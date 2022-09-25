Climate Change Debate CO2

Richard Lindzen on Climate Science from the Inside-Tom Nelson Podcast

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments
Tom Nelson

Climate realism | Published September 22, 2022 

Richard Lindzen, Ph.D. is Alfred P. Sloan Professor of Meteorology, Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences at MIT.

He has made major contributions to the development of the current theory for the Hadley Circulation, which dominates the atmospheric transport of heat and momentum from the tropics to higher latitudes, and has advanced the understanding of the role of small scale gravity waves in producing the reversal of global temperature gradients at the mesopause, and provided accepted explanations for atmospheric tides and the quasi-biennial oscillation of the tropical stratosphere.

Lindzen is a recipient of the AMS’s Meisinger, and Charney Awards, the AGU’s Macelwane Medal, and the Leo Huss Walin Prize. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, and the Norwegian Academy of Sciences and Letters, and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences, the American Geophysical Union and the American Meteorological Society. He is a corresponding member of the NAS Committee on Human Rights, and has been a member of the NRC Board on Atmospheric Sciences and Climate and the Council of the AMS.

He has also been a consultant to the Global Modeling and Simulation Group at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and a Distinguished Visiting Scientist at California Institute of Technology’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He received his Ph.D. from Harvard University.

Tom Nelson’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/tan123
Substack: https://tomn.substack.com/
About Tom: https://tomnelson.blogspot.com/2022/03/about-me-tom-nelson.html
Notes for climate skeptics:
https://tomnelson.blogspot.com/2019/06/useful-notes-for-climate-skeptics.html
ClimateGate emails:
https://tomnelson.blogspot.com/p/climategate_05.html

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RickWill
September 25, 2022 3:27 am

Engaging interview and insightful reflections.

I agree that there will need to be serious damage economic damage and probably riots and deaths before sanity prevails.

Weather models are the basis of climate models – good for 3 days.

0
Reply
Redge
Reply to  RickWill
September 25, 2022 3:59 am

Weather models are the basis of climate models – good for 3 days.

Weather models maybe good for 3 days, climate models, not so good for any length of time

0
Reply
John in Cheshire
September 25, 2022 3:29 am

A few years ago I watched a few presentations by Nir Shaviv, an Israeli physics professor. He makes a very compelling case for the sun being the most significant controller of earth’s climate; and done so from a proper scientific approach, not because everyone else says so, an effective show of hands to reach “consensus”.

2
Reply
Richard Greene
September 25, 2022 3:45 am

This seems to be a change of opinion for Lindzen.
He appears to dismiss CO2 levels as a climate variable.
Possibly dismissing all AGW
But he does not provide enough evidence to make that claim.
Am I misinterpreting Lindzen?

-1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: