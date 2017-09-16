Arctic sea ice melt may have turned the corner this season – with no new record low

This was the news from NSIDC on Sept 5th, 2017:
Average sea ice extent for August 2017 ended up third lowest in the satellite record. Ice loss rates through August were variable, but slower overall than in recent years. Extensive areas of low concentration ice cover (40 to 70 percent) are still present across much of the Eurasian side of the Arctic Ocean.
Arctic sea ice extent for August 2017 averaged 5.51 million square kilometers (2.13 million square miles), the third lowest August in the 1979 to 2017 satellite record. This was 1.77 million square kilometers (683,000 square miles) below the 1981 to 2010 average, and 800,000 square kilometers (309,000 square miles) above the record low August set in 2012.
Ice retreat was most pronounced in the western Beaufort Sea. A large region in the Beaufort Sea and East Siberian Sea has low concentration sea ice (40 to 70 percent). Patches of low concentration sea ice and some open water northeast of the Taymyr Peninsula are also present.
While a record low minimum extent in the Arctic is unlikely this year, the ice edge in the Beaufort Sea is extremely far north. In parts of this region, the ice edge is farther north than at any time since the satellite record began in 1979. This highlights the pronounced regional variability in ice conditions from year to year. A couple of the models that contribute to the Sea Ice Prediction Network Sea Ice Outlooks forecasted significantly less ice in the Beaufort Sea in July this year compared to average conditions.
More here: http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/2017/09/the-end-of-summer-nears/
Today, here is the graph showing data to Sept 14th, 2017:
Source: https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
According to the data they helpfully provide in spreadsheet form, the 5 day average extent (current value being rightmost) for the last 8 days is as follows:
4.717, 4.696, 4.668, 4.649′ 4.649, 4.645, 4.636, 4.638
The daily average for the last 8 days is (current value being rightmost):
4.635, 4.697, 4.641′ 4.628, 4.646, 4.611, 4.651, 4.651
Source data from NSIDC: (local copy) Sea_Ice_Index_Daily_Extent_G02135_v2.1.xlsx
Source data from NSIDC: (live link) ftp://sidads.colorado.edu/DATASETS/NOAA/G02135/seaice_analysis/Sea_Ice_Index_Daily_Extent_G02135_v2.1.xlsx
It appears as if the melt season has ended, and a turn upwards has begun. Though, variable wind and weather could still force a retreat of ice extent, it certainly seems the daily extent value has started upwards.
Here’s NSIDC’s own graph with 2 standard deviations applied, it looks like 2017 is just on the edge:
Source: https://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/
Now, let the caterwauling begin anew for the “Arctic sea ice will disappear any year now” meme.
27 thoughts on “Arctic sea ice melt may have turned the corner this season – with no new record low”
But but Griff said there was no ice … no say it isn’t so.
Sorry griff….., But there is still ONE HECK OF A LOT OF SEA ICE up there.
Over 4.5 Wadhams !!!
Considerably more than during the MWP,
And FAR more than at basically any time in the first 7000+ years of the current interglacial.
We live in the Modern SLIGHTLY Warm Period.
Why do you all have to keep making the G more important by commenting about what he has not when he is not present? He does not even need to be here to monopolise a discussion any more since you fools do it for him.
2017 is the trough of the circa 5.4y cycle I identified in Arctic sea ice cover. The previous troughs were 2007 and 2012. Next year the recovery which began in 2012 will start to become clearer.
https://climategrog.wordpress.com/2013/09/16/on-identifying-inter-decadal-variation-in-nh-sea-ice/
Summer minimum has been getting earlier since 2007 after two decades of drifting later and later in the year.
https://judithcurry.com/2016/09/18/is-the-arctic-sea-ice-spiral-of-death-dead/
Here is the folded cosine 5.4y cycle on top of the data:
“since you fools do it for him”
Poor Greg, haven’t you ever been fishing ??
” I identified ”
Note of arrogance there.
Are you a climate scientist ???
Anthony:
with 2012 2015 2016 on that graph all lower than this year that can not be correct. Also 2007 was the same as 2016, though not shown.
