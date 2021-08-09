Newspaper letter references:

A list of references used in my Letters to the Editor, so that the ill-informed can’t say that I’m “making stuff up”. – Anthony





For my letter published week of 8/9/21

I’m glad all the armchair climatologists have had a chance to weigh in about how terrible it is that I have an opinion contrary to theirs. Meanwhile, this week, the public is treated to a new round of scary climate stories courtesy of the U.N. (United Nations)



The new UN climate report is nothing new. If you track the history of U.N. climate statements, all the way back in 1972, Maurice Strong, first UN Environment Program director warned that “the world had just 10 years to avoid catastrophe” and he was speaking of global cooling then. When the alarm switched to global warming, similar gloomy statements were made by the U.N. in 1982, 1989, 1990, 2007, 2015, and in 2018. Example: “If there’s no action before 2012, that’s too late,” said former UN/IPCC chairman Rajendra Pachauri in 2007.

It seems climate disaster is always just 5-10 years away, the “before it is too late” claim has come and gone, many times.



Just last week, climate scientists admitted that their new AR6 generation of global climate models such as RCP8.5 are ‘implausibly hot’ and therefore incorrectly predicting a hellishly hot future. Their admission raises questions on the reliability of UN temperature forecasts often touted in the media and used to promote extreme climate action.



Climate is defined as 30 years weather averaged in a given area. Climate doesn’t change the weather, weather changes the climate. But, somehow, believers think every weather event is actually climate.

