Climate scientist Dr. Duane Thresher:
Start with defunding NASA GISS where this whole global warming nonsense started. It was started by James Hansen, formerly head of NASA GISS and considered the father of global warming. It was continued by Gavin Schmidt, current head of NASA GISS, anointed by Hansen, and leading climate change warrior scientist/spokesperson. I know from working there for 7 years that NASA GISS has almost been defunded several times in its life anyway. It’s a small group over a restaurant (Tom’s Restaurant from the TV comedy Seinfeld!) in New York City, nowhere near any other major NASA facility. Just the dedicated data link to the nearest NASA facility, GSFC in Maryland, is a big expense. GISS is the Goddard Institute for SPACE Studies. If you don’t need a rocket to get to it, it’s not space.”
Thresher rips former colleagues:
“Physicists and mathematicians who couldn’t make it in their own fields, like James Hansen and Gavin Schmidt (who actually told me one reason he became a climate scientist was because he couldn’t make it in his degree field of mathematics). People who just wanted instant success as fake heroes or showmen rather than doing years of hard slow obscure real science.”
“NASA GISS is a monument to bad science that truly should be torn down.”
59 thoughts on “Former NASA scientist disses @NASAGISS – says it’s a “monument to bad science””
What is NASA doing with climate science, anyway? I can see providing space based data to NOAA or university contractors for general climate science, but The Goddard Institute for Space Science?
Robert Jastrow, was the FOUNDER of GISS with a mission very different from the one they are on now. It was originally intended to support NASA in space explorations.
“GISS was established in May 1961 by Robert Jastrow to do basic research in space sciences in support of Goddard programs. Formally it was the New York City office of the GSFC Theoretical Division but was known as the Goddard Space Flight Center Institute for Space Studies or in some publications as simply the Institute for Space Studies. Soon enough[clarification needed] it became known as the Goddard Institute for Space Studies.:..”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goddard_Institute_for_Space_Studies
Goddard Institute for SPACE STUDIES
Write your congressman and tell him or her to defund this waste of time.
We need whistle blowers to unmask this farce.
That deserves to be immortalized.
Q How on earth did this clown show get so much influence?
A The MSM who trawl and trail their coats for a headline made it happen.
The destruction of GISS will not bring the headline “GISS GUILTY OF MASSIVE SCIENCE FRAUD”, rather it will be “EARTH SAVED FROM GLOBAL WARMING CATASTROPHE” (the catastrophe being trying to put the CO2 ‘toothpaste’ back in its tube with flake policy ‘toothpicks’ on the basis of the commonality of ‘tooth’)
Defunding GISS would be spun as an anti-“climate change” outrage by Trump.
I can certainly see where there is an appropriate interest in earth’s weather and, by extension, climate when NASA is charged with developing instrumentation to measure all the temperature related variables pertaining to what is happening on earth. And I can see NASA’s interest in weather because it is very risky to launch space hardware in bad weather. But that is about it.
The questions of earth’s thermal history (or lack of one) and potential changes and variations seems to be beyond what I understand is the scope of their interests. Certainly solar output variations strongly affects earth’s weather thus understanding how the sun works is vital to any space efforts.
Aren’t those people Astrophysicists, not climate scientists?
NASA needs to study weather so that they can attempt to write circulation codes for atmospheric patterns. Reentry even into Earth’s well measured atmosphere is not without issue. Atmospheric dispersion can cause significant profile variations. Mars is going to be even dicier.
The only planetary body readily available to study is the one we occupy. So, study it we must.
BUT, use the studies to fine tune the models and validate the predictions. NOT the other way around!
They have abandoned science and adopted soothsayer’s advocacy.
NASA depends on the US Air Force for launch weather.
Jet streams and ozone are important daily maps.
I could not agree with you more.
There are many secrets hidden in their daily reactions and variations.
Regards
Good. They can take Bill and Neil, the science bozos, with them when they go.
O-Kaaaay.
Duane has got a blog, there are TWO highly qualified climate scientists in his little group (the other one being, yes no surprise there, his wife). Never mind – it’s a start. Anyway quite a good read and a lot of interesting views including great discussion of fr*ud and Michael Mann (not related of course). For me however the best bit was the tenuous link to N-rays. (Go look it up if not known).
The reason this is the best bit in our own context of Global Warming is because it relates to EXPERIMENTS. So I will repeat yet again that what we need are some nice experiments to test various aspects of the global warming (claimed) science. No one can object to a properly set up experiment to test something, especially when it is all open and published and hence totally repeatable. By conducting some real world experiments (not computer models) we should be able to gain a better understanding of how the atmosphere really works and get some quantitative results as well.
And in light of the N-rays debacle it will do no harm to properly test the “stupid” theories while we are at it just to be 100% sure they are indeed stupid and that it is not the squidgy thing in your brain that is stupid.
“Duane has got a blog, there are TWO highly qualified climate scientists in his little group (the other one being, yes no surprise there, his wife).”
He has. And he isn’t modest about their (modest) qualification:
Dr. Thresher points out that Hansen and Schmidt have no background in Climate Science — no degrees, no courses taken. He does.