Looks like 5th lowest to me. Many you need to recount and check data. ;)
That wasn’t Anthony’s claim, he was simply quoting the NSDIC report. If their maths fails at such a simple level it does rather bring into question their ability when handling more comples calculations.
They say they are averaging the entire month.
There is less significance the more arts there are. You can average daily measurements, or if desparate, use weekly measurements and pick a weekday of your choice. Whatever. But using many different stats and putting weight on those which are somehow alarming is not scientific.
The St Patrick’s Day with the least Arctic ice?
The Halloween with slowest biweekly new ice formation speed since 1979?
Especially rapidly growing ice extent in Canada.
A little premature, as some years (like 2010) the decrease in extent resumes after a few days growing. However it is likely to be correct. The trend in end of melt season suggested around September 12 (day 255):
The trend based on the relationship between Arctic sea ice extent and the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation suggests that September sea ice extent will go up, not down, for the next couple of decades.
We have the new pause to pound the alarmists. Their predictions are going to haunt them.
Funny that 1 million square kilometers of ice is considered an “Essentially Ice free” Arctic. You can give 120 square meters (143 square yards or 1290 square feet) of arctic ice to every single person on Earth and still it doesn’t add up 1 million square kilometers of ice.
Yes, I know that Sea Ice Extent does not mean 100% ice. That is the other problem.
It takes at least 20 years before the RCP 6.0 is suggesting faster ice loss. So again, when the alarm is proven false, the goal post has been moved. 20 years is just too much for a prediction.
I hope the alarm will stop, but I’m at the same time afraid of what these folks will next be afraid of? Their scaredness is an endless resource to industrial alarmism.
If La Niña develops, the temperature in the north will be low.
A few weeks ago it was flagged up that two yachts become first ever vessels to enter Central Arctic Ocean without icebreaker support reaching a latitude of more than 80 degrees north. This was seen as a sign of man-made climate change.
Back in 1923-
“In August the Norwegian Department of Commerce sent an expedition to Spitzbergen and Bear
island under the leadership of Dr.Adolf Hoel, professor of geology in the University of Christiania, the
object in view being to survey and chart areas productive of coal and other minerals. The expedition sailed
as far north as 81 deg. 29 min. N. latitude in ice free water. Such a thing, hitherto, would have been deemed impossible”
http://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/168839462?searchTerm=arctic%20glaciers%20%20melting&searchLimits=
became the first ever
What’s happened to that ships up there recently trying to pass through the NW Passage? Have any turned back?
No, they used an icebreaker.
No record low, but perhaps a RECORD LOW AMOUNT OF MELTING this year (the maximum value in March was much lower than in previous years whereas the September minimum seems to be comparable)
Cherry-picked stat, but a fair case!
It’s also curtains for the Greenland Ice sheet NOT.
“As of late August, model estimates of the remaining snowfall on the Greenland ice sheet showed about 70 billion tons more snow than the 1981-to-2010 average, and roughly 400 billion tons more than the record 2012 loss.”
https://nsidc.org/greenland-today/
In summer, air circulation was beneficial to ice in the central Arctic.
Thanks ren. Your two graphs show the strong extents in Central and Canadian archipelago. MASIE shows that as well as the daily minimum four days ago at 4.6M, now up to 4.8M. Charts and imagery here: https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2017/09/14/arctic-ice-refreezing/
This year will be ranked around the 5th smallest Arctic Sea Ice Extent and the 6th lowest Arctic Sea Ice Area Since 2007.
The AMO will enter its 30-yr cool cycle in a little over a year and the PDO has been in its 30-cool cycle since 2005.
Accordingly, Arctic Ice Extents will likely start increasing by around 100,000 KM^2 per year for the next 20~30 years.
I can’t wait to hear the excuses CAGW advocates come up with to explain away recovering Arctic Ice Extents, as this was really the last hobby horse they could ride following: no increasing global severe weather trends, no rapid Sea Level Rise, crop yields setting world records, no rapid ocean “acidification”, no significant global warming trend for past 21 years, etc., etc., etc.,….
The CAGW hypothesis has become a joke…