Climate News

LIVE: Common Climate Change Fallacies Exposed

30 seconds ago
Anthony Watts
No Comments

Over the years, political elites in conjunction with the corporate media have zeroed in on certain talking points that scare the public into believing we’re in a climate crisis. These claims are repeated endlessly until people no longer question what they’re told.

For this episode of Climate Change Roundtable, Andy Singer, Anthony Watts, and H. Sterling Burnett take on three of the most common narratives pushed by climate alarmists. Is crop production falling globally? Are hurricanes becoming more frequent and severe? And finally, will temperatures rise to deadly levels in just a few decades?

Tune in live at 12pm CT to learn the truth!

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Carbon footprint Climate News

Aussie Climate Council Demands Automobile Companies boost Fuel Efficiency

16 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News PEOPLE WILL DIE!

The “Coming Climate Anarchy”… Run Away!!!

20 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate News

The Science Was Just as “Settled” 110 Years Ago as It Is Today… Except for the Bits in the Middle

2 days ago
David Middleton
Climate News

Poll: Public Concern about Climate Change Warnings is Plummeting

3 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate News

LIVE: Common Climate Change Fallacies Exposed

36 seconds ago
Anthony Watts
Climate Economics Energy

Column: Appalling New Historical Precedent – Surplus Cash Flow Cannot Solve World’s Energy Problems, By Design

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Science

New Evidence Shows Water Separates into Two Different Liquids at Low Temperatures

8 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics Energy

Classical Liberalism and Electricity: An (Unfinished) Exchange with Lynne Kiesling

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: