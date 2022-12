Josh writes:



I am letting everyone who ordered last year’s calendar know that you can still order the Cartoons by Josh Calendar 2023.

Go to https://cartoonsbyjosh.co.uk/calendar-2023 and pick the right dropdown for UK, EU or World postage.

I am still using Paypal but, given recent events, you might want to order direct. If so then do email me back and we can sort out an order using BACS.

I will set up an alternative to Paypal when I have the time to work out the best solution – hopefully soon!

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...