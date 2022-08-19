LIVE: Common Climate Change Fallacies Exposed

Over the years, political elites in conjunction with the corporate media have zeroed in on certain talking points that scare the public into believing we’re in a climate crisis. These claims are repeated endlessly until people no longer question what they’re told.



For this episode of Climate Change Roundtable, Andy Singer, Anthony Watts, and H. Sterling Burnett take on three of the most common narratives pushed by climate alarmists. Is crop production falling globally? Are hurricanes becoming more frequent and severe? And finally, will temperatures rise to deadly levels in just a few decades?

Tune in live at 12pm CT to learn the truth!





0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...