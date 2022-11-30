Mauna Loa eruption halts Keeling Curve measurements

News Brief by Kip Hansen — 30 November 2022

The latest news from Hawai’i from The Washington Post:

“The eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has interrupted a key site that monitors greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, officials said Tuesday.

“The carbon dioxide measurement equipment that maintains the famed Keeling Curve record lost power at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28 and is not currently recording data,” the University of California at San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography said in a statement.”

The Post quotes Keeling’s son:

“It’s a big eruption, and it’s in a bad place,” Keeling’s son, Scripps geoscientist Ralph Keeling, said in a statement Tuesday about the lava flows at Mauna Loa, located at the heart of Hawaii’s Big Island. He described the outlook for future CO2 readings from the station as “very troubling.”

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

Time will tell whether the observatory survives the latest eruption.

Many reading here already understand that CO 2 is not the control knob of Earth’s climate but rather has a small effect on the climate as it is a small part of the overall Greenhouse Effect that keep the Earth warm enough for life.

While it would be a shame to lose the continuity of the Keeling Curve data base, it will not end the international [sociopathic] effort to banish fossil fuels.

Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...