were variable, but slower overall than in recent years. Extensive areas of low concentration ice cover (40 to 70 percent) are still present across much of the Eurasian side of the Arctic Ocean.

Arctic sea ice extent for August 2017 averaged 5.51 million square kilometers (2.13 million square miles), the third lowest August in the 1979 to 2017 satellite record. This was 1.77 million square kilometers (683,000 square miles) below the 1981 to 2010 average, and 800,000 square kilometers (309,000 square miles) above the record low August set in 2012.

Ice retreat was most pronounced in the western Beaufort Sea. A large region in the Beaufort Sea and East Siberian Sea has low concentration sea ice (40 to 70 percent). Patches of low concentration sea ice and some open water northeast of the Taymyr Peninsula are also present.

While a record low minimum extent in the Arctic is unlikely this year, the ice edge in the Beaufort Sea is extremely far north. In parts of this region, the ice edge is farther north than at any time since the satellite record began in 1979. This highlights the pronounced regional variability in ice conditions from year to year. A couple of the models that contribute to the Sea Ice Prediction Network Sea Ice Outlooks forecasted significantly less ice in the Beaufort Sea in July this year compared to average conditions.

More here: http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/2017/09/the-end-of-summer-nears/

Today, here is the graph showing data to Sept 14th, 2017:

Source: https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/

According to the data they helpfully provide in spreadsheet form, the 5 day average extent (current value being rightmost) for the last 8 days is as follows:

4.717, 4.696, 4.668, 4.649′ 4.649, 4.645, 4.636, 4.638

The daily average for the last 8 days is (current value being rightmost):

4.635, 4.697, 4.641′ 4.628, 4.646, 4.611, 4.651, 4.651

Source data from NSIDC: (local copy) Sea_Ice_Index_Daily_Extent_G02135_v2.1.xlsx

Source data from NSIDC: (live link) ftp://sidads.colorado.edu/DATASETS/NOAA/G02135/seaice_analysis/Sea_Ice_Index_Daily_Extent_G02135_v2.1.xlsx

It appears as if the melt season has ended, and a turn upwards has begun. Though, variable wind and weather could still force a retreat of ice extent, it certainly seems the daily extent value has started upwards.

Here’s NSIDC’s own graph with 2 standard deviations applied, it looks like 2017 is just on the edge:

Source: https://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/

Now, let the caterwauling begin anew for the “Arctic sea ice will disappear any year now” meme.