He follows the scientific method, they don’t.
He provides further evidence that Climate Science is a corrupt political movement. Something anyone who read the Climategate emails already knew.
What exactly is your point, Nick?
“Dr. Thresher points out that Hansen and Schmidt have no background in Climate Science — no degrees, no courses taken. He does.”
Yes, he does. His PhD thesis is here. From the acknowledgements:
Yes, and just imagine where he would be if he had told THE TRUTH about Gavin back then
You really are a very naïve little person, Nick !!
“Dr. Thresher points out that Hansen and Schmidt have no background in Climate Science — no degrees, no courses taken. He does.
He follows the scientific method, they don’t.”
When folks like Christopher Monckton write papers, degrees don’t matter. When Schmidt does, they do. Which is it, Reg Nelson?
And in any case there are hundreds of climate scientists publishing with PhDs in climate science. Hundreds against 3.
Dr. Thresher is not fond of subtle language it seems, but then the topic is not deserving of gentle treatment. Great to have a person with first hand experience tell it as he sees it. Should I take any meaning from the discovery that GISS is supported on a foundation that is essentially a prop for a TV situation comedy about nothing?
Like this part of his blog (legal page):
We are not afraid of lawsuits. We never say anything we can’t prove or, after doing our due diligence, don’t firmly believe (the lesser known part of libel law). We will represent ourselves and countersue for damages so the usual tactic of trying to make defendants lose by bankrupting them with lawyer fees will be less effective. Be assured that during discovery we will demand anything remotely relevant that you would rather keep private and a subpoena is harder to ignore than a Freedom of Information Act request. Also, you will have to sue in our jurisdiction. Determining that jurisdiction shouldn’t be too hard but we leave that as an exercise for the suer. Finally, we would appreciate the publicity.
In fact, we may sue you first.
That is really dumb. After they get to defend fifty or so, even if they win them all, I wonder what will be left in their pockets. Lawyers don’t defend suits for free and in the American system, seldom are attorneys fees awarded to a winning defendant.
How much will be left in Michael Mann’s pockets (and his backers) after he loses his civil case against Mark Steyn?
Mann, who brought the case, is now dodging discovery, just as he and the UVA, dodged FOIA requests when he worked there.
To make matters worse, two Penn State admins are now in prison for ignoring and covering up the Sandusky child molestation scandal. These same administrators protected Mann.
If only it were a science about nothing, we would be better off. Instead it is making something out of nothing, and if you can’t afford it, “no soup for you.”
No soup nazi at Tom’s, but climate nazis upstairs? “No raw data for you!”
No soup n@zi at Tom’s, but climate n@zis upstairs? “No raw data for you!”
Lest we forget:
+1
Re: monument to bad science
Much of that bad science derives from a single fatal statistical flaw without which the Lacis control knob does not work. Please see
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3000932
I’m so glad that Dr. Duane Thresher pulled his punches.
Otherwise, they’d might leave a visible mark.
Defund them, strip them of office and RIF them!
(RIF = Reduction in Force)
Investigate their questionable ‘paperwork’ and histories of data torture; prosecute any/all infractions.
Gavin should also be prosecuted for blogging on the public dime.
GISS is worse than a waste of money. Shut it down.
If its trough-feeders can’t be fired, then send them to the Arctic and Antarctic to collect real climatic data.
From what I have read, the Aleutians sit in the path of major weather systems, and have much more unpleasant weather than the Poles. Shemya, perhaps?
To the Williwaws with them!
Shemya is bigger than many and has a facility with runway.
Drop them on an Aleutian island for research without any carbon emission capabilities.
I guess I’ll have to read something else from the guy, but this piece and link is pretty awfully written. Sounds bitter and angry and full of ad hominems but with no actual content to it. What he says may be true, but presented like this it sounds like the ravings of a lunatic.
He points out how Hansen and Schmidt have no background in Climate Science. They are unqualified opportunists. That’s common knowledge. How exactly is that an ad hominem attack?
Michael Mann labeled Dr. Curry a “denier”, then later “denied” that he did, and was proven wrong. How is that not an ad hominem attack in your book? LOL.
Sometimes this is the only way to make a point and to have that point heard.
I don’t think that brokenyogi understands what an ad hom attack is. “People who just wanted instant success as fake heroes or showmen rather than doing years of hard slow obscure real science.” is the resulting opinion from their behavior. Its not attacking their behaviour on the grounds that they have shown up to be people who just wanted instant success as fake heroes or showmen rather than doing years of hard slow obscure real science elsewhere.
Stop paying climate scientists. The good ones are so into their science they will work for food, maybe less, maybe even pay to do it.
Willie Soon is a good example. Pity the pittance used to raise a family came from (via the Smithsonian who took 40%) from Big Oil. That it was occasionally less income than from flipping burgers didn’t seem to matter to those making 10 times as much on the side https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/03/25/climate-scientist-shukla-investigation-deepens/
While closing and defunding this clown show seems like a great idea, it will be difficult to do. What can be done, is moving the unit to Goddard (MD) and putting them under some adult supervision. Then titrate them away.