Open Thread

The UK’s Met Office asks for suggestions regarding improvements to its website.
I’ve put forward a request that they provide links to the key published papers behind the CO2/global warming/climate change story, along with comments about each.
There are thousands of published scripts – but which are regarded as the most important papers?
In the UK, the ruling party and opposition are both controlled by people who have absolutely no understanding of how vitally important energy is to the modern community. When the Tory party rank and file managed, against all odds, to put in someone (Liz Truss) who understood that and would act to get the UK’s energy going again (fracking for gas), there was a storm of opposition from the jilted cabal in her own party – a cabal which thought that only they had the right to rule. They used a movement in the British pound’s value to create a storm and remove her. Well, I have news for Mr Smarty-Pants Rishi Sunak: You may think you are a brilliant manager of money and will get the UK’s finances working smoothly, but you are in just as much self-delusion as the worst of the others. Without energy, the economy collapses, and when the economy collapses it doesn’t matter how well you manage the money, there won’t be enough money to be managed. For all her many faults, Liz Truss did understand energy, and her approach could in time have succeeded, if only her party had supported her and had done their best to make her approach work. Basically, her government would have capped energy prices and cut taxes to keep the country going, while freeing up gas exploration, The money borrowed to pay for it would have been repaid easily with the money generated when the gas started flowing, and there would have been enough left over (the gas reservoir is larger than the North Sea) to start a national fund for the future (as done by Norway). With the ignorant Rishi Sunak running things, it appears that the one thing that could rescue Britain – energy – will be denied them.
Yes, a failed energy sector is going to take Rishi down with all the rest of the nation.
Sunak’s banning of fracking was a political move, not a move designed to help the people of the UK. It was the equivalent of Biden stopping the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office. Sunak has now set the tone for failure.
Sometimes smart guys aren’t as smart as they thought they were. Too bad the whole nation has to suffer for the stupidity of smart guys.
Well, in six more days Americans will go to the voting polls and change history.
At worst, Biden’s destructive agenda will be halted. At best, Republicans will win enough seats to actually take some legislative action to help the nation.
The radical Democrats are going down, and they can see it coming.
What’s coming after a Republican victory is an exhaustive investigation of the crimes committed by Hillary Clinton’s Crime Syndicate, and the Obama-Biden Crime families, and their attempts to destroy the Democratic process in the Unied States with the goal of putting radical Democrats in charge in perpetuity.
They almost got there. And they still might get there if Republicans don’t respond appropriately. The radical Democrats have not given up their aspirations to gain complete control over the people of the United States. Republicans need to put a stop to these crimes by exposing the criminals and what they did to the American public.
The radical Democrats know they are vulnerable to being declared criminals and traitors and that’s what they fear will happen if Republicans win. Let’s hope they are correct.
The radical Democrats are actively trying to undermine the United States. Republicans need to make this perfectly clear to the American public. The American Public has a right to know who is trying to steal their freedoms from them. It’s not the Republicans.
Lots of investigations. We need lots of investigations. Lots of things to investigate. Lots of criminal, traitorous Democrats to expose.
There is a point to be made about the recent data for the Greenland ice sheet. It is not that the overall mass loss and resulting slow sea level rise has reversed or stopped.
It is the demonstration that the slow increase in atmospheric CO2 to the present levels IS OBVIOUSLY NOT CAPABLE of suppressing the net surface accumulation of ice mass. 2021-2022 ended well above average for the base period 1981-2010, and 2022-2023 to date is at the high end of the base period range for the date.
Acceleration of sea level rise due to higher CO2 levels in the atmosphere? Doubtful.
http://polarportal.dk/fileadmin/polarportal/surface/SMB_curves_LA_EN_20221101.png