Carbon dioxide

Mauna Loa eruption halts Keeling Curve measurements

1 hour ago
Kip Hansen
5 Comments

News Brief by Kip Hansen — 30 November 2022

The latest news from Hawai’i from The Washington Post:

“The eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has interrupted a key site that monitors greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, officials said Tuesday.

“The carbon dioxide measurement equipment that maintains the famed Keeling Curve record lost power at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28 and is not currently recording data,” the University of California at San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography said in a statement.”

The Post quotes Keeling’s son:

“It’s a big eruption, and it’s in a bad place,” Keeling’s son, Scripps geoscientist Ralph Keeling, said in a statement Tuesday about the lava flows at Mauna Loa, located at the heart of Hawaii’s Big Island. He described the outlook for future CO2 readings from the station as “very troubling.”

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

Time will tell whether the observatory survives the latest eruption.

Many reading here already understand that CO2 is not the control knob of Earth’s climate but rather has a small effect on the climate as it is a small part of the overall Greenhouse Effect that keep the Earth warm enough for life.

While it would be a shame to lose the continuity of the Keeling Curve data base, it will not end the international [sociopathic] effort to banish fossil fuels. 

Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bryan A
November 30, 2022 10:03 pm

Looks like it was taken out by Local Warming

4
crosspatch
November 30, 2022 10:12 pm

I think there are a few more monitoring stations on volcanoes they can use. It seems to be key that these stations be located on volcanoes like in Antarctica.

2
Retired_Engineer_Jim
November 30, 2022 10:25 pm

Aren’t there other CO2 observatories around the world?

If the Muana Loa site is brought back on line in the future, I hope that there will be a thorough re-calibration.

Looks like, as with other climate measuring and reporting stations, it suffered from bad siting.

0
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
November 30, 2022 10:47 pm

They regularly re-calibrate with or without eruptions.

0
Martin Brumby
November 30, 2022 10:51 pm

All the “expert” climate activist- psyentologists are so good at plucking homogenised and adjusted ‘data’ from between their plump, if smelly cheeks, that I have no doubt that they have already revised “reality” to keep the scam going.

And don’t forget that human fossil fuel use (apart from India and China, who only emit Dioxygen Carbide, naturally) is the reason we have volcanic eruptions in the first place.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: